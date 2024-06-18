Jodie Turner-Smith’s divorce lesson? ‘People don’t need to know everything’

Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson last October. She hasn’t looked back since then. Does that surprise you? It surprises me a little bit – years ago, I would have described Jodie as someone who enjoys some TMI, especially about her marriage and personal life. She was even a little bit messy back in the day. But there’s been a real change, a real maturing. It’s nice to see. She’s a single mother to daughter Juno, and she’s not trying to beef with Joshua publicly or privately. But all indications, Jodie simply wanted to move on from the relationship and there wasn’t one big “thing” which caused her to file for divorce. I bring all of this up because Jodie covers the latest issue of The Cut, and much of the piece is about how Jodie is rebuilding her life and trying to grow her career post-Joshua. She comes across as very Zen and at peace with her choices. Some highlights:
Her living situation: After filing for divorce in September, she has been bopping from place to place. Last year, she moved out of Jackson’s childhood home in Topanga Canyon, which she describes as “a very beautiful gilded cage.” She’ll look for her own place in L.A. as soon as she gets back from London where she’s shooting a yet-to-be-announced show. “I don’t have the luxury of turning down a job because of location. I am a single mom now. ‘I got a baby. I need some money. I need cheese for my egg,’ as Ms. Cardi B says.”
Walking her first red carpet with Joshua Jackson at the ‘Queen & Slim’ premiere. “It all came from a really innocent place. I didn’t understand how sinister that could end up being for me. It was taking away from a moment that I needed to have on my own. It opened up a very painful conversation to the world about who I was with and how right or wrong it was to be with that person. And when you’re pregnant, it’s like the most vulnerable time of your life.”
Joshua’s relationship with Lupita Nyong’o. “Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family.”
When Black people accused her of internalized racism for marrying Joshua. “The most painful was the commentary about why I had chosen him for a partner, that I chose him because I hated myself, because I wanted a light-skinned baby: All these things that are not an accurate reflection of why a person falls in love or at least why this person did. When you’re in the public eye, a part of you belongs to the public. It stops being yours and becomes theirs too. I didn’t have an accurate scope of understanding what it would mean to share my relationship with the public. It’s something I will never do again. Ever. That is one major lesson that I took away from this, which is just that people don’t need to know everything.”
Men are regressing: “No matter how forward-thinking they say they are, men are subject to the conditioning under which they have been raised. And there is just a little part of every man, which says ‘Once a woman has his child, they need to operate in a certain way,’ that is more indicative of limited traditional roles than it is of reality. Every creative needs a partner who’s got to support their choices.”
Breastfeeding: “I’ve looked the same for a very long time. I definitely keep going back and forth about whether I want to get my boobs done, because I breastfed my daughter for three years. My boobs are … They’re relaxed.”
She just needs peace: “I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much. Peace is what’s needed right now. Grace is what’s needed right now. Love, empathy, compassion. I’m trying to be all those things and have faith that when I’m all those things, I will see that reflected back toward me.”
“That is one major lesson that I took away from this, which is just that people don’t need to know everything.” That’s a good lesson to learn at any age, especially with the internet. Jodie left Twitter a while ago but she’s still on Instagram, and now she’s using it almost purely for work and fashion (which is work for her). The Cut piece makes an interesting point, which is that Jodie did what so many actresses/celebrities did, she parlayed the interest in her personal life into actual work and professional hype. In Jodie’s case, it was treated differently because of her race and because she was married to a white guy who used to be considered such a heartthrob. Anyway, I like what she says about needing peace and wanting everyone to be happy. I’m glad she’s basically taking every job she’s offered too – make that bread, mama.
So many layers of pain in that interview. It sounds like Joshua Jackson needs to get himself in order. I truly hope that she and her child can get to a space where people/social media don’t keep requiring her to justify her past decisions.
Except she is kinda full of crap. From following her on social she barely lived at the house mentioned as they rented in LA during their marriage and she was away working all the time.
Quite honestly she came across as a total narcissist even by actor standards. She wanted to have everything her way and her family/entourage were always there.
I did feel bad for her when the twitter nuts went after her. That part if unacceptable but expecting your spouse to be happy about being treated as an appendage and then getting annoyed when they finally push back is not great.
