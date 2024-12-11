Predictably, British ‘critics’ are ripping Netflix’s ‘Polo’ series to shreds

Predictably, many people vociferously defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s complete lack of promotion for Polo, the Netflix docuseries they executive produced. “Executive producers don’t promote their projects!” A lie – producers do promotion constantly, especially when the producers are more well-known. “The British media promotes the Sussexes’ projects for them!” Yeah, why would Harry and Meghan speak positively about their own work when the British media has full rein to vomit scorn on every little thing they do or say? “The media would just analyze every little thing they said!” And? Don’t you want Harry and Meghan to use their voices? Wasn’t that the whole point of all of this?
Anyway, I started watching Polo last night – I’ve only seen the first episode – and I actually enjoy it. I enjoy most sports documentaries, and the way they’re setting up the cast of real-life polo characters is smart. Right now, Adolfo Cambiaso is being spoken about like the boogeyman, the Kendrick Lamar of polo. Every polo player in the series seems in awe of him and his accomplishments. I enjoy the Dutta fam, even if Tim Sr. is giving me PTSD from my own hyper-critical Indian father. I find Louis Devaleix to be incredibly charismatic on-screen, even though he’s clearly kind of terrible in real life. He’s like a bull in a china shop – cursing up a storm, pure muscle, and fully obsessed with polo. Obviously, the British “critics” raced to binge-watch the series and they’ve delighted in ripping it to shreds:
Professional reviewers have raced to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new show about the horseback sport of polo a kicking on the day of its release. British newspapers are first out of the blocks, publishing unflattering reviews of Polo, which was executive produced by Harry and Meghan, within hours of it dropping on Netflix Tuesday.
The Telegraph gave the “tedious inside-look” at the game two stars and its reviewer concluded: “There’s lots of blood, sweat, and tears in the series—but not enough of the Sussexes to make this anything other than a dull indulgence about a rich person’s pursuit. This horsey hiccup is another bad neigh day for the Sussexes and their media ambitions.”
The U.K. Guardian contrasts the game of polo, which it describes as “the stupidest, most obnoxious sport known to humanity” with the Sussex’s lofty mission statement on signing their reputed $100 million deal with Netflix when the couple airily declared, they wanted to create “content that informs but also gives hope” utilizing “powerful storytelling” through a “truthful and relatable lens.”
Its verdict on the series? “Polo looks destined to fall through the submenus into obscurity at the speed of light. And rightly so. It’s clattering and niche, and feels like a spoof documentary designed to play on screens in the background of episodes of Succession.”
I honestly thought it would be more about ultra-wealthy people indulging in their misguided polo dreams, but it’s not that at all. Some of the people on the show are wealthy, but they’re putting all of their money into their polo obsession, which cannot be smart long-term. As I watched the first episode, I kept thinking about sponsorships and how very few of these polo players can really hope for lucrative sponsors to come and pick up the slack – polo simply isn’t a big enough sport for most players to receive that kind of personal sponsorship. Which means, the majority of polo players have to eat the costs of their polo obsession or hope to be good enough to make a team with a wealthy patron. Just the upkeep on the horses alone is mind-numbing. Anyway, yeah, of course the British media raced to criticize the show. Another reason why Harry and Meghan should have done some promotion in the American media.
Also: this clip is one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever seen. How dare Polo not even mention Prince William!!
Dm was trashing it before it was even shown
I also didn’t see any reviews of HOMELESS 😳 so I guess nobody watched it 🤓
Well there were some negative reviews of that one as well but that was pretty much it. And that told me what I needed to know….if the British press couldn’t polish that one enough……then it had to be pretty bad.
Not much self-awareness with these people. Don’t they realize they are criticizing their own RF? Charles was big into polo, and while Bill wasn’t as much I don’t think, he still played.
I think we all knew they would trash it. Anything Harry does Peg goes right to his gutter press bedmates to shit all over it. The royals have played Polo for a long time. Chuckles was a polo player and there were glowing articles about it. But the minute Harry decided to do a documentary about it well it suddenly sucks. They are so obvious in the jealousy.
I watched the whole thing yesterday. It was really good and recommended it to my kids to binge!
I binge watched it too, and I really enjoyed it! I am glad the Sussexes were only in it briefly and let other people tell the story. It was very fascinating and makes me want to go watch polo next year!
I’m not going to read that daily beast review because it’s likely a load of pish anyway but I find it all quite sad what is happening. Harry and Meghan and Netflix not promoting this is a damn shame. Then on top of that derangers and the media are predictably ripping this to shreds. And I am barely seeing Sussex fans posting about Polo.
