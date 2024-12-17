The Sussexes released their 2024 Christmas card, featuring Lili, Archie & the dogs

I always love when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex release their Christmas card before Harry’s brother. It always emphasizes how Meghan and Harry are doing things on their own terms and their own schedule, and they’re not waiting to see what the left-behind Windsors are doing. To be fair, King Charles and Camilla already released their card last week (people barely paid attention).
So, this year’s card is a lovely grouping of six photos. Five of the photos are from Harry and Meghan’s trips to Nigeria and Colombia this year, and one of the photos is a personal one from their home in Montecito. You can see the backs of Archie and Lili’s heads as they run into their parents’ arms. The three dogs are there too – Guy Markle, Pula Sussex (Mountbatten-Windsor??) and Mamma Mia Sussex. I’m not well-versed in beagles enough to know which one is Guy and which one is Mia, but I think Guy is probably the one closest to mom. As in, Guy got there before Archie!!
Obviously, people are really excited by any glimpse we get of the kids (and the dogs). Lili’s hair is so long! And Archie is still so gingery. I felt like Archie’s hair would start getting darker as he got older, but his hair is still really red. Lili will probably be more of a strawberry blonde as she gets older. These kids really got Prince Harry’s genes, and by that I mean… the Spencer genes. Imagine Kate, Charles, William and Camilla crashing out so massively at the thought of dark-skinned babies and Meghan gives birth to two pale little gingers.
Sussex Christmas card, courtesy of Archewell. Additional photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
A beautiful card. Seems like the kids have inherited Harry’s height, too – Lili looks almost as tall as Archie.
Actually it’s just the angle. She’s closer to the camera as she’s running towards Harry who’s closer to the camera. Archie is just bending his knees so I think there is still a big height difference between them.
I’m not gonna lie. I am surprised they’re dressing Lili up in clothes like this. I fully expected them to dress her up in jeans and girly t shirts which they probably still do but I didn’t expect them to dress her up in knee high socks and Mary John’s all the handful times we’ve seen her. I would love to see her in a cute little red dress.
The preppy look is very in right now. Lots of Gen z kids love the knee high sock look, it’s definitely back in fashion. I think Lili looks cute.
Maybe those are her preferences. I had a niece who dressed similarly when young. She now wears only pants, but insisted on dresses when she was around this age.
There’s also quite a few pics of Meghan as a kid in dresses so Doria dressed her up some too. I’m gonna guess sometimes she’s in dresses and knee socks and sometimes she’s not.
My take on it is that this is from a family photoshoot – Archie looks a little dressed up as well, Harry seems to coordinate with him (maybe with Lili too but its hard to tell) – so it made me think they were having a professional family shoot and either there were multiple photographers and this one got the shot from behind of the kids running to the parents (a go-to around here for family photography sessions) or the photog just happened to be standing there are at some point in the session.
A family photo shoot makes sense. The Archewell card was a business Happy Holidays card for all the people and businesses , some of whom do not celebrate Christmas. A separate “mom, dad and kids” photo to wish their nearest and dearest a Merry Christmas seems likely. Children appear to be dressed for picture day.
The UK press as always needs to comment on The Sussex’s. The card even made Breakfast TV this morning .
Lili looks like a redhead to me. Her head is in shadow so the full color doesn’t come out in the photo. The sun is hitting full on Archie’s hair and you can see his hair is a vibrant dark red.
There’s different types of red hair and Lilis is more on the lighter blonder side. Archie’s is more on the auburn side which is why he looks like a brown haired child in low lighting.
Lilis got her dad’s hair color and Archie’s got another thing, probably a mixture of Harry and Meghans hair tones. I think his hair will definitely become darker as he gets older.
What a nice surprise. I have a lot of respect for the way Harry and Meghan protect their children.
I love how their pics always exude love. Harry’s face in this is awesome!!! lol!
You can tell Harry really loves kids and now he has his own.
They’ve both mentioned how much they love love being parents.
So glad the Sussex kids get to live their life in peace.
They done a great job of sharing glimpses of their kids while maintaining their privacy. We also only see them once every few years (officially at least). It’ll be hard to pick them out of a lineup and that’s the point. I’m sure they’ll be very thankful to their parents when they get older.
I agree. I personally applaud any parent who chooses not to share pictures of their kids online, whether they are famous or not. There are so many unsavoury characters on the internet i totally understand wanting to protect your kids’ privacy.
Yup, I think they’re walking the line really well. I wonder how Meghan would be as a celeb-parent if she married someone who wasn’t Prince Harry – like if she would share more pictures of her kids – or if this would be her go-to regardless. I respect the celebs in general who can walk that line – like Sarah Michelle Gellar – she never shows her pictures of her kids that I can recall. Maybe once in a great while – but she covers their faces typically. And Jen Garner rarely (if ever) shows pictures of her kids on her social media but of course they get papped.
Based on her pre-harry social media activity, I’d think she’d be more open while still protecting their privacy, like Mindy Kaling does imo.
Aw I’m loving all three of the dogs being there. It looks like a sweet reunion pic. The kids so excited to see mom and dad. Lots of joy and energy.
I love this one. I feel like the pictures were chosen very deliberately – three of H&M looking loved up and happy, one of meghan on her own with a child, one of Harry on his own at a military hospital (I think?) and then the family picture.
