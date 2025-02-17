Demi Moore wore a stunning Alexander McQueen to the 2025 BAFTAs

Demi Moore attended the BAFTAs on Sunday as a Best Actress nominee. She lost to Mikey Madison, in what was probably considered a surprise. Personally, I’ve thought that Mikey should be the frontrunner of the lead-actress race for months, but Demi is the one winning everything (everything except the BAFTA). Demi dressed like she thought she was going to win as well – she wore this really striking Alexander McQueen gown which is so detailed and interesting.
Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel to the BAFTAs – this is one of the few times I’ve really loved Chanel on a red carpet. Who knew that Lupita + Chanel was such a great combo?
Anna Kentrick wore an archive Georges Chakra – really sexy, and I adore the diamonds and emeralds. She really went all out.
Marisa Tomei in Sophie Couture. I saw some complaints about this and I was like WTF, she looks great. But on second look… the dress is “off” somehow? I get it. The shoulders throw everything off and the large applique at the waist weighs down the dress (and makes it look saggy). But she’s lovely.
Bonus James McAvoy, looking like a snack.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Demi Moore’s dress looks like stained glass. Most gorgeous dress of the night. She totally killed it. Lupita could make a Pillsbury flour sack with three X’s on it look like haute couture. Love Anna Kendrick’s dress and the black color and the emerald and diamond necklace really set her red hair off. Not crazy about Marisa Tomei’s dress. Nice to see all the ladies relatively covered up, although God knows what they will be wearing at the Oscars.
Yes, the looks were all classy and quite lovely. Marisa…I did not love her shade of lip color, and her hair was a bit off shade (kind of like Angelina these days – it washes her out). The dress goes wrong (for me) somewhere around the knee area and the shoes aren’t quite right. I get where they were going with it (I loved the color – really different) – but it seemed like they didn’t have enough time for fittings or something. Anna, Demi, Lupita – all amazing.
Stained glass was exactly what I thought, too- it’s really beautiful.
Credit is to Lupita not Chanel. It looks great because she rocks the red carpet like none other
O McQueen. My heart.
Anna Kendrick looks great. Love Marisa’s dress too.
I was THRILLED Mikey Madison won. I hope she wins the Oscar, too. I am pulling for Yura Borisov for Best Supporting Actor for Anora, also. One can dream. I hope Anora wins every possible award.
McAvoy, my love, gorgeous as always 🤤. Demi’s dress was just stunning.
I would give all my money to whoever does Demi’s face. She looks fabulous.
The dress on Demi is absolute fire and I absolutely love it! I wish she had saved it for the Oscars. It’s sooooo gorgeous. I also loved Lupita and Anna’s looks. Anna’s hair look so great styled this way.
Yeah, Demi’s dress was so good. I loved it.
Lupita is absolutely gorgeous and that dress is swoony.
And yes, Demi’s dress is spectacular.
What I noticed about the photographs is how lovely the long hair is compared with the rat’s nest that sits on the head of the PoW. Sleek or curled it’s orders of magnitude better. Maybe it’s because it’s all their own hair whereas Kate’s always looks like it’s a wiglet jammed on in a hurry.
The lovely Scottish boys are always winning at the BAFTAs and The Daily Torygraph was annoyed by David Tennant, so – all good! 💖
My God that dress is gorgeous on Demi. Oh, Alexander Mcqueen, I wish you had chosen to stay in this world. You had so much talent left to share with the world.
I love the Demi Moore renaissance. She was such a huge A list star in the late 80’s and 90’s. I feel like Ashton in a way derailed her career when she took up with him. And she made herself smaller to make him more important in the relationship.
Marisa Tomei dress has me scratching my head somehow it looks tailored to her body. But at the same time doesn’t. But I still like it. The waist is very GOT dragonish.
Lupita makes high glamour look young and fresh in Chanel. Is she still with Joshua?
Gorgeous night for the BAFTAs
Mmmm, James McAvoy has aged like fine wine. Looking good, my man.
I usually love Lupita but her style has been a bit meh these days. She looks soooo good in color, literally any color, this dress is too boring and too prim imo. And a bit twee, if we’re still using that term. Of course she looks good, but it’s not a win for me.