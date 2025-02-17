Zoe Saldana wore Saint Laurent to pick up her supporting-actress BAFTA

Here are more photos from Sunday’s BAFTAs. The big winners included: Conclave for Best Film, Mikey Madison for Best Actress, Adrien Brody for Best Actor, Kieran Culkin for Supporting Actor (Culkin skipped because of a family emergency) and Zoe Saldana for Supporting Actress. There’s been such significant backlash to Emilia Perez over the past month, but Netflix is doing something right with how they’ve organized Saldana’s campaign. They managed to pull her out of the wreckage, and Saldana has now picked up the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice awards. If she wins the SAG Award next weekend, that means this category is totally wrapped up. Zoe wore a Saint Laurent dress to the BAFTAs… eh. It’s not the worst, but it’s far from the best.

I’m still delusionally praying for Isabella Rossellini to pull off an upset in supporting actress! Isabella turned up at the BAFTAs too, and she was there to celebrate Conclave’s Best Film win. She wore a completely bonkers Dolce & Gabbana muumuu with Bulgari jewelry.

Selena Gomez wore Schiaparelli…lol, this isn’t the worst Schiaparelli I’ve seen, but I still don’t get why people are obsessed with this brand.

Pamela Anderson wore Jacquemus. Eh. It’s the styling – this is giving “Daytime Emmys” not BAFTAs.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis walked the carpet together!! They’ve been together for like three years? She wore Vivienne Westwood. They’re an attractive couple and they mostly fly under the radar.

Fernanda Torres wore Dior – she’s been wearing a lot of Chanel to other shows, so this was notable. This was, no joke, one of my favorite dresses of the BAFTAs. So simple, so flattering.

Colman Domingo wore Versace – he’s incredible.