Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro calls out Tony Buzbee & his client’s claims: ‘a sham’

Last Friday, NBC News aired an interview with the woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean Combs of raping her at an unknown home after the 2000 MTV VMAs. She told her story to NBC News, then the outlet did some fact-checking to authenticate what they could about her story, and all they found were glaring inconsistencies: she claimed she was driven 20 minutes to a home from a traffic-jammed Manhattan; her father had no memory of driving five hours from Rochester to pick up his 13-year-old daughter; the Madden brothers were not even in New York and she claimed to have met them; she claimed the VMAs were shown on the Jumbotron and they weren’t, and on and on. NBC went back to the woman and she admitted that yes, there are inconsistencies but she still insists that she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean Combs, all while an unidentified female celebrity watched. Jay-Z has insisted that the woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, did nothing to vet his client’s claims, and that this is all an extortion attempt by Buzbee. As in, Buzbee thought Jay-Z would throw some money at the problem and none of this would end up going to court. Well, on Monday, Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Shapiro did a full briefing to reporters at Roc Nation.
Lawyers for Jay-Z plan to ask a judge to toss a lawsuit accusing the rapper of raping a 13-year-old in 2000, pointing to what they described as “glaring inconsistencies” that emerged in an NBC interview of the accuser, who was not named in the suit.
Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Mr. Carter, wrote a letter Friday night to U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres saying that Mr. Carter intends to file a motion to strike the complaint, citing the NBC report. “The interview outs plaintiff’s allegations for what they are: a sham,” he wrote in the letter.
And on Monday, Mr. Spiro spoke to reporters at the Manhattan offices of Roc Nation, Mr. Carter’s entertainment empire. He provided a timeline of the night in question that he said undercut the plaintiff’s account and displayed a photo that he said showed Mr. Carter at a nightclub after the Video Music Awards, not a private residence. “The story doesn’t work,” he said. “It doesn’t check out.”
Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the woman who sued, wrote in an email that his client remained “adamant” about her claim even as she acknowledged that she may have been mistaken about which celebrity she encountered at the party that night. “We are talking about events from 20 years ago,” he said in an email. He said that he did not think the photograph of Mr. Carter at a nightclub “proves or disproves anything.”
“Courts exist to resolve factual disputes,” he said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to do so in a news article.”
On Monday, Mr. Spiro — a well-known lawyer whose celebrity clients have included Elon Musk, Alec Baldwin and Mayor Eric Adams of New York — spoke to the press in an effort to discredit the plaintiff. In seeking to get the claim thrown out, Mr. Spiro, in his letter to the judge, accused Mr. Buzbee of violating a federal rule requiring a lawyer to “conduct a reasonable inquiry” into the facts of their client’s claim before signing their name onto a case.
Mr. Buzbee, in an email, defended his firm’s handling of its client’s claim, saying that while the case was referred by another law practice, at least three lawyers from his firm interviewed her before filing the amended complaint. He said a background check was run on her, an investigator was engaged to vet some of the details in her claim and she signed two affidavits related to her account. “Our conduct has been beyond reproach and will continue to be,” Mr. Buzbee said.
I completely understand why Jay-Z and his lawyers are attacking Tony Buzbee so heavily and so consistently. Buzbee’s client’s story fell apart in one interview with a news outlet, and it seems clear that Buzbee and his firm did zero due diligence on checking out this woman’s story or trying to find anything to authenticate any part of her claims. If this case ends up going to trial, it will be bad for Buzbee and his client, not Jay-Z. Jay and his lawyers are on the warpath now, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they try to get Buzbee disbarred over this.
Jay-Z’s lawyer shuts down claims that Jay-Z is close friends with Diddy and says Jay-Z has no close association with Diddy. pic.twitter.com/6CsdwPCLD9
— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 16, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Buzbee seems problematic. If it’s inappropriate for facts to be disputed in the news, then why did he let his client speak to NBC?
Yes, that never should have happened.
Exactly what I thought when he said that.
What’s even more problematic is that the victim suffered a head trauma in an unrelated incident and both she father admit that she was raped later in life. Shouldn’t the victim be seen by specialists to determine her general condition and state of mind? Obviously, there’s a lot going on with her and any decent lawyer would’ve recommended counseling.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jay-z-rape-accuser-comes-forward-nbc-news-acknowledges-inconsistencies-rcna183435
Alex Spiro’s client list is kind of disturbing itself. But I do want to point out and reiterate that whatever the facts are here, serious inconsistencies in the account of an alleged rape victim from more than twenty years ago are to be expected. This particular woman may not have a case because of those inconsistencies, but that does not disprove her allegations.
That’s my take-away, if she was a child who went through a very traumatic experience AND it was twenty years ago this tracks. If this progresses I’d hope a specialist can interview her who understands trauma.
100%. She was a child, of course her memories aren’t super clear.
I’m disgusted how the whole “believe victims” crowd is quiet when it’s about one of their faves
It’s a fine line, because while inconsistencies are to be expected, here there are some really glaring ones and I think if these had come out in court the case would have been sunk pretty fast.
the issue is that while these inconsistencies don’t mean she’s lying about everything, and they don’t mean she was never raped by Diddy or Jay-Z, they do mean that she’s wrong about how things went down that night so we’re left with “this happened because the victim said so.”
and you are not going to win against Jay-Z with that.
That’s why I said she may not have a case.
I know, I was commenting more on the idea that I’ve seen several times about how “inconsistencies” are to be expected. Well they are, but here they are significant enough that they will likely sink this case very quickly.
