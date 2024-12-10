Prince Harry & Meghan have not promoted their latest Netflix series, Polo, whatsoever

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Polo series is now streaming on Netflix. Harry and Meghan still have not done one iota of promotion for a series they appear in (however briefly) and executive produced. Many Sussex-supporters tend to assume that everything Harry & Meghan do or don’t do is the right decision and then justify the Sussexes’ decisions working from that premise. But it’s really bonkers that the Sussexes aren’t doing even minor promotion for their Netflix docuseries. Last year, Prince Harry absolutely should have given interviews to support Heart of Invictus. This month, Harry and Meghan should have given interviews and hosted a screening for Polo. They have not. Instead of any of that, Polo’s showrunner Miloš Balać gave a lengthy interview to People Mag about the Sussexes’ involvement. Why can’t the Sussexes speak of their involvement themselves? I will never understand their media strategies, truly.
Miloš Balać says the Sussexes had a vision: “They were wonderful. They were extremely hands-on. They really had a vision for trying to get polo to be accessible to a wider audience. Prince Harry knows the sport inside and out. To be able to have him as someone to bounce ideas off of and then also to get notes from… ‘Maybe if you edit it like this, the polo will just feel even more exciting. Or you got to make sure that the point is played out like this because that’s how you keep it factually accurate.’ To have a polo expert in-house with him was so special. I think a lot of projects have EPs that can give great notes, but it’s rare that you have someone who’s truly an expert in the subject that you are documenting.”
Harry was important in bringing in the Cambiasos: Balać tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry hoped (as the larger team did) to bring in Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, a father and son set of polo stars. Adolfo is esteemed as one of the best polo players of all time, while his 17-year-old son is an emerging talent. “I think his hope from very early on, which was all of our hopes, is that the Cambiaso’s would be interested and willing to participate because of how much they mean in this world and to the sport and how much they’ve contributed as a whole,” Balać says. “On top of that, just having the incredible story that they have as a father-son duo that have played side by side for so long and [spoiler alert!] were finally playing against each other. So it was definitely early on it was like, ‘Let’s try and get the Cambiasos,’ was something he put on my to-do list and we were able to do it, so that was a great payoff.”
Meghan loved watching polo: “I think I spoke to them before I ever went to a polo match and it was [Meghan] who really prepped me for how wonderfully casual polo can be,” Balać tells PEOPLE about the Duchess of Sussex’s specific idea for the series. “Sunday polo on Field One at the U.S. Polo Center is a big to-do where people have champagne brunches and come with their beautiful outfits. But the rest of the week, every polo match is actually so down to earth. It’s a lot of people pulling up in their pickup trucks and their cowboy boots, if not barefoot, with their dogs and their families and their kids to watch the game that they love. They’re there not to see and be seen, but to enjoy the sport that they really care about and people show up to that for free and you just pull up and she said that that’s what she loves.”
Meghan loves tailgating: “She also loves tailgating at a polo match, and that just sort of set a lightbulb in my head where I was like, ‘Oh, this world is really not going to be what I think it is, in a good way,” the showrunner continues. “And we were able to then dig deeper into all the ways that it isn’t what people assume it is.”
Harry’s friendship with Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras: “They really are great friends. That much is beyond obvious. When Prince Harry happened to be along for the Sentebale charity match, which we featured, just seeing them together at the polo field was infectious,” he says. “It’s like two buddies who really love each other and love the sport together having a great time and raising money for a good cause was just such a good vibe day. And Nacho really is just a wonderful, lovely human. So anytime he’s around is a good time.”
Harry & Meghan are great collaborators: “Working with them was definitely special. I think they were amazing collaborators that brought so much energy and passion to the project as a whole. Polo is one of Prince Harry’s greatest passions. It seems that Meghan has adopted it as one of hers too, just in terms of being his partner,” Balać tells PEOPLE. “She also loves the sport, and it was really fun to talk to her about what she loves about [it]. And Harry comes at it from the athlete perspective, so it was great to have both of those perspectives to help inform how I would go about sharing this world.”
