Luigi Mangione appeared in court & shouted a message to the media

Since Luigi Mangioni was arrested on Monday in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania police have photographed this guy like a dozen times. They keep releasing new mugshots or in-custody photos of him. Mangioni has now been charged with multiple crimes in Pennsylvania, including possession of an unlicensed firearm (he had a ghost gun on him when he was arrested) and forgery. Pennsylvania isn’t charging him with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – it’s a New York crime, and NY authorities are trying to get Luigi extradited to New York. Luigi appeared in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday and he shouted something to the media as he was being shoved inside the courthouse.
The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO struggled with deputies and shouted while being led into court Tuesday as new details emerged about his possible motivation behind the ambush. In his first public words since a five-day search ended with his arrest at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Luigi Nicholas Mangione emerged from a patrol car shouting about an “insult to the intelligence of the American people” while deputies pushed him inside a courthouse.
The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family is fighting attempts to extradite him to New York so that he can face a murder charge in the Manhattan killing of Brian Thompson, who led the United States’ largest medical insurance company.
Mangione remained jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. Manhattan prosecutors were beginning to take steps to bring Mangione to New York, but at a brief hearing Tuesday, defense lawyer Thomas Dickey said his client will not waive extradition and instead wants a hearing on the issue. Mangione was denied bail after prosecutors said he was too dangerous to be released.
He mostly stared straight ahead at the hearing, occasionally looking at papers, rocking in his chair or looking back at the gallery. At one point, he began to speak to respond to the court discussion but was quieted by his lawyer.
There’s psychological analysis needed for why Luigi Mangione has captured the American public’s imagination in this way. Partly, it’s because he is a good-looking guy, but it’s more than that. I haven’t seen anything like this in many years. People are really obsessed though, to the point where even outlets like the NY Times are doing deeper dives on Luigi’s motivations and the mystery of his life. A guy who came from enormous privilege, who had severe back problems for a few years, then disappeared for several months in 2023 because of back surgery, and came out of the experience a different person.
Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, yells to the press as he is taken into court for his extradition hearing:
He’s a Tucker Carlson bro who was injured and has suffered greatly from it. This seemed to be a turning point for him. But I don’t understand how someone who comes from wealth had issues with health insurance while under his parent’s insurance ESPECIALLY because his parents are exceedingly wealthy.
Something is weird here or he may just be insane.
I’ve never understood comments like this where people believe wealthy people don’t have problems or everything is resolved by throwing money at it. I don’t know the situation but maybe there was insurance or treatment issues.
He was not injured. He has a condition that caused him pain since childhood. The roommate, who is very generous with information about the guy, says that he wanted to try surfing, but the first lesson he took was so hard on his spine that he was bedridden for a week.
Cost is not the only issue when it comes to health insurance. It’s not uncommon for providers to require a patient to jump through all sorts of hoops and try half a dozen ineffective bullshit treatments before they’ll approve something that might actually work. People with chronic pain or other conditions are also often treated like hypochondriacs, or regarded with suspicion that they’re just seeking drugs. Speaking from personal experience, it’s incredibly stressful and disheartening, and combined with the isolation many young people with chronic conditions feel (because most people their age can’t relate), I can absolutely see how he may have snapped.
There are a lot people who pay for health insurance and still don’t get treatment because the insurance company denies them coverage.
That was a poorly coordinated effort from the police. A ten second walk from the car to the door should not have ended with him being rushed through the door with ten officers following. This is how inmates in custody get injured. Right now, too many details in this story don’t add up so I’m on the fence. However, I hope the media can avoid the temptation to focus on his looks.
I think this guy wanted to be caught. For sure for sure. I have to say I’m enjoying the media’s shock over how the US public is responding to this. It shows me the extent to which the media are just corporate PR shills and are no longer the Fourth Estate, The US loves this kind of story–handsome lone wolf going against the system (I’m so glad he’s white and privileged). We’re watching a movie in real time. This guy has chosen to make himself a martyr–I get a sense of the narcissistic vanity often seen in privileged white men who expect the world to revolve around them and are shocked! shocked! when it doesn’t. I don’t know if he has realized how deeply he’s screwed himself over–he seems like a young guy who’s caught up in living the movie of his life and can’t fathom life behind bars.
