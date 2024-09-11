Blake Lively felt ‘vulnerable & upset’ as the backlash against her swirled online

For a few weeks in August, it was bad for Blake Lively. While her big comeback film, It Ends With Us, was and is a big hit, Blake was heavily criticized for her moves around the film’s promotion. That criticism opened the door for wider analysis of Blake’s sh-tty character, her rudeness, her Mean Girl energy, her love of all things antebellum. It’s easy to forget, but in my mind, the backlash to Blake began because she was doing too much to “snub” Justin Baldoni and there was a clear effort afoot to make Baldoni into the bad guy. It all flipped on her though, because people were like “why are promoting your haircare and liquor lines during the promotion for a film about domestic violence?” Well, instead of just going away for a few months (her fans have the attention spans of gnats) and pretending like nothing happened, Blake and her team are trying to adjust the narrative. Blake felt vulnerable and upset at the backlash, you guys.
Blake Lively was caught off guard by the negative attention she faced while rolling out her hit movie It Ends With Us. The actress was “pretty surprised at the backlash and drama” that surrounded the romantic drama’s release last month, a source tells PEOPLE.
“She initially felt very vulnerable and upset,” adds the source. “During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She’s just not used to this kind of drama.”
The source says the situation “felt out of control to her.” Still, Lively, 37, who next appears in A Simple Favor 2 with Anna Kendrick, “enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she’s excited about.”
Lively is also a producer behind the Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends With Us, which has since become the highest-grossing box-office hit of the actress’ career so far. Reports of tension between Lively and the film’s director and male lead Justin Baldoni caused a firestorm of media attention after the two costars did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the premiere. They also didn’t do any press together in the lead-up to the release.
Additionally, some people online took issue with the film’s marketing campaign, claiming it was misleading for a project that deals with themes of domestic violence and trauma. And brief clips from Lively’s interviews, recent and years-old, went viral on social media with criticisms.
Is it wrong or right in this situation to acknowledge the “online” conversations? For a celebrity like Blake… I don’t know. If I was working on her PR, I would have suggested going away for a few months (as I said) and then acknowledging the backlash in a lighter, funnier way on social media, like “lesson learned, you guys, I won’t promote cocktails alongside my DV movie again.” Running to People Magazine to position yourself in this way reeks of a white woman crying victim the second she gets (legitimately) called out for being an a–hole.
Mean girls ALWAYS end up playing the victim. No surprise there.
Yup. It’s a classic bully maneuver. Address the bad behavior with them, and then hear nothing but speeches about how being called out for behaving like a shyte makes them feel, as if you are the bad guy.
The sad part is, when I was younger, I fell for that crap all the time.
Let’s be honest, a lot of us have anxiety partly because of experiences like that as children/teenagers.
Yep.
Play stupid games, Blake, get stupid prizes
Poor little Tink Tink thought she would steamroll Justin Baldoni with no pushback.
Can’t imagine how Justin Baldoni felt. People were openly speculating that he must have done something heinous / abusive since all the women associated with the movie were doing press with Blake and isolating him.
exactly. (or his poor wife & family ) Good job gaslighting blake…(slow clapping)
True. The statement is pretty BS, because it’s all about me me me, and not a word about what reeeaaally happened and of course not a mention about Justin. No lesson learned here, but she wants us to know that she’s not used to drama because she has a perfect rich life and bad things usually dont happen to mean girls.
Just speculation here: Justin probably had reasonable objections to her hauling her (idle) husband to the set to do rewrites, not to mention issuing her own re-cut of the film. As we saw with her interaction with the Norwegian reporter, she goes Mean Girl real fast, so it’s no surprise she turned on him like a wet cat with a whisper campaign.
Not choosing a team, but if I had to …
The very basic – domestic violence kills a lot of women, so if you make a movie about it, treat the subject matter with due care and thoughtfulness and be ready to discuss it, and have on hand resources for people experiencing it.
I just don’t understand how she missed that as a concept.
It’s basic, it’s literally the least she could have done – and yet she couldn’t do it.
Does no one give her good advice- does she not take advice.
This wasn’t threading a needle, she only had to deal in basic empathy and take responsibility for the subject matter.
And instead she did fashion and sales.
Huge unforced error on her part.
She missed that as a concept because she does not care. The women in domestic violence relationships/situations or being killed by their abusers around the world do not affect Blake so she doesn’t care. All she cared about was the flowers and using the movie to promote and sell her crap.
That’s why she got married on a plantation and loves the antebellum era; she isn’t affected by it.
I still wonder where Sony was in all this. Once she was getting blasted for not talking about domestic violence, someone had to have noticed and told her to change tactics. Did they do this and it was ignored or were they thinking Ryan knows how to market , so he must know what they are doing. or was it because the movie is doing well, no need to step in?
I think it’s super weird Sony allowed all these shenanigans to drag on, too. It’s also very interesting it’s been radio silence on Baldoni since he lawyered up and hired a crisis manager… Um, did anything even really happen or were they (Blake and Ryan) just trying to sell tickets?
I firmly believe she had already decided to take over the next movie she was in.
She decided to take over a film that had a message because it had a built in audience.
She seems to believe her own pr. She is the worse actress in all of her projects.
If thoust dishes, thoust must be able to taketh. Narcissists are exhausting.
Blake’s persona is a stratigraphic chart showing the timeline of pretty white woman privilege. No matter how far you dig down, there’s another layer of whiny, clueless rock.
Wow. Tell us how you really feel @Agnes!
