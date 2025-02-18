David Starkey: Nature intended Prince William to be the manager of a football team

David Starkey is, according to his Wiki, a famous British historian and a famous conservative/right-wing political commentator. In 2020, he got in trouble for saying something racist, and since then, he no longer appears on various British political programs. Instead, he’s built up a YouTube channel and following, and he’s still considered by some as some kind of authoritative right-wing figure/historian. He’s currently 80 years old. He’s about to give some kind of major lecture at the Oxford Literary Festival, in partnership with the Telegraph, which is why the newspaper profiled him. He ended up saying some genuinely hilarious and interesting things about the British monarchy, which is why I’m covering it.
His general thoughts on the monarchy: The monarchy is “fading into irrelevance”, he discloses. The King is woke. William is “hopeless… Nature intended him to be the manager of a second-division football team.” (And he’d be “rather stretched at that”.) Much blame lies with the late Queen, who was “obsessed about the Commonwealth” and spent too much time “sucking up to African dictators”.
Britain was ruined by its elite: In the 1960s, he tells me, Britain became freer, but the prudes and the Lefties used the law – notably the Race Relations Act – and social media to restore censorship. The fight-back has started; he sees the election of Donald Trump and the appointment of Elon Musk as a turning point. “I follow practically every tweet of Elon Musk. He is a genuine liberator.”
His thoughts on QEII: New Labour embedded the revolution further with equality and green laws, plus devolution – “a disaster” – and the old guard, terrified of sounding “nasty”, offered no protest. This is his serious point about the late Queen: she “effectively abandoned” her “essential function as government under the King”, preferring to tour the world talking to tin-pots rather than define and promote the British character.
The British monarchy has no function: Today, the monarchy “has no visible function at all… Look at the continental monarchies, particularly the Dutch – what colour does the Dutch soccer team wear? Orange. The House of Orange. Because the various monarchies can act as an exceedingly effective focus of an historic nationalism.” By contrast, the members of our Royal family, embarrassed by the Empire, project a drippy cosmopolitanism, their castles packed with “jaw-dropping wealth” that “makes the Elysée Palace look like a corner shop”.
He speaks at length about Elon Musk and how brilliant Musk is, which really ruins what I see as his incisive critique of the Windsors. The Musk BS makes me wonder if he’s genuinely skeptical of the Windsors, or if he’s just being a contrarian for contrarian’s sake. Still, I’ll be laughing about “William is hopeless… Nature intended him to be the manager of a second-division football team…[And he’d be] rather stretched at that” for a long time. I wonder how history will judge QEII’s Commonwealth obsession too, especially since it feels like those Commonwealth connections died with her. Charles’s reception in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting was poorly attended and it seemed like the whole thing could have been an email. The point about the “jaw-dropping wealth” is very true as well, but no, the Windsors do not project a drippy cosmopolitanism. They WISH they came across as cosmopolitan.
He looks like Diana’s father in that headshot
He is right about Peg he can’t manage his way out of a wet paper bag. He then goes back to his racism with his love of the muskrat.
This guy ffs. What he means is Edward should not have abdicated so we could have sided with Hitler, crushed the commonwealth etc etc. He hates that the Monarchy is officially non-political and would prefer a far right dictatorship. Just say it David!
Damn. Rarely do you see someone come to so many correct conclusions in such an outrageously wrong way.
Musk is not a liberator. He’s a petty feudal lord cosplaying as king and anyone impressed with that speaks volumes about what they truly think of equality among people.
Okay, yes he sounds like a racist old fart who wants to bring back the “glory days” of being racist.
BUT his wheelhouse is royal history and I’ll give him credit for recognizing what’s wrong with the Windsors. He’s absolutely correct that the other royal houses are all tied closely to nationalism and they do not spend much energy trying to make the rest of the world love them. The problem with the Windsors is that they only really represent the aristocratic class and nothing else. Maybe that’s a wider British society problem, but you can’t be a big nationalist symbol if you’re just Downton Abbey.
This is an interesting point. The other countries have a less complicated national make up (except for Spain perhaps) in that despite having blood and connections to the other nations in the uk, the monarchy sees itself as English first and British second.
I’m glad he said second-division football team hahaha
What’s funny is he’s also wrong about the cosmopolitan image. Kate doesn’t and has never tried to project that. But instead has always appealed to a Little Englander type mindset: the countryside over the city, women are quiet and pop out kids, you sacrifice all sense of self for “the nation” because “the nation” is self. There’s a reason why racists weaponise Kate’s perceived femininity and her whiteness as a weapon and why Kate allows them to. It’s only when Harry and Meghan got together that William (not really Kate) has attempted to convey himself as worldly but he can’t help it: he’s a Tory through and through and it shines out of his balding scalp. All his friends are aristocrats or prep school kids. Starkey has a problem with them because starkey has moved increasingly to the right especially after being exposed for his racism which actually happened much earlier that 2020 and actually back in 2011 after the riots. He wants a rule Britannia screw everyone else kind of monarchy and I suspect he’s not alone.
Irregardless of his criticism about the Windsor-Wailses, nature intended for racist misogynists like him to become extinct.
Any mention, especially positive ones, of Apartheid Clyde should disqualify people from taking part in the public debate.
One thing I love about Harry and Meghan is how respectful they are about other cultures.
Whilst the rest barge in unwanted(leading to protests) snicker at ceremonies/outfits, giggle at dancers and in general behave like they never moved forward from colonial times
H&M go where they are invited or in the case of IG work together with the nations, join in, genuinely appreciate ceremonies and gifts. See also the blanketing ceremony.
I think he’s being overly generous that Will’s could manage a second division football team. He’d struggle organizing the cut oranges for half time for 8 year olds.
Starkey is normally a bit of an establishment lackey so the fact he’s this critical, especially of William, is quite something.
He’s spot on here. William is a useless, deeply second-rate individual, totally inadequate for the role he was born to. Even the likes of Starkey see it. And the Telegraph (traditional conservative / establishment broadsheet) published it. Wow.
Even a blind squirrel can occasionally find a nut.
Omg, there needs to be a TV show about this – royal family gets deposed and has to move to a small village where the PoW ends up managing the local football team. Like a British version of Schitt’s Creek.
William isn’t a leader or manager. He chose to be an air ambulance pilot to once again, put off becoming a working royal for as long as possible.He chose that job himself and then didn’t apply himself. He probably was attracted by the rota of four days on and four days off but still had loads of holidays and didn’t do his fair share of shifts. He is bone idle and is not a team player because he can’t be relied upon to turn up regularly.
Starkey likes musk because of the overt racism and preservation of the white race stuff.