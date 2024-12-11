People: Princess Kate’s ‘new reality’ is that she’ll be queen sooner than she hoped

The Princess of Wales’s “new reality” covers this week’s issue of People Magazine. What new reality is that? You see, Kate and William are quietly preparing to be king and queen. It’s been months of this, months of Kensington Palace and unnamed “friends of Prince William” reinforcing a narrative that King Charles is not long for this world. Not just that, but sources seem to indicate that William and Kate are not actually all that prepared, so they’ve been consumed with angst and anxiety about all of it. Tina Brown also used a similar argument when she tried to explain WTF was happening with Will and Kate earlier this year – that Will & Kate were “frozen with intense anxiety” as they “flailed” around with incompetence. Obviously, People Mag isn’t that harsh, but this whole cover story is rather curious. Some highlights:
Kate’s future role as queen: As Kate continues her recovery, she’s confronting the looming responsibilities of her future role as Queen. Following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, William and Kate found themselves on the brink of the roles of King and Queen. When William’s father, King Charles, 76, revealed his own cancer diagnosis in February — treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer remains ongoing — that position came into sharper focus. Additionally, Queen Camilla, 77, was recently forced to step back from several royal engagements as she battled pneumonia, a further reminder of the family’s vulnerability.
Charles’s limitations: Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith adds, “Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment. As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”
The calm before the storm: Adds an insider: “There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”
Transition plans: The transition to the throne will inevitably come, though it remains a complex and carefully considered path. “It is something the institution is always mindful of,” says a close source of how plans are frequently updated. “It is an institutional preparedness.” The source adds, “Their circumstances will eventually change. Given what the future holds, it would be very sensible to build back slowly and prioritize family time.”
Kate’s journey back to public life: As she navigates her way back to public life, Kate’s path won’t be straightforward. The sense is that when she does make public appearances, she will be alongside William, likely joining engagements he was already set to attend as well as landmark royal occasions. “They can’t raise people’s expectations with lots of engagements only for her to face a setback, not feel well, and things are canceled,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE. “The strategy of an unexpected visit gives her flexibility. She doesn’t have the pressure of feeling she has to turn up.”
Unpredictable disease: Adds Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy: “We are being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that’s over and then it’s back to normal, because cancer doesn’t work like that. The details remain private, but there’s no sense of trying to gloss over the reality that it’s an unpredictable disease.”
Kate’s reshaped focus: Friends and sources say Kate’s experience has reshaped her focus, both at home and in her approach to royal duties. “Life-threatening illnesses bring a reconsideration of priorities. She and William have always made it clear that family is the most important thing,” a source close to the royal household says. She will return to more public-facing duties when she’s ready and her doctors give the go-ahead. A second source close to the household adds, “She has to get back on top of it. And she will if she is left alone to work it out for herself.”
This reads, to me, like yet another “promise to be keen,” which have been regular features coming out of Kensington Palace for more than a decade. Kate spent years doing the bare minimum as Duchess of Cambridge because she was “preparing to be queen.” Now that she’s Princess of Wales, it turns out that there are still so many preparations, all of which need to be done privately, and she cannot do more than a handful of public appearances while she prepares. The truth is, Kate has never thought of her DoC or PoW titles as preparatory for queendom. She always told herself – and the courtiers always told us – that she would not do a damn thing until she was queen. And now that it’s closer than ever, she’s still like “meh, nevermind.” She really will be the least visible consort in history.
I’m not sure negotiations will allow for her to be queen anything. The single sexy(not) statesman is out and about all the time without her. He may have already found a new queen or is seriously looking.
William taking on more responsibilities? Not really. So tired of Kate on the cover of People and the cloying articles.
i dont know how anyone can write that with a straight face considering how often William disappeared this past year for weeks at a time.
I hope she has a long wait. She’s not going to change. More laziness and William can “phone it in.” working from home.
It’s just funny that the most “sensible” thing to do always happens to be that which requires the least of her. You can give a woman a title, but you can’t make her a queen.
“You can lead a whore to culture but you can’t make her think.” — Dorothy Parker
That’s waity to a T
We know the palace gives People updates so I’m wondering if this means Charles is a lot sicker than they’re willing to admit. It’s like they are soft launching that he will be gone soon.
