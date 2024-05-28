Royal.uk deleted Prince Harry’s statement protecting then-Meghan Markle

In the days after Halloween 2016, the British media revealed that Prince Harry was dating an American actress named Meghan Markle. Within a matter of days, every British outlet was doing a deep dive on Meghan’s romantic, professional, financial and personal history. It was never straight reporting either – outlets like the Sun, the Mail and the Mirror were giddy with racism and sexism as they created blaring headlines about how Meghan was “straight out of Compton” and her various love scenes were on p0rn sites. Prince Harry was furious and he released a statement bitching out the media and trying to, in some way, shield Meghan. Harry’s father and brother were furious about the statement at the time and so much of that weeks-long moment set the tone for everything that came after. Well, according to Newsweek, royal.uk recently deleted Harry’s statement from their online archives.

Prince Harry’s statement admonishing the British media for the “racial undertones of comment pieces” about Meghan Markle has been taken down from the royal family’s official website, Newsweek can reveal.

Harry instructed then Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf to issue a public broadside against the press in November 2016, just days after the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Meghan became public knowledge.

For more than seven years, that lengthy and strongly worded statement was recorded for posterity on the royal.uk website, where the monarchy posts press releases, profiles, and official announcements.

Now, though, the link has stopped working, and the internet archive site Wayback Machine last successfully recorded a functioning version of it on December 3, 2023. A further attempt to archive the page on December 10 was unsuccessful, suggesting it was deleted some time in between.

It was a major moment in Harry’s life, as it was the first definitive indication of his now well-established desire to fight the press over its coverage of both himself and Meghan. And in his book Spare, Harry said it left King Charles III and Prince William “furious,” because it made them look bad for not defending their own wives in the same way.

The now-deleted statement came days after an article in The Mail on Sunday proclaiming: “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed—so will he be dropping by for tea?”

I’m going to suggest something especially wild: maybe it’s not important or significant that the royal webmasters deleted the statement? Those people have shown themselves to be really incompetent, in general, and they’ve spent much of the past two years updating royal.uk in various ways which make little to no sense. This statement was deleted, much of Harry and Meghan’s bios were deleted, and there are still parts of the site which still reference QEII as still living. I have no doubt that many royal stories can be attributed to malice, but let’s not forget that incompetence plays a big part too, I’m just saying. Now, they can delete the statement and try to pretend like it never existed, but it really doesn’t work that way at this point. Harry has created his own historical record repeatedly, from Spare to his many lawsuits to the records everyone has kept about the abuse directed at Harry and Meghan.

27 Responses to “Royal.uk deleted Prince Harry’s statement protecting then-Meghan Markle”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    May 28, 2024 at 8:47 am

    BRF hiding their racism and not acknowledging what really happened.. shocking 🤯😱😳 this just proves how much the docuseries and Spare were needed.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      May 28, 2024 at 10:19 am

      Agreed.

      Reply
    • Is that so? says:
      May 28, 2024 at 10:32 am

      Seems like an attempt to blur the historic record of the BRF and BM 21st-century racism.

      I read that Prince Harry was denied the right to expand his lawsuit to include charges that the BM hired private investigators to illegally snoop into Meghan Markle’s background to the point of getting her Social Security number, and her phone records. So that bit won’t be a part of the legal record as of now. In the far future researchers will have to know what to look for to find it.

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      May 28, 2024 at 12:32 pm

      I was amused to see so many on Twitter clap back on this report about the palaces, and tagging the palaces, saying “the internet is forever and if you think no one keeps receipts on a backup thumb drive in the Year of Our Beyoncé 2024, then have fun when your FA later turns to FO”.

      Reply
    • StarWonderful says:
      May 28, 2024 at 2:20 pm

      When it comes to the BRF, I always give the benefit of the doubt to their (and their minions’) worst instincts and actions.

      Reply
  2. Nubia says:
    May 28, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Honest question: How do people end up working for the Royals? I would love to know the whole HR process that goes into these general positions. From shortlisting,to interviews and whether or not the Royals also get to ask any of the more executive candidates some questions.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      May 28, 2024 at 12:11 pm

      Up to relatively recently they barely did security checks, even for staff who have direct contact with senior royals. When Piers Morgan was editor of the Mirror one of his journalists, Ryan something? got a job as a footman, giving the phone number of a pub as his reference. He was able to take a camera into Buckingham Palace, took photos of rooms where eg Sophie and Edward stay when there, even of the Queen’s breakfast table – that’s where the story of her having her cornflakes in Tupperware came from.
      The journalist even rode on the back of a coach (maybe the Queen’s?) for State Opening of Parliament and Mirror photographer took his pic.
      When Mirror published the story they justified it on grounds of “national security” for revealing shoddy vetting process for Royal staff.
      Palace’s only victory was to get Mirror to take the photos off its website and never print or distribute them again.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        May 28, 2024 at 12:35 pm

        I thought the cornflakes in Tupperware story originated from that nutty documentary they did in the … 60s? 70s? to make them look like ordinary approachable folk. It was Normal Bill 1.0

        You know, the one that they aired exactly once and then never allowed to let it see the light of day again.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    May 28, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Trying to re-write their history of racism. It’s too late everyone knows just how racist they are so this won’t be of any help.

