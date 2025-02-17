Demi Moore wore a stunning Alexander McQueen to the 2025 BAFTAs

Demi Moore attended the BAFTAs on Sunday as a Best Actress nominee. She lost to Mikey Madison, in what was probably considered a surprise. Personally, I’ve thought that Mikey should be the frontrunner of the lead-actress race for months, but Demi is the one winning everything (everything except the BAFTA). Demi dressed like she thought she was going to win as well – she wore this really striking Alexander McQueen gown which is so detailed and interesting.

Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel to the BAFTAs – this is one of the few times I’ve really loved Chanel on a red carpet. Who knew that Lupita + Chanel was such a great combo?

Anna Kentrick wore an archive Georges Chakra – really sexy, and I adore the diamonds and emeralds. She really went all out.

Marisa Tomei in Sophie Couture. I saw some complaints about this and I was like WTF, she looks great. But on second look… the dress is “off” somehow? I get it. The shoulders throw everything off and the large applique at the waist weighs down the dress (and makes it look saggy). But she’s lovely.

Bonus James McAvoy, looking like a snack.