Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon have been pap-strolling in NYC all week

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been in New York this week, doing pap strolls every day. Brad and Ines reportedly began dating back in 2022, and for nearly two years, the only photos of them together were blurry, long-distance shots sold as mega-exclusives. But something shifted a few months ago. Ines began traveling with him to Europe, and then they made their red-carpet couple debut at the Venice Film Festival two weekends ago. Now they’ve gone from “we barely see them/are they even really dating” to “wow, they’re thirsty as hell.”
Looking at these photos, it feels like Brad and Ines are staging themselves as throwbacks to and copykeens of other celebrity pairings. I was reminded of how Kanye West and Kim Kardashian used to roll up to fashion weeks in New York and Paris. Brad is also trying to channel Travis Kelce’s sometimes-wacky style, only… you know, Brad is a 60 year old man and it looks pretty desperate and “how do you do, fellow kids.” In one of her ensembles – the brown mohair?? – Ines is fully copykeening the Duchess of Sussex’s everything. Meghan’s hair, her style, her makeup, everything.
Brad has also taken to wearing an “I” necklace, for Ines, get it? Better jewelry than a tattoo. He had several tattoos devoted to Angelina and their kids, but he’s altered all of them or covered them. Anyway… y’all buying this? Or does it come across as rather sad?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ines is not pretty, but she has a very nice figure. I’ll give her that.
Kinda envious of her tiny waist.😉😉😉
Thank you, Kaiser! When I saw that neutral sweater set, I thought, wow that’s so Meghan. I really really like that sweater set actually. Meghan is not a bad style influence to have😂. I think Ines is very attractive. However, I also think she is lame af for spending time with BP. That man disgusts me. Whether it’s real or fake or whatever idc. He’s gross. And it will rub off on her regardless of how much I like her sweater.
Sort of grim, but I don’t think she’s channeling Meghan as much as AJ? Nico Mari or whatever her name was did, too. Brad dates women who have certain characteristics in common and wear neutrals.
Ohhh. Hmm. My mind went to Meghan first but I can see that too.
Someone here a few days ago said she looks like Heidi Fleiss and now that’s all I can see lol.
I hope selling her immortal soul for a pap walk is worth it.
No amount of money could be worth that level of cringe. It’s humiliating as hell.
My concern is always for women who get with known abusers.
I feel as though the abuser is emboldened by what they already got away with – as though their behaviour in plain sight has already been ignored can be ignored many more times.
Will she ever feel able to speak of any element of concern given how AJ and all the children have been treated?
I hope she is safe and okay.
Ronaldinho she is not a victim. She does it for fame and money, not out of blind love. Pure premeditation. Such people are able to endure a lot just to achieve their goal.
He looks weird and sad. She looks like Heidi Fleiss. I don’t think they are getting much attention with their pics except for his yellow leisure suit because WTH?!? The shoes are really a step too far and look like he’s making a sequel to Dumb and Dumber (Dumbest?).
THAT’S who she looks like. I kept dragging my brain cells for that name.
She looks exactly like Heidi, and no matter how many pap walks they do any mystic around Brad is gone. He seems desperate to create an “it couple”, which will never happen no matter who he is with.. the real Brad showed exactly what and who he is on that plane and with his abusive use of the courts.
She looks kinda blank and checked out. I wonder if she’s a sobriety coach on the sly. Nothing about them even hints at affection or even mutual respect.
There are photos of them drinking while he was filming in the U.K. so she is definitely not a sobriety coach and he’s not sober.
Brad’s a try hard but I like Ines’ style.
That champagne cashmere ensemble she’s wearing here is gorgeous and the black waist coat trouser two piece in earlier shots was also👍👍.
Ines looked a mess in Venice, but her style has improved as Brad’s has deteriorated. Odd.
His outfit reminds me of the scene in Clueless where Cher complains about how teenage boys dress and we’re like supposed to swoon (Cher pushes a teenage boy trying to move in on her “UGH! AS IF!!!”
She really does look like Heidi Fleiss. I like the first outfit I’m a beige person *ducks and runs*
Yes, she changed her style to channel a little meghan markle yes, I can see that now. They have a stylist, she didnt dress in that style when 60 year old
Brad Pitt he rolled her out.
And the fact that this is SO obvious only adds to how try-hard and artificial all of this clearly is.
Agreed, I think someone is now on payroll to get her look together because her earlier looks were cringe.
I want to feel like you can dress however you want at any age, but whatever look Brad is going for right now is just not working for me. Between the cosmetic touch-ups, the ill-fitting clothes, and the kids who also cringe (likely for other reasons) when they see their father, he is not doing anything for me. I wish he would care as much about how his children view him as how “we” view him.
I don’t care about them or their relationship, but I don’t think there is anything wrong with an older person experimenting with their fashion/clothes.
Someone told me one time I’m supposed to cut off my hair because I’m in my late 30s now, and I found it just ridiculous.
When people are experimenting and owning it I’m on board, you do you. But with him we’ve seen time and again that he’ll try and create a whole new persona any time it suits him (remember him being matchy-matchy to the style of previous girlfriends) and it feels artificial. This doesn’t come across as someone experimenting to better express themselves through their clothes.