Jk. That’s the funniest thing I’ve seen all day ! 😄
Well FAFO – she’s gotten away with bad behaviour for years and will continue to do so just because of who she’s married to (who is also just as bad as she is).
She will def end up making the sequel with Ryan ‘helping’ – now wether it will be the success this one was remains to be seen.
Okay? Thanks for letting us know you felt vulnerable, I guess. The whole thing was weird. It was sources, aka her people, going to the papers to whisper about Justin. Still no clarity on whether he did something truly awful so I’m guessing he didn’t? The whole thing felt avoidable is what I’m saying.
Oh my gawd, go away. There has to be better entertainment out there than this.
Whatever, Blake.
That “Congratulations on your bump” comment will never leave me, lol. No matter how I try, I can’t unsee it or the fact she was peddling her alcohol and hair care throughout all of this. I think a prolonged hiatus and a thoughtful apology later would have been the best route for her.
Well the only good thing I have to say is at least she didn’t say she felt abused.
Sorry my comment has disappeared from my screen so I’m writing this again.
I saw a YouTuber yesterday who described this situation under the workplace bullying. So many great points, especially seeing her in several interviews being sarcastic to reporters, worse of all, The Nordic Fashion interviewer.
And her outing of her husband, supposedly Writing a piVoting scene, unbeknownst to the female writer, makes me wanna shout SCAB!!!
You know, when we have crazy politics going on and the election is less than 2 months away, Blake’s whiny arse about how she has been treated (because of her own stupidity and insensitivity and privilege) makes me not only NOT feel sorry for her but makes me think even less of her.
Look up the video of Blake and Parker Posey being disrespectful to a Norwegian lady reporter. Her last name es Flaas. Blake is only nice to other vapid and multi millionaires women. Also definitely Baldoni didn’t do anything wrong. She just wanted to girl boss her way on HIS project and bring in her annoying husband as back up when she felt like she couldn’t get away with her whims.
I nominate Blake to play kkkate middleclass in the long-form movie version of that massengill cancer ad/monstrosity/thing we were subjected to the other day. Same vibes.
I don’t think she’ll ever fully erase the horror of using a movie about DV to shill her booze and hair care lines. (Really, any product would have been unacceptable, but booze was especially insulting).
And now Blake wants us to feel sorry for her? Her PR people should be fired.
She should donate large sums of money to DV shelters, use her social media reach to highlighter the good work of shelters across the US, and pray that we eventually forget her antics.
She tried to get the director cancelled and got herself cancelled instead FAFO!
I suspect she is using article to gauge how people feel about her now for her other branded products. At the end of the day she has liquor and hair products to sell, so I don’t think she can keep quiet for a few months. The product lines were taking a hit, so they need to know how much she irritates people before they start the hard sell of the products again.
If Blake was smart, she would have stayed quiet and relaunch her products in December or next year. This poor me white woman tears are making things worse for her, not better. It shows no accountability or remorse about how she handled such a serious subject. Blake rushed to put out her racist themed website that did poorly and blamed Vogue years ago. The same thing is going to happen here, too.
“ then acknowledging the backlash in a lighter, funnier way on social media” that would have made her look even more of a a-hole, she should have just realize how tone deaf she was and acknowledge victims of dv like Baldoni did. She can cry her fake tears somewhere else, she needs to go away and shut up for good.
After the “I’m wearing a half million in jewelry to the Stupid Bowl” I wrote her off… this current debacle is worse
Wow, I had to look this up because I pay no attention to the Super Bowl, and ostentatious doesn’t even begin to describe it… Not 0.5 million with a basic track suit, lol. It was quite vulgar in a year and month, where nearly every state saw record high numbers of homelessness and income inequality continues to overtake every single opportunity the middle class could have… No one needs to wear that much jewelry casually, it was ridiculous. These rich people are too much.
And even now she is pretending that she did nothing wrong. “She was surprised by the backlash” As if that came out of nowhere and it had nothing to do with her pretending a movie about DV was a sexy summer romcom, trying to ignoring DV altogether in interviews, and on top of that using the movie to hawk her products. Unbelievable.
I still don’t understand why she didn’t course correct when this was going on. Nothing big was necessary just a little sensitivity would have been enough, because it was obvious many people were desperate to give her the benefit of the doubt. But she kept making things worse and more and more of her fans started to admit that what Blake was doing was awful.
Honestly cause like many rich, white women, she didn’t think she did anything wrong. It was just a master PR class of what not to do if you are rich and famous.
Cry harder, Becky
LOL!!!
Not someone who self reflects or practices mindfulness or compassion, then – eh Blake?
Promoting a movie that is about domestic violence that you starred in… with no reference to the content?
Or how deep this goes?
Did you read the script or just memorize lines with no thought about what you were saying/ doing?
Yuk
Are you really that vapid?
She should be friends with Kate Middleton.
Honestly, I’m not for anyone getting dragged in the media, but she doesn’t seem entirely self reflective here. You promoted hair and fashion choices and a movie about domestic violence being like another girls trip to the movies, and you’re upset about backlash? Justin Baldoni isn’t a saint I’m sure but she 100% did this to herself in terms of people critiquing her actions. And even now she’s still not owning up to it and continues to play the victim. Like maybe use your fame to highlight real issues, not to promote your famous husband, and your hair and clothing line that certainly shouldn’t be the focus on a DV movie media blitz. Yeah. I am curious about this movie solely for how Justin Baldoni will show this example as there’s not enough awareness on DV especially on rich, handsome abusers. But I hate Colleen Hoovers books and potrayal of this in general so I’m not that surprised. Hopefully girl googles and does some learning cause ya no.