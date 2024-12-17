The Sussexes released their 2024 Christmas card, featuring Lili, Archie & the dogs

I always love when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex release their Christmas card before Harry’s brother. It always emphasizes how Meghan and Harry are doing things on their own terms and their own schedule, and they’re not waiting to see what the left-behind Windsors are doing. To be fair, King Charles and Camilla already released their card last week (people barely paid attention).

So, this year’s card is a lovely grouping of six photos. Five of the photos are from Harry and Meghan’s trips to Nigeria and Colombia this year, and one of the photos is a personal one from their home in Montecito. You can see the backs of Archie and Lili’s heads as they run into their parents’ arms. The three dogs are there too – Guy Markle, Pula Sussex (Mountbatten-Windsor??) and Mamma Mia Sussex. I’m not well-versed in beagles enough to know which one is Guy and which one is Mia, but I think Guy is probably the one closest to mom. As in, Guy got there before Archie!!

Obviously, people are really excited by any glimpse we get of the kids (and the dogs). Lili’s hair is so long! And Archie is still so gingery. I felt like Archie’s hair would start getting darker as he got older, but his hair is still really red. Lili will probably be more of a strawberry blonde as she gets older. These kids really got Prince Harry’s genes, and by that I mean… the Spencer genes. Imagine Kate, Charles, William and Camilla crashing out so massively at the thought of dark-skinned babies and Meghan gives birth to two pale little gingers.