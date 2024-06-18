DHS lawyer: Prince Harry has the same right to privacy as Donald Trump

One of the big political stories today is the Biden administration announcing sweeping new protections for undocumented immigrant spouses of American citizens. As in, immigrant spouses who did not enter the US legally but are still legally married to citizens. It’s basically the Biden administration helping immigrants find another pathway to citizenship, a pathway which is already available to immigrant spouses who enter the country on a visa. I have royal brainrot though, so my first thought was “good news for Prince Harry!” Harry is actually in America on some kind of visa, and by all accounts, his legal status is absolutely fine. That hasn’t stopped the Heritage Foundation from trying to deport him because Heritage wants to go on a fishing expedition through Harry’s visa application and immigration documentation. Heritage has been maliciously targeting Harry for more than a year with this bullsh-t, and DHS lawyers have had to go into court repeatedly with a variety of legal explanations for why Heritage is not allowed to view Harry’s records. DHS’s latest explanation is that Prince Harry isn’t running for office, so he should have the same or more right to privacy as Donald Trump.

Details about Prince Harry’s visa arrangements will be kept private after a case involving Donald Trump was cited as a reason not to release them. Washington DC-based think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has sued Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to release details of the Duke’s visa application. The group is fighting to reveal whether Harry received preferential treatment in his visa application after he admitted in his memoir, Spare, that he previously took drugs. But now the United States government is using a case involving former US president Donald Trump as a reason to not share details of Prince Harry’s immigration status. The Trump case involved possible interactions he may have had with the FBI prior to 2015 when he was a private citizen. The information surrounding that case was also sought under a freedom of information request. John Bardo, a lawyer for the department, said: “They found that President Trump, from when he was a private citizen, his privacy interests outweighed any public interest that there may be in previous interactions he may have had with the FBI. And I would argue, if President Trump has a privacy interest in that kind of interaction with the government, Prince Harry’s privacy interest is even greater. Because he was never a governmental official in this country, has never appeared on a ballot in this country.”

DHS lawyers invoking Trump’s right to privacy in a case brought by Heritage… perfection. Heritage wants to ignore the fact that the Trump administration was in charge when Harry applied for a visa too! Heritage crackheads also want to convince people that if Trump comes back, his first order of business will be “deporting Harry.” Anyway, I agree with the DHS lawyers and what a huge waste of time and money this is. The only reason why Harry’s visa would ever be subject to FOIA request is if he was running for office. And DHS just showed why even then, Harry would still have a right to privacy.