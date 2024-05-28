Princess Beatrice can ‘help’ the Windsors but there are no ‘working royal’ plans

I’m developing a low-stakes conspiracy that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have hired some kind of PR consultant who guaranteed some prime, positive coverage in outlets like Tatler, the Telegraph and the Times. I’ve believed for several years now that Beatrice has been “auditioning” for a “working royal” position, to no avail. King Charles is fine with Beatrice at family events, but beyond that, the institution does not “want” Beatrice or Eugenie. Eugenie got the hint a while ago. Bea has not gotten the hint. Which is how we get pieces like this, in the Times: “Princess Beatrice: the new (unofficial) face of the royal family?” LOL. Some highlights:

Backup support: Beatrice, 35, may not be an official working member of the royal family but she is increasingly providing crucial back-up support for “the firm”. There is no suggestion that the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York will take on official duties or receive public money in doing so, but she is expected to be seen supporting the monarch and senior family members more frequently in the coming months.

Why Prince William invited Beatrice & his cousins to the palace garden party: A Palace source said: “It was very much that the Prince of Wales wanted to invite his cousins along because [he knew] it would be fun to see all of the young royals there and there was a real sense of excitement about the day that lifted the event.”

Beatrice plans to attend Royal Ascot: The garden party is not the only royal event the princess is expected to attend. Beatrice is likely to join her uncle, the King, at Royal Ascot and at other royal events when appropriate.

She was in New York in early May: She has proved that she can handle solo engagements, too. Her trip to New York this month was designed to promote a charity abseil event down the Empire State Building to raise money for the Outward Bound Trust. It’s a charity of which she has been a trustee since 2019 and a cause that was supported by the late Duke of Edinburgh, her grandfather. It is his legacy that she wishes to continue, she told ITV.

Beatrice will be needed in the future: The royal family clearly feel the same way and are likely to feel even more strongly about her input in ten years’ time, when they will find they are somewhat thin on the ground. By that time, Prince George will most likely be at university and the King, Queen, Princess Royal and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be in their eighties. The stalwart Duke of Kent will be edging towards his 100th birthday. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of the picture, the only middle-aged working royals will be the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

She can “help”: An insider said: “It’s a case of ‘watch the gap’, and although there’s no plan for Beatrice and others to become funded, official working members of the family, she has shown she can definitely help.” The princess seems to fit this unofficial role well. At 35 she has good commercial and personal experience, is adept at public appearances, and is increasingly seen as a perfect ambassador for Team Windsor.

Ingrid Seward on Beatrice’s future role: “The Duke of York has always been keen for his daughters, who are the only of the late Queen’s grandchildren to be princesses and use the HRH style, to be involved in official royal engagements. Maybe using Princess Beatrice for some official engagements is a way forward. But she is not a working member of the royal family and I feel the King would be reluctant to make her so as it goes against his plan for a slimmed-down monarchy. The princess could easily have an informal role if the King wanted her to do so, as her working life does not appear to be too demanding. She would be a great asset as she is brilliant with people and has always had a naturally philanthropic side to her character.”