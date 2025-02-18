The Daily Mail did a comprehensive ‘tally’ of Duchess Meghan’s Invictus wardrobe

I’m sure the British tabloids are in full meltdown because of the Duchess of Sussex’s big “As Ever” announcement last night, but it’s worth noting that they’ve been utterly scandalized over everything Meghan has done or said for nine years now. One of their favorite “scandals” is “the price of Meghan’s jewelry and clothing.” Nevermind that Meghan has several high-end favorites which she tends to wear constantly, and she’s had those pieces for years. It doesn’t matter – those are computed into the Mail’s comprehensive tally of her wardrobe. It also doesn’t matter to the Mail that Meghan buys her own clothes & jewelry and absolutely none of it is their business.

She may have only attended three days of the 2025 Invictus Games – but Meghan Markle certainly made a statement when it came to her extravagant (yet somewhat understated) fashion choices this year. During her short stint in British Colombia last week, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, managed to wear £270,000 of designer clothing and jewellery. In fact, the cheapest outfit Meghan wore to the Invictus Games, which drew to a close last night, still cost an eye-watering £22,000 – and included a pair of £948 designer leather boots. On the other end of the spectrum, the Duchess’ priciest outfit, which she wore to a ‘storytime’ event for children of athletes, was worth £254,777 – with the mother-of-two’s jewellery collection alone totting up to a quarter of a million. For her 10 appearances at the Games, Meghan turned to some of her go-to designers – with the Duchess opting to wear Ralph Lauren on three occasions and Valentino twice. But while Meghan’s 2025 Invictus Games wardrobe £30,000 cheaper than her 2023 one, the Duchess – who famously claimed she had to ‘tone down’ her colourful outfits while she was a working royal – opted for much more muted tones than previous years.

[From The Daily Mail]

You can go to the Mail to see the outfit breakdowns if you care. They really tallied up the cost of every piece of jewelry… which they never do with the Princess of Wales. Granted, Meghan has always worn more jewelry than Kate, and Meghan has always worn more of her own pieces. The real “cost” of Meghan’s Invictus clothes – which, again, she bought herself – is closer to $10,000, not counting the Cartier watch and her engagement ring and all of the jewelry pieces she’s had for years. The Mail is not slick whatsoever.