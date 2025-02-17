Who had the best Louis Vuitton look at the BAFTAs: Ariana, Saoirse or Cynthia?

Louis Vuitton dressed three prominent nominees for last night’s BAFTAs – Cynthia Erivo and Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category, and Ariana Grande in supporting. Ronan wearing LV is not a surprise – she became an LV ambassador last year, I think? But it’s interesting that both Ari and Cynthia wore LV and yet it didn’t feel like they coordinated at all. If you ask me, LV gave their ambassador the best dress, and the house did Ari and Cynthia dirty. In any case, all three women lost in their respective categories.

Saoirse looked absolutely perfect in this dress with a matching cape/jacket/wrap. This ice-blue can be tricky on many pale women, but they got the tone just right, and Saoirse paired it with a bright lipstick so she didn’t look washed out. She just looks so elegant and regal. It helps that she’s married to certified hottie Jack Lowden too.

As for Cynthia and Ari… yeah, not their best looks of the awards season. I’m actually really mad that LV did this to Cynthia. Sure, she’s been wearing some offbeat styles, but the structured breastplate doesn’t take away from the ghastly bottom of the dress. Ari’s dress isn’t really to my taste, but I’m not mad about it. I just think it’s too much fabric for such a petite woman and the peachy pink mess doesn’t “go” with the sleek black top.