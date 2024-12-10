Beyonce, Blue Ivy & Jay-Z walked the carpet for the ‘Mufasa’ premiere

Jay-Z’s legal troubles could not have come at a worse time for his family. This week was supposed to be about Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s oldest kid. Blue Ivy got a Disney job – she has voiced a character in Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King. Beyonce did voice work too, she voiced Nala and Blue voiced Kiara. Last night was the big premiere event and this was supposed to be the big headline for the Carter family this week, all eyes on Beyonce and Blue, all eyes on the wholesome Carter family, right? And then Jay-Z is being sued for raping a minor in 2000, alongside Sean Combs.
Jay-Z went to the premiere, and the Carters posed together, and Beyonce and Blue did solo photos (Bey and Jay also did solo photos). Whatever you think of Jay-Z, please leave Bey and Blue out of it. Especially Blue. I cannot believe how tall she is at 12 years old!
Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles also attended the premiere. Before the premiere, fans noticed that Tina “liked” at least one Instagram about Jay-Z getting sued. People were like, damn, that’s messy as hell. Tina then released a statement claiming that she had been hacked. Mmhm. I wonder if Solange is going to pop out and say something. Incidentally, I’ve seen a lot of Beyhivers say sh-t like “she should have left him in 2016.” She literally made her most profound work of art about how she almost divorced him but decided to stay with him.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Their family business is not ours. If he commit this crime he should pay period.
Blue looked gorgeous on her big day and I’m glad that her entire support system was there for her.
Blue looks lovely, and I’m floored that she is only twelve. I thought she is around 14-15.
Stunning dresses!!!
She was NOT hacked. Give me a break.
Jay-Z had the option to stay home and not distract from his wife and daughter’s moment. He had to know he would pull focus. It says a lot about him that he didn’t.
My thoughts exactly. My heart breaks for that child. She looks so uncomfortable and not one smile on her big night. His ego fills the room.
I think he was advised to not hide and get out there,its actually good for his image that this was a wholesome family event. He just killed the first anticipated pictures of him and he is showing the world that he is not scared.
His daughter’s big night be damned
Wholesome and Jay-Z don’t belong in the same sentence
@Neeve; Maybe he should be scared. Ever heard the old adage “where there’s smoke there’s fire”?
He could have chosen a photo op.
Nope.
He had to walk the red carpet.
JEEEZ
I too wish Beyoncé divorced him years ago.
Blue Ivy looks pretty (she’s lucky to inherit her mum’s genes, not her father’s). But I think she’s not dressed age-appropriately.
I definitely feel like it’s a lot of dress for a 12 year old, but who knows maybe she absolutely HAD to wear it? (I remember how I was when I was her age and…yeah lol.)
She looks like her dad but has enough of her mom’s genes to be gorgeous. That dress is an odd choice for a girl whose father is accused of raping a 13 year old. I’m sure the dress was made for the premiere but I wish she had worn something else.
What kind of dress should a child wear when her father has been accused of rape? Just wondering what you consider appropriate for that occasion 🙄
Same.
I don’t like her music, but I have always thought she deserves so much better than him.
Seriously.
Agree with you 💯 %. That dress, the nails, the makeup. A Lot for a 12yr old.
That dress was a lot and she looks older than 12. And in other circumstances it would just be a kid who wanted a big dress. But with Jay Z standing right there it also reminds people that the alleged victim was 13.
How tall is that child at 12. She looks taller than her mum. Her dress is gorgeous and she looks very grown up. I hope she’s insulated from all the drama around her father.
Beyonce looks so proud – it’s lovely to see.
Well when they took the stage at the end of the movie she changed into a shorter dress that revealed she was wearing mega heels,she could barely walk in them.
Ah, that explains it.
Mega heels and that dress (and another dress to change into) is a lot of look for a tween.
I’d have fallen off the shoes or fallen out of the dress as a 12 year old. Knee length dresses and sandals were the fanciest I got.
