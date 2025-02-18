The Daily Mail did a comprehensive ‘tally’ of Duchess Meghan’s Invictus wardrobe

I’m sure the British tabloids are in full meltdown because of the Duchess of Sussex’s big “As Ever” announcement last night, but it’s worth noting that they’ve been utterly scandalized over everything Meghan has done or said for nine years now. One of their favorite “scandals” is “the price of Meghan’s jewelry and clothing.” Nevermind that Meghan has several high-end favorites which she tends to wear constantly, and she’s had those pieces for years. It doesn’t matter – those are computed into the Mail’s comprehensive tally of her wardrobe. It also doesn’t matter to the Mail that Meghan buys her own clothes & jewelry and absolutely none of it is their business.
She may have only attended three days of the 2025 Invictus Games – but Meghan Markle certainly made a statement when it came to her extravagant (yet somewhat understated) fashion choices this year. During her short stint in British Colombia last week, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, managed to wear £270,000 of designer clothing and jewellery.
In fact, the cheapest outfit Meghan wore to the Invictus Games, which drew to a close last night, still cost an eye-watering £22,000 – and included a pair of £948 designer leather boots.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Duchess’ priciest outfit, which she wore to a ‘storytime’ event for children of athletes, was worth £254,777 – with the mother-of-two’s jewellery collection alone totting up to a quarter of a million.
For her 10 appearances at the Games, Meghan turned to some of her go-to designers – with the Duchess opting to wear Ralph Lauren on three occasions and Valentino twice.
But while Meghan’s 2025 Invictus Games wardrobe £30,000 cheaper than her 2023 one, the Duchess – who famously claimed she had to ‘tone down’ her colourful outfits while she was a working royal – opted for much more muted tones than previous years.
[From The Daily Mail]
You can go to the Mail to see the outfit breakdowns if you care. They really tallied up the cost of every piece of jewelry… which they never do with the Princess of Wales. Granted, Meghan has always worn more jewelry than Kate, and Meghan has always worn more of her own pieces. The real “cost” of Meghan’s Invictus clothes – which, again, she bought herself – is closer to $10,000, not counting the Cartier watch and her engagement ring and all of the jewelry pieces she’s had for years. The Mail is not slick whatsoever.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Meghan’s IG.
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Whistler Welcome Celebration for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. She delivers a heartfelt speech praising Prince Harry’s dedication to the Games and their family.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was spotted at a tubing event during the 2025 Invictus Games. She cheered on participants and enjoyed the winter festivities.
Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
The opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: JJ Chalmers, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Curling in Hillcrest Recreation Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Whistler Welcome Celebration at the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Skeleton at the Whistler Sliding Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 .
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Of for goodness sake Meg is a private citizen and she can buy whatever and wear what’s he wants. She isn’t funded by taxpayers.
Exactly 👍 and they can’t really write about THE WINDSORS PANHANDLING THE TAXPAYERS ALTHOUGH BETWEEN JULY AND SEPTEMBER LAST YEAR THE UK ECONOMY HAD ZERO GROWTH 😳😳
More lies to whip up hate for no reason. Do they do this to any other private citizens?
I do not care what the daily fail said, good, bad and indifferent about Meghan Prince Harry and anyone for that matter. I am not giving them clicks. It has been going one since 2019. I am very selective when it comes to that media over there.
They’re never getting clicks from me. I refuse to push traffic for them by engaging. As I frequently say about the Fail and the Scum, I don’t read anything from either of them for the same reason I don’t eat from the toilet.
Lort. Meghan is a private citizen and not on the dole like Keener. Why doesn’t the media ever point out the scam involved in Keener buying identical coatdresses over and over and the reason for that (resale)? Everything keener has access to should be audited because her grifter parents lifestyle been funded somehow. Harry and Meghan left 5 years ago. Is the media ever going to focus on the grifting duds left behind?
I know that their goal isn’t to make sense, but to cause outrage but why would you include the cost of jewelry that she owns and has worn numerous times in the price of her outfit? Do you include the cost of your car for your vacation? Oh that trip to Disney cost us $50,000, because I drove my $44,000 car to Florida.
Beyond that why is this their business? She bought this with HER money, not taxpayers. Why aren’t you tallying how much private jet flights to Mystique and weekly rentals cost? This constant pocket watching of Meghan but really all black wealthy women is so annoying.
Defining the Fail is easy: racist, misogynistic — or, in Meghan’s case, misogynoir — envious, jealous liars, trying to distract people from their failure of investigating the Left-Behind royals, their misuse of funds, their corruption, their shady dealings and the way they’re exempt from so many laws.
They are the Derangers in Chief.
💯
My reaction to this idiocy reminds me of one of my favorite lines from The Big Lebowski…”Shut the f*ck up Donnie!” That’s what I would love to say to the DM, their tame writers, the owner, the editor, everyone who thinks this is newsworthy or fair. Just shut the f’ck up! The British public doesn’t pay for Meghan’s clothes, it’s absolutely none of their business. Shut up! Go away! Get lost! Fu*k off!
Oh no, a rich woman is wearing expensive clothing? Call the cops! They miss her so much now that they can’t lie about taxpayers paying for all these.
It’s laughable that they act like everything is brand new when a lot is years old. I can’t get over that British tabloids acts like Meghan has this huge, expensive jewelry collection when it’s just her wedding rings and watches that are really expensive. Bracelets, earrings, etc can be higher end but most aren’t over a couple thousand.
The press Derangers that is the BM are upset after all their bullying over the years hasn’t force Meghan to live on government assistance,and still can afford nice things and live in an affluent neighborhood with her royal husband and royal children. They’re also mad she can enter business ventures on her own with successes despite their smears.
I looked at the Fail yesterday for a minute
It’s striking how much worse it is than ever before
No truth, no joy, nothing worth reading. It’s always been bad but now it’s really unreadable for any reason
And their big ad for MAGA land is revolting
Well Good for her she is wearing some good clothes because the flip side they are broke and just begging to come back, to be even more broke accepting William grudging handouts whilst doing the bulk of the work without proper credit
Boo hoo. Woman wears jewelry she bought for herself. And highlights small women-owned businesses as she did with that new joy bracelet from ValenciaKey but I’m guessing they skipped that part.
The click bait continues. Meghan is entitled to spend her money on clothes.
Oh for the love. They just can’t get anything right, can they? It’s COLUMBIA. British COLUMBIA. Colombia is the last one you misspelled.
They won’t ever admit it but Meghan is the star of the royal family. She’s beautiful, gracious, graceful and had impeccable taste. She’s everything they’ve always wanted and they let her and her fabulous husband get away. I love that for them and for us because now they don’t be stifled by fake protocols and bullshit.
And there is no price tally for that.
Oh for the love of…even us mere peasants can afford to wear Ralph Lauren and Veronica Beard.