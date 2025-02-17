Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds turned up at the SNL 50th special on Sunday

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show on Sunday night. This is their first red carpet together since all of the Justin Baldoni lawsuits. I think “body language analysis” has been hijacked by tabloid idiots, but I did find their body language and red-carpet moves very interesting. They made a point of posing separately and together and in many photos, they look the same as they always do. But something has shifted, imo. Blake and Ryan even approved of a “joke” on the show:
Ryan Reynolds during #SNL50
“Ryan how’s it going? Great… why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/8a4A6NIU2D
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025
Yeah… I’ll keep my mouth shut. Meanwhile, there are rumors about Blake’s latest film, Another Simple Favor. Blake reteamed with Anna Kendrick on the sequel, and it will open the SXSW festival next month in Austin. There have been rumors floating around quite heavily that Blake and Anna were or are on the outs. People Magazine ran an exclusive about the alleged drama over the weekend:
As Blake Lively prepares to debut her next movie in the shadow of her It Ends With Us legal battle, costar Anna Kendrick is navigating a tricky situation. Another Simple Favor, a sequel to their 2018 thriller, will open the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7 before it streams on Prime Video May 1.
When the stars shared the film’s first poster on Instagram Feb. 4, many in the comment section brought up Lively’s court battle with Justin Baldoni, the It Ends With Us costar and director she accused of sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies. Some also questioned why Lively’s name is listed higher than Kendrick’s in the poster’s design.
A source tells PEOPLE that Kendrick, 39, is “not used to being caught up in any drama.”
“The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake,” adds the source.
Kendrick and Lively, 37, play frenemies Stephanie and Emily in the Simple Favor films. Renewed reports and rumors sparked of behind-the-scenes tension between the two leads as social media users resurfaced their interviews from 2018, trying to glean signs of a feud. A separate source tells PEOPLE, however, there “really is no drama or rift” between Kendrick and Lively.
Adds another insider, “There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together.”
I never watched the first movie so I won’t speak to any vibe of the two actresses’ dynamic, but it’s funny that Blake’s name is higher on the poster. Anna has been through a lot in recent years, I suspect she really just doesn’t want to spend two months promoting a direct-to-streaming project and being asked a million times about Blake and Justin Baldoni. Also: an assistant director who worked on A Simple Favor (the first one) has made some cryptic comments about Blake being “cruel” to her on the film.
Blake’s name is higher in credits, but Anna’s name is first in credits.
It’s a compromise studios did when the issue of which ego gets top billing was an issue for ‘stars of similar magnitude’.
Also here in Canada the poster is made by the distributor not the producer. So if the distributor thought Blake will ”sell” more that explain why her name was higher on the poster, the credit at the end of the film is more representative of ” top bill”.
A Simple Favor was actually surprisingly entertaining. Blake plays against type and her character is a glamorous psychopath. Anna’s character is mousy and in awe of her but turns out to be made of tougher stuff.
Yep, I was prepared to hate it (wimpy mommy blogger stereotype—ugh!), but it was right good. Had a real sting in its tail—and both actresses were on-point.
When a confirmed mean girl is also the subject of a misogynist smear campaign, what to believe? Probably that there’s some truth and it’s being exploited to constantly rain down bad press on Blake.
Honestly, both sides have pr. Blake is still amending her lawsuit, let’s wait for the facts.
I remember “A Simple Favor”‘s promotional campaign at the time. Anna and Blake gave a few interviews together. I didn’t see anything weird about their vibe. Anna was doing jokes, Blake was more relaxed. Blake even said, Anna is so much like her husband and that’s why they got along well. I was surprised later reading the rumors about them not getting along during shooting. They definitely didn’t give that vibe. They didn’t look like besties, but professional together. So, I get why Anna would be annoyed to be dragged into this. She probably wants to do her job and go home, but now she is gonna be used for a lot of conspiracy theories by bots.
There were rumors the first time they weren’t the best of friends. The director said they’re not feuding. Maybe they’re just professionals who work together.
Blake looks like a bombshell in the silver dress. I love Anna Kendrick so I’m not really into these rumors that they didn’t get along. I’m guessing they were professional.
I was never if Blake Lively was kept away from Scarlet Johansson at this event. I don’t think Scarlet Johansson is the type to forgive & forget.
You really think Scarlett cares at this point she is happily married and has kid(s) with Colin Jost. I think adults are able to move on and be respectful of ex- spouses they have no children with. and litereally have nothing to do with each other in decades. For a less than 3 year marriage.