And it’s actually such a well executed documentary series. It deserves a lot more
They did the same thing with The Crown, it’s what they do, hate sells 😮
These people aren’t acting in good faith. HOI wasn’t good because it focused too much on Harry ( it didn’t), now Polo isn’t good because Harry and Meghan are in it enough (it is). Their criticism is based around not having enough content to create hysterical articles around (Express), pretend to be intellectually superior (Guardian). This is about people being salty about clicks. As for the promotion I’m going to say the exact same thing I said yesterday, the only people that have to be ok with promotion is Netflix. Or are people who are aware of the show saying they aren’t going to watch it because Meghan didn’t give any interviews about what it’s like watching Harry play polo? H&M fans will watch it if they care, and Polo fans will watch it because of the people in it like the Cambioso’s not because of H&M. This was already going to have a niche appeal, pretty sure Netflix factored that into their projections when they greenlit it
You’re right. Whatever way they go they are going to be criticized. Apparently now even on here, people want to be in control of their lives.
I don’t even get where the whole promote thing is coming from. It’s Netflix. It’s a streamer. It’s not like they did a documentary that was released at the movie theaters. I don’t get why people are acting like Harry or Meghan need to say anything about it. Actors have come out and said that the way that Netflix, Amazon, Apple, etc. have done things has changed the game in terms of movies being out at the theater, and promotion of said movies. I can’t imagine a documentary on Netflix (which there are tons btw) needs tons of promotion.
I mean, Sabrina Carpenter had one of the biggest tours of the summer/fall (Eras aside) and she promoted her Christmas special. Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth have been promoting their holiday movie.
People do promotions for Netflix productions all the time (Angelina Jolie has spent months essentially promoting Maria.)
And for a lot of people involved with Netflix productions, they have their own social media so can use that for promotional purposes. Here, that aspect is missing.
All that said, I do agree that the British press is acting in bad faith but when are they not? they were going to criticize this series no matter what.
@Dee: You’re absolutely correct.
The Guardian review was by a man who was open about detesting polo and polo players. The Telegraph review by a man who wanted to see more of the Sussexes because HE finds polo dull. Not exactly objective, lol! Interestingly, The Express gave a good one, but Sykes is clearly up to his tricks again and didn’t mention it.
The BM trashed the Oprah interview before it aired, and it trashed the ESPY awards, all because Harry and/or Meghan are involved. I know people think they should have actively promoted it, but IMO it feeds the narrative they are trading on their titles. I’ll wait for the ratings.
Actually, polo does have sponsors and is very big globally. Everything isn’t about the US and UK.
I started the series yesterday and ended up bingeing the entire thing. It started a little slowly, but the episodes got better as I went along. The last three episodes really brought the drama about the people and the sport. I definitely became invested to see it through to the end.
The Sussexes have a hit on their hands if people ignore the belly-aching from the British media. They’re the same ones that panned Suits, and you see how that turned out…..
I actually took out a Netflix subscription to watch it.It was actually classed as a sports documentary. This is probably why there was not a great deal of promotion..I wasn’t sure if I was going to like it but I found I did. They explained the rules were behind the scenes of players families.Naturally because it’s Harry and Meghan the BM are trashy it. I thought it was really professionally done and Harry and Meghan didn’t make it all about themselves unlike William and Kate. No doubt the BM will be praising Wills year end Earthshot review. They are so caught up in their own negativity they can’t report properly anymore.
Lol! Your description makes it sound like a soap opera for polo fans. That might be all the promotion it needs.
I ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT 😍😍 jealous much 😳
Too funny that people are mad nobody talked about the Royal family yet these same people attacked Harry and Meghan for years for talking about the family. That’s what is so annoying about the British media. No matter what they do it’s wrong.
The reviews from the British press are predictably and won’t carry a lot of weight for US viewers. I dont think anyone here cares what the Telegraph says about a Netflix show, lol.
That said…..there should have been some more promotion for this from the Sussexes, who are the most well known names connected to this project. Someone responded to my comment yesterday about this and said that anyone who doesn’t know about Polo is living under a rock. that’s just a naive take, sorry. My husband consumes an insane amount of sports media – listens to podcasts and sports radio all day, thats all he follows on social media (besides me lol), etc. he had never heard of this until I mentioned it yesterday. the idea that anyone who isn’t completely up to speed on what Harry is doing for Netflix is “living under a rock” is just…..well, naive.
I know they didn’t promote their H&M docuseries, but that series sort of promoted itself. this one is different.
Anyway I hope to start watching it tonight but may not get to it until this weekend.