I mean, the inconsistencies could also be because this happened years ago and the alleged victim was traumatised by what happened to her? It’s not uncommon for people who experience traumatic experiences to disassociate and not be 100 percent on every single detail..
Speaking from a personal experience
She got no detail right come on. You have to be able to at least get the who, what, where right. How she expect to get anything . The lawyer is a bad one for giving her hopes it could go anywhere.
Lydia, I’m sorry about your experience. Disassociating and memory loss are absolutely legitimate issues for assault victims. But the claims she made are so vastly different from facts that are corroborated by millions of people, like Jumbotrons and the distance between Rochester and NYC. She made up whole conversations with the Madden brothers. It is stunning that this got so far.
I’m sorry for your experience.
Here, the issue isn’t that there are “inconsistencies.” The issue is that there seem to be whole aspects of this that are completely wrong. Like, okay, she says she was in the car for 20 minutes before arriving at the house. Maybe that was really 45 minutes or an hour. That, to me, would be an inconsistency. You said the house was white, maybe it was brick – to me, that is an inconsistency.
but so far, I haven’t seen that ANY aspect of her story checks out, from the timing to the house location to the celebs at the party to the celebs she spoke to, to how she got home that night.
if she was assaulted that night and is correct on the large points (she was drugged, Diddy and Jay Z were in the room with her and another female celeb), its still her lawyer’s job to vet her claims thoroughly before they fall apart in an interview with NBC.
No one gets disbarred for having a client with inconsistencies. Let’s be real here.
I shook my head no at that part…attys don’t get disbarred for that..
Attorneys can get sanctioned and, yes, disbarred, for bringing frivolous (untrue) suits that they know are not based on truth. Albeit, it would have to be a pattern of behavior, not a one-off thing.
I’m going to say it, it seems more and more that only Diddy’s federal cases and obviously Cassie seems to have merit. The bulk of the civil suits are looking for a payday never checked them before and did in light of this case and they are as inconsistent as this one. Now Jay could have other victims out there but this case is an obvious extortion attempt.
I think, this is specific to this lawyer’s incompetency. It is obvious he doesn’t care about SA victims. The lawyers always check all the facts, details they got from their clients even in civil cases. They go to their friends, ex-boyfriends to find additional witnesses to show the victim told the story consistently over the years. They don’t put their client in front of the public or media without doing all the research. For example, in Prince Andrew’s case, Virginia Roberts’s lawyers found her ex-boyfriend at the time who confirmed her story and he was interviewed by the british media to support her claims. That is what all the lawyers do in these cases. This guy didn’t give a sh*t.
Sadly, I think this is going to taint most of Diddy’s other cases. People are going to start thinking “if that one is based on a lie, how many others are, too.” That’s why his attorney is just sitting back and letting this all play out.
This case is toast. So much of mainstream entertainment is documented, so they could have avoided all of this, and this woman sounds like she has her own big issues. Buzbee’s money grab hurts legitimate victims and he should be disbarred for it.
Jay-Z’s comeuppance may come from that lawsuit about his rape if a 16 year-old when he was 20 years old that allegedly produced a child. It looks like the man who claims to be his son is getting closer to getting a paternity test. It looks like NY courts messed up big time.
I’m curious why the woman who watched wasn’t named. To protect her because she is going to appear as a witness? Because the plaintiff didn’t know who she was? In that case though, how did she know she was a celebrity?
Maybe, the lawyer also offered her settlement in exchange of not being named and she took it? Otherwise, I would expect her to be named after NBC interview.
Alex Spiro, the guy that gave Epstein his sweetheart plea deal when he was a federal prosecutor.
Many of you seem to agree that there are too many inconsistencies for this to be 2000 . But may be she misremembered the year. Would her memories fall into place if it was a different year? Just trying to give this child the benefit of a doubt.
This could be it. Was there a jumbotron for some other music awards show in NYC when she was 13-14 years old? This kind of stuff is easy to prove or disprove because it’s entertainment and documented all over public media and social media. Someone could connect the dots if this actually happened, and I’m sure that people are doing it now, because that is what happens nowadays. It gets crowdsourced. But the stuff about her dad picking her up from Rochester? And her friend driving 5 hours to drop her off in NYC, and that friend happening to be dead now? This sounds like a grift.
Right, I could believe that she was wrong on the year, and maybe wrong on the awards show – but her dad didn’t say “well I did have to drive to pick her up once in the middle of the night 5 hours away but I think she was 15, not 13.” he said he had zero recollection of that ever happening. Now maybe he’s not being 100% honest, we don’t know, but just taking what he said at face value it sounds like he just never did that.
I believe that this woman was assaulted and horribly traumatized by someone. Was it Diddy and/or Jay-Z? I don’t know. Diddy is demonstrably guilty of some truly horrifying things, and Jay-Z has been a friend/associate of his for so long that I find it diffcult to believe that he didn’t at least know that SOMETHING f–ked up was going on. But she didn’t just get her timeline wrong, she straight-up said people were there, who absolutely were not there (which could be seen as a pretty serious accusation in itself, when you’re talking about what was essentially a rape party). If she was raped by Jay-Z, the complete lack of due diligence on the part of her sketchy-ass MAGA lawyer, and perhaps even worse, the decision to allow her to do a high-profile interview, has likely completely f–ked her case. This woman is a victim of someone. Given her obvious level of trauma, maybe she’s been abused by a number of people over a long period of time. I hope she gets the help she clearly needs, but in this particular legal case, whatever the actual truth of it is, I think she has lost.