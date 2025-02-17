Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds turned up at the SNL 50th special on Sunday

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show on Sunday night. This is their first red carpet together since all of the Justin Baldoni lawsuits. I think “body language analysis” has been hijacked by tabloid idiots, but I did find their body language and red-carpet moves very interesting. They made a point of posing separately and together and in many photos, they look the same as they always do. But something has shifted, imo. Blake and Ryan even approved of a “joke” on the show:

Ryan Reynolds during #SNL50 “Ryan how’s it going? Great… why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/8a4A6NIU2D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025

Yeah… I’ll keep my mouth shut. Meanwhile, there are rumors about Blake’s latest film, Another Simple Favor. Blake reteamed with Anna Kendrick on the sequel, and it will open the SXSW festival next month in Austin. There have been rumors floating around quite heavily that Blake and Anna were or are on the outs. People Magazine ran an exclusive about the alleged drama over the weekend:

As Blake Lively prepares to debut her next movie in the shadow of her It Ends With Us legal battle, costar Anna Kendrick is navigating a tricky situation. Another Simple Favor, a sequel to their 2018 thriller, will open the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7 before it streams on Prime Video May 1. When the stars shared the film’s first poster on Instagram Feb. 4, many in the comment section brought up Lively’s court battle with Justin Baldoni, the It Ends With Us costar and director she accused of sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies. Some also questioned why Lively’s name is listed higher than Kendrick’s in the poster’s design. A source tells PEOPLE that Kendrick, 39, is “not used to being caught up in any drama.” “The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake,” adds the source. Kendrick and Lively, 37, play frenemies Stephanie and Emily in the Simple Favor films. Renewed reports and rumors sparked of behind-the-scenes tension between the two leads as social media users resurfaced their interviews from 2018, trying to glean signs of a feud. A separate source tells PEOPLE, however, there “really is no drama or rift” between Kendrick and Lively. Adds another insider, “There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together.”

I never watched the first movie so I won’t speak to any vibe of the two actresses’ dynamic, but it’s funny that Blake’s name is higher on the poster. Anna has been through a lot in recent years, I suspect she really just doesn’t want to spend two months promoting a direct-to-streaming project and being asked a million times about Blake and Justin Baldoni. Also: an assistant director who worked on A Simple Favor (the first one) has made some cryptic comments about Blake being “cruel” to her on the film.