Zoe Saldana wore Saint Laurent to pick up her supporting-actress BAFTA

Here are more photos from Sunday’s BAFTAs. The big winners included: Conclave for Best Film, Mikey Madison for Best Actress, Adrien Brody for Best Actor, Kieran Culkin for Supporting Actor (Culkin skipped because of a family emergency) and Zoe Saldana for Supporting Actress. There’s been such significant backlash to Emilia Perez over the past month, but Netflix is doing something right with how they’ve organized Saldana’s campaign. They managed to pull her out of the wreckage, and Saldana has now picked up the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice awards. If she wins the SAG Award next weekend, that means this category is totally wrapped up. Zoe wore a Saint Laurent dress to the BAFTAs… eh. It’s not the worst, but it’s far from the best.

I’m still delusionally praying for Isabella Rossellini to pull off an upset in supporting actress! Isabella turned up at the BAFTAs too, and she was there to celebrate Conclave’s Best Film win. She wore a completely bonkers Dolce & Gabbana muumuu with Bulgari jewelry.

Selena Gomez wore Schiaparelli…lol, this isn’t the worst Schiaparelli I’ve seen, but I still don’t get why people are obsessed with this brand.

Pamela Anderson wore Jacquemus. Eh. It’s the styling – this is giving “Daytime Emmys” not BAFTAs.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis walked the carpet together!! They’ve been together for like three years? She wore Vivienne Westwood. They’re an attractive couple and they mostly fly under the radar.

Fernanda Torres wore Dior – she’s been wearing a lot of Chanel to other shows, so this was notable. This was, no joke, one of my favorite dresses of the BAFTAs. So simple, so flattering.

Colman Domingo wore Versace – he’s incredible.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

13 Responses to “Zoe Saldana wore Saint Laurent to pick up her supporting-actress BAFTA”

  1. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:09 am

    That Versace is like classic 80s Versace gaudiness. It’s amazing.

  2. SquiddusMaximus says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:15 am

    Colman has completely upended my opinion on men’s fashion. He has raised the bar for all men, and they’d better get learned up real quick. With the exception of a rare few (Giancarlo, Michael Emmeruch), I don’t have much confidence — but my god I appreciate the bejeesus out of him.

    • BQM says:
      February 17, 2025 at 3:11 pm

      He was guest judge on the last season of Project Runway, the men’s peacocking challenge. He was amazing.

    • Christine says:
      February 17, 2025 at 3:48 pm

      Same, I am not even normally into fashion, but Colman Domingo has changed that. He is such a joy to watch on a red carpet, you can tell how much fun he has with fashion.

  3. QuiteContrary says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:22 am

    Selena’s dress looks like someone told her the dress was too low-cut on the way out the door, so she tucked a black scarf in the decolletage.

  4. Nerd says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:31 am

    All of the ones pictured looked great and their clothes matched them perfectly, except for Isabella whose muumuu was an eyesore. The patterns separately could be designed well for a different style or person, but this dress was not it. I love how Selena has stepped into her own in fashion lately and I think she looked gorgeous in her dress. Domingo is like a walking billboard of what a man should look like in his clothes. Him in that Versace was perfection personified.

  5. LightPurple says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:52 am

    I didn’t like Zoe’s or Selena’s dresses but watching them at the ceremony yesterday, I thought they wore the hell out of them and both looked great. I love that Isabella essentially wore a bathrobe.

  6. maisie says:
    February 17, 2025 at 11:31 am

    poor Isabella-she looks like a couch.

    But no pictures of host David Tennant? He looked amazing in his embroidered frock coat from Joshua Kane. And his kilt ensemble was LIT.

    the big tartan suit was rather sketchy, but it did get my attention. He’s a good looking man and always dresses like a dandy.

  7. Sarah says:
    February 17, 2025 at 12:27 pm

    I saw a clip of Selena and thought she looked great. The dress and the fit was great. Isabella can wear whatever she likes and she does. I need to see Conclave for her and Ralph Fiennes. I think Zoe’s likely at this point. Flattering I thought you meant Annabelle. Oh well. Fernanda’s dress is fine and I don’t like the belt. Now Colman. I accidentally typed Coolman that’s a joke my uncle would have made. The gloves, shirt, and jacket. I’m here for it.

  8. Beverley says:
    February 17, 2025 at 3:40 pm

    Colman is always so extra! I love him!

  9. Murphy says:
    February 17, 2025 at 3:48 pm

    The Colman Versace looks great, and it even looks good with that background display.

  10. Juju says:
    February 17, 2025 at 5:48 pm

    I wanted to be wowed by Isabela in Conclave but I don’t feel like there was much for her to do. I thought the movie was visually stunning, with a great performance from Ralph in particular , but I have a bit of a shrug for movies that are dominated by men. They did add a bit about nuns but overall it was such a male dominated universe. (Realistic based on the subject, but off putting to me never the less).

