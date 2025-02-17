Mikey Madison wore Prada & took home the Best Actress BAFTA for ‘Anora’

The BAFTAs were held last night in London. They were obviously not attended by the BAFTA president, who is currently on vacation in Mustique. The BAFTAs shook up the race a little bit, but honestly, this has been one of the weirdest awards seasons I’ve ever seen. Two weekends ago, Sean Baker’s Anora won two major Best Picture guild awards at the PGAs and DGAs. At the BAFTAs, Conclave took home Best Film, but Anora herself won a BAFTA – Mikey Madison won Best Actress. She wore a custom Prada to the BAFTAs – she’s worn a lot of Prada throughout the awards season, with mixed-to-bad results. I found this look to be very plain, like the simplest wedding gown on offer.
In her BAFTA speech – and remember, this is the first major award Mikey has won for Anora – she acknowledged sex workers, saying in part: “I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I just want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.” She also thanked her fellow nominees, saying she was “in awe” of them. I still think Demi Moore is the frontrunner in the Best Actress Oscar race, but Mikey’s win is definitely interesting.
More photos from the BAFTAs – Letitia Wright also wore Prada. This is lovely. She has a years-long association with Prada and it’s been sort of a mixed bag, but I love this. My one complaint is the same thing I always say about Prada: the boob darts have to go.
Felicity Jones wore a custom Armani Prive. Back in the day, I always wanted Felicity to be more of a fashion girl, but it never really came together. I think she enjoys fashion and enjoys getting dressed up for these awards shows, but she didn’t really know how to do it in her 20s. Now that she’s more mature, she understands that she can pull off these very sleek looks. She looks great, what else can I say? I love high-quality velvet on the red carpet.
Monica Barbaro continues her “a star is born” trajectory, wearing an Armani which looks like something Bob Mackie would have made for Cher. I’m saying that as a compliment, I think.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Mikey’s dress is awful. It looks like the Ivory section of David’s Bridal.
I guess I’m terribly fashion-backward 😭 I actually think she looks lovely – very simple and understated.
Totally agree, @Kittenmom. Sometimes, less is more.
I’m happy Mikey won, though I agree Demi will probably win the Oscar. Her speech was sweet, very gracious and genuinely unassuming. She seems like a “still waters run deep” type and not one for big moments on the red carpet, which is fine. She looks lovely even though the dress is very blah.
I don’t know who Barbaro is but she looks great. Felicity Jones looks regal. I’ve never been that wowed by her as an actress (and she was a really bad SNL host) but I do think she’s beautiful.
Mikey’s dress is fine. Not spectacular but fine. Whoever did her makeup though should be fired. It’s all wrong.
The Director of “Anora” Sean Baker made one of my ALL TIME FAVE MOVIES ❤️🌈 which is also about sex workers…”Tangerine”…Baker knows how to showcase the humanity of those that society always “Others”
I loved The Florida Project. Sean Baker has a great talent.
Florida Project is amazing. Honestly,
I think Anora is Baker’s weakest film. I mean, I am glad he’s getting recognized because the dude has talent. It’s just too bad it’s for this one.
In general, I hate that the Academy ignores real gems in film (Aftersun) and nominates crap (Top Gun(!?!?).
MM’s dress color and makeup really do her no favors
Prada can do better. All these women look lovely, but I do like Felicity Jones’ gown the best. Although, I dunno, it sort of emphasizes the hips? I don’t know a lot of women who’d like that (I now I wouldn’t).