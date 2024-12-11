Don Trump Jr. dumped Kimberly Guilfoyle, the next ambassador to Greece

Since the election, cable news viewership has cratered, and print media has seen their readership crash and burn. There’s been a lot of talk about “you can’t just ignore the Trump family for four years!” Watch me. Actually, I will pay some attention to what’s happening, but the whole shambolic Trump soap opera will be incredibly painful to watch the second time around. At least Ivanka Trump won’t be preening and sashaying in the White House this time around, but we can assume that the Trump sons are going to be more involved. Speaking of, Don Trump Jr. has been with Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2018. They got engaged in 2020, and they often appear to be united by their love of drugs and plastic surgery. But there’s trouble in crackhead paradise, because Don Jr. has seemingly dumped Kimberly and now he’s seeing a Florida socialite.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have broken up, sources tell Page Six. Insiders add that Trump Jr. has moved on with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. There have been rumors for months that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship has been on the rocks: Multiple sources have told us recently that the political power couple had split, or were on shaky ground.
“Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year,” said one source. “They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.”
Another source told us the relationship was “rocky,” while two other sources said they’d split. Adding to the rumors, Don Jr. has been photographed multiple times with Anderson. A source told Page Six on Tuesday: “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!”
On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published images of Don Jr. and Anderson holding hands in public after an allegedly romantic meal at Buccan to celebrate her 38th birthday. A source also told Page Six that they saw Don. Jr. and Anderson at Buccan in a corner booth together — looking cozy and holding hands.
This is typical Trump-family melodrama and I do not care one iota unless it leads to criminal charges. So what if Don is having some kind of midlife crisis and he traded in his nutjob ex-Fox News fiancee for a younger model? But here’s the kicker, here’s what makes it interesting. On the heels of Don Jr. being spotted out with his new girlfriend, Donald Trump Sr. appointed Kimberly Guilfoyle his new ambassador to Greece. Facelifts in Mykonos for everybody!
It was an announcement made amid a swirl of tabloid speculation: Kimberly Guilfoyle, a loyalist of President-elect Donald J. Trump and — more pointedly — the fiancée of his son Donald Jr. had been named ambassador to Greece. The timing of the move — early Tuesday evening — would have been unremarkable except for what preceded it: rumors that the president-elect’s eldest son was dating a socialite, Bettina Anderson.
The new relationship was seemingly documented in a series of photos published earlier on Tuesday by the British tabloid The Daily Mail, which described them as “incontrovertible proof the soon-to-be First Son has moved on” with a “stunning ‘it girl.’”
Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, 46, did not return a request for comment on his relationship with Ms. Anderson, or on his engagement with Ms. Guilfoyle, to whom he has been betrothed since late 2020. Ms. Anderson, 38, also did not return requests for comment.
In his announcement of her posting to Greece, the president-elect called Ms. Guilfoyle “a close friend and ally,” but made no mention of her relationship with his son.
“Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States,” the elder Mr. Trump wrote, in a post on Truth Social.
This is a special kind of “failing up” – six years banging Don Jr, and your reward is an ambassadorship to a European country. It’s breathtaking, honestly – usually, the Trumps don’t reward their wives/girlfriends/exes this way. This reminds me that Donald Trump actually really liked Guilfoyle and thought she was a good choice for Don Jr. This is her reward for sucking up to the Trumps.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
Wasn’t she on the payroll for the last 8-9 years? Were they really together? Anyway. We’re screwed America.
Yes. Very large monthly sums paid out of his campaign funds
What did Greece do to deserve THAT!!
“On the heels of Don Jr. being spotted out with his new girlfriend, Donald Trump Sr. appointed Kimberly Guilfoyle his new ambassador to Greece.”
Kompronat?
I notice Agent Orange praised her and sent her far, far away.
Question: Do you think she’d “edit” her relationship with DT Jr and emphasize shr dated Newsom?
The new girlfriend should run for the hills away from him.
She was married to Newsom.
She was married to Newsome for 5 years.
She then married Eric Villancy and has a son with him.
She was with Junior longer than either one of them
Um, when I wrote the above, I was inwardly contemptuous. I just saw that in addition to being warned by the Dutch government to have stuff to survive for a week in house in case of a natural disaster or Russia, the banks are getting involved as well:
https://nltimes.nl/2024/12/11/banks-advising-people-keep-cash-home-geopolitical-threats-worsen
Is TFG sending her to an unsafe place is my new thought?
That’s an interesting theory but as a Trump-Putin asset, she’s not in danger. She is the danger.