It has been almost a year since he announced he has cancer. And it probably was diagnosed some time before that. A treatable, early stage cancer, would have been treated by now..or no?
I doubt Buckingham Palace would brief this. It sounds like it is coming from Kensington Palace. They are trying to convince us how important William is and how much more responsibilities he is taking on (he’s barely done anything but that’s not the narrative they want to spin). They also want you to know that Kate will be a part time royal for the foreseeable future because she is preparing to be queen. You’d think preparing to be the consort would involve taking on more responsibilities but not for Kate it seems.
And get ready for the articles saying that Meghan is jealous because Kate will be qweeeeen!
Oh and the ones that “insist” Meghan “has to” curtsey to Queen Keen.
Meghan shouldn’t curtsey to anyone.
Nobody is required to curtsey to Kate
Charles looks bad, he has been in decline for awhile now but KP seems to act like his cancer is incurable while glossing over the fact that Waity supposedly had cancer also.. neither have stated that they are in remission. Maybe KP should wait until she hits the five year mark before acting like Waity being Queen is a given. Chuck isnt dead yet, and these articles are disturbing.
I think it’s just a heavy handed promotion of Keen, someone in her PR must have “urged” Time to name her as a finalist. Too much PR for her now.
Charles has actually looked a lot better to me over the past month or so, makes me wonder if he is doing better and starting to put the hammer down re: W&K’s work schedule.
Basically I think this is coming from Kate’s team and I wouldn’t be surprised if its in response to reaction to her missing the state dinner. Americans don’t follow the royals that much but we do look for tiara pictures so a lot of People mag readers may have noticed she wasn’t there last week but Camilla et al were.
Charles has looked like someone who took chemo by looking rough at first and now improving. The same can’t be said about Kate.
There is no chance that BP has leaked anything to people magazine or even to KP. I suspect Charles and a few close courtiers know the full picture. But William lets his own minions go about like he will be king any day now and kate is following suit.
Both have shown themselves to be so lazy that it is obvious they aren’t ready for prime time. When Charles was 43 no one was thinking he couldn’t take on the job. There also weren’t people magazine covers announcing he was ready to take over.
It is actually quite distasteful to even suggest in print that kate will be taking over as Queen consort soon. And people magazine only runs stories approved by their principals so clearly Kate is fine with this.
I’m sorry, but how could Kate and William not see this coming?The (real) Queen was in her 90’s for 6 years before she died. It’s not like she was in her 50’s and died prematurely. And while Chuck’s cancer diagnosis was a surprise, you only had to look at him to see he was not healthy and might not live as long as his parents.
It’s like the “they want to move closer to Windsor to be near the Queen”, Well get your skates on WanK she was in her 90’s when you started that rumour.
The Laziest Princess: A musical.
The Infantilization of 42 year old Kate Middleton continues! How are they not embarrassed and why are the British public not calling this out?
Why does Kate have to prepare to be Queen? She isn’t a monarch. She is a consort and will continue to do what she has always done, which is nothing.
@ginger: best comment I’ve read on here for a long time 👌☄️⚡️⭐️
Exactly!! I’dd add that I don’t see how King Peg’s life will change so drastically. He will be a ceremonial head of state with very few real responsibilities.
Why would Kate face a setback with her health? She said she was done with treatment and is cancer free. Out of her own mouth it was said that she had preventative chemo, after cancer cells had been present. Why are they trying walkback her health? And prepare for what? A state dinner every now and again?
Kate + Cancer means clicks, Kate without cancer and hardly doing anything means hardly any clicks. So go back to criticising Meghan.
The video was a huge mistake. People will not believe setbacks are a thing when you ran across the meadows and carried your school age kids in a video claiming to be cancer free.