Scarlett Johansson has said that Blake Lively went after her husband while they were married. So yeah, you can move on but still want to be kept at a distance. I don’t think Jennifer Aniston wants to cross paths anytime soon with Angeline Jolie for the same reason.
You would have to source that. Sounds more like you are placing blind items or gossip as fact.
Was there an overlap or as close to the line as possible between Ryan and Blake dating and Ryan and Scarlett calling it quits 100%. But like I said it was 2011. Adults move on. I’m sure the event planners put them as far away as possible. And as we know Ryan and Blake have bigger issues on their plate right now.
And to your point. Jennifer Aniston literally was an Oscar award presenter during the 2009 award show. And was face to face with them in the audidence. Stars, they are not like us!
If your wife was SH, would you make jokes about it??
Yup. That’s been them the whole time. I can’t take their accusations seriously when RR turns it all into a joke (Nicepool and now this). Nothing about it was appropriate, especially if what she says is real.
Yep that’s the suspicious part. Why make the film a big party about florals when its theme is demotic violence. It wasn’t any who created the market, she and Ryan’s company did according to emails. She took over every aspect of the film too and asked for PgA credit- not exactly the sign of someone who’s been harassed. Good riddance to both.
Blake’s acting in A Simple Favor was SO BAD I had to turn it off. It honestly ruined the whole movie for me. Cringe.
I feel really bad for Blake. No matter what the outcome, she’s the loser. Men like Baldoni, just like Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt, always get the benefit of the doubt. Even if the woman is vindicated, her reputation is destroyed.
I think people are projecting what happened with Depp onto this situation. It is not the Same. Baldwin is not Depp at all.
Given all we have seen, Blake has been the one abusing the power dynamic. She has been cruel.
I agree with Em, Baldoni has far from the power that Lively has. To put simply, the power couple tried to do him the same as what happened in Deadpool, the director practically disappeared under the weight of the main actor power.
After seeing and listening to some of their interaction , it does not seem professional.
Thank you.
I believe Amber because of her mountains of evidence. She was not the perfect victim and she was so thoroughly and unjustly vilified for it.
Unless Blake has a real smoking gun she thus far has not proven much of anything. And she and her husband turning up like this, with the smug knowledge that they will be just FINE pretty much confirms my suspicions.
I’m with you Em. It’s very strange to me that a husband would accept to make a joke with his wife’s serious accusations about sexual harassment etc. Looks like they know they’re losing the public battle, didnt see that one coming because of how entitled their are in real life. Ryan thinks his humour will put them back on the map in a positive way, but this falls flat to me. I think it’s too late for her. It’s been shown so many times how btchy she naturally is, and how manipulative she actually is. She said in a past interview how she didnt like Pen Badgley so she purposely turned the whole cast against him. Really? Ugh. Clearly, this is not her first time doing this. Her accusations could be true though, it’s just not going her way in my opinion. I dont think this is like Amber’s case. I believe Amber. I think this is actually about power and really about squashing Baldoni because she has status, money and friends in the industry. We’ll see what happens.
I’m old enough to remember when they were making the first movie and Lainey Gossip was all over it as to how much they disliked each other. It didn’t seem to be a secret.
It’s remarkable that the source you listed above is celeb-friendly People. They don’t do anything without getting the approval by someone or someone’s agent/publicist.
Huh. I don’t recall that. Do u have a link?
I think that Blake usually looks haughty in her photos, like “I’m better than you.” In these, she looks like she’s covering up sadness with a big smile. She doesn’t have that confident look at all.
After reading this article about SNL in the Guardian I see it in a whole new and negative light. I don’t think I will ever watch it again, even though I love Keenan Thompson and wish the cast well.
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2025/feb/12/saturday-night-live-anniversary-bad
@Luna: Ditto for me and I will no longer watch SNL.
So they may have been overlap with Ryan & Scarlett? I didn’t know that. I do remember the practically open affair she had with Ben Affleck during The Town when he was still married to Jen.
She sounds like a real asshole. But Baldoni does also and very unprofessional as a director. Bad behavior all around.
I am sure that Ryan shout out from Tina was courtesy of Robin Lively. She of all actresses showed up on 30 Rock as Liz’s archenemies Kelsey Winthrop in the now infamous HS Reunion episode. I have a feeling they are friends.
Huhhhh I’m still extremely confused. Is it normal that a husband jokes about his wifes sexual harassment lawsuit? That’s not funny at all. I thought she was not feeling well? She surely knows that this appearance will cast doubt on her allegations. And I’m pretty sure their PR team and lawyers were against this appearance but we know that Blake and Ryan are most talented in leaving bread crumbs of their worst behavior everywhere.