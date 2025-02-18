“Why did Bill Hader skip the SNL50 event over the weekend?” links

Why did Bill Hader skip the SNL50 event? People were disappointed that there wasn’t a Stefon sketch! Hader kind of hated his time on SNL though. [Hollywood Life]
Brandon Sklenar side-steps questions about Blake Lively. [Socialite Life]
Review of Captain America: Brave New World. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump is trying to help Andrew Tate. [Jezebel]
I didn’t watch Cobra Kai, but I’m glad it had a good ending. [Pajiba]
The optical illusion stairs would take my ass out. [Buzzfeed]
Which Fox shows are getting renewed? [JustJared]
Hulu & Krispy Kreme have joined forces. [Seriously OMG]
Dakota Johnson wore Gucci to the SNL50 event. [RCFA]
The White Lotus Season 3 has started! Thoughts?? I’m shocked that Parker Posey is playing a Southern mom with three grown kids. [OMG Blog]
We have been waiting so long for the new white lotus and it did not disappoint!! As someone who lives near UNC and Duke, they got that so spot on. I don’t know how Mike White knows about that particular part of society but the slow burns on UNC are extraordinary. Parker Posey is nailing it.
I’ve heard/read great things about season 3. Can’t wait. But will wait until I can binge it all
I think most of us can relate to a college/sports local rivalry but what’s hilarious is that she doesn’t shut up about it. Who tells hotel staff their entire family drama within 5 minutes of meeting? 🤣
I thought the same thing! I actually screamed out loud. I’m from the south and lived in Durham from many years and I couldn’t believe the perfection that is Parker Posey (and Jason was no slouch either). I’m often so irritated with the southern accents in films and tv. One, they think all regions of the south have the same accent and two, they think that accent is Scarlett O’Hara. This absolutely gets my seal of approval.
She grew up in Louisiana and Mississippi so at least a generic southern accent would come naturally to her.
I think Hader probably had his reasons. He did do the funny VW/Californians partnership ad so he wasn’t completely unpresent. But I think Kristin and Fred are very close friends so he just decided to do that and not the stress of the rest.
Cobra Kai was predictable and long drawn out but I agree they did stick the landing. It was always Johnny’s redemption story and Crease got one too SPoilers….
……,,
I loved the way Crease and Silver went out and Johnny’s scenes with him before that that really highlighted his hurt and trauma.
Everyone got the ending they worked for and deserved.
Bill Hader suffered panic attacks while working on SNL. I understand him not wanting to go in and do anything for the anniversary.
Cobra Kai was one of the most unexpected surprise gifts! Ralph Macchio and William Zabka have been a dynamic duo with chemistry to spare.
Of course Humpty Dumpster would help out fellow sexual deviant Tate.
Loving White Lotus s3!! Parker Posey is killing me. 🤣
Alright let’s jump in then. What in the what is happening with Parker Posey’s three children? 😳 At this point, I’m more concerned about that than the proliferation of gangsters and white collar criminals this season.
Right about the 3 kids…..I’m thinking some horrible stuff has touched all 3. Parker Posy as always was right on brand.
I need to watch it again because I know I missed important information.
Did Belinda meet Greg in season 1? Would she know about Tanya’s death?
I was trying to remember that too if Belinda ever actually met Greg, but a high profile death at a sister resort, she definitely knows about Tanya’s death, and it would’ve made the news that a massively wealthy socialite who died suspiciously left all her money to a non socialite husband.
The house Bill Hader’s ex got in their divorce, which is the primary residence for their 3 daughters, burned down in the LA wildfires. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s trying to help take care of them right now.
The Stefan character hasn’t aged very well.