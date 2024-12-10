In 2014, Meghan Markle turned down an ESPN bro who thought she was ‘obtainable’

Do you know when someone is flirting with you? When you flirt, do people know you’re flirting? When I was young, I didn’t know when people were flirting with me and I was pretty terrible at flirting. I’ve gotten better at all of it as I’ve gotten older, although I’m still probably pretty terrible. The biggest problem is that I’m a very literal person. If someone says something suggestive or extends some kind of invitation, I immediately think of the logistics. “Is he asking me on a date? Is there parking?” Well, I would assume that the Duchess of Sussex is good at flirting and always has been. She seems like the type of woman who knows when men are flirting with her too. Well, some ESPN bro told a story about how he was trying to hit on Meghan back in 2014, only she turned him down cold.
Former ESPN host Ryen Russillo revealed Meghan Markle once turned him down despite him believing she was “obtainable.” The TV personality recalled meeting the now-Duchess of Sussex at a celebrity flag football game in February 2014 while appearing on an episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” last week.
“It was all of the [Sports Illustrated] swimsuit models. So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle,” he claimed. “I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now,’” Russillo, 49, continued. “She’s never been more obtainable.”
According to People, models Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Davis and Nina Agdal participated in the event alongside Markle, 43, and fellow actors Nina Dobrev and Michael B. Jordan.
While Russillo didn’t shoot his shot at the game, he recalled later jumping into the actress’ DMs to ask her to appear on his sports program, “The Ryan Russillo Show,” to promote Season 4 of “Suits,” which was about to premiere.
“It was a very soft sell,” he further explained. “It was, ‘Hey, I know the new season … is coming out if you ever want to come on the show to promote it.’ It was really professional.”
Although Russillo admitted his message had an ulterior motive, Markle didn’t take the bait.
“It was ice cold,” the sports personality said of her response. “It was, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer.”
The way he describes the encounter is actually pretty gross – “So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle. I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now.’ She’s never been more obtainable.” Another way to look at it is that Meghan was surrounded by supermodels and this douche went out of his way to hit on her and not Nina Agdal. Anyway, I brought up the “I take people literally” thing because Meghan’s response sounded like something I would think – oh, I can’t go on a sports show, I would be out of depth, I don’t know anything about football. Of course, Meghan probably knew what the guy was trying to do and she shut it down. So the Legend of Meghan Markle grows. It’s like she’s a folk hero at this point, all of these people keep talking about when they had a brief encounter with her a decade ago.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Does he realise that he sounds like a creepy predator and not smooth at all?
All the ick.
No idea who this idiot is/was- but ick ick ick.
Literally he told us his motivation was- well she’s not a supermodel, so she probably feels vulnerable and ugly- what a great time to take advantage and get myself laid!
Yuck.
The fact that he thinks that a beautiful woman would feel down on herself because she was surrounded by other beautiful women is so wild and such a bizarre take.
Even if say, the models or other women had cut her out of their conversation, that wouldn’t make Meghan feel less about who she is.
This was a professional work situation and he was operating out of a sexist d-bag and completely inappropriate playbook. What a pos. Just. Ew.
Why do some men think women are constantly in a who’s prettiest competition?
Eeeew! I had to check what Ryen Russillo himself looked like in 2014, and she was way out of his league by a magnitude of 10-1 even back then. This shows you how some men can be really delusional about this kind of things. Lol!
The word “predator” is exactly spot on because the language he uses is so predatory. It’s remarkable that he could have phrased this episode in so many different ways, including: “Hey, I’m not the best-looking guy in the world so I tend to try to approach women in non-obvious ways, and I even use my work to meet women.” He could have been self-deprecating; God knows his actions here cry out for that approach. Instead, the way he portrayed the events, it reminded me of a nature show where an animal lurks about looking for vulnerable prey who have strayed from the herd. It also reminded me of abusers who get involved with women and systematically work on their self-confidence so that they will think they can’t do any better than their abuser. He seems like a really great guy!
Is he too stupid to realize he sounds like a douche? He could have said she was lovely or seemed nice so I invited her on the show, but to describe a woman as “obtainable” is gross.
Gives me the Simon Rex feeling when tabloids offered Simon money to lie about Meghan he said no to them maybe this dude said yes. It is interesting that the Meghan bashing started when the royal family got into shit again, like faking cancer, leaching on the people
Wow what a f**king loser is this guy. He brings this up now? What’s his end game here? To me he just admitted what a loser he is so if that’s the end game then he wins as loser. Man they really are digging deep for anything to bring her down but she will never let that happen. She will go on and continue to shine bright!!!
Ugh. So, he’s into negging/disrespect and sees women as objects for his ego. Bet Meghan spotted him right off the bat.
So gross. That is such a predator move. Oh the insecure girl is easy prey. But also shows how dumb he is. The assumption that smart, accomplished women compare themselves to negatively to super models is incel fantasy. Meghan is also of course very attractive.
Proof, once again, that women can’t win in this endless looks contest.
It’s pretty clear he misjudged his prey – he probably just saw that she’d been on Deal or No Deal, then on a series from a nonprestigous network.
I’m 100% sure that he didn’t realize she graduated from Northwestern and was a writer herself. The Tig would probably have been more successful in 2014 than any of his articles for ESPN/Grantland. He probably thought he was going to impress HER. 🤡
Imagine a woman knowing her worth isn’t tied up in looking like a supermodel. It’s almost like women are people with more to offer than a pretty face or hot body…
Gawd I love Meghan. Has she always just been this way? I feel like I’m just now figuring out how to shut down bad behavior and she’s been out there doing it all along.
