Donald Trump on Prince William: ‘Some people look better in person?’

Donald Trump and Prince William met at the British embassy in Paris on Saturday. There are different reports about the length of their meeting – the NY Post claims they spoke for nearly two hours, but Trump actually disputes that. Trump said that they met for like thirty minutes, which sounds much more reasonable and believable. It’s wild that we’re getting Trump (a lunatic) to fact-check anything, but here we are. Anyway, Trump spoke to the NY Post about his meeting with William and it sounds like it really was a meeting of the unhinged and oblivious.

Donald Trump gushed about Prince William’s after their meeting in Paris over the weekend — and said he had “a great talk” with the future king. “He’s a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night,” the Trump exclusively told The Post. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” he added. Trump and William met up Saturday as dignitaries from across the world flocked to the City of Light to celebrate Notre-Dame cathedral’s re-opening after it was devastated by fire in 2019. They chatted for nearly two hours in the gilded Salon Jaune at the UK Ambassador’s Residence, where William sported the grizzled beard he’s taken to sometimes wearing. In a golden tie, Trump smartly matched the parlor’s wallpapering. “I had a great talk with the prince,” Trump said. “I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad,” Trump said. “We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk.”

[From The NY Post]

This is shade, right? “Some people look better in person? He looked great.” The question mark is killing me, because William really does NOT look good in photos. He used to be photogenic, more than twenty years ago. But now? The cameras wince. As for the part about Charles “fighting very hard,” this is how the BBC massaged that statement:

“And I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well,” the president-elect said. “I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.” The reference to the King “fighting hard” was described by royal sources as being about his efforts to continue living actively, rather than a health update. The King has been receiving cancer treatment, but has wanted to keep focusing on his work, with overseas trips expected for next year.

[From BBC]

How dare royal sources presume to put words in Trump’s mouth?? Trump claimed William spoke about Charles “fighting hard,” we should assume that William absolutely shivved his father privately and spoke about Charles’s poor health. It’s wild to see Buckingham Palace try to manage a story based on Trump’s own words too.