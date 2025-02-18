Insiders wonder if Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds should have skipped the SNL50 event

Some people – not all, but some – wonder if Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a significant tonal problem with the way they’ve handled their accusations against Justin Baldoni. Before Blake sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and “social manipulation,” Ryan mocked Baldoni in Deadpool 3, creating a character called “Nicepool.” Nicepool made comments about women’s bodies and then said sh-t like “I can say that because I’m a feminist.” Baldoni is currently roping Marvel and Disney into the legal situation because of that.

Well, the latest is that Blake and Ryan made an appearance at the SNL50 celebration over the weekend. They didn’t just attend the show – they did a bit where Amy Poehler and Tina Fey asked Ryan how he was doing and Ryan replied, “Great, what have you heard?” as Blake looked up at him, stone-faced. I’ve seen some comments from people who just think… maybe Blake and Ryan should have just sat this one out. Page Six ran a story about it too:

Hollywood insiders feel Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ attendance at the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special “was not a good look.” An insider exclusively tells Page Six they believe the couple “should have sat this one out.” On Sunday, Lively and Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance since the “Gossip Girl” alum filed her sexual harassment lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni. The “Deadpool” star, 48, also made a joke about his wife’s legal battle with Baldoni. Our source tells Page Six, “It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni. Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.” A second insider says Lively “was initially hesitant to attend the anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she went and had a really nice time.” “Blake and Ryan have no regrets about making an appearance and they’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to. Blake and Ryan were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H where ‘SNL’ is filmed,” the source reveals. “They walked out with Paul McCartney and his wife, and a bunch of crew members asked to take pictures with Ryan which he happily did.”

I actually understand the image/PR calculation from Ryan and Blake – they’re flaunting their A-list status, showing everyone that they are still part of this upper echelon and they can’t be touched by Baldoni or his lawyers. But yeah… it does feel like Blake and Ryan are perhaps doing too much? People Magazine even had yet another exclusive from Team Lively about how she was glad she came out.