I am surprised that there wasn’t more promotion in the sports realm. I think the viewership for this show will be more international and the hope is that it will just bring more eyes to polo, which it has already done.
People also forget – Harry and Meghan still get paid even if you hate it. Their pay check doesn’t depend on reviews. And given the attention anything they do gets, they’re going to keep getting paid.
This is a sports documentary along the lines of the F1 documentary and so they should be promoting in those spaces, like on ESPN or something.
I watched it having no knowledge about polo and I enjoyed it. They take the time to explain the basics to newbies without too much exposition and they focus on a few players and their families who are set to play the U.S. Open in polo. They also focused on a few players with charisma so they are interesting to watch.
Plus they only have five episodes and it is a quick watch.
There isn’t much Harry or Meghan in it and not much Nacho, except as a talking head, but that doesn’t really matter because they build interest in the actual polo players.
Now for season two they should focus on the Argentinian part of the polo season.
I binged the whole series and loved every bit of it. I knew nothing about polo and was happy it was explained. I found the players fascinating and interesting, loved the whole family atmosphere, drama, and fashions. I felt Louis’ mother-in-law stole the show. She was hilarious. I found it well put together. Well done, team Sussex.
☑️ ❤️
I’ve watched the first 2 episodes and am really enjoying it!! So far Louis is my least favorite character, the constant f-word usage doesn’t appeal. I’m a bit more fascinated by the wives, they all look alike, overblown lips, same hair color and what’s with Sally’s brows?
Agreed about Louis. He seems like a nightmare to live with. I’m very interested in his wife, though. Ames isn’t hers, I’ve already looked. So he has this six year old from a previous relationship and had a whirlwind courtship, engagement, marriage and now baby. She knows polo, plays herself and has a career independent of him. Give me more of her! Timmy Dutto’s dad is stressing me out 😂. I’m here for the Cambiosa juggernauts!
Not surprised by the British press’ reaction and no doubt when Meghan promotes her show they will have the same reaction. Anyway, I don’t think that when Harry and Meghan said they wanted to have a voice they meant promoting TV shows but that’s my opinion. As I said yesterday I don’t think Archewell productions in its current form will be here for much longer and I think Harry and Meghan are doing just they’re contracted to do which is to put out content until 2025.
I agree with them having a voice not equaling hitting the promotion circuit every time they do something. They executive produced it and it isn’t awards bait, I wouldn’t use up currency on it either. Obviously I’m watching because they are attached to the project, but that won’t be what determines its success. It is niche content that sports docuseries and polo fans will watch. Now I want to go watch the F1 series!
So this show is about the nitty gritty of the sport and truly shows what the players go through. That’s kinda cool.
“not enough of the Sussexes”
We knew why the BM would watch Polo, but it’s nice they’re being honest about it /s
“Polo” is not meant to be the Harry and Meghan show. It’s a sports documentary meant to be reviewed by serious and knowledgeable sports writers. The DM has no business reviewing something about which they know nothing. Par for the course, though.
I binge watched all 5 episodes and was fascinated. I enjoyed seeing the families behind the scenes and their interaction. For me this humanized the sport because all I had ever heard was it was the sport of kings. Obviously it is an expensive sport to be a part of but this series shows the depth some go to participate in something they love. And the cost to them and their relationship.
This show was very well produced and it comes across amazingly on the screen. The human interaction was so good to me. I am hopeful with enough viewers they will be a season 2 to follow the players as they try to obtain their goal.
I started watching it out of sussex support but am surprised about how into it I got. The Dutti family had some serious food stuff going in with all their cooking. Louis was funny but irl he’d drive me mad. All those men would really. Polo crazy. It takes a singular focus. So yeah, I came away thinking I’d absolutely watch another season of these people chasing their polo dreams.
It reminded me of the years I lived in the South and would occasionally don a fascinator for a derby! I enjoyed!
Rich people doing what rich people do.
Rich people doing what rich people do.
I am glad they didn’t promote it, it just causes more fodder for attacks. The documentary will do well inspite of negative pres.
I agree with the defenders
I started watching yesterday and finished off today, I loved it. I want another season. I had a love hate for Tim sr & Tim Jr so i was rooting for JR . I applauded Louis for taking up a hobby so late in life, but as a man i felt he was very selfish and didn’t have his priorites right, I’m glad his MIL gave him a hard time also Wow for the injuries he has sustained doing this sport. i wish they talked more about the horses. not just the number each team has but breeding etc. i loved the Drama of the Father and Son on opposite teams. the only downside was i felt the sentebale polo match was Shoehorned into the series and didn’t flow too well like the rest of the program. other than that it was an epic series and i want more