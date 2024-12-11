Don Trump Jr. dumped Kimberly Guilfoyle, the next ambassador to Greece

Since the election, cable news viewership has cratered, and print media has seen their readership crash and burn. There’s been a lot of talk about “you can’t just ignore the Trump family for four years!” Watch me. Actually, I will pay some attention to what’s happening, but the whole shambolic Trump soap opera will be incredibly painful to watch the second time around. At least Ivanka Trump won’t be preening and sashaying in the White House this time around, but we can assume that the Trump sons are going to be more involved. Speaking of, Don Trump Jr. has been with Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2018. They got engaged in 2020, and they often appear to be united by their love of drugs and plastic surgery. But there’s trouble in crackhead paradise, because Don Jr. has seemingly dumped Kimberly and now he’s seeing a Florida socialite.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have broken up, sources tell Page Six. Insiders add that Trump Jr. has moved on with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. There have been rumors for months that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship has been on the rocks: Multiple sources have told us recently that the political power couple had split, or were on shaky ground. “Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year,” said one source. “They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.” Another source told us the relationship was “rocky,” while two other sources said they’d split. Adding to the rumors, Don Jr. has been photographed multiple times with Anderson. A source told Page Six on Tuesday: “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!” On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published images of Don Jr. and Anderson holding hands in public after an allegedly romantic meal at Buccan to celebrate her 38th birthday. A source also told Page Six that they saw Don. Jr. and Anderson at Buccan in a corner booth together — looking cozy and holding hands.

This is typical Trump-family melodrama and I do not care one iota unless it leads to criminal charges. So what if Don is having some kind of midlife crisis and he traded in his nutjob ex-Fox News fiancee for a younger model? But here’s the kicker, here’s what makes it interesting. On the heels of Don Jr. being spotted out with his new girlfriend, Donald Trump Sr. appointed Kimberly Guilfoyle his new ambassador to Greece. Facelifts in Mykonos for everybody!

It was an announcement made amid a swirl of tabloid speculation: Kimberly Guilfoyle, a loyalist of President-elect Donald J. Trump and — more pointedly — the fiancée of his son Donald Jr. had been named ambassador to Greece. The timing of the move — early Tuesday evening — would have been unremarkable except for what preceded it: rumors that the president-elect’s eldest son was dating a socialite, Bettina Anderson. The new relationship was seemingly documented in a series of photos published earlier on Tuesday by the British tabloid The Daily Mail, which described them as “incontrovertible proof the soon-to-be First Son has moved on” with a “stunning ‘it girl.’” Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, 46, did not return a request for comment on his relationship with Ms. Anderson, or on his engagement with Ms. Guilfoyle, to whom he has been betrothed since late 2020. Ms. Anderson, 38, also did not return requests for comment. In his announcement of her posting to Greece, the president-elect called Ms. Guilfoyle “a close friend and ally,” but made no mention of her relationship with his son. “Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States,” the elder Mr. Trump wrote, in a post on Truth Social.

This is a special kind of “failing up” – six years banging Don Jr, and your reward is an ambassadorship to a European country. It’s breathtaking, honestly – usually, the Trumps don’t reward their wives/girlfriends/exes this way. This reminds me that Donald Trump actually really liked Guilfoyle and thought she was a good choice for Don Jr. This is her reward for sucking up to the Trumps.