The lawsuit against Jay-Z & Sean Combs has been dismissed by Jane Doe’s lawyer

Last year, a woman filed a civil suit against Sean Combs and Jay-Z, claiming that they both raped her in 2000, just hours after the MTV VMAs. Initially, the woman was just suing Combs, but then after a couple of months, she added Jay-Z’s name to the lawsuit and said that he assaulted her alongside Combs, and that a female celebrity was in the room too. Soon after, this woman gave an interview to NBC News and her story fell apart – there were glaring inconsistencies, a timeline which made zero sense, zero corroboration from anyone else (including her father, who does not remember driving from Rochester to NYC to pick up his daughter), false memories of speaking to various celebrities who were not even in New York at that time, and on and on. Throughout it all, Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro has been on the warpath. Well, now the case has been dismissed by Jane Doe’s lawyer.

The lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dismissed by the attorney representing the Jane Doe, according to a court filing made on Friday in New York. The voluntary dismissal, reviewed by Variety, was filed by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, claiming that the Jane Doe who accused the musicians of sexual assault “hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice.” Because it was dismissed with prejudice, the suit cannot be refiled as it is in its present form. Additionally, Roc Nation, the entertainment company owned by Jay-Z, issued a statement signed by Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) calling this a “victory.” In his statement, Jay-Z also says this issue caused trauma for his wife and children. “The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” he wrote. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.” Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney, also issued an individual statement: “The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

[From Variety]

As soon as the NBC interview with Jane Doe came out, most people realized that there was zero evidence and that Doe’s lawyer had basically done nothing to vet or corroborate his client’s account. I had my doubts that this would ever make it to trial, and here we are. I also feel like Jay-Z deserves an apology – people were way too eager to denigrate him, his career and his family over Jane Doe’s accusations. Soon after the case dismissal, Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe’s lawyer, see below.

Now, I also think the timeline is suspicious as hell. There was a whole-ass salty-loser movement to discredit Jay-Z – and Roc Nation by association – ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, and this case was hyped and cited as Exhibit A for Why Jay-Z Shouldn’t Be In Charge of the Halftime Show. And now the case is dismissed five days after the Super Bowl? Almost as if the whole operation was organized around disrupting one particular thing.

Jay-Z’s lawsuit against Tony Buzbee over the now-dismissed rape lawsuit continues, and he recently filed a declaration describing his experience. “I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin.” pic.twitter.com/e82HdN6sok — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 15, 2025