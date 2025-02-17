Who had the best Louis Vuitton look at the BAFTAs: Ariana, Saoirse or Cynthia?

Louis Vuitton dressed three prominent nominees for last night’s BAFTAs – Cynthia Erivo and Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category, and Ariana Grande in supporting. Ronan wearing LV is not a surprise – she became an LV ambassador last year, I think? But it’s interesting that both Ari and Cynthia wore LV and yet it didn’t feel like they coordinated at all. If you ask me, LV gave their ambassador the best dress, and the house did Ari and Cynthia dirty. In any case, all three women lost in their respective categories.

Saoirse looked absolutely perfect in this dress with a matching cape/jacket/wrap. This ice-blue can be tricky on many pale women, but they got the tone just right, and Saoirse paired it with a bright lipstick so she didn’t look washed out. She just looks so elegant and regal. It helps that she’s married to certified hottie Jack Lowden too.

As for Cynthia and Ari… yeah, not their best looks of the awards season. I’m actually really mad that LV did this to Cynthia. Sure, she’s been wearing some offbeat styles, but the structured breastplate doesn’t take away from the ghastly bottom of the dress. Ari’s dress isn’t really to my taste, but I’m not mad about it. I just think it’s too much fabric for such a petite woman and the peachy pink mess doesn’t “go” with the sleek black top.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

14 Responses to “Who had the best Louis Vuitton look at the BAFTAs: Ariana, Saoirse or Cynthia?”

  1. FYI says:
    February 17, 2025 at 7:57 am

    Cynthia’s shoes ruin the whole look. They look cheap.
    Ariana continues to cosplay as a pixie ballerina. Could she zhuzh her hair ONCE or wear something other than pink or beige?

    Reply
  2. Nonartistic Diane says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:16 am

    I’m not a fan of any of these looks. Saoirse is giving me The Jetsons vibe… I don’t know why. The theme song started playing in my head when I looked at it. Ariana’ s skirt look is giving me Gone with the Wind curtain vibes. LV are always playing in these celebrities faces. I’ve only seen one celebrity they dress well but that has more to do with her stylist and how she wears the clothes than them.

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Ariana looks like she’s standing in a cabbage patch. All the parts of this dress are out of proportion for a woman of her size – it seems to have been meant for someone much taller.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      February 17, 2025 at 9:20 am

      I’m not sure what’s appropriate for her at this point. She’s a 30 year old woman who now looks persistently 15. I honestly think the designer was trying to bridge that visual inconsistency with this weird floofy design.

      Reply
      • Mustang Sally says:
        February 17, 2025 at 9:39 am

        Her sexy baby with the I Dream of Jeannie pony tail schtick has morphed into little girl cosplay. I am all for self expression (I am 61 and have piercings and tattoos) however, the tats on her hands, wrists and fingers always make me think she was playing with a ballpoint pen and it exploded on her. A couple of them would be fine, but for me they ruin whatever look she is wearing.

    • maisie says:
      February 17, 2025 at 10:53 am

      the proportions are awful. it cuts her in half in a weird way, not really in half.

      Reply
  4. Laalaa says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:31 am

    Ronan, really? She looks like she’s wearing paint, in a bad way.
    The Wicked women dresses look poorly made to me.

    Reply
  5. Smart&Messy says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Cynthia could hide behind the lace screen when someone sneezes around her

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Very on brand for Ariana, I think. She likes to look like she’s emerging from a puff of cotton candy.

    Reply
  7. FlamingHotCheetos2021 says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:17 am

    So, clearly someone at LV was…I was going to say doing laundry, but more likely watching the maid strip the bed in preparation of sending the laundry out for cleaning, saw the balled up fitted sheet in the maids’ hands and said, “OF COURSE!”, and thus we have Ariana Grandes’ dress.

    Reply
  8. SIde Eye says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:07 am

    Saoirse’s dress. I am swooning at this color and fit. It is so beautiful. I can’t take my eyes off that dress.

    Reply
  9. MsKrisTalk says:
    February 17, 2025 at 4:47 pm

    I can’t stop admiring Saoirse’s dress. It’s simple but beautiful. With Ari’s dress, my eyes focus on the wrinkles and it seems busy and overpowering for her. I love Cynthia but she has to step up her game. I don’t want her to come off costumey or campy. I want elegant OSCAR nominee from her.

    Reply