It’s wildly ironic to me that this situation has united the country, considering how so many people voted to hasten the inequality that’s destroying the fabric of our society. He’s brought attention to the fact that all Americans outside the wealthiest are one medical catastrophe away from financial ruin, and the health care industry exists to enrich itself at the expense of our health and well being. How many millions have died from being denied care?
I’m out of fucks to give after the election. I’m not sticking my neck out for anyone and I have relegated myself to observing from the sidelines. I am glad the CEOs are sleeping less peacefully at night, and the BCBS realized that putting time limits on anesthia is not only ridiculously unwise, but a spectacularly bad take in light of the current situation (perhaps the Kensington Palace 3 headless chickens in a trenchcoat PR team has been advising BCBS! ).
I’m going to get some popcorn. The trial of this kid is going to be a circus. He really is the perfect figure to be the face of the opposition to corporate humanicide. What actor will play him in the inevitable movie?
I’m with you. I could not have said it better myself. Especially the fact that the powers that be that go around denying people life saving surgeries are sleeping less peacefully. Yes, that part!
This is for all those that have passed because these people don’t give a…
Lol! the media is just so out of touch. They should be interviewing the victims of the healthcare system. Not trying to act incredulous like they don’t know what’s going on.
I saw a TikTok joking that Tim Chalamet and Jacob Eliordi are probably off somewhere fighting to play Luigi in the Netflix movie.
Plans a murder, executes that murder, attempts to cover it up, engraves bullets with messages, wants to capture media’s attention, now fighting extradition for that murder.
Make it make sense.
The fascination with him is more than just looks, as a lot of people are actually rooting for him. The continuing trend of anti-celeb culture has created resentment of the very wealthy, especially the wealthy who seem ruthless/heartless. I saw an interview where a guy on the streets of NY said; “Luigi took a life but how many lives did the CEO take? One used a gun and one used a briefcase.”
This would all be so different if he was a poor black man.
So true.
I’ve been wondering why they needed to take so many pictures of him. One at the police station and one at prison intake should suffice, no?
And of course, the Fail is at it again trying their best to humiliate him with his huge “sex secret”. Which is nothing more than him having a very severe spine issue which made it hard for him to date at all. He’s been in pain since childhood. From what I gather the surgery was in 2023 and he said to friends that he did think it helped somewhat. His disappearance was in the last six months, I think.
The roommate insists he was not on pain meds, but I don’t believe that. His condition induces pain by the vertebrae pushing on the nerves when they slip out of place. I had nerve pain from sciatica and it’s excruciating. I was pregnant when it started and I couldn’t take meds. I was not able to stay unsupervised with my toddler, because she would see me suddenly freezing in place silent screaming in tears. My problem could be helped after pregnancy, and I can keep it at bay without meds, but I can’t imagine a life where it won’t go away.
He also started experiencing periodic numbness, which must have been scary as fcuk. He is going to suffer so hard in prison.
I feel so sorry for him. As soon as the info was available about his health and botched back surgery.
The pain must be horrible. Combined with probably strong painkillers that will make everyone go crazy in no time.
I think he did it but the “why” will be not easy to really get behind. If he is on heavy painkillers or drugs, he will be probably not be of sound mind.
Fuck it. He’s a hero.
Yup! that part
I have one reason. People think the medical insurance industry is evil and they see what Luigi did as vigilante justice.
ITA, but as someone pointed out yesterday, it could still bring tons of attention to the denied claims issue.
I wonder if NY is going to have a tough time finding an unbiased jury. It was reported that this guys attorney is being flooded with calls to help pay for his legal expenses.
As a chronic pain sufferer, I am aware that his case is being carefully followed by the chronic pain community. Many of us have suffered at the hands of health insurance companies who ripped us from medications or treatments that were helpful. Many of us are, or have been suicidal. Chronic pain changes who you are, and consumes your entire life. I myself have poorly managed chronic pain, with which I wake up and go to bed every day. It prevents me from talking, from enjoying a breeze or sun on my face, going for a walk. It is killing me that my child has to look at me in pain, that it is his reality to watch his mother suffer day in and out.
Honestly, if it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be here. It is simple as that. I have thought of ending my life many times.
People in the chronic pain community understand that a young man in severe pain who is without his own family or a child may have felt he had nothing to lose.