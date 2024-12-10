In 2014, Meghan Markle turned down an ESPN bro who thought she was ‘obtainable’

Do you know when someone is flirting with you? When you flirt, do people know you’re flirting? When I was young, I didn’t know when people were flirting with me and I was pretty terrible at flirting. I’ve gotten better at all of it as I’ve gotten older, although I’m still probably pretty terrible. The biggest problem is that I’m a very literal person. If someone says something suggestive or extends some kind of invitation, I immediately think of the logistics. “Is he asking me on a date? Is there parking?” Well, I would assume that the Duchess of Sussex is good at flirting and always has been. She seems like the type of woman who knows when men are flirting with her too. Well, some ESPN bro told a story about how he was trying to hit on Meghan back in 2014, only she turned him down cold.

Former ESPN host Ryen Russillo revealed Meghan Markle once turned him down despite him believing she was “obtainable.” The TV personality recalled meeting the now-Duchess of Sussex at a celebrity flag football game in February 2014 while appearing on an episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” last week. “It was all of the [Sports Illustrated] swimsuit models. So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle,” he claimed. “I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now,’” Russillo, 49, continued. “She’s never been more obtainable.” According to People, models Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Davis and Nina Agdal participated in the event alongside Markle, 43, and fellow actors Nina Dobrev and Michael B. Jordan. While Russillo didn’t shoot his shot at the game, he recalled later jumping into the actress’ DMs to ask her to appear on his sports program, “The Ryan Russillo Show,” to promote Season 4 of “Suits,” which was about to premiere. “It was a very soft sell,” he further explained. “It was, ‘Hey, I know the new season … is coming out if you ever want to come on the show to promote it.’ It was really professional.” Although Russillo admitted his message had an ulterior motive, Markle didn’t take the bait. “It was ice cold,” the sports personality said of her response. “It was, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer.”

[From Page Six]

The way he describes the encounter is actually pretty gross – “So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle. I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now.’ She’s never been more obtainable.” Another way to look at it is that Meghan was surrounded by supermodels and this douche went out of his way to hit on her and not Nina Agdal. Anyway, I brought up the “I take people literally” thing because Meghan’s response sounded like something I would think – oh, I can’t go on a sports show, I would be out of depth, I don’t know anything about football. Of course, Meghan probably knew what the guy was trying to do and she shut it down. So the Legend of Meghan Markle grows. It’s like she’s a folk hero at this point, all of these people keep talking about when they had a brief encounter with her a decade ago.