This is all really nice, but again, it would be better hearing from Harry and Meghan. Meghan should be talking to Variety or Deadline about her love of polo-tailgating. Harry and Nacho should be giving interviews side-by-side in which they hype the sport and the series. But instead, Miloš Balać is the one carrying the promotion on his back alone – he’s also given interviews to the NY Post and Variety, and the bulk of the conversation is about Harry and Meghan’s involvement in the series. I don’t know if anyone on the Archewell team reads this lil’ blog, but please convince Harry and Meghan to actually promote their Netflix projects.
Maybe they don’t think they have to promote it.
I think they don’t do the promoting because they get allsorts of bad press from the ugly British gutter press that spills over to the US so they let someone else promote it. They don’t want to hurt the program they want people to take it for what it is and it’s all about the game if Polo and what all is involved with the game. They don’t want it to be just about them.
If they promote it, they become the story whether they like it or not. That will drown out the what they are trying to promote.
The Tyler Perry interview is a typical example. Instead of focusing on what Tyler is doing they wanted to know about H and M.
If they want to promote it they should do it with the polo players. Like the Dad and son. Harry could appear with them. And they do all the talking. I understand their dilema.
If I can recall, there was article that was talking about Netflix bosses not being happy because H and M are not featured. Do I believe that? No. But you can see why it’s hard for them to be front and center.
If it isn’t on their contract, they don’t have to promote it. Invictus doc was also promoted by one of the veterans appearing in the doc. It would be nice if H&M promoted these projects, but the headlines from those interviews would be anything but the project itself as we have seen in the past.
But the headlines are now about how they’re not promoting it. They’re going to be the focus of their project’s press no matter what, so they should absolutely be out there supporting it.
@Kirsten, I disagree. When Meghan or Harry gives an interview, they get quotes from them out of context and use it for weeks in order to create some outrage. “Harry/Meghan said/slammed” gets more clicks from casual haters.
But that can’t be the reason why you don’t promote the project, what about the cast doing interviews? what about paying influencers to promote ? There are so many things they could do, it is so baffling that they don’t promote their projects.
i plan on starting to watch it today, maybe tonight if I dont have a chance this afternoon.
The lack of promotion is weird – maybe they think the press promotes their projects enough? But that’s more so the british press and its always with a negative spin. Maybe Netflix is happy with the numbers even when they don’t promote something so they dont care?
We know Harry and Meghan don’t have an issue with promotion. Meghan did it for her podcast Archetypes and her children’s book The Bench and Harry did it for his memoir Spare. They didn’t do promo for their Harry and Meghan doc, Live to Lead, or Polo so I can only assume promo was not a part of their production deal with Netflix.
LOL but lets be real is it necessary? There are multiple articles from literally every continent discussing this documentary. Its frankly embarrassing for the British media how many articles there are in each of their publications. Promo is intended to raise awareness about a project which for good or for bad is never really seems necessary with Harry and Meghan.
I think last year the strike affected promotion because it was not allowed. I thought maybe there would be something with Polo.
Nacho has been posting about it on his social media so it’s not like he’s said nothing about it.
I still maintain there were no interviews for HOI due to the writers strike. But yeah I’m not sure why they don’t promote this one? Or at least have Nacho out there doing something? I’m going to check it out later though.
I guess, only Netflix has to be happy with how things are done. They’re the ones paying them.
Netflix is paying them for now. They have a contract renewal coming up. If Netflix doesn’t renew, my guess is this would be part of the reason why.
And your guess, is just that, a guess. If Netflix wanted promotion specifically from H&M, they would likely be speaking to them about doing so. And how do you know when their contract renews? Because tabloids say so?
I had assumed they didn’t promote HOI as it was released during the strikes. I really don’t understand why POLO isn’t getting promoted however. Why isn’t Nacho on one of the morning shows even? Maybe something is planned for this week but its really odd. Maybe they (and Netflix) know that there is already a built in audience for this (and yes their fans will promote on their socials) but I don’t understand the business decisions behind this.
How is Nachos supposed support for Trump and MAGA still going under the radar?
@Neeve
Oh God, is that true? If so, that would explain at least some of this–a lack of willingness to appear shoulder-to-shoulder with a maggot-friend. That public display of ally ship could be severely problematic for them down the road.
Also–are they worried about a backlash? Their show about their lives and separation from the BRF was wildly successful–to the point where it is all too easy for a subsequent series to get gleefully mean and sour reviews. You just sense it, especially with this election and how its influenced public mood.
