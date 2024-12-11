Princess Kate’s black bow only cost £20 and she bought it at Jigsaw

Last Friday, the Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey. This has become her “thing,” and in years past, it’s usually a multi-day story as everyone analyzes the videos, fashion, messaging, etc. Not so much this year. There were some minor storylines – why did Gabriella Windsor walk in with Carole Middleton, where’s Pippa’s terribly moderately wealthy husband – but the event was immediately overshadowed by William’s meeting with Donald Trump the next day. Even the fashion was boring – Kate repeated a years-old McQueen coat, which she didn’t even remove in the Abbey. The only “new” thing was a gigantic black bow, which Kate attached to her chest, like she’s a Christmas present. Well, Becky English at the Mail got a big exclusive on that stupid bow.
Her stylish red coat with an oversized black velvet bow at the throat was described by the Mail’s fashion writer as a ‘triumph’. Once thought of as girlish, she said, bows are now a by-word for ‘grown-up dressing’ and a huge trend this winter, dominating both designer stores and the High Street alike. Paired with a favourite designer coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the Princess of Wales was deemed to have ‘nailed’ the festive dressing theme at Friday’s Royal Foundation carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Now the secret to Kate’s look can be revealed – and fans will be delighted to know it doesn’t come with a designer price tag. In fact the bow isn’t an item of clothing at all, but is a none-other than a hair clip. And one that she picked up at High Street favourite Jigsaw for just £20.
The firm are advertising it, saying: ‘The bow is making its comeback as one of the most coveted accessories. This oversized velvet bow hair accessory instantly dresses up a ponytail or down style for adding a touch of charm to your look’ – little realising that royalty would do just that. Kate cleverly used the clip to attach it to her top to ‘style up’ her outfit, which was otherwise head to toe ‘rewears’.
It’s not the first time the princess has cleverly used a bow to ‘upcycle’ a look. Earlier on this year she added a large black and white striped one to the neckline of an old Jenny Packham dress, giving it a completely new lease of life. She has also reworked one of her favourite black Catherine Walker jackets on several occasions, removing its tassels and adding a black bow at the neckline and silver buttons. Other subtle but effective tweaks to favourite outfits include an Alexander McQueen gown first worn in 2017, which was initially a strapless number but two years later had been miraculously given sleeves, completing changing its look. It is believed the princess uses a private dressmaker and has the help of her equally long-standing senior private executive assistant, Natasha Archer, for style advice.
Lucy Smith, accessories buyer at Jigsaw, told the Mail of the Princess’ decision to buy and use one of their bows: ‘Proof the bow is not just for gift wrapping, our velvet bow adds a charming embellishment to any look, however you decide to wear it.’
You guys… what are we doing here? Kate clipped a hair bow to her coat or sweater and we’re being told it’s the chicest thing ever. We’re being told that by the same British tabloid which has been hysterically crying and screaming about the Duchess of Sussex wearing a red dress in October (they just wrote a new piece about that red dress this weekend). I guess it’s the easiest “fashion inspo” ever – you too can look like an overgrown girl-woman princess by buying a bow at a hobby story and attaching it to your coat.
That bow looks so bad. So bad. But isn’t Jigsaw a clothing store, not a hobby store?
Yes. It’s a clothing store. Kate worked there, 20 years ago ish. While I am not into many of Kate’s decisions, I think it’s cute she chose something from her old workplace.
She was not there that much to work. Jigsaws owner belle Robinson said that she gave Kate very flexible part time hours. After all William might ask her out . She so called worked for a very short time. She got this job because the queen wondered what Kate did.
Every time I see a bow in a grown woman’s hair, it reminds me of the Pamela Smart trial here in New Hampshire. That televised trial consumed everything here. Pamela always wore a bow in her hair. It certainly didn’t help her case, but she deserved prison.
The bow that Kate is wearing is a crime.
That bow is ugly and makes her outfit so dated.
This is so weird, it’s a bow that she didn’t even tie? She just clipped it on her neckline? Was she planing a deep neckline (maybe exposing some boob?) and someone told her to fill the gap? So off she goes to Charlotte’s room and borrows a hair clip?
So ignore the fact that she has a private seamstress that costs much more and the fact that the royals cost millions in upkeep and security, because she bought a cheap bow to add to her re-worn clothing? How do these kiss up writers not squirm in embarrassment for writing this drivel?
I will never understand the “just like us” storyline for any Royal. Isn’t the whole point supposed to be how superior they are, how amazing in every way from fashion to what they eat to what they do all day….If they’re buying a 20 pound bow from the high street and plopping it on their clothes, then what is the actual point of any Royal?
I feel like a few of my brain cells died just reading this drivel.
Both Kate and that bow are sad and un-chic. Stop trying to make fetch happen royal rats.
She……clipped a hairbow to her dress or coat? AYFKM?? When I saw it, I assumed whatever she was wearing underneath had that bow on the front and she just made sure it was sort of fluffed out in front of her lapels – not a great look in general, and it made the front of her coat too busy with the lapels and the buttons etc – a nice black turtleneck with her hair pulled back and legitimately pretty earrings would have looked better IMO.
But she just freaking clipped a hairbow to the front? No wonder it looks so gaudy. These are the kinds of things that make me think those who have speculated MH are on the mark because it just seems like something a little girl would do – wandering through the store, seeing a bow and just sticking it on the front of her sweater and saying “look mommy!!!! I’m a present!!!!!!”
but that could be giving her too big a pass and maybe she just really is that bad fashion-wise.
Doesn’t say much for this private dressmaker or the assistant she supposedly uses for style advice either.
So she’s channeling JoJo Siwa and we’re supposed to believe it’s the height of fashion? My sides.
The bow looked ridiculous not chic. People say that the press infantilises Kate but I think she’s a willing participant.
oh I think she loves how the press talks about her. She loves that she doesn’t need to directly respond to any criticism about something like the stupid bow because Rebecca English and the DM will do it for her.
Kate seems to be one of those women who got mentally stuck at 16 and always want to look “cute” and “adorable”. She over 40 ffs. My 7 yo would lagi if I tried to attach a gigantic bow to her chest. She is so infantile I really cannot believe it.
Hands down this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen her wear .Seriously.
Normally these kinds of articles about Kate just make me roll my eyes. This one kind of makes me mad. There really isn’t anything they can say about this woman that has any weight. She really is that boring.
I feel like it might not look so bad if the neckline closed?
So Meghan was suppose to beg Kate for style tips and contacts, huh? Looks like Meghan was wise not to bother.
I think she was wearing a long plaid skirt and a black top underneath. It might’ve looked good to wear the red coat jacket open so we could see the plaid outfit more? That would’ve been festive and made the bow unnecessary. Although I’m not sure that red coat dress thing is made to be worn open? I’m just thinking the plaid skirt and black top could’ve been cute on its own.
Remember William and Kate are managed by a Committee of advisors who orchestrate their looks to provide talking points to distract. I can imagine the decisions made for the Christmas concert :
1. PG to leave his jacket unbuttoned to show he is just like any other boy
2. As a contrast Louis must button his jacket to show he is now more disciplined.
3. Kate wears a stick on bow to show frugality and distract us from her more expensive items as well as provide talking points for another article by the rota to milk the feel good factor from the concert. It is also a good idea to present brave Kate as a present to the nation.