Jay-Z’s accuser was interviewed by NBC News & admits her story has inconsistencies

A week ago, Jay-Z was sued by a woman who claimed that Jay and Sean Combs raped her in 2000, after the MTV VMAs. Jay spent all of last week furiously issuing statements and having his lawyers file a blizzard of legal actions, all with the intention of convincing the court to dismiss the case or pressuring the woman and her lawyer (Tony Buzbee) to drop the case. On Friday, NBC News aired their interview with the accuser (who is still protecting her identity), and after she told her story to NBC and they fact-checked her, she admitted that her story is full of inconsistencies. From NBC News’ exclusive (I’ve edited some of this for space):
An Alabama woman who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her when she was 13 years old sat down with NBC News to recount what she called a “catastrophic event”: a limo ride to a white house, a drink that made her feel woozy, a sexual assault by rap stars that would ruin her life. But the woman and her lawyers also acknowledge that there were some inconsistencies in her account in response to questions from NBC News.
“I have made some mistakes” in recollections of that night, the woman, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z and Diddy, told NBC News. The woman said she stands by her allegations overall. The inconsistencies in her account of the incident — alleged to have happened 24 years ago — do not necessarily mean the allegations are false.
Among the inconsistencies: The woman said her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault, but he says he doesn’t recall that. The woman also claims she spoke to a celebrity at the after-party where she said she was sexually assaulted, but that celebrity said he was not in New York at that time. And images from that evening show Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Sean “Diddy” Combs at a different location than the one the woman described, although their whereabouts for the entire evening are unclear.
“This incident didn’t happen,” Carter told NBC News in a statement Friday, “and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press,” he added, referring to one of the woman’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee. “True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”
NBC News traveled to Houston to interview the woman, who declined to be identified, at her attorney’s office earlier this week. “You should always fight for what happened to you,” she said about why she is going public with her accusations now. “You should always advocate for yourself and be a voice for yourself. You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life. I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward.”
The woman, who is now 38, told NBC News she was living in Rochester, New York, in 2000 and that attending the VMAs was “on my bucket list at 13. It was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ one of those things I’ve got to do.” She said she snuck out a window to evade her parents. A friend drove her to Radio City Music Hall in New York City, she said in the lawsuit. People thronged into viewing areas outside the venue, which was decked out for the awards. Crowds roared when J.Lo arrived. Eminem performed on the street. She didn’t have a ticket, and said in the suit she watched some of the show on a jumbotron outside. She also started chatting up limo drivers. “I’m trying to get in to try to stay back and get to an after-party and get invited in and meet some celebrities,” she told NBC News.
One limo driver said he worked for Combs and that she “fit what Diddy was looking for,” the suit said, and he told her to return later and he’d take her to an after-party. After about 20 minutes in the limo, she said in the suit, she arrived at a “large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway.” She said in the suit she signed a document that she didn’t read.
Inside, she told NBC News, “I’m talking to, like, Fred Durst, Benji Madden, about his tattoo, because, you know, about his tattoo that’s ‘The Last Supper,’ because I have a religious background, so it was just something to talk about.” After accepting a drink from a waitress, she told NBC News: “I started feeling funny. Tried to start looking for a place to lay down.”
She found an empty room with a bed in it, she said in the suit, and soon after, Combs, Carter and a woman entered the room. “You are ready to party!” Combs said, according to the suit. Both Combs and Carter raped her, she said. “Jay-Z comes over, holds me down. I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the shit, and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered,” she said. Afterward, she said in the suit, she managed to flee the house and ran to a gas station.
“I was upset, and the person at the gas station could tell that I was obviously upset, and she let me use the phone. I called my dad because he was the only person I trust at that time. I told him I messed up and I needed a ride home,” she told NBC News. “We rode home in silence. He didn’t ask me what happened. He didn’t ask me what I did or where I was.”
There are some inconsistencies in her story about that night. Her father told NBC News that he does not recall picking her up after the alleged attack, casting doubt on a key detail in her lawsuit. According to their address at the time, her father would have driven more than five hours from their home to pick her up. “I feel like I would remember that, and I don’t,” he said in an interview Thursday. “I have a lot going on, but I mean, that’s something that would definitely stick in my mind.” The woman’s father, who said he learned of the alleged assault this week, added that he did remember once picking her up in the middle of the night. But, he said, it “was a local drive.”
Asked about her father’s account in a follow-up interview on Friday, the woman said she stood by her claim that he had picked her up and that it’s possible he had misremembered. “There are a lot of things, and this is stuff that we argue about constantly, something he said or did back in New York around that time period he just doesn’t remember,” she said. “It actually causes a lot of fights sometimes in the household.”
