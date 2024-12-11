Prince William, royal Grinch, doesn’t own an Xmas sweater & won’t wear a Santa cap

Prince William has been doing solo engagements almost exclusively this year, because of the Princess of Wales’s health problems and her commitment to only doing things which bring her joy. For the most part, I actually believe William prefers going solo to events, but on Tuesday, he did an event which sort of screamed out for Kate’s presence. He went to visit military families at the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire. He’s the honorary Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, and the event was just a friendly Christmas lunch where he just had to make small talk and get introduced to a lot of babies and kids. That’s what made me think of Kate – while Kate has never been good at speaking (in general), she’s usually able to get through these kinds of family-oriented engagements by talking about kids and asking to hold the babies. William never asks to hold the babies and he’s not great at talking to kids. He did get to greet a ram though. William was told that Private Derby (the ram who is the regiment’s mascot) would spend the holiday in a “field full of ewes,” to which William replied, “So he has quite a fun Christmas. Oh, good luck to him.” LOL.
What to buy the man who has everything at Christmas? If the Prince of Wales is anything to go by, the answer is simple: a Christmas jumper. Prince William, who said he would spend Dec 25 with 45 members of the extended Royal family, found himself among a sea of festive jumpers as he handed out Christmas presents to military families on Tuesday, as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire. Asked why he was not wearing his own, he pointed to himself and said: “Some people don’t own one.”
Sharing details of his own Christmas plans, he said he would spend the day with 45 members of his family “all in one room” but “normally spread out”, and hoped for a long walk including the dogs. “Am I ready for Christmas?” he laughed. “No, no way am I ready.”
The Wales family will spend the festive season in Norfolk, staying at their home of Anmer Hall and joining the Royal family at Sandringham for their annual outing to church and lunch on Christmas Day. They traditionally open presents on Christmas Eve, in the German style.
The Prince of Wales, 42, today started the festivities early, as he met soldiers and their families at Picton Barracks, Bulford Camp, in Wiltshire, for lunch. Receiving Christmas cards for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in return, he was particularly charmed by a drawing of himself, putting it in his pocket to take home. He was handed it by Karson Heighway, ten, who had drawn it on a Post-it note and asked “Is that me?” before folding it up and tucking it in his breast pocket.
Dylan Potter, 14, made the Prince laugh after revealing he was wearing two Christmas jumpers.
He said afterward: “I asked what does a prince do for fun? He said he likes watching movies and hanging out with his children but because he is over 40 finds fun hard to come by.”
Prince William also disclosed that he has been watching Netflix at home with the Princess, including Black Dove which stars Keira Knightley.
He chose not to put on a Santa hat and, when asked why he was not wearing a jumper, pointed at his new equerry and joked: “I didn’t know, you see that guy in the jacket, it’s his fault and I will be having a word.”
“He chose not to put on a Santa hat.” He was handed a Santa hat and he refused to put it on, because he wants everyone to see his suspicious new baby-hairs on his bald-ass head. William isn’t just dull, he just has no whimsy or festive spirit. Put on the Santa hat! Hold the babies! Wear a fruity holiday sweater! For the love of God. William is trying so hard to seem both cool and serious, he comes across like the Windsor Grinch. (Charles would have put on the hat! Harry would have worn the ugliest Christmas sweater!)
The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, will visit the Regiment for a Christmas event for families at Picton Barracks on Tuesday 10th December.
The drawing of The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, by 10 year old Karson Heighway which he drew while the Prince was sat next to him during the Prince’s visit to the Regiment for a Christmas event with the soldiers and families at Picton Barracks in Wiltshire.,Image: 945104037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon/Avalon
Bet he didn’t buy the presents. I like how the drawing emphases his baldness greatly. He was so charmed by it that he folded it up? And it must be nice to have a room large enough to spread out 45 people.
I doubt he watches tv at home with Kate . Hes probably rarely there. Kate who likes babies still ignored Archie when a few feet away. In one photo there are two people in red sweaters looking horrified at him.
William is getting out more isn’t he? Taking advantage of a benched Kate?
And yet it is ignored by media. They are so happy together they say and deride harry and Meghan
He is getting out quite a bit. But I’m guessing it’s the usual flurry of events before the holidays. This man is about to take close to a month off.