She probably was not into marriage because that requires compromise and she clearly did not want to on any level. Hope they are both happy but it is wild to see her try and flip the script on who gave up what.
You seem to have a lot of inside info about them! Are you friends of theirs?
People tend to say that about women who want things for themselves beyond what society says they should be “happy with and grateful for”. The “probably” gives your misogyny away, whether it’s deliberate or internalized.
Basically! It was her running her mouth about their relationship non-stop. She tan to people magazine to talk about her issues with Colorism as a Jamaican Brit and hiw she always wished for a light skinned daughter.
It was TMI in the extreme. Also it was Jodie who let the world know she proposed to him .
She got a touch of mainstream attention and just went wild with it.
I read the same interview and nowhere did I get “Josh needs to get himself in order”. Is there something I don’t know? I thought they agreed on joint custody and that neither is paying the other child support. It seems like a fair and equal arrangement??
I think she meant about his internalized, possibly unconscious, sexism about how mothers should behave, not anything about the terms of the divorce. That’s what I gathered was the problem in Jodi’s explanation in the linked article.
I was so surprised by their split, and more so by how quick and quietly it was all handled.
That point she made about men acting differently after a woman has their child is the first (and likely only) tea about why she left.
Its old tea though.
It’s been heavily inferred by her team that Josh didn’t want her to have a career which is weird considering he has always dated actresses and is currently dating an actress who’s, so far at least, had a more successful career than Jodie.
I tend to believe that it was less about that and more about two people with strong personalities discovering that they’re incompatible after the honeymoon period wore off. *shrug*
Yeah, I think it was that they both didn’t want to give up their careers. They both got “hot” at the same time and someone was going to have to give up something.
Every time she opens her mouth, I like her more.
I am the complete opposite. I like her less every time she opens her mouth.
I can’t fault him for wanting her to be home more with a small child – if that was the cause of their disagreement. Everyone parents differently, and it sounds like their approaches just didn’t mesh. It’s not something you can know until you’re in the situation. The sad part is, now their daughter will have significantly less time with each of them.
And good for her for breast feeding so long! My pediatrician encouraged me to do the same, but I only made it to two years for each of my 2 kids.
When JJ was doing press for his remake of Fatal Attraction, he said something about that his partner doesnt care if he cheats and I thought that was so odd for him to say. Maybe he thought Jodie would stay after having a child and he gets to eat his cake too with having side pieces.
That was not what he said at all. He said he thought an affair could be forgiven but that it would take a lot to work through it. Heck it was talked about on this site if you want to look it up. Some people say nope never-that would be me. Others are more maybe etc.
I don’t know specifically what went down between her and Joshua. But I don’t think a person’s life or purpose can remain unchanged after getting married and becoming a parent.
I totally understand that she wanted to grab the momentum, cashing in her newly found exposure in benefit of her career and her finances. Tbh, I used to think Joshua’s image was also very much improved by this relationship. She’s new, shiny stunning; and he’s a memorable has-been.
But then again, maybe that was not the moment to have a baby.
He’s not a has-been. He’s booked and busy. It would be unreasonable to expect Pacey-level fame for his whole career. He’s making a movie with Jackie Chan right now.
I like how she describes her boobs. “Relaxed.” I love that especially because I hear so much about how breastfeeding guarantees bigger boobs and lost weight and it’s just not true for everyone. I really appreciate that she’s speaking honestly about it and whether or not cosmetic work is in the cards.
Eh how are people reading shade into this? She’s young and a hot property now, she didn’t want her career to take a backseat to being a mother. Heck, even Jennifer Garner admitted that was how her marriage worked. How many HW actresses have we seen that did this like Phoebe Cates and Cameron Diaz? Heck, even Michelle Obama said there’s no true 50/50 in a marriage, you are giving up something. Glad they realized it wasn’t going to work and they both have moved on with other people and are happily co-parenting.
The only thing I would say is that some of this should have been discussed before they got married and had a kid.
Also Black people going at her about being married to a white man just drove me up the wall. People were happy to say he was cheating on her, didn’t want to be with her, etc. It was awful.