Kim Kardashian didn’t like spending her b-day with her kids: ‘I was stuck watching YouTube’



North West just celebrated her birthday. She turned 11 on June 15. I remember when North was born, and Kim’s scary health situation in which she developed preeclampsia. It’s wild to think that all of that happened 11 years ago! This year, North’s birthday party was held at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That mall is crazy! It has an indoor amusement park with roller coasters, a ropes course, pool, ice rink, and more. I could see why a kid would want to have their birthday party there. I hope North had a great day.

Speaking of birthdays, last week’s episode of The Kardashians takes place just after Kim’s birthday on October 21. During the episode, Kim, whose other kids are now eight (Saint), six (Chicago), and five (Psalm), is talking with her mom, Kris Jenner. Kris asks Kim how it went celebrating her birthday with her kids. Kim being Kim responds by complaining that spending time with her kids and doing what they wanted to do was torture.

The conversation started when Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, asked: “How was your birthday with the kids?” “I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself,” Kardashian replied. “I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do. I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made.” “Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday,” she continued. “I need to sit my kids down and be like: ‘This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it?’” “I was tortured,” Kardashian concluded. “Just make me breakfast, that’s a great birthday.” In a confessional, Kardashian was then asked what her “perfect birthday” would have been, to which she replied: “To lock my door, not get out of my bed, and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least.” And her comments struck a chord with viewers at home, who discussed Kardashian’s birthday woes across multiple Reddit forums — with many saying that it was inappropriate for her to share her feelings on TV, meaning that one day her kids may see. “I would never in a million years say that around my children or on a platform they can see it. It may just be ‘complaining’ to you, but to them, it hurts,” one person wrote. “I don’t know what Kim is trying to do or achieve, but this is something that should’ve been kept on the editing floor and not shared at all,” another agreed. “Every episode she’s complaining about her kids, it’s too much, it’s not cute. She’s opening and setting her kids, especially North, up for harsh criticism and that’s not fair.” “I get wanting to do what you want to do on your birthday, or wanting time for yourself. But, can you imagine, thinking you’re finally spending some quality time with your mum and she sh-ts all over you like this,” somebody else wrote. “My heart breaks for those beautiful children.” Another fan couldn’t help but compare Kim’s mentality to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, pointing out: “Only Kim would describe spending time with her kids as torture. Kim is the complete opposite of her sisters. Kourtney last year spent her birthday with her kids and step children and she was the happiest of all!” While another sassily threw Kardashian’s infamous 2022 quote back at her as they wrote: “No one wants to parent their kids these days. Get your f*** ass up and work!”

[From HuffPo]

”[N]o one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least.” Yikes. Like, holy sh-t lady, you are a parent of elementary-school aged children. Why are you acting like you are the same age as they are? My younger son and I have birthdays a day apart. I have not had my own birthday in six years, and that’s okay! Kids grow up and they aren’t going to always want to hang out with you on your birthday. I understand wanting a day to yourself, but can’t you treat yo’self to a day in bed while they are at school or camp or with a nanny? Enjoy the time that you have with your kids now. Make a plan ahead of time, letting them know what you want to do! Nothing’s stopping her from saying, “Hey kids, I’d love it if you made me breakfast and then we watch one of Mommy’s favorite, kid-appropriate movies!”

I totally understand being disappointed that you didn’t get to spend your birthday the way that you wanted to. Let’s take away the fact that spending your birthday doing the things that your young children are into kinda comes with the whole parenting territory. Kim’s human, I’ll grant her the right to feel disappointed and tell her mom her feelings. What I think is absolutely awful is that she did it on TV! Like, North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm are going to hear her say this one day. If North hasn’t already read about it online, I’m sure one of her friends has told her what her mom said. I don’t even want to imagine what Kim complains about when the cameras aren’t rolling.