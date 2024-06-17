Angelina Jolie wore Versace at the Tony Awards & won an award for producing

Embed from Getty Images

The Tony Awards were held last night in NYC. Angelina Jolie was there, with her daughter Vivienne! Not only that, but Angelina won a Tony Award! The backstory: Vivienne Jolie is a theater geek and she saw an LA theater production of The Outsiders (which had been adapted into a musical). Vivienne dragged her mom to the LA theater and Angelina loved it too, so Angelina offered to produce the musical as it made its way to Broadway, with Vivienne working as her assistant. The musical debuted on Broadway a few months ago, in time for Tony eligibility and The Outsiders just won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical. Meaning, Angelina won a Tony as a producer. She’s halfway to her EGOT status. She’s OT! (She’s also won three Golden Globes, two SAGs and she has been nominated for two Emmys.)

So, for the Tonys, Angelina wore a velvet Atelier Versace gown in an interesting shade of green. Vivienne was her date and Vivienne matched her mom. What a moment for this theater kid – Vivienne was probably in seventh heaven around all of those theater people. I hope she networked and booked some jobs or internships – she turns 16 years old next month, and clearly, this is what she wants to do with her life.

Angelina also debuted a new tattoo – a small, delicate little bird on her chest. I normally don’t like chest tattoos on women, but this is really cute.