Dude Bros are so gross. He sounds like a super predator looking at the herd of elk or whatever and determining which one he could separate from the group. “I was hungry and she was vulnerable.” What’s especially gross is he doesn’t know how disgusting that sounds and is out here telling the story like it’s a funny anecdote about him being rejected.
Imagine telling this story and thinking that you sound like anything other than a complete creep? And Meghan is quite pretty, but she’s also very intelligent so she probably already realized that you were thinking ” huh she’s here with all these supermodels, and she must absolutely have low self-esteem, she’ll be so grateful for my attention that I obviously am in like Flynn”. To have this mindset about anyone is gross, and even if I did I definitely wouldn’t bring it up decade later. Also how did they even get on the subject of Meghan? I thought Bill thought that they were ” fucking grifters “, why is he talking about them at all?
What a creep! Why would he believe that Meghan would be doubting herself? She may not be a ‘supermodel’ but she’s still drop dead gorgeous. Attractive enough that she would never have to doubt herself and settle…..Wow. Just wow.
She pulled a British prince, so clearly, she had no need to ‘settle’.
SMH……
LMAOOOO she hit ’em with the “I’m good luv, enjoy”
Exactly! I’m good luv. Do you.
Yuck. Meghan dodged a bullet there. Anyway, wasn’t she just out of her marriage at that time? I’m sure she was not ready for any type of relationship when she met him.
Geez, I can’t imagine why a guy who sounds as lovely as he does would get turned down by a woman.
Right?
Why is bill simmons still obsessed? How is it that the Sussexes are able to make people this obsessed? Why is he still mentioning them on his podcast
She had never been more “obtainable”. And yet – even at her most attainable – she thought this guy was gross and turned him down.
All I see when I think about this random dude is the Red Flag Guy running through the park and wheezing.
He’s straight up doing a parade routine with that flag.
The man wants attention so why not go to the dm. Why would Meghan have to date this man
A glimpse into the mind of your basic beta.
1. I don’t think this kind of attitude is an anomaly.
2. He asked her something in a professional capacity and she responded professionally and politely, so no, not ice cold.
3. Honestly men live in an alternate reality at this point and it’s one that is incredibly dangerous for women and I think they are best avoided if at all possible.
Agreed—his attitude is chilling. There’s a reason Reddit has so so many posts from young women asking advice for dealing with older bros like this. These guys are prey animals.
Couldn’t agree more..
I continue to be impressed with Meghan. She knows her worth. Harry definitely married up. I’m sure he continually learns from her. The Monarchy really has no clue how to deal with a confident American with no concept of Royalty.
Ew, creeper. My problem is Whenever I’m curious about people, I talk to them in an interested way. As in, I’d like to be friends but it’s always interpreted as I’m flirting and romantically interested in that person. Which isn’t the case. Even friends will be like well you were talking to that person for a long time. And I actually got insecure thinking I’m just leading everyone I meet on. And then second guessed was I flirting? Maybe I was? And now idk? Blah.
I know what you mean. Sometimes you are just interested in the person’s work or some hobby or something. Also, sometimes someone is new to a group and you are trying to be welcoming and people misinterpret.
Ugh, there are few things more annoying than that “You talked a long time, so you must have been flirting” garbage. 🤮 It took me a long time to realize that wasn’t a me problem, it was theirs.
He’s sounds like he was the one doubting himself and feeling insecure around the “super models”, so he decided to project that onto Meghan. What a douche, he should be embarrassed to even tell that story.
Isn’t this the event where Meghan met her future bestie Serena? Meghan was too busy getting to know Serena and visa versa to be bother with some sports bro. Why do men think that our world revolves around them, when we are much more interested in getting to know other women?
A man is bitter because he fancies himself and a she doesn’t.
I’ve heard him guest on podcasts before, and yes, bro is awful – thank goodness most podcasts have timestamp codes cuz he’s an automatic skip for me. He’s made his whole personality “I’m the guy that’s always reading a big book about some Great Man of History”. The fact that he would admit to asking her on his show under false pretences ( pretending it was for professional promo) is exactly the kind of gross predation that I would expect from him.
Anyway, I’m guessing that Meghan clocked this loser coming from a mile out.
Interesting. When Ryen first told this story of meeting Meghan on a podcast of fans of Duchess Meghan it was a completely different tone. It’s sad to see what almost 50 year old Ryen Russillo has become. He was a really smart analyst and his show with Scott Van Pelt was
excellent.
What sad sack he is now.
He had a crush on Kate Upton and she was a guest on his radio show. In his lead in he made a joke about how he knew Kate had been wanting to meet him — Kate gave him a polite chuckle and dead air. I couldn’t help but laugh.
Addendum: they aren’t fans of hers but of the late Queen. He described her as super nice and that a friend of his encouraged him to pursue her.
They went on to say she knew what she was getting into along with another guest and Ryen said that he thought they were being too hard on Meghan. I guess clout chasing and publicity is more important to Ryen.
What a douche! Looked him up and no, just no. Seems to me that he was the one doubting himself from his looks….ewww.
What a pig. I’m glad, though, that douchebros continue to tell us who they are.
It’s the only helpful thing they do.
“she’s never been more obtainable” because women can’t handle being in a room with supermodels you guys! Our entire raison d’être is to be the prettiest in the room – PHDs, learning a trade, careers, Nobel Peace Prizes, Oscars, military service, and animal rescue – we leave those big important things to men and focus on our lash curlers and waxing.
I love when douche canoes self identify. Good luck with those prospects post this interview. No doubt they’ll be lining up!