Her becoming queen is the result of the death of Charles, so should there be any “hope” from her to become queen? I am always reminded of how Harry pointed out how the role isn’t something to desire because of the death that has to take place in order for it to happen. So haters trying to use the inevitable reign of William and potential possibility of Kate being queen has always seemed that they don’t realize that it isn’t something to hope or use as a means to abuse someone who has never wanted or expected to take on such a pointless role anyway. In the dynamic of this royal family it has always seemed to be the Spare with a better life because he or she has the potential of living a more fulfilling, relaxed and potentially impactful life. For people like Harry and Meghan who have spent their lives showing and proving that helping others is more important to them than titles or positions in life. There is a reason that Harry has charities and foundations that are five or ten years old and still going strong while William barely has ES which he only recently stole the idea to create at 40. The same with Meghan who even prior to Harry was already making a name for herself using her voice to make positive changes for others with interviews on Larry King, speeches at the UN and working with organizations not only where she lived in the US and Canada but around the world. Meghan’s short time in the UK as a senior working royal was filled with numerous patronages and organizations where the people in the UK are still benefiting years later after she left. The same can’t be said about Kate who let’s be honest has brought nothing tangible to the table for the people of the UK even after decades of being royal or royal adjacent.
The whole thing is so macabre. Like these two clowns are just sitting around waiting for Charles to die. She’s well enough to do what she wants to do. She’s just lazy. And so is William.
Kate as duchess, princess or queen consort will all be the same . Zero work. She will continue to take the public money but will not lift a finger unless she gets to be the center of attention and wear pretty jewels to do it . I am so sick of the bs . And I stand by what I said before, I don’t know what is wrong with her but I do know that cancer was used as an excuse to make people forget that she was one of those Royal racist questioning Archie skin color. I will never forget who Kate is. A mean racist, jealous lazy karen
So, apparently they are going to play Peek-a-boo with Kate since they think they’ve come up with the perfect excuse of Ca. What will be interesting is the type of malady they’ll come up with for Bill when he starts Zooming it in from the castle. I guess it’s possible they’ll be able to drag that out till the heir’s heir is of age.
KP has really milked the cancer cow dry. She got what she wanted, a lazy luxe lifestyle without having to work for it. Enjoy your gilded prison and sham of a marriage Waity.
This is such a crock. How do the people who spew this drivel and are then quoted have the nerve to show themselves in public? It’s so embarrassing.
100%. They call themselves reporters? 🤣
We’ll get the answer to the never ending speculation: will he or won’t he when it comes to divorce. Once she has that crown, she ain’t letting go for anything. Not to be dreary or wish ill on anyone, but at that point, if he hasn’t rid of her, he’ll have to settle for being a “hot widower.”
Regular people don’t have the luxury of not working during and after treatment. I don’t believe Kate is ever going back to working “full-time” because her doctor would have told her a long time ago that it was okay for her return to work. She’ll probably just add Ascot and Garter Day to her schedule next year.
So, same old, same old. Kate isn’t going to work more and don’t expect her to; she’s not going to schedule any appearances of her own, she’ll only tag along for “some” of William’s.
Basically, this is what many of us said back in January – she’ll do Trooping, wimbledon, a car appearance or two at Balmoral, Remembrance, her Christmas concert and the Christmas walk, and mayyyyybe she’ll throw in a handful of other appearances over the course of the year, and no one can say anything because CANCER.
Well said Becks1
Cancer is the perfect excuse to get universal sympathy
I would not wish cancer on anyone, but I hope she is not lying.
She will be making a miraculous recovery for the big dress up occasions and of course her grand coronation. She will be “ preparing” for that alone
And it’s also interesting that they’re strait up sayin that she’s just going to be joining William in already planned events. Soooo again she’s not doing much on her own.
Support the monarch
The queen consort provides companionship, moral support, and practical support to the monarch.
Undertake public engagements
The queen consort supports charities that she cares about by undertaking public engagements on their behalf.
This is the RF website definition of Kate’s future role. Kate has provided Will with three children and twirls about fussily dressed for select events. Crack baby cocktails with Will on frequent holidays=companionship✓ Supports charities= turns up empty headed and empty handed at foodbacks✓
This reads like Kate can’t do anything because she had a mental breakdown and we don’t know how long she will be in said mental breakdown so we need to keep writing fluff until…
The language around her issues has always been closer to a mental health issue where recovery is not as certain and not something objectively measured like cancer.
My petty side wants her to be kween so that Peg is stuck being miserable with her. They do deserve each other.
My other petty side wants him to throw her to the curb.
🤷🏾♀️
LOL “quietly”.
So really all she has to prepare to do is show up to some more events than her usual where she dresses in fancy buttons and does her jazz hands. At least when she’s QC, she can say she’s too busy to do her pretend “Early Years work.”