Mikey Madison wore Prada & took home the Best Actress BAFTA for ‘Anora’

The BAFTAs were held last night in London. They were obviously not attended by the BAFTA president, who is currently on vacation in Mustique. The BAFTAs shook up the race a little bit, but honestly, this has been one of the weirdest awards seasons I’ve ever seen. Two weekends ago, Sean Baker’s Anora won two major Best Picture guild awards at the PGAs and DGAs. At the BAFTAs, Conclave took home Best Film, but Anora herself won a BAFTA – Mikey Madison won Best Actress. She wore a custom Prada to the BAFTAs – she’s worn a lot of Prada throughout the awards season, with mixed-to-bad results. I found this look to be very plain, like the simplest wedding gown on offer.

In her BAFTA speech – and remember, this is the first major award Mikey has won for Anora – she acknowledged sex workers, saying in part: “I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I just want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.” She also thanked her fellow nominees, saying she was “in awe” of them. I still think Demi Moore is the frontrunner in the Best Actress Oscar race, but Mikey’s win is definitely interesting.

More photos from the BAFTAs – Letitia Wright also wore Prada. This is lovely. She has a years-long association with Prada and it’s been sort of a mixed bag, but I love this. My one complaint is the same thing I always say about Prada: the boob darts have to go.

Felicity Jones wore a custom Armani Prive. Back in the day, I always wanted Felicity to be more of a fashion girl, but it never really came together. I think she enjoys fashion and enjoys getting dressed up for these awards shows, but she didn’t really know how to do it in her 20s. Now that she’s more mature, she understands that she can pull off these very sleek looks. She looks great, what else can I say? I love high-quality velvet on the red carpet.

Monica Barbaro continues her “a star is born” trajectory, wearing an Armani which looks like something Bob Mackie would have made for Cher. I’m saying that as a compliment, I think.