Tilda Swinton & Julianne Moore held hands at the Paris premiere of The Room Next Door. This was supposed to be Oscar-buzzy but nothing really happened. [JustJared]
Jessica Simpson looks wildly different. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez is still serving fashion & gossip before Christmas! [LaineyGossip]
Harris Dickinson thinks his Babygirl character falls under the sign of Cancer. More of this! More actors should think about their characters’ astrological signs! This is excellent character work! [Jezebel]
Carry-On is the Christmas action movie we need? [Pajiba]
The funniest tweets of December 2024. [Buzzfeed]
Marion Jones takes on Special Forces training. [Socialite Life]
Happy birthday, Sarah Paulson! [Hollywood Life]
Queen Letizia wore an Alberta Ferretti tweed suit. [RCFA]
Countess LuAnn appeared on Very Delta. [OMG Blog]

7 Responses to ““Tilda Swinton & Julianne Moore held hands in Paris” links”

  1. CJW says:
    December 17, 2024 at 11:19 am

    That’s really Jessica Simpson? Wow!

  2. Anonymous says:
    December 17, 2024 at 11:22 am

    There was some buzz a few weeks ago that her and Eric are over. She’s been in Nashville working on a come back county album and he’s been hitting the LA singles scene.

  3. Lala11_7 says:
    December 17, 2024 at 11:23 am

    Tilda & Julianne = GAWDDESS❣️ I recently read an interview with Pedro where he said that often he makes movies for Actors because he in ❤️ with them… i.e. “Volver” for Penelope Cruz…and he made this one because he is in ❤️ with Tilda …he DID say no disrespect to Julianne 🤪 (He also said in the same interview that he wanted to make a movie w/Law Roach & Zendaya…a comedy in the vein of “All About Eve & The Devil Wears Prada” and now I can’t get that out of my mind!)

    I have been in ❤️ with Pedro and his art since the 80s so I can’t WAIT to see this one!

  4. Nlopez says:
    December 17, 2024 at 11:25 am

    I hope Jessica Simpson is okay. I tried to read her book, but it was too painful of a read for me. She’s been through a lot.

    • Miranda says:
      December 17, 2024 at 11:33 am

      She’s definitely been through a lot, but the one thing I will never get out of my head is her father talking about her breasts. That one moment said SO MUCH about what she must have grown up with.

