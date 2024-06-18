After the Tonys, Angelina Jolie partied until 6 a.m. & ordered from McDonald’s

As we discussed, Angelina Jolie had a BIG night at the Tony Awards. She is one of the main producers on The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s incredible book. The Outsiders won the biggest prize of the night, the Tony Award for Best Musical. Angelina was on stage for the win, and she was also on stage earlier in the night to introduce a performance from The Outsiders. Vivienne Jolie was her little date, because Vivienne convinced her mom to see The Outsiders when it was being produced in LA, and Vivi also worked as her mom’s assistant on the show. So what happened after the Tonys? The Broadway world let down their hair and partied up a storm. There were theater-people parties scattered around New York, and apparently Angelina was an exceptionally good hang. She stayed up until 6 a.m. with The Outsiders people and she even opened up Atelier Jolie, her Soho shop, for an after-after-party.

Across town, the team from “The Outsiders,” which won the Tony for Best Musical in a nail-biter, started their victory tour with a bash at Rosa Mexicano near Lincoln Center, where producer Angelina Jolie held court amidst the guacamole. “She was kickin’ it!” an excited cast member told me. More exclusive — and ragtag — was later, when the Oscar winner whisked the actors and creatives downtown to her Soho shop Atelier Jolie, handed out coffees and ordered everybody McDonald’s at 4 a.m. “It was hilarious,” the actor said. There was no war between the Greasers and Socs last night. They partied till 6 a.m.

[From The NY Post]

One thing that I’ve always loved about Angelina is that she’s not “above” fast food. She’ll pick up some food from McDonald’s, she’ll grab some nugs from wherever, she’s not precious about it. I love the fact that she opened up Atelier Jolie and hosted a little party there, with impromptu McDonald’s catering.

Something else really cool? Salma Hayek has absolutely become a ride-or-die friend for Angelina. They worked together on The Eternals and Salma genuinely fell for Angelina. Salma praised her friend on Instagram: