Jay-Z wants the court to reveal the identity of his accuser & dismiss her case

Several days ago, Jay-Z was sued for raping a minor alongside Sean Combs. The assault reportedly happened in 2000. Before the lawsuit was amended to include Jay-Z’s name, Jay-Z had already sued the lawyer, Tony Buzbee, claiming that Buzbee was trying to blackmail him or extort him. Jay-Z’s perspective/argument is that this is all a shakedown from an overzealous lawyer. The whole thing has turned into a huge mess with the gossip blogs, social media, the fans and everything else. I wish more people were in a “let’s see how this plays out in court” mode. But if Jay-Z has his way, this case will never make it to court. His lawyers have already filed a peculiar motion.

Jay-Z is pushing for the woman who is accusing him of rape to be required to reveal her identity or for her lawsuit against him to be dismissed. An attorney for Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, made the request Monday, one day after an anonymous accuser alleged Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged and raped her in 2000 when she was 13 years old. “Mr. Carter should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations that describe the purported acts occurring in the plain sight of witnesses who could refute the plaintiff’s claims if only her identity was revealed,” the filing said. It went on to say, “Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him — in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion — of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades.” The music mogul’s motion alleged the rape allegation is part of a “campaign of extortion” carried out by Tony Buzbee, the attorney who filed Jane Doe’s complaint. This “extortionate campaign” attempted to force the rapper to pay an “exorbitant” amount of money, he alleged. “Make no mistake, this case is about retaliating against the rare target who would not pay,” the filing said. Buzbee told USA TODAY in an email Monday that he “can’t and won’t respond to every court filing” but added, “Sending a basic demand is not extortion or blackmail. Throwing those types of allegations around is irresponsible and silly.”

[From USA Today]

There are a number of rape shield laws on the books at state and federal level, but those laws (granting anonymity to the accuser) are for criminal actions. While the accuser was a minor at the time, it’s been 24 years and she’s now a legal adult, and this is a civil case. While Jay-Z’s motion is horrible in the larger victims-rights sense, it also feels like he’s panicking and trying to defend himself in any way possible.

As for how Jay-Z’s wife feels about all of this… I mean, she’s stayed with him this long. She’s committed to the marriage and to Jay. A “source” told Page Six that Beyonce is “sticking by Jay” and has “no intention” of leaving him. Sources also say that Beyonce has no intention of canceling her Christmas Day halftime show.