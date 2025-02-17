Who had the best Louis Vuitton look at the BAFTAs: Ariana, Saoirse or Cynthia?

Louis Vuitton dressed three prominent nominees for last night’s BAFTAs – Cynthia Erivo and Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category, and Ariana Grande in supporting. Ronan wearing LV is not a surprise – she became an LV ambassador last year, I think? But it’s interesting that both Ari and Cynthia wore LV and yet it didn’t feel like they coordinated at all. If you ask me, LV gave their ambassador the best dress, and the house did Ari and Cynthia dirty. In any case, all three women lost in their respective categories.
Saoirse looked absolutely perfect in this dress with a matching cape/jacket/wrap. This ice-blue can be tricky on many pale women, but they got the tone just right, and Saoirse paired it with a bright lipstick so she didn’t look washed out. She just looks so elegant and regal. It helps that she’s married to certified hottie Jack Lowden too.
As for Cynthia and Ari… yeah, not their best looks of the awards season. I’m actually really mad that LV did this to Cynthia. Sure, she’s been wearing some offbeat styles, but the structured breastplate doesn’t take away from the ghastly bottom of the dress. Ari’s dress isn’t really to my taste, but I’m not mad about it. I just think it’s too much fabric for such a petite woman and the peachy pink mess doesn’t “go” with the sleek black top.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Ariana Grande at the BAFTA: British Academy Film Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom,Image: 964874836, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
-
-
Ariana Grande arrives for the 78th BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, UK, on 16th February 2025,Image: 964876279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
-
-
Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 78th BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, UK, on 16th February 2025,Image: 964876342, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
-
-
Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 78th BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, UK, on 16th February 2025,Image: 964876350, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
-
-
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden arrive for the 78th BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, UK, on 16th February 2025,Image: 964876376, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
-
-
Cynthia Erivo at the BAFTA: British Academy Film Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom,Image: 964892380, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
-
-
Ariana Grande attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. UK. Sunday 16th February 2025.,Image: 964895673, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
-
-
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. UK. Sunday 16th February 2025.,Image: 964895736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
-
-
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. UK. Sunday 16th February 2025.,Image: 964898551, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Cynthia’s shoes ruin the whole look. They look cheap.
Ariana continues to cosplay as a pixie ballerina. Could she zhuzh her hair ONCE or wear something other than pink or beige?
The dress ruins Cynthia’s look. LV really let her down.
I’m not a fan of any of these looks. Saoirse is giving me The Jetsons vibe… I don’t know why. The theme song started playing in my head when I looked at it. Ariana’ s skirt look is giving me Gone with the Wind curtain vibes. LV are always playing in these celebrities faces. I’ve only seen one celebrity they dress well but that has more to do with her stylist and how she wears the clothes than them.
Ariana looks like she’s standing in a cabbage patch. All the parts of this dress are out of proportion for a woman of her size – it seems to have been meant for someone much taller.
I’m not sure what’s appropriate for her at this point. She’s a 30 year old woman who now looks persistently 15. I honestly think the designer was trying to bridge that visual inconsistency with this weird floofy design.
Her sexy baby with the I Dream of Jeannie pony tail schtick has morphed into little girl cosplay. I am all for self expression (I am 61 and have piercings and tattoos) however, the tats on her hands, wrists and fingers always make me think she was playing with a ballpoint pen and it exploded on her. A couple of them would be fine, but for me they ruin whatever look she is wearing.
the proportions are awful. it cuts her in half in a weird way, not really in half.
Ronan, really? She looks like she’s wearing paint, in a bad way.
The Wicked women dresses look poorly made to me.
Cynthia could hide behind the lace screen when someone sneezes around her
Very on brand for Ariana, I think. She likes to look like she’s emerging from a puff of cotton candy.
So, clearly someone at LV was…I was going to say doing laundry, but more likely watching the maid strip the bed in preparation of sending the laundry out for cleaning, saw the balled up fitted sheet in the maids’ hands and said, “OF COURSE!”, and thus we have Ariana Grandes’ dress.
Saoirse’s dress. I am swooning at this color and fit. It is so beautiful. I can’t take my eyes off that dress.
Agreed. The color and clean lines really make it special.
I can’t stop admiring Saoirse’s dress. It’s simple but beautiful. With Ari’s dress, my eyes focus on the wrinkles and it seems busy and overpowering for her. I love Cynthia but she has to step up her game. I don’t want her to come off costumey or campy. I want elegant OSCAR nominee from her.