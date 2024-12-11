Princess Kate’s black bow only cost £20 and she bought it at Jigsaw

Last Friday, the Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey. This has become her “thing,” and in years past, it’s usually a multi-day story as everyone analyzes the videos, fashion, messaging, etc. Not so much this year. There were some minor storylines – why did Gabriella Windsor walk in with Carole Middleton, where’s Pippa’s terribly moderately wealthy husband – but the event was immediately overshadowed by William’s meeting with Donald Trump the next day. Even the fashion was boring – Kate repeated a years-old McQueen coat, which she didn’t even remove in the Abbey. The only “new” thing was a gigantic black bow, which Kate attached to her chest, like she’s a Christmas present. Well, Becky English at the Mail got a big exclusive on that stupid bow.

Her stylish red coat with an oversized black velvet bow at the throat was described by the Mail’s fashion writer as a ‘triumph’. Once thought of as girlish, she said, bows are now a by-word for ‘grown-up dressing’ and a huge trend this winter, dominating both designer stores and the High Street alike. Paired with a favourite designer coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the Princess of Wales was deemed to have ‘nailed’ the festive dressing theme at Friday’s Royal Foundation carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Now the secret to Kate’s look can be revealed – and fans will be delighted to know it doesn’t come with a designer price tag. In fact the bow isn’t an item of clothing at all, but is a none-other than a hair clip. And one that she picked up at High Street favourite Jigsaw for just £20.

The firm are advertising it, saying: ‘The bow is making its comeback as one of the most coveted accessories. This oversized velvet bow hair accessory instantly dresses up a ponytail or down style for adding a touch of charm to your look’ – little realising that royalty would do just that. Kate cleverly used the clip to attach it to her top to ‘style up’ her outfit, which was otherwise head to toe ‘rewears’.

It’s not the first time the princess has cleverly used a bow to ‘upcycle’ a look. Earlier on this year she added a large black and white striped one to the neckline of an old Jenny Packham dress, giving it a completely new lease of life. She has also reworked one of her favourite black Catherine Walker jackets on several occasions, removing its tassels and adding a black bow at the neckline and silver buttons. Other subtle but effective tweaks to favourite outfits include an Alexander McQueen gown first worn in 2017, which was initially a strapless number but two years later had been miraculously given sleeves, completing changing its look. It is believed the princess uses a private dressmaker and has the help of her equally long-standing senior private executive assistant, Natasha Archer, for style advice.

Lucy Smith, accessories buyer at Jigsaw, told the Mail of the Princess’ decision to buy and use one of their bows: ‘Proof the bow is not just for gift wrapping, our velvet bow adds a charming embellishment to any look, however you decide to wear it.’