After the Tonys, Angelina Jolie partied until 6 a.m. & ordered from McDonald’s

As we discussed, Angelina Jolie had a BIG night at the Tony Awards. She is one of the main producers on The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s incredible book. The Outsiders won the biggest prize of the night, the Tony Award for Best Musical. Angelina was on stage for the win, and she was also on stage earlier in the night to introduce a performance from The Outsiders. Vivienne Jolie was her little date, because Vivienne convinced her mom to see The Outsiders when it was being produced in LA, and Vivi also worked as her mom’s assistant on the show. So what happened after the Tonys? The Broadway world let down their hair and partied up a storm. There were theater-people parties scattered around New York, and apparently Angelina was an exceptionally good hang. She stayed up until 6 a.m. with The Outsiders people and she even opened up Atelier Jolie, her Soho shop, for an after-after-party.
Across town, the team from “The Outsiders,” which won the Tony for Best Musical in a nail-biter, started their victory tour with a bash at Rosa Mexicano near Lincoln Center, where producer Angelina Jolie held court amidst the guacamole.
“She was kickin’ it!” an excited cast member told me.
More exclusive — and ragtag — was later, when the Oscar winner whisked the actors and creatives downtown to her Soho shop Atelier Jolie, handed out coffees and ordered everybody McDonald’s at 4 a.m.
“It was hilarious,” the actor said.
There was no war between the Greasers and Socs last night. They partied till 6 a.m.
One thing that I’ve always loved about Angelina is that she’s not “above” fast food. She’ll pick up some food from McDonald’s, she’ll grab some nugs from wherever, she’s not precious about it. I love the fact that she opened up Atelier Jolie and hosted a little party there, with impromptu McDonald’s catering.
Something else really cool? Salma Hayek has absolutely become a ride-or-die friend for Angelina. They worked together on The Eternals and Salma genuinely fell for Angelina. Salma praised her friend on Instagram:
“One thing that I’ve always loved about Angelina is that she’s not “above” fast food. ”
–Angie’s also been caught shopping at Marshalls, thrift shops, Target, CVS and eating at In-N-Out Burger. So was Vivienne partying with Mom up till 6:00 a.m. in the morning too? That is so cute. Even at parties, Angie is such a down to earth geek. Ok, now I’m craving Rosa Mexicana…
I love this! And AJ has gotten lots of crap about not having female friends, so it’s nice that SH congratulated them on IG. As to McD’s: yuck, but I get it. The coffee with the after-after party, however, at Atelier Jolie, Yes!
Priyanka Chopra also posted on instagram with this message:
Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more. You are a force and I am so inspired by you every day.
I wonder if people who know AJ were hesitating to publicly support her until the kids were older, they didn’t want to add to the tabloid drama of teams/sides to protect the kids as much as possible. We are certainly seeing more support for AJ across social media recently, since the kids dropped Pitt from their name.
Angie has some powerful friends within Hollywood and they have protected her against Brad’s smear campaign.
Brad tried to get Angie black listed but she is good friends with all of the studio heads, George Lucas, Kathryn Bigelow. Now, her close friend Salma’s husband owns CAA.
I agree the children are now all above 14 years and cannot legally be forced to do anything. That and Salma’s CAA link has released people to show support to her more and more in public.
Bryan Lourd, CAA founder, did use his influence to help Brad but Bryan won’t go against the new owners and continue to attack Angelina. I have seen lately how Brad seems to have lost pr games and I think it’s because of this.
Oh that makes sense, I didn’t know that Pinault bought CAA, thank you for the explanation Sierra.
Her face is just perfect. I am so happy for her sucess and NYC seems to agree with her. I kinda hope she makes it a permanent home base.