Yes he is! He is out there trying very hard to sell “ I’m a single global statesman to the ladies”. He is doing a very lousy job of it too.
It’s December. He’s gotta get his final numbers up somehow.
I think he’s preoccupied with looking ‘stupid’, whenever he gets gussied up in his stockings and garters he looks utterly mortified. I think he’s in fear of someone getting a photo of him looking ridiculous although frankly his everyday look is ridiculous so he should just chill out. He’s utterly useless.
He could’ve been honest and said he likes to go on hunting trips to Spain for fun.
Black Doves is good. That’s all I got.
It’s not Christmas unless I go food shopping with my reindeer ears headband…sorry William, if only you were more interested in having fun that didn’t involve Norfolk shenanigans, you would be a better man…
Black Dove is GREAT! I doubt he’s watching it with Kate.
This is why the press and Palace want Harry to come back.
Can’t have fun because he is over 40! He must be married to the wrong person.
hmmm. Maybe he’s hinting about “finding” someone younger.
A while back, I was watching something (can’t remember exactly what) that included an old clip from the ’80s of Charles hanging out with some break dancing “urban youth” types. He hilariously attempted some popping and locking, and for a brief moment, I forgot that he was a bigot and a dogshit father. I thought that it was genuinely endearing that he was willing to look so ridiculous. William is far too pretentious for that. He can’t laugh at himself. I’m not convinced that he can laugh at ANYTHING, except perhaps his brother and sister-in-law’s supposed “failings”. He’s just so sour all the time. I personally don’t have much Christmas spirit, but I’ve learned to fake it till I make it for the sake of my family, especially the kids. It’s not that hard.
He was a bad husband to Diana. Diana would probably have enjoyed dancing with him then.
LOL her comment had nothing to do with whether charles was a bad husband to diana. We all know that he was.
but her point stands – we have seen Charles attempt things that may make him look silly or less “royal” and he’s none the worse for wear. If anything he would have benefited from doing more of those things. And like Kaiser said, Charles 100% would have accepted the Santa hat and put it on, if only so the cameras got a picture of it that could run on the front page.
The thought of agreeing with Baldemort is horrifying, but I do NOT own a Christmas sweater or a hat! I refuse to wear them. I color theme and have jewelry. I don’t watch horrible xmas movies, except Die Hard, Bridget Jones Diary and Moonstruck!
Christmas is a time when color theming is 100% appropriate!
I dont judge normal people who dont wear santa hats or christmas sweaters. But here, in this setting, it seems like it would have been appropriate, especially when someone there offered him the hat.
Of course his lazy non-working as isn’t ready for Christmas. He’s not ready for anything but wasting money on his one-sided competition with Harry. Loser.
‘but because he is over 40 finds fun hard to come by.”
Speak for yourself Huevo I’m 51 and I can find plenty of fun things to do.
Also
‘ pointed at his new equerry and joked: “I didn’t know, you see that guy in the jacket, it’s his fault and I will be having a word.” ‘
Typical W ‘joke’ at the expense of someone else. Leave whilst you still can new equerry!
So is he “trying” to say he’s not having fun in the marriage and he’s “old”? It is sort of in bad taste because his mother only lived to age 36. She never lived to see 40.
He doesn’t have fun with his children? He is so strange.
Statesman Bulliam is such a charisma vacuum, a black hole for holiday cheers, and a truck full of antimatter to balance out the joys of the season — be it Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah or Festivus.
Despite him preparing for kingship for decades, he’s supremely unprepared and seemingly disinterested in anything happening around him.
What a gigantic failure!
I’m 42 and I have lots of fun. I mean I’m not going out to clubs until 3 am anymore – maybe that’s what he means?
He’s just such a stick in the mud. Why does he always wear either that red sweater or a navy sweater? Get new shoes, better pants, a different blazer. This would have been the perfect event for a pair of nice dark jeans and a fun Christmas sweater. My husband used to have one that lit up and it was the hit of every party. he even sounds grumpy about christmas – ugh, have to spend it with my extended family. Considering how many people spend Christmas alone, or are separated from their families (especially military families!!) that just sounds so tone deaf.
this event should have been an easy win for him. And instead he just seems awkward and boring.
Also, the absence of Kate is very very noticeable.