The woman also told NBC News she spoke with musician Benji Madden at the after-party. But a representative for Madden confirmed that neither Benji nor his brother Joel attended the 2000 VMAs and that they were on tour in the Midwest at that time. (The woman did not accuse the brothers of any wrongdoing.) “Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and [the] route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear,” the woman said in the Friday follow-up interview. “So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying.”
Also among the woman’s allegations that could not be corroborated is how she made it to New York City that night. One of her attorneys provided NBC News with the name and birth date of the friend she said drove her, who would have been 20 at the time. That person appears to have since died. NBC News’ attempts to reach the person’s relatives were unsuccessful.
I think the most damning inconsistencies are: she was a 13-year-old driven from Rochester to NYC by a 20-year-old who cannot be found; she called her father in Rochester who drove five-plus hours to New York to pick her up and another five hours to drive her back home and they didn’t speak about it at all, AND he has no memory of it? The Madden brothers not even being in New York that month is also a pretty huge inconsistency. I’m including a video from a lawyer who has worked on SA cases and she breaks it down really well.
This lawyer works with sexual assault cases and basically, Tony Buzzbee fucked up, majorly. Jay is going to take his law firm, watch. pic.twitter.com/kJ5qo3fbf6
This is so crazy. Her lawyer didn’t vet her claims at all. I would understand if he couldn’t get comments from famous people she chatted in the party, but how would you not confirm her father’s account??!! Who would forget driving their daughter 10+ hours from a party? That is crazy thing not to check BEFORE filing a public lawsuit and doubling down when the famous person calls you out and your law firm. I hope, Jay-Z sues the sh*t out of that lawyer. He is a Trump guy, he doesn’t give a sh*t about the SA victims. Any lawyer with an intention to protect victims would vet any claims made by the alleged victim they are representing and look for additional witnesses to strengthen the case. It seems like this clown thought, Jay-Z would just pay him to go away to protect his reputation with the fear of other potential victims coming out.
Also, this lawyer is representing other alleged victims of Diddy. Now, this situation is gonna create more chaos on those cases. If he didn’t do one minute vetting in this case as a lawyer, who knows what will happen in his other cases. I hope, other victims he is representing fire his ass and get a better lawyer who actually looks out for them, not playing social media games for likes.
And this is why people shouldn’t rush to judgment. Of course, none of those who did will revise their statements about Jay-Z nor will they recant their vitriolic attacks on his wife. Believing without evidence is one of the most dangerous things anyone can do.
I wish I could say: “believe all victims”, but not everyone who claims to be a victim is one.
We should listen to all women and allow them their day in court. But it’s not required that we believe them before a thorough investigation.
The thing is, false claims usually fall apart pretty quickly. Someone unbalanced enough to make up a story like this isn’t going to get the details right. Which is why checking all those details is incredibly important.
What’s saddest is that this woman probably was raped by someone and it left her shattered. Now, years later, she has somehow replaced her own memories with a story about being raped by famous men instead of the monsters who actually destroyed her life and mind. Praying that she finds the help she needs.
The only reason I held back in this was because of the Bee lawyer. He’s so shady and only seems focused on certain people he’s willing to go after. This young woman seems to be taken advantage of and something is way off. I don’t even like Jay-Z but this just seemed so weird.
That’s exactly been my position. All my comments on here are about the lawyer 😂. He was paxtons (Texas garbage AG) lawyer in his impeachment. That big of a connection to maga, I’m going to expect grift.
The Feds still have Puffy’s case. I can guarantee they will take their time. If there are others involved then that will come out. Buzbee is FAFO and it wouldn’t surprise me if he didn’t vet this witness for a reason. He is the type that would be willing to be on anyone’s payroll. Allegedly.
These inconsistencies are quite major. But inconsistencies in a twenty year old rape allegation by an alleged victim who says she was drugged are common. I will withhold judgement on the woman. It’s the lawyer who is the biggest problem here because he may become a big problem for other alleged victims of Combs whose cases are far more solid.
Thanks for invluding Ashley Shy Miller’s video! Great explanation and summary.
All of this stinks. The victim (???) with lots of untrue “facts.” Buzbee has been unprofessional to say the least. Diddy is toxic. And while this will probably change, Jay Z wasn’t getting much support beyond his family and his initial statement is awful.
Why should he get more support? Didn’t we saw too many bad men doing all this for like forever? Its not a stretch, especially when he was a close friend for 3 decades to diddy. He at least knew what was happening.
A few cases have already been dismissed. But the Judge found enough evidence to move this case forward.
I hope she has her day in court. And let the facts and evidence prove it out either way with a jury.
An older friend of mine, snuck out of her house at 14 in 1969 and hitchhiked to Bethel, NY for the Woodstock Festival. And spent the whole festival wandering around making friends. And hitched a ride home. Thankfully she said nothing bad happened. But just saying, if a kid has it in their head to do something. They will find a way to get there.
Situations like this are why SA survivors have to fight an uphill battle to be heard and believed. If one survivors tale doesn’t match up with how society believes it should be, then society tends to cast a doubtful eye on all tales of SA. Surviving SA is a long, arduous process full of dodgy and suppressed memories, forgotten time and the farther out, the harder it can be to bring it all together. I hope that grace will be given to all survivors of SA.
You have to be the perfect survivor, and even then it’s not easy.
It’s weird from the start. A 13-year old girl has a 20-year old friend who is willing to drive her 5 hours into NYC and then just leave her there? How was this girl supposed to eat, to spend the night, to get back home?
The brain at 20 has not reached maturity. People at that age don’t think ahead, don’t consider the consequences of their behavior. I wouldn’t want to be judged by some of the stupid things I did at 20.
A 20 yr old is an adult….they can vote, go to war and some already have a job as a 1st year analyst somewhere! Yeah they aren’t fully mature but should they commit a crime, they will be judge full-grown adults they are!
These types of cases make a mockery of the real ones out there!
Jay Z wants the case dismissed and it might be best for the accuser and her lawyer at this point! he should definitely sue that attorney
It’s not really about maturity, it’s about likelihood. I’d buy it if the girl snuck out of the house alone to take a bus to NYC or to hitchhike her way there.
But who knows? The friend is dead, it was 20 years ago and a traumatic event. I have a hard time remembering more than impressions of events from 20 years ago and I wasn’t drugged and traumatized.
J.Z has been hanging too much with Diddy to be an angel.
What is striking to me is his legal reaction.
He is attacking the alleged victim…an intimidating technique that will prevent other possible accusers to come forward.
That’s all I have.
I’m hoping Puffy starts yapping.
Where is Jay Z attacking the accuser? he is going after the lawyer and he is setting a precedent!
The lawyer clearly didn’t vet this story….you picked up yr 13 yr old and you asked no questions at all? yeah sure….
Jay Z may have been aware of some of Diddy’s shit but it doesn’t mean this story has to be believed!
He was absolutly attacking the victim. He wants her name to be public so his people can harass her. That is called a subtle way of attacking.
Isn’t he going after the lawyer, who didn’t do his job? It seems to me, everything Jay-Z said about the lawyer is true.
She was DRUGGED… Inconsistencies will be ABUNDANT!
Her father was drugged as well?
True, and with Jay Z money you can pay off or intimidate a lot of witnesses to stay quiet. It’s how Harvey Weinstein got away with his crimes for so long. Until all the women came forward and that was the beginning of the end of him.
I just hope she has her day in court.
@Flamingo, They included her father in the lawsuit and didn’t get his side before publicly naming Jay-Z. Are you implying Jay-Z paid her father to lie on his own daughter? The lawyer didn’t say the father changed his story, he said they are still vetting her claims.
@Sevenblue I am saying I have no idea who any of these people are. Do I think a father will take money to stay quiet. Hell yeah I do if it’s enough. Depending on the dynamics of their relationship.
All i know is this case is moving forward in the court system. And I will not be swayed by an article that slants in one direction for the alleged r*pist. If she was drugged of course she will not have all the facts in hand. It’s hard enough for victims to be believed. But the facts he wanted her publicly names just does not sit well with me. He knew who it was.
I hope she has her day in court. Let the facts come out and let a jury decide.
@Flamingo, the fact is her lawyer didn’t check anything she claimed in the lawsuit. If Jay-Z paid the father, why didn’t he just pay lawyer and sign them NDA’s to make it go away? There is no case here, nothing checks out. I don’t believe it will move anywhere. The SA cases would have consistent evidence years later. The victims talk to their friends, boyfriends, they would keep photos from that time or diary. There is no case where the victims state many things which can be disproved with facts so easily. NBC did the work and found all this independently, not her lawyer or Jay-Z.
It is weird people believed Justin Bieber so easily when he was falsely accused, now it seems so hard to believe that Jay-Z is innocent in this case.
