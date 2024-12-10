Donald Trump on Prince William: ‘Some people look better in person?’

Donald Trump and Prince William met at the British embassy in Paris on Saturday. There are different reports about the length of their meeting – the NY Post claims they spoke for nearly two hours, but Trump actually disputes that. Trump said that they met for like thirty minutes, which sounds much more reasonable and believable. It’s wild that we’re getting Trump (a lunatic) to fact-check anything, but here we are. Anyway, Trump spoke to the NY Post about his meeting with William and it sounds like it really was a meeting of the unhinged and oblivious.
Donald Trump gushed about Prince William’s after their meeting in Paris over the weekend — and said he had “a great talk” with the future king.
“He’s a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night,” the Trump exclusively told The Post. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” he added.
Trump and William met up Saturday as dignitaries from across the world flocked to the City of Light to celebrate Notre-Dame cathedral’s re-opening after it was devastated by fire in 2019. They chatted for nearly two hours in the gilded Salon Jaune at the UK Ambassador’s Residence, where William sported the grizzled beard he’s taken to sometimes wearing. In a golden tie, Trump smartly matched the parlor’s wallpapering.
“I had a great talk with the prince,” Trump said.
“I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad,” Trump said. “We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk.”
This is shade, right? “Some people look better in person? He looked great.” The question mark is killing me, because William really does NOT look good in photos. He used to be photogenic, more than twenty years ago. But now? The cameras wince. As for the part about Charles “fighting very hard,” this is how the BBC massaged that statement:
“And I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well,” the president-elect said. “I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.”
The reference to the King “fighting hard” was described by royal sources as being about his efforts to continue living actively, rather than a health update. The King has been receiving cancer treatment, but has wanted to keep focusing on his work, with overseas trips expected for next year.
How dare royal sources presume to put words in Trump’s mouth?? Trump claimed William spoke about Charles “fighting hard,” we should assume that William absolutely shivved his father privately and spoke about Charles’s poor health. It’s wild to see Buckingham Palace try to manage a story based on Trump’s own words too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I think trumpf is talking about himself here. Like…see, Will just like me. I look ridiculous in every photo too, but really in real life I’m handsome guy.
It’s all about the looks with this guy. He is always casting for a movie or reality show in his head. So he thinks Peg does look like a prince in person, which he didn’t expect based on how hideous he looks in photos.
There is no way Trump sat still and talked with the same person for two hours straight. He had the attention span of a gnat 8 years ago, it could not have possibly improved.
Peg would not be able to talk for two hours. Except to brag He is a statesman He can’t even manage a few minutes
I’m petty, but I absolutely love that William is taller than *rump. That had to have bothered him so much.
Yes! That was my thought, too. It seems ridiculous and petty, but that’s exactly how his little mind works.
Random, but according to the Internet, both William and Trump are 6’3″. I’m really not seeing two guys who are anywhere near the same height in these photos.
Your comment reminds me of something I saw recently asking why 5’9 women are always taller than 5’9 men and the reply was that women aren’t lying about their height.
These two and their sycophantic entourages lying? Must be a day ending in ‘y’.
Did he get enough “greats” in there? He sounds like a fangirl instead of a president. Even IF PW looked “great”, why are these types of issues things that a world leader is concerned with?
William appears to love flattery no matter how heavy handed.
Even if it was Biden meeting with William, what would he talk to him about? William’s not a world leader; he’s not even a global statesman. They would sit down, take a few photos, ask about their respective families and the half hour would be over.
It likely would be the same conversation, but the media quote afterward wouldn’t be Biden gushing about PW’s looks and how “great” it all was.
Have you never heard Trump speak before? He has the vocabulary of an 8 year old. Everything is “great” , “the best” or everyone’s favorite “bigly”. Americans elected a moron and knew it but still did it. Ugh
Unfortunately, I have heard him way too many times. And, I think you are maligning 8-year-olds.
Looks better in person is a burn. No way around it.
For all those in the press who tried to pretend that this was going to be some high powered meeting, this was a just a courtesy call, nothing else. The Palace is probably upset that Trump talked about their conversation but I’m glad he did because he exposed that William is not a global statesman and can never be one. Apparently William asked if Trump was warmed up and said they can warm their toes after the cathedral. He’s a lightweight.
They had nothing to talk about for 30 minutes, much less 2 hours. Unless William is thinking about joining the Proud Boys. And I don’t think I have ever heard a straight man go on and on about another guy’s looks like this. 🤔
He went on and on about Arnold Palmer.
Lol. If Trump has a super power it’s the ability to identify the weaknesses in other people’s ego (of course, he can’t see his own).
That’s exactly what is making me smile – Agent Orange is awful in every way, but he does understand power dynamics. I’ll even admit that I kind of enjoy seeing his awfulness turned on TOB. Also hilarious to watch the palace desperately trying to manage his description of the King as “fighting hard” rather than “doing well” like Kate.
He’s a total mean girl.
I’m guessing that the BRF and the courtiers just thought that being born first was going to be all the training William needed for his future role s POW and King, because otherwise I don’t get it. How can Trump make someone look less put together and ” regal”. That first photo is just cringe-worthy. Trump looks like a celebrity that got caught by a fan coming out of dinner and is being nice for the paparazzi.
William really stepped in it this time. Telling family business to Blabber Trump and now people are thinking Charles is worse off than is reported. The Washington Post reported this so it’s bad. BBC doing clean up is funny. And now Trump knows he can get whatever he wants from the UK thru the BRF. He owns the Windsors now.
I’m laughing at all of this. The dig about looking better in person, the comment about Charles, the two hour meeting that was really thirty minutes…….whew. This is going to be a bumpy ride.
One ugly dud complimenting another ugly dud. It definitely was shade, cause in all his photos Willy comes up as ugly as sin.
I bet Melania and Kate could commiserate with each other about their respective manchilds!
Melania and Kate are willing participants in their racist husband’s deeds and actions. They’re supportive of what their spouses do and benefit in their own way from their choices.
You mean their own racists deeds..
Barf city. Gold-flecked barf.
You can see from their body language, Trump doesn’t respect Will. One part is, Will is too giddy, which makes him seem like a fan, not Trump’s equal. Trump gave the same compliment to Macron’s wife, who is older than her husband. He says that to people he thinks of being ugly or too old.
Trump is shrinking. People lose height with age. Charles was never tall but he matched Diana at about 5ft 10 inches. He looks 4 inches shorter.
Good lord. And people voted for this.