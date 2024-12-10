Beyonce, Blue Ivy & Jay-Z walked the carpet for the ‘Mufasa’ premiere

Embed from Getty Images

Jay-Z’s legal troubles could not have come at a worse time for his family. This week was supposed to be about Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s oldest kid. Blue Ivy got a Disney job – she has voiced a character in Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King. Beyonce did voice work too, she voiced Nala and Blue voiced Kiara. Last night was the big premiere event and this was supposed to be the big headline for the Carter family this week, all eyes on Beyonce and Blue, all eyes on the wholesome Carter family, right? And then Jay-Z is being sued for raping a minor in 2000, alongside Sean Combs.

Jay-Z went to the premiere, and the Carters posed together, and Beyonce and Blue did solo photos (Bey and Jay also did solo photos). Whatever you think of Jay-Z, please leave Bey and Blue out of it. Especially Blue. I cannot believe how tall she is at 12 years old!

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles also attended the premiere. Before the premiere, fans noticed that Tina “liked” at least one Instagram about Jay-Z getting sued. People were like, damn, that’s messy as hell. Tina then released a statement claiming that she had been hacked. Mmhm. I wonder if Solange is going to pop out and say something. Incidentally, I’ve seen a lot of Beyhivers say sh-t like “she should have left him in 2016.” She literally made her most profound work of art about how she almost divorced him but decided to stay with him.