Her face is just INSANE, isn’t it? Her mouth, in particular. The corners are pulled back so tight that it looks like a Chelsea smile. That’s not even getting into the coked-up-to-her-eyeballs teeth grinding.
She’s so gross. But I mean isn’t ambassadorship just where you put your friend? Caroline Kennedy Schlossbwrg?? Shirley temple was one..I mean…
She should have dumped junior ages ago.
Ambassadorships are often awards for loyalty and the diplomatic corps does all or most of the work.
In this case, Trump probably also wants her gone so there’s no drama with Junior.
Caroline Kennedy has served as ambassador under 2 presidents (Obama, Biden), takes her posts seriously, and is well-respected in the role. Her grandfather and aunt Jean also served as ambassadors (FDR, Clinton) and Ted’s widow Victoria is currently ambassador to Austria and RFK’s grandson Joe is currently special envoy to Northern Ireland
Shirley Temple was not just a child star. As an adult, She as a delegate to the U.N. and served several ambassadorships during terms of 4 presidents.. She was popular and in her roles. She was a bright, articulate woman. She received Kennedy Center honors.
Caroline is well liked in Australia where she’s really adopted many Aussie-isms and participated in so many cultural and non official events. People are sad to see her go, and not just because it means we will get a Trump nut job to replace her.
Donald Trump also seems to have preferred Jr’s ex, Vanessa, or didn’t seem to hold anything against her post-divorce. I dunno maybe he doesn’t approve of Jr’s constant messy end of relationship behavior, which would be quite the kettle/pot situation given Trump’s own history. But, the man is quite consistent in denouncing behavior that he actually is the worst offender of…
She gave up 8 years of her life for Don Jr. Ambassador to Greece is a settlement deal.
100% this. Totally a settlement deal.
Living well is the best revenge. The ambassadorship should be a lot more fun than being with don junior. I wonder how long his new relationship will last
Guilfoyle has always been a train wreck. But she does have an interesting history. She started her legal career as an assistant DA in San Francisco where she found herself consistently upstaged as a trial attorney by another assistant DA named Kamala Harris. Guilfoyle developed a lasting hatred for her more talented colleague when she was assigned to do pr work for the office since she wasn’t much of a trial attorney (unlike the object of her jealousy). This led to a job on Court TV which brought her national notoriety and marriage to future mayor and California governor, Gavin Newsome. Then it was on to Fox News and even more notoriety before landing in the Trump family orbit. Now she’s being exiled to Greece as a consolation prize after losing Don Jr. She’s been on a long and winding road leading to nowhere of much importance. The sad tale of Kimberly Guilfoyle.
She was not smart to linger in that relationship. She should have dumped him. I don’t think don junior is a loss. I feel sorry for the new girlfriend. Kimberly has no self respect.
Oh! I knew the Newsome bit, but did not know she worked with Harris in the DA’s office and was jealous. That explains so much, actually.
There was a good article in the NYT a couple of months back about all the drama Guilfoyle was trying to stir up about Kamala back in the day. Kamala just ignored the pettiness of it all. Wish I had saved the link.
The ambassadorship will stop her for a few years from doing a tell-all.
I wonder if it comes with an NDA attached?
She’d be wise to stay away from windows. Or staircases.
I’m choosing to read this story as DT hates DTJr so much that he decided to make Kimberly the ambassador to Greece, thinking they would go together. DTJr sensed his exile and sabotaged the plan by being seen canoodling with another woman.
I wonder how much DTJr hates Elon, DT’s favored son of the moment?
Ooh, I hadn’t thought about the Donnie Jr – Elon jealousy, but for sure that’s making Jr miserable. Love it.
“Trouble in crackhead paradise.” Lmao. Thanks for the laugh today, Kaiser. I can’t stand this family and hadn’t kept up with them prior to the election so I thought they had gotten married.
Hilarious and absolutely poetic.
She aged out and junior opted for a newer model. Like father , like son. Women are disposable and have an expiration date. Gross.
His ex wife is well rid of him.
Not surprised to hear that Junior is the type of man who makes sure the next woman is in place before kicking out the one he’s made a commitment too. Man Baby.
I see two possibilities. One, Kimberly blackmailed the Donald. I’ll keep my mouth shut about Don Jr. and his (allegedly drug problems) if you give me an ambassadorship. Or two, they decided on Greece for the distance. Was Australia not available?
I don’t think it was either one. Best case scenario: go quietly Kim, don’t make a fuss and you will be rewarded with a golden parachute.
Do you think when she goes on her first ambassador trip to Greece she’ll scream like a lunatic on cocaine “THE BEST! IS YET! *GASP* TO COMMMMMME!”