These inconsistencies are not, she misremembered the dress she was wearing. She stated she talked to an artist and gave very detailed answer about their talk. That person was on tour, wasn’t even in the state of the party. Jay-Z and Diddy have been photographed on separate events at the time as well. There isn’t one part of consistency in her story to believe.
What is the time frame of these photos? It’s not impossible that they met later at a party without pictures.
@Alla, From the article: “Professional images reviewed by NBC News show Combs and Carter were among the celebrities who attended a VMAs after-party at the Lotus nightclub in New York City.” They confirm this wasn’t the place she attended and there is no such place meeting the description close to this place from what I have read from other commentary.
12/11 it seemed everyone in the comment section had tried and found JayZ guilty because of his vibes or because they didn’t find him attractive. They saw his “aggressive” defense as proof of guilt.
Let it play out and the guilty be punished and the damaged get help.
This. It wasn’t just ‘believe all women’, it was convict and destroy the accused. Far worse, the mob went after Beyonce for all kinds of reasons, among them, simply being his wife and being successful. Others took shots at Blue Ivy for how she was dressed
at a movie premiere and more still brought up Solange as proof of Jay-Z’s guilt. The hypocrisy of claiming to support victims then turning on other women needs to stop.
I said on day one that the accuser faced an uphill battle with remembering this alleged incident as it happened. Those who went after Jay-Z are now saying it was only the lawyer they criticized. Go back and read the comments. It’s all there.
Please come at me if you wish. She is lying and I hope Jay Z makes an example of her lawyer .
So, you are saying a 20 yr old friend dropped a 13 yr old 5 hours away
Her father got a call from his 13yr old daughter to pick her up 5 hours away and can’t remember or be alarmed.
All these celebrities were just hanging and drinking with a 13 yr old without anyone noticing.
Jayz may have his dark side, I don’t know. But they need a better case to prove that. Just because he is friend with Diddy is not enough to make a case.
That’s what a trial is for. Let the jury decide. Bits and pieces in articles is not the whole story.
Experts have long known sexual assault victims can “make incomplete, inconsistent or even untrue” statements because of disordered thinking resulting from trauma, as End Violence Against Women International noted in a 2008 report.
but of course the internet knows better. either the alleged victims are lying, or, even if they are telling the truth, they are guilty of what happened to them. millions of people on the internet will act smart and not really know anything. these cases are always complicated. both legally and psychologically.
Exactly! Inconsistencies do not disqualify a survivor’s story!
This story could have happened! 13 year olds do dumb things! 13 year olds are assaulted by grown men every day!
I have a 54 year old patient who was molested by her uncle at 13. The whole family was in the house. Her dad walked in, saw something that made him uncomfortable (or should have) and left. There were already signs the uncle was a danger to young girls.
The dad never discussed it with my patient before he died. People repress and forget stuff they don’t want to remember.
This is the first time I’ve read the details of the accuser’s story. I’ve lived in the NYC metro for 20 years. I am racking my brain as to where this could have taken place. She said after a 20 minute limo drive, she was at a residence with a gated U-shaped driveway. Where can you find a place that looks like that that is a 20 minute drive from Radio City Music Hall? I mean, depending on traffic, a 20 minute car ride from midtown could be anywhere from 10 blocks to 50 blocks. And there aren’t any bridges near Radio City because it’s almost exactly in the middle of the two coasts of Manhattan, meaning you wouldn’t be able to quickly get out of Manhattan and to another borough or NJ in those 20 minutes. Did she mean a private residence or was it actually a hotel?
At any rate, I’m going to agree with what Tis True, Tis True said above. I believe she was violated by someone and maybe her brain has replaced the actual experience with the real perpetrators with some kind of celebrity-filled fantasy sequence. That lady needs help and I hope that she gets it. And I also believe that, based on things I’ve heard over the years, Jay-Z ain’t completely clean. Just because this case isn’t sticking that doesn’t mean there aren’t other cases out there that will stick.
People calling a victim with ptsd and underage with autism no less a liar are pissing me off. I was watching Tisa Tells on youtube and guess what the MTV awards were held in Radio City Hall in 2003 and Good Charlotte was there. Diddy was there Jay Z was there. My mom does not remember things that happened to me when I was a child. The dad says he doesn’t recall not that it didn’t happen. In addition to that Jay Z has had people out intimidating influencers they are on tape he is not beyond those kind of things . Who interviewed the victim? Client Journalist Chloe Melas who sure acted like she was on Britney’s dads payroll with her crap journalism back in the day . Let’s see how this plays out in court. It is known that victims sometimes has issues remembering timelines.