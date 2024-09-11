Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon have been pap-strolling in NYC all week

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been in New York this week, doing pap strolls every day. Brad and Ines reportedly began dating back in 2022, and for nearly two years, the only photos of them together were blurry, long-distance shots sold as mega-exclusives. But something shifted a few months ago. Ines began traveling with him to Europe, and then they made their red-carpet couple debut at the Venice Film Festival two weekends ago. Now they’ve gone from “we barely see them/are they even really dating” to “wow, they’re thirsty as hell.”

Looking at these photos, it feels like Brad and Ines are staging themselves as throwbacks to and copykeens of other celebrity pairings. I was reminded of how Kanye West and Kim Kardashian used to roll up to fashion weeks in New York and Paris. Brad is also trying to channel Travis Kelce’s sometimes-wacky style, only… you know, Brad is a 60 year old man and it looks pretty desperate and “how do you do, fellow kids.” In one of her ensembles – the brown mohair?? – Ines is fully copykeening the Duchess of Sussex’s everything. Meghan’s hair, her style, her makeup, everything.

Brad has also taken to wearing an “I” necklace, for Ines, get it? Better jewelry than a tattoo. He had several tattoos devoted to Angelina and their kids, but he’s altered all of them or covered them. Anyway… y’all buying this? Or does it come across as rather sad?