For a man who loves PR, this is not working! He will never get the attention he once had, and he is delusional if he thinks he will. I want people to stop saying she looks like AJ because she does NOT.
Whatever happened to Brad Pitt’s style? There was a time when he could wear the heck out of a pair of pants and now, well, it’s just sad.
He never had style – that’s the gag. If you look at him through the years all he did was copy the style of whoever he was with. This is Brad left to his own devices. And it’s also why I don’t think he and Ines are a real couple – he feels no need to morph into her!
Why are they in New York? They go from Venice to NYC for a date night? Must be nice to be spending money that probably needs to go to your lawyers and creditors.
Movie premiere this photo ops are him promoting the movie wearing hideous clothing.
He is such a caricature of himself at this point. A 60 year-old try hard. This is what happens when you have ZERO personality and relied on the women in your life to tell you who you were. He has copy-keened every woman he has been with – except Ines. Who is too busy copy-keening Meghan Duchess of Sussex. What a pair!
And that yellow suit is HIDEOUS! He has clearly hired a stylist who’s one directive is “make me look like my fellow kids”
The bucket hat gives the creepy dude hiding behind the playground feels.
What happened to him? He used to be handsome man. Now he looks like a weirdo nut job.
She is forgettable.
I feel as though this is poorly done Amal/Geo Clooney cosplay on both their parts.
He looks like a mid life crisis dating an IG influencer.
I wonder if brad has had the opportunity to come across ads with Angelina’s beautiful face while in NY. Seeing them and having someone like Ines by his side must hurt.
With respect to the comparison of Brad Pitt’s clothes with that of Travis Kelce, it strikes me that TK wears his “outfits” for fun and is laughing at himself along with those laughing at him. BP’s is more “Look at me, look at me. I’m one of the cool kids.”
Yes! Travis seems to have a good sense of humor whereas Brad appears to take his image VERY seriously. It must be really hard for a man like that to age.
This might be the worst mid life crisis ever
Nothing turns me off more than a man in a bucket hat. (After a man abusing his kids and wife, obviously.)
Here you have a combo of everything at once.
Soo embarrassing midlife crisis I have zero respect for old men who flunt their equally sleazy daughter aged girlfriend’s just to humiliate their previous family. My heart goes out to 6 children who were abused & left traumatised by Brad Pitt. He’s clearly doing paternal alienation with his toxic behaviours towards them .
Becoming a Temu Brad Pitt with a Temu Heidi Fleiss doppelganger is just so cray cray .
The biggest hippocracy I find is that for years Brad Pitt has trying to pedal that he’s so private and yet since his divorce isn’t been nothing of private he’s been selling his soul to the media paparazzi are in the night of his house he staged any many photo Ops even holiday photo observing staged and this latest NYC stage photo op is not a good look once again it shows that this man only cares about his image and whoever the latest hired Heidi Fleiss daughter/ girlfriend he has , and in the meanwhile he’s completely gaslighting and freezing out his own children
I’m not into perpratrators of domestic violence Temu Brad Pitt ,fashion… nor into his abuser apologists younger abuser apologists girlfriend. No amount of makeover & stylists for her will take away the fact she’s with an old millionaire who abused his wife and 6 minor children. Wearing childish necklaces will never cleanse the fact his 6 children are dropping his name and that’s nothing for him to be proud of nor flaunt.
“Anyway… y’all buying this? Or does it come across as rather sad?”
Nope not buying it, and it’s totally pathetic! There was a a glamour article recently that was totally mocking them lol. They’re trying too hard and it’s not coming off as genuine. I guess that’s one way to try and distract the public that your kids hate you. I am guessing they were also trying to distract from that slate article going around.
I think for a 60yr old he looks great! He and Ines seem to be the real thing – she’s stuck around through the worst of things.
His clothes are refreshingly loose and casual and he’s obviously happy with his style and that’s all that matters.
Just wish he and Angie settled things and he moves on with a woman who obviously loves him.
Be available for whichever of his kids want him, but start again with Ines. Have a family with her if they both want but MOVE ON.
There is absolutely nothing to be gained by dwelling on the past.
Hahahaha
Sorry, but this comment is a joke “ stuck around through the worst of things” It’s only been a little more than a year, and what is the worst of thing? “he moves on with a woman who loves him.” Where is that woman? Because if the relationship is as serious as you are pretending it is he wouldn’t be obsessed with his ex.
Yes, have more kids he doesn’t care about, see and abused at 60. Don’t think your victim blaming went unnoticed either.
They are trying to brand themselves. They have a stylist and PR rep. The sad thing is he has been erased and doesn’t care that he is erased from his six children’s life BTW he still has visitation with the younger two but u NEVER see them with him. Dies anyone find that strange?
Angelina made it clear in her last interview, but he doesnt speak of them at alll. And people wonder why they are dropping his name?
He is all in on this rebranding.
This seems more important.
His brand has always been his top priority. He started a family not because he wanted kids, but because Angelina wanted them and he wanted to have her and create a power couple. That’s why he stopped fighting for the kids in court so quickly. He just didn’t care. People who don’t have that much money for lawyers can fight for years, and he… just stopped, but in the tabloids he’s still described as a loving father with broken heart.