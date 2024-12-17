Prince Andrew is apparently ‘seriously contemplating a move’ to Bahrain

Someone close to Prince Andrew publicly confirmed that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would not attend “royal Christmas” at Sandringham this year. The Yorks were invited to Sandringham, but then Andrew’s involvement with a Chinese spy was outed last week and all hell broke loose. The alleged spy had a wide variety of contacts within the British establishment, which is probably why everyone seems comfortable making this all about Andrew and HIS bad judgment alone. On Thursday, King Charles will apparently host the annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and the Sun claims that Andrew still intends to come to that event, because it’s a “family occasion,” even if it would look bad if he was photographed pulling into BP. Meanwhile, sources close to Andrew are playing a “poor pitiful Andrew” card and suggesting that the Windsors won’t have a credibly accused rapist to kick around for much longer. Andrew might just pick up and move to Bahrain!
The Daily Beast can reveal that Prince Andrew is eyeing a move to Bahrain and could “do a Harry” and leave the country after being effectively kicked out of the royal family all over again due to his links to an alleged Chinese spy.
Andrew is now likely to spend [Christmas Day] effectively in hiding at his home, Royal Lodge, where the former helicopter pilot has taken to projecting flight tracking apps on the walls. His ex-wife and children are also reportedly not attending Sandringham festivities so they may join him. Sarah likened herself in an interview this weekend as a “carer” to Andrew, whom she described, sympathetically, as a “sad man.”
However, it could be Andrew’s last Christmas in the U.K. The Daily Beast has been told by two friends of Andrew, who claim that he has been unfairly portrayed in the unfolding spying scandal, that he is now “sick and tired of being painted as a pariah” and is “seriously contemplating a move to the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain.”
He has wealthy if sometimes dubious supporters in both jurisdictions, but especially in the autocratic monarchy of Bahrain, where he has been a regular visitor for decades and has been feted by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
One friend of Andrew’s who has known him and his wife for decades told The Daily Beast: “The whole thing stinks to high heaven. You’d think Andrew had been passing state secrets to the man. Andrew is sick and tired of being painted as a pariah in the British media and is seriously contemplating a move to the United Arab Emirates of Bahrain. None of us would blame him if he decided to do a Harry and leave. He can’t do anything here anymore, he can’t leave the house, he can’t do any business, and now he is apparently Kim Philby.”
Another friend said: “Andrew has a vast array of contacts in the Middle East and could be leading a meaningful life there. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he thought enough was enough after this latest stich-up by the establishment.”
When asked if they were suggesting Andrew’s relationship with the alleged spy—named on Monday as Yang Tengbo—had been misrepresented by the security services to harm Andrew’s reputation, the friend said: “Andrew doesn’t have any power. He was entirely open about Yang’s involvement with Pitch@Palace. This guy was meeting prime ministers and god knows who else. And yet mysteriously it’s his relationship with Andrew that matters? Come on.”
[From The Daily Beast]
It’s a situation where, sadly, Andrew and his friends are making some decent points but no one will pay attention because Andrew is so contemptible and compromised. Yes, Andrew was super-close to this spy and Andrew provided all kinds of access. But… other people were involved with the spy as well, and it’s not like Andrew knows the launch codes. Andrew is being forced to take the fall for a much bigger situation which involves much more powerful people. You could even argue that it’s somewhat similar to the Jeffrey Epstein situation – while Andrew has been credibly accused of all kinds of seedy, sleazy and criminal things with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his involvement ended up protecting much more powerful people who were also involved with Epstein and Maxwell. King Charles is also using this spy drama to make his final push to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge.
As for Andrew’s dream of moving to Bahrain and starting over… I honestly don’t care, but it would shake things up a bit. It would be interesting from a gossip standpoint if Andrew went into self-imposed exile, living a life of luxury in Bahrain and making whatever deals he could. Would Fergie go with him?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Avalon Red.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
(191022) — LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 () — Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, gives opening address at the 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2019. With technological innovations in AI and 5G transforming the world around us, China and Britain can explore closely how to apply these technologies in education and healthcare, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, said on Tuesday. (Photo by Ray Tang/)
-
-
The Duke of York as he hosts a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace in London. The Duke founded Pitch@Palace to help and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs.,Image: 536267609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of York attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9, of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. Prince Philip, was the longest-serving consort in British history.,Image: 604743229, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of York attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9, of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. Prince Philip, was the longest-serving consort in British history.,Image: 604743239, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of York sits in Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673808398, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** Questioned for his connection with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew “puts an end to his public commitments.” The Prince recently discussed Epstein in a BBC interview and has subsequently been dropped by businesses and charities affiliated with him in an effort to distance themselves from the negative publicity.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I am curious if he leaves the Royal family and country, is he really any use to other nations? He had no power or influence.
“Would Fergie go with him?”
Of course she would!
Who is gonna pay his security bills there? We know the type of security BRF needs is very expensive. I doubt Charles agree to pay, when he isn’t under his control. His “friends” wouldn’t do that favor for an unforeseeable period either. He is crying about media, but they leave him alone most of the time. We don’t hear any leaks, gossips about him from royal sources because the family protects him. No journalist writes about making him walk naked and throwing sh-t at him. No one is really throwing him under the bus, he was talking to the spy willingly, discussing how to enter to the palaces discreetly. He just doesn’t have the same media protection as the other people involved in this.
I’d be surprised if he leaves the UK.
On the spying issue, Prince Andrew is not only making valid points, but the real truth is that had he randomly shunned this person, he would not have been doing his “Royal” job. The entire point, such that there is one, of the RF is precisely this- to wine and dine, dazzle, and generally make people identified by the BRITISH GOVERNMENT as important feel like they’re in the special “Royal” club. That’s literally the only real value they have to the UK. Here, this “spy” was meeting with Ministers, with No 10 officials, of course the Royal family, and Andrew, are supposed to play along and open the palace doors. Why would Andrew go rogue and start objecting to someone fully embraced by the UK power establishment? On what basis would he do so? None. I can’t stand Andrew. But, on this issue, it’s a massive failure of British intelligence that actually endangered the RF, not the other way around.
It’s interesting thing to ponder in the abstract: would one thrive in a new climate in a repressive culture, while living in luxury? Or would the new home in exile become an echo chamber of regrettable deeds that led him there?
One of the weirder things to me about the British is that they on the one hand, truly love their country and customs as the best, but yet at the same time, reason the whole world speaks English is because they kept popping off the island to colonize other places.
So then: happy new chapter or magnified misery?
I wanted to make a joke about the US welcoming him with the open arms of the law, but let’s face it he’d be pardoned and given an apartment at Mara Lago. Enjoy Bahrain paedo!
He should consider Qatar. A nation with a hereditary monarchy, reputation for hosting shady people, wining and dining the Hamas leadership in the royal palace, slave labour, worst human rights regarding women, and overflowing money. A perfect haven for the criminal.
Idk, I can’t really see him going? But who’s to say he would give up Royal Lodge? Maybe he’s just let Fergie and his daughters stay there if he’s in Bahrain. As long as it’s paid for? I’m not saying they want to live there but I just don’t see him giving it up.