I love the family picture because I think it perfectly walks the line between showing the Sussexes as a family unit without showing the kids’ faces (while also not making it super obvious they’re trying to hide the faces, you know?)
I feel like the overall message is spread love and happiness like we try to do – from our family to different people in different countries. Just love.
Absolutely! I like how the pictures showing love, joy, compassion, and laughter. Good energy for this season.
I think it’s a good photo too, especially in keeping some privacy for the kids. You can tell it’s effective here because on social media the derangers are doing photo analysis and just looking generally disturbing.
Love love love the Sussex family ❤️❤️❤️❤️may they always be protected and happy and successful 💓🙏
Apart from the redhead genes, Lili Di is the only only Diana grandchild with her blue eyes. No wonder the derangers mad.
Awww.. the Sussexes and their kids !!!. They really know how to awe and shock, and sock it to their never ending critics .
Happy Holidays. Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year!!!
So cute!!!🥰
Can you imagine how much they would have been compared to their cousins back in the UK.
Wouldnt he surprised if Archie was used as a scapesgoat for Louis’s antics.
So glad and they and their(probably jealousy inducing) spencer hair are safe in Montecito
Wank fans moaning that this photo should be scrutinised and hopefully get a kill notice too cos something something. They believe everyone is as untrustworthy, fake like their leaders in that Palace
Seriously??
I think the Mothers Day Frankenphoto is a good example of how the british press covers for the Waleses. By all accounts the press should have been FURIOUS – they were given a heavily doctored photo that they passed off as authentic and then got shot down on the world stage. But instead they went with the narrative that there had been some “minor photoshopping” or whatever when the point was the picture was pretty much completely fake. Maybe the kids stood around their mom for a photo, but that’s pretty much the only thing that “might” have been authentic about it.
Apparently because the meisnt scrutinising this photo they are claiming it means the media holds wank to a higher standard than H & M or maybe the media cares more about wank than them . I just lol at their lies and obvious projection and moved on cos there was no use to argue with that
Takes a breath,
The karma really is so sweet for them – that the Windsors showed their racism and drove them away and now the kids are probably Harry and Diana lookalikes. They just wish they had access to them now!!
I’m always LOL’ing at the whole to-do with the Windsors, OMG how DARK will the children be? What will they LOOK like? Oh nos, the royal blood…what about the balcony?
And out come 2 aggressively ginger children.
Exactly! 💗🤣💗🤣💗
I love these pictures on the Sussex Christmas card. Archie and Lili have grown so much. People are going gaga over the pictures because they see so little of the kids. Harry marked them for sure; they are definitely Spencer’s. Sadly the trolls were out with the usual, but their newest screed is hoping Getty Images would put a kill notice on the family photo, mainly because Kate was busted for the Mother’s Day FrankenPhoto worldwide.
I’ll be the naysayer. The card is too busy and looks like a corporate/business issued one-sheet and not a personal family Christmas greeting. IMO they should not have included the kids at all since the other photos highlight their work. They’re an extremely photogenic couple and I’d like to see more of them just being happy and beautiful.
I think it is both business and personal. That is why they put the names of their company and foundation on the card. It certainly looks busy, but I liked it.
I like the card very much.
It is not a personal family card, as you stated it is a business card.
They send personal cards to their friends, who are not going to sell them to the tabloids.
I think it’s more of a business/corporate card than a personal one. I think if they didn’t include the pic with their kids and dogs, it would have been fine either way, it’s a lovey sentiment overall
It’s not a personal card, it’s their corporate card. It was a busy year for them with lots of travel and I think the message was they were glad to come home to be with family.
Yes, that was the vibe I got. All the pics were from Harry and Meghan’s travels this last year. And the one with the kids was a happy to return and be home with the kids and the dogs vibe. Lol at least that was the symbolism I was reading into it.
Lots of family-owned businesses use personal pictures in this way.
It’s a corporate card. It’s not their personal card.
I get the impression (based on nothing LOL) that they do two separate cards – one from Archewell and H&M (this one), and one from the Sussex family (that the public does not see.) It looks like here they may have added the family picture to personalize the card a bit.
I do think its busy, but they had a busy year.
It literally says in the article that this is their business card for those who have supported them and they send out personal Christmas cards for close family and friends lolz
This. And the reason they are doing all this work with their businesses is to make the world a better place for their kids. Hence, the family pic in the middle of the top.
I agree. The derangers want the titles of the children taken and mock the family.
This comment landed in the wrong place.
So happy for them, they have got their little family, beautiful home. Harry really looks like his grandfather when he smiles, especially in that pic.
Meghan and Harry having fun posting a picture that if you try to enlarge it, pixelated.
Toxic Tom is a redhead, Jr still is, and the same way the redhead gene is not only from the Spencer’s, the same with height gene.
I know we can’t see Lili’s face, but she really went “I’m DIANA’S granddaughter” with that hair
Lovely card, I hope they have a wonderful Christmas, away from the toxic UK bunch.
Very sweet photo. I hope they have a great Christmas and happy New t
Year.
How sweet 🙂
I hope they can find some peace this holiday season away from the onslaught.
Red hair is recessive. It’s not just Harry’s genes that led to them being redheads. It’s Meghan’s genes as well. If Meghan didn’t have the gene the kids wouldn’t be redheads.
The Fail’s take on this card is “Meghan shows off her expensive wardrobe” 🙄🙄🙄