No one likes a sophomore, it seems. Shows, books, music albums.
Where was this support?
@esther on Nacho’s social media.
Maybe they want the focus to be on the show rather than on themselves but you are right. The fact that they have done no promo whats so ever is insanity.
It doesn’t help that Netflix is usually quite terrible too at promoting their shows, which means that Harry and Meghan really should have taken that into their own hands.
And it doesn’t help that this show drops on a weekday.
I managed to watch the first bit and it’s a good show. It deserved the promo.
I considered maybe they didn’t want to overshadow the show by promoting it directly, or that they want a very obvious separation between their charitable work and their commercial work, but i feel like a good agency like WME would give them a better game plan than “don’t even do the bare minimum at promotion”.
Maybe they’re holding off for after the inevitable flurry of hate watching by the BM dies down? I think either way, it’s a weird move considering how much preparation we know Harry and Meghan do.
Not wanting to become the focus of this show is a fair point but I still think something in the form of promo could have been done. Maybe with the polo players themselves? They are the stars of this show after all.
Polo is an elite sport. It can’t be spun any other way even when the matches are for charity and effort is made to involve the less affluent. The treatment of the animals is also controversial. Maybe H&M don’t want to lean into the sport enough to promote the documentary. But then, why do the film in the first place? Puzzling.
Because they have to fulfill their contract obligations. I think Archewell productions is going to be about Meghan’s podcast and cooking show in the future.
I think their strategy is to minimize being too piblic and giving the press more material to constantly bash them with.
But see that won’t work because they need to sell the show to the general public.
But we don’t know what the general public’s interest is. Netflix presumably can track how many people have watched the trailer, and how many people have hit the reminder feature for the show. Also, if this is being broadcast internationally they are probably aware of the metrics behind the scenes of how many people are interested in other markets. It may be a modest hit in 10 markets and is profitable from them numbers. At the end of the day Netflix has to be satisfied, and they are the ones with all the numbers to gauge overall performance. If they are fine with the promotion, I don’t see the issue. This seems more like fans wanting Harry and Meghan to generate news about their show then the actual studio paying them being bothered.
I always give them the benefit of the doubt but this is not a great look
I’ve started watching it with my morning coffee. I think it’s going to be good, but a lot of polo players seem to be Argentinian so they all sound like Nacho.
How things are promoted are usually worked out by the studio financing the project so I imagine they are happy with how they are doing it. And if Netflix is happy with the viewership returns they get they may not care. We say that the should have promoted HOI more and it got less views that the docu series did, but again less and not enough to be profitable isn’t the same. And the same way that you say that the Sussex squad tend to justify what Harry and Meghan do, I think people need to also realize that we aren’t their shareholders, so they don’t have to necessarily do the things that we think that they should do either. If the people paying for the projects are satisfied we take what they give us, or tune out. If it’s not to your liking don’t watch Polo, if what Meghan puts out for ARO isn’t to your liking don’t buy it. Sounds harsh but that is any transactional relationship with celebrities.
I agree. Sports docs on Netflix don’t really get promotion. When Meghan comes out with her series I bet there will be promo. It’s supposed to come out early next year ( with her ARO line, supposedly) A show like that is what Netflix would want promo for.
Prince Harry has done charity polo events, so I don’t understand why they couldn’t have done dinner and a screening of Polo, and all the money goes to Sentebale or another one of the charities they support.
I saw people being upset that the show wasn’t promoted and now I see that the showrunner is doing promotion and that’s still not enough. I get why they don’t want to be at forefront of the promotion for their shows. Heck we don’t see the Obamas promoting their stuff either. But I think they’re probably at the end of their contract and don’t see the need to put themselves out there for this. I don’t think they going to continue making shows other than Meghan’s show in the future. I suspect Meghan will promote it. I’m going to watch the show on the weekend.
I think this so important to mention. The Obama produce things and any promotion tends to be very low key.
I think we may end up seeing Nacho a bit more, but this isn’t the same as a movie where the actors are promoting the show. You don’t see Shonda Rhimes promoting Bridgerton, but the actors in the show.
People need to get over this whinging over everything H & M do. Not everything they do needs to be personally promoted by them.