    Reply
  4. YeahRight says:
    May 28, 2024 at 8:59 am

    It would be funny if Harry get the person who runs their site to post it with a little note “I meant what I said the first time.”

    Reply
  5. The Hench says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Yeah – hooves = horses not zebras etc. This is most likely just incompetence or general tidying up. Removing that statement has no real world impact whatsoever.

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:01 am

    I’m sure the Men in Grey and the palaces’ comms teams are happy to find out then that Harry’s statement has been shared up and down on Xwitter at the usual Squad accounts.

    The powers that be on the Island of Left-Behinds still don’t seem to get that the Squad always comes with receipts, especially when it’s about documenting the amateur behavior of the gold-plated advisers, demonstrating again that the RF is *very much a racist family*.

    Too bad the taxpayer-funded welfare royals seem to enjoy being dragged so much.

    Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      May 28, 2024 at 11:20 am

      their smart use of social media to bring attention to receipts, hypocrisy, racism and lies will be studied in the future. They’re setting the record straight constantly.

      Reply
  7. SIde Eye says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:02 am

    This reminds me a bit of all the All Lives Matter Karens on social media who deleted their comments and likes post Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, when the whole world starting calling out White Americans for their racism, viciousness, murderous attitudes towards the very people who built this country with their bare hands.

    But I screenshot it all – the bashing of Trayvon Martin who was a child attacked in the street by a gun toting yahoo, the they should just comply posts, the vilification of Colin Kapernick (shut up and play football disrespecting the flag – you know what disrespects the flag? Waving a confederate flag in the Capitol building after you assaulted and killed a police officer trying to defend it) the Sandra Bland is no innocent posts and likes).

    So when they message me and ask why’d you delete me, I have my arsenal ready. Cause Eff you. And the only reason you came around is you can’t stand to look like the bad guy and you were being called out internationally for your bullshit, your hypocrisy and your hate. So take your all lives matter fakery and go pound sand.

    Good thing we have Spare documenting all of their bullshit. That’s the great thing about the Internet. It’s forever. What was that line in the Facebook movie? It’s written in ink, not in pencil.

    Reply
  8. Bren says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:04 am

    The Windsors are playing in our faces. This latest is bulletin board material: We are very much a racist family.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:11 am

    Whether the statement was taken down due to malevolence or incompetence, the effect remains the same. It just makes it look like the royal family is cool with racism. Which was already known.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:18 am

    This was in reaction to the Dutch version of Endgame containing the names of the royal racists, no? The timing seems to suggest that someone edited this out of the royal site around that time, which doesn’t seem to be an accident. Luckily, due to tons of evidence, it’s going to be really easy to add it back…if this was deleted due to incompetence.

    Reply
  11. Lau says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:30 am

    I didn’t know about QEII being referenced as still alive on this site and I just think it’s funny and so on brand for them. They’ll make the most to try to humiliate and demean the Sussexes while still being that incompetent. It’s almost as if they don’t realize that people can see how petty and stupid they are.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:30 am

    No, they deleted it because they wanted to. The other statements regarding their decision to leave remain on the website. They’re on Harry and Meghan’s page of the Royal Family website. The Royal Family is doing everything to confirm that they’re racist.

    Reply
  13. Lili says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:48 am

    just playing Devil’s advocate here, they might have removed it since they are linking to sussex.com. So they are leaving it up to Harry to include on his website or not. but it is already part of history despite them trying to be revisionist. we can see reporters backtracking and saying they didn’t say xyz until confronted with receipts. i’m glad Harry wrote spare to capture the stories.

    Reply
  14. Cel2495 says:
    May 28, 2024 at 10:18 am

    lol, doesn’t matter. I am sure as a true Virgo, Harry has prints and archives of every official and unofficial statement he put out there. Plus we all know what he said and what he put out there to try to shield Meghan from all those racists.

    Ps: I save anything of importance specially emails and documents that I send out and I’m not even a public figure.

    Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      May 28, 2024 at 12:02 pm

      Same. I will spend all of my energy (for years) coming for someone who tries it with me. I don’t start fights, but I do end them.

      Download your DMs and those emails on a work server, people, you never know when you’re going to need them.

      Also, I take video of messages I think might be needed in the future, on top of saving the documents. I record myself opening the email, scroll down slowly, and narrate the backstory. It takes a minute, and saves a ton later.

      Reply
  15. Myeh says:
    May 28, 2024 at 11:40 am

    This is erasure plain and simple. Racists do it a lot. Happens right after whitewashing and doubling down. White supremacist playbook is really predictable and boring. Yawn.

    Reply
  16. Interested Gawker says:
    May 28, 2024 at 4:22 pm

    Well, if your part to play in encouraging and assisting the BM to abuse the Duchess of Sussex has already been documented by Byline Times and your part the ongoing abuse and harassment of the Sussex family by the press will likely be amplified and expanded upon in an upcoming court case you might want to remove that from your website.

    Reply