The poor child look so uncomfortable (it likes she can’t move her arm?).
It is a lovely dress, but not for a 12 yo.
Tina was hacked and the only thing the hacker did, was to like a post? Sure Jan.
To the rest of this whole mess, i believe victims. Period. Bey and her kids are not responsible for what a Men did. So yes leave them out of this. But we absolutely need to talk more about Jay, so please don’t be gentle just because he is Beyonces husband.
Agree. JayZ has been problematic for a long time. This does not reflect on wife and especially the kids
I mean, Jay-Z rejected the settlement meeting, he wants to go to the court. When the trial starts, we are gonna talk about it, I am sure.
I still regularly think of that elevator incident with Solange. She was absolutely overcome with rage and disgust. It had to have been something really awful that he did. And Beyonce just stood there. It raised so many questions. And it also explains why Bey stays with this guy. She seeks to have no backbone.
I really hoped back then Bey would divorce him.
But they stayed together, despite rumors of his behavior coming out, each year, louder and more frequently. I have no idea what to make of this.
For the (mental) sake of the kids, this needs to be resolved — and fast.
Fingers crossed for the truth to come out.
I remember some comments Blue was reportedly saying to her parents over the years and it seems she may be the only adult in the room.
12?! My goodness, I certainly did not look like that at 12. She is a beautiful girl – wish they would let her stay a child for a while longer but she is probably dying to be glam like mom.
Why does the nude netting on Bey’s dress stop in the middle of the keyhole? That visible band is bothering me 😩
Blue is gorgeous. She and my daughter were born around the same time, so it is wild to see her looking so grown up!
This story was blowing up on Reddit last night. A lot of people had a lot to say about J’s life back in 2000 and how hard he partied with Combs. Yikes.
bey married her groomer. And I believe they were dating before she turned 18. Their relationship gives me the ick.
This. That is why she didn’t leave him after he cheated, after the elevator incident, and probably will stay with him now. Smh
Have to say Beyonce is really proving she’s just like everyone else in Hollywood. Hiring grossly unqualified family members for their projects and standing by abusers is typical for that town.
Beyonce was such a bright light when she popped on the scene then went the way of entitled celebrities that believe their own PR. Too many years of too many yes people is dangerous.
Considering the fact that Blue is 12 and the person her dad is alleged to have SAed is 13, my heart breaks for Blue, speaking as a mom and a survivor of SA as a child. Her dad’s alleged choices overshadowed her big day.
Poor Blue Ivy. Way to pimp your 12 year old to distract from your 13 year old rape victim. A certain kind of man’s way of thinking….his family are a mere reflection of him.
I wouldn’t dress my 12yr old like that, but I’m not the biggest star in the music industry. As long as the parents say ok, everyone should zip it. As for Jay-z , I’m just gonna watch this play out, I’ve got my popcorn.
Blue Ivy is only twelve. Comments about her are truly out of line.
What comments are you talking about, though? I don’t see anyone saying anything mean about Blue, only that her look is too grown up. And I agree. She’s a beautiful young lady, but she should be allowed to be 12.
Hate to be a downer, but, where were at least one of these children’s parents? Shouldn’t they shoulder some blame when 12 and 13 year olds are left in the company of the Diddys, Epsteins, Jay-Zs and the PAs of the world?
Thought back to Elvis P, supposedly fighting in a war, only to reportedly find out later, he was shacked up in some general’s mansion with access to said general’s 12 or 13 yr old daughter.
Unfortunately, there are countless families that will use their children for convenience, monetary gains or whatever benefits them.
The parents screwing up does not absolve these men. Both can be true at the same time.
I wouldn’t leave the wife out of it…kids yes. there just isn’t any way the wife didn’t turn a blind eye to bad behavior to save face, save marriage, save reputation, save their fortune, etc.
not saying he did what hes accused of regarding diddy, but he has done some shady stuff and IDK..the wife seems like she would ride or die and pretend she knew less than she did, which could make her some sort of accessory to crimes.