Angelina Jolie wore Versace at the Tony Awards & won an award for producing

The Tony Awards were held last night in NYC. Angelina Jolie was there, with her daughter Vivienne! Not only that, but Angelina won a Tony Award! The backstory: Vivienne Jolie is a theater geek and she saw an LA theater production of The Outsiders (which had been adapted into a musical). Vivienne dragged her mom to the LA theater and Angelina loved it too, so Angelina offered to produce the musical as it made its way to Broadway, with Vivienne working as her assistant. The musical debuted on Broadway a few months ago, in time for Tony eligibility and The Outsiders just won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical. Meaning, Angelina won a Tony as a producer. She’s halfway to her EGOT status. She’s OT! (She’s also won three Golden Globes, two SAGs and she has been nominated for two Emmys.)
So, for the Tonys, Angelina wore a velvet Atelier Versace gown in an interesting shade of green. Vivienne was her date and Vivienne matched her mom. What a moment for this theater kid – Vivienne was probably in seventh heaven around all of those theater people. I hope she networked and booked some jobs or internships – she turns 16 years old next month, and clearly, this is what she wants to do with her life.
Angelina also debuted a new tattoo – a small, delicate little bird on her chest. I normally don’t like chest tattoos on women, but this is really cute.
I love angelina, her tatoos are always cool, but I hope that tatoo is a henna design. It seems pretty muted for a new tatoo? Im not into it at all. Anyway, congrats to her and I see she’s been doing a little lip injection?
That new tattoo someone said she got with Shilo. Congratulations to AJ and
to win the Tony on Father’s Day was incredible! Congratulations to Viv too!
So proud and happy for Angelina! When the director won her and Viv were crying; I thought that was cute. Angie had some happy news and am happy for her and for Viv to experience this.
Also, I thought the outsides musical number was great especially the storm and fighting scene. It should’ve won.
I love Viv’s outfit do cute and youthful. Ang let her kid be a kid and dress like a kid! Kudos!
Congratulations to them. That is a very pretty dress. I love that her kids have different interests in life. They look very independent, but still loving and supportive family. I wish all the happiness and peace for them.
Congrats Angelina!
And she can do as she pleases with her own chest, especially given her history and tough decisions after finding out she had a BRCA1 gene mutation.
Congrats!
I love the dress, but the fabric seems too heavy for me.
Congrats! Good to see Angelina being recognized for her work! She and Vivienne look great!
I like the shape, color and fabric of the dress but I’d maybe wear it in the winter. Unless it’s actually cooler than it looks. It’s got a very rich and luxurious vibe. They both looked so cute together.