For real, thank you! Also, why are so many comments including Meghan in their complaining about the lack of promotion for the show, when this isn’t even her project?
Because they are both listed as the executive producers. It’s not just Harry.
I saw an interview of Nacho promoting the show, and he made it clear that it is not about him or Prince Harry. I don’t remember what program it was, but Nacho would be a natural to promote it rather than Harry.
Netflix is subscription based. Works are in their library after production. Unlike theater box office tracking, streamers work off of a different model. Why anyone …including Celebitchy, thinks they know better than this multi billion dollar company on how to distribute their product is a source of amusement. Netflux knows what they are doing and where Archwell fits in their overall strategy.
To be fair to the posters here, I don’t believe that we propose to ‘know better’ than Netflix — we are just wondering why create something and then not promote it?
Polo isn’t exactly American football or the NBA where there is a built in audience for the inner workings — a large segment of people have never seen a polo game live or broadcast in its entirety, so who is this show designed for? Sussex fans might watch it, but since it isn’t about H&M, but rather has snippets, I doubt many will finish it.
Honestly, I think there’s not much interest in this particular elitist sport when the world’s in flames.
LOL — you summed up my previous response much more succinctly.
They. Should. Have. Done. Promo.
I am a huge fan, but not doing any promo is just bonkers.
Most things on Netflix drop without being “promoted” in the way that it is being suggested the Sussexes should be doing. All this talk about promotion feels more like a desire for Sussex content rather than a fair evaluation of the project itself or their approach to their projects. They are producers. Producers typically don’t do promotion. What’s wrong with the director giving an interview. He can give his perspective on the project and on them if asked. Why the demand that it come directly from the Sussexes mouths. There is zero indication that Netflix was/is in anyway unhappy with how HOI was handled. All the promotion Meghan did for Archetypes led to more talk about her and the BRF rather than the project itself.
Agreed.
Yeah. Plenty of celebrities are producers or executive producers of docs, tv shows, films, etc and don’t do promo. They leave it to the ones that are being filmed.
I think that there are two types of people that are interested in Harry and Meghan. Those that connected with their story and tune in when they do interviews, or promote something or visit a country and when they aren’t in the news move on. And then it’s those that see them more as content producing celebrities, and want to get that drum beat of information from them about their lives all the time. Those are the ones that are always complaining about them not having an Instagram account and things like that. So the ones that want them to do more of the latter I think are always going to be unsatisfied because they seem to be operating more like the former. Not necessarily wrong to feel either way, but just like the people that want Meghan to wear brighter colors at some point you have to realize she’s just not going to do what you want her to do. There’s no point of getting your hopes up for it, and being upset when it doesn’t happen.
Genuine question: Has Obama done any promoting for his two docuseries on Netflix? I don’t remember and didn’t pay attention when “Our National Parks” was out years ago; and by chance, found out “Our Oceans” was out last month. I knew he was not on late night talk shows, but have no idea if he did any promo for “Our Oceans” in other media. (I don’t follow news sites or entertainment media since the election, and do not have any social media account.) The Obamas might’ve done some promo for their award-winning documentary movie back when it was out & in Awards season circle?
People are not getting that Harry and Meghan are merely fulfilling their contract obligations which is putting out content. I don’t think promoting them was part of the deal and I believe the stories that the contract will end next year. Harry and Meghan got what they wanted out the deal and they’re going in a different direction which I believe is her podcast and cooking show.
I actually disagree with you here. With any movie or documentary, rarely the EP do promotion, it’s the director and actors or protagonists. I think they do the right thing by not making it about themselves. And if the interviewers only ask about them, and the director in this case is happy to respond, great. But I like that they don’t take over, they just do their jobs as EP and that’s it.
You’re right. It’s common practice that EPs are not the primaries for promoting the work.
I am with Kaiser on this one, it’s work . Something they both put their names behind so they should promote it because it’s a business. They don’t have to answer any personal questions. Just sell the heck out of why everyone should watch it .
BWWWWWAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!
Its so fucking hilarious that folks think they can stay in the penny section and tell multi-millionaires how to do their job and earn their millions. Since everyone knows better than those who are actually minding their own business, perhaps H&M should start telling gossip bloggers and assorted other trolls how to earn their pennies.