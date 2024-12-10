Keira Knightley: The ‘Love, Actually’ cue card scene was quite creepy

Last week, I was on an international flight with a selection of Christmas movies that were free to watch. At one point, I got up to use the restroom and as I walked back to my seat, I saw that the entire economy section of the plane was basically watching three different movies: Home Alone 2, Love Actually, and The Holiday. The woman sitting diagonally across from me was watching Love Actually with subtitles on. I am one of those fliers who raw-dog the flight map while doing other things, which in my case, became reading the subtitles as that woman played Love Actually. Yes, I acknowledge that this is weird, but when you’re on a plane for eight-plus daytime hours, you have to do what you can to pass the time.
Anyway, while creeping on my flight neighbor’s screening of Love Actually, I watched the famous cue card scene. It comes out of nowhere but is meant to symbolize that unspoken love that one person has for someone who is completely uninterested in them. Even if you haven’t seen the movie, that particular scene has been mimicked tons of times, most famously in 2016, with Kate McKinnon playing Hillary Clinton trying to warn us about Donald Trump. While the scene may be well-known, the context has always been a point of debate. During an interview with Variety, Keira Knightley talked about filming the famous cue card scene. In her opinion, the whole thing was “quite creepy.”
The Love Actually star—who played Juliet in the 2003 movie—shared that she had to re-shoot the Richard Curtis-directed Christmas classic’s iconic cue card scene with costar Andrew Lincoln (who played Mark) to make his grand gesture seem less “stalker-ish” for viewers.
“My memory is of Richard, who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at [Andrew] like he’s creepy,’” Keira told Variety in an interview published Dec. 6. “And I’m like, ‘But it is quite creepy.’”
That’s why Keira changed up her facial expression to try to improve the scene, recalling that she continued by “having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.”
And while the moment—in which Mark shows up at the doorstep of Juliet, the wife of his best friend Peter (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), and confesses his love in hand-written cue cards—wound up becoming one of the most famous romantic scenes of the last two decades, the Oscar nominee still sees the clip as having a “creep factor” for another reason: She was only 17 years old when it was filmed.
“I knew I was 17,” Keira explained. “It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realized I was 17.”
Of course, the Pride & Prejudice actress wasn’t alone in admitting the scene could read as inappropriate. Last year, Richard—who wrote the movie in addition to directing—revealed that he views Mark’s confession as a “bit weird” now.
“We didn’t think it was a stalker scene,” he told the Independent at the time. “But if it’s interesting or funny for different reasons [now] then, you know, God bless our progressive world.”
And Keira isn’t the only Love Actually star who wasn’t head over heels for one of their iconic moments in the film. Hugh Grant, who played newly elected prime minster David Grant in the flick, shared that he wasn’t thrilled to shoot his memorable celebratory dance to The Pointer Sisters song “Jump (For My Love)” after his character stood up to the U.S. president.
“I saw it in the script,” Grant said in 2022 for The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, “and I thought, ‘Well I’ll hate doing that.'”
I honestly had no idea that Keira was only 17 when they filmed that movie. That fact alone is definitely creepy, and yeah, it makes an already questionable scene even weirder. It’s all well and romantic to watch a scene like that because we movie-goers already know that he’s ultimately harmless, but it could also have dangerous repercussions in the real world. Personally, I always thought that even though she knows and trusts him as her husband’s best friend, it was bonkers that Juliet runs after Mark to give him a kiss on the cheek.
Even then, I don’t think that’s the most problematic storyline in the movie because at least the characters were all supposed to be the same age with equal power dynamics. I take more of an issue with the Colin Firth and Hugh Grant storylines because of the power dynamics in play. The Emma Thompson/Alan Rickman (RIP) one involving the character Mia always felt like it was the most realistic while the John/Judy (Martin Freeman/Joanna Page) one always felt like the one to root for. I’m basically so split on this movie overall! I know so many people still actually love (see what I did there?) the movie in general, so I don’t want to yuck anyone’s yum. I just personally think that Love Actually is a product of its time. That said, it should have been a miniseries that could have fleshed out the characters to provide more context and feel less creepy.
Keira Knightley is shown earlier this month at the Black Doves premiere and in 2003 at the Love, Actually premiere. Photos credit: WENN/Avalon, Jeremy Kathrens/Avalon/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
😬She was 17!!! We refer to this scene as the stalker scene, but I was totally unaware that she was a “teenage married woman” being stalked by a guy who displayed photos of naked women with santa hats on their nipples. Eww!
I never thought her character was meant to be 17 or anything close to that. I saw her and her husband as contemporaries.
But it’s funny that she’s 17 and Liam’s step son was actually 13, but young looking.
The other thing, when you watch it on tv, before life was mostly streaming – the porn stand in storyline is reduced to practically nothing,
But mostly. And I still have a bit of affection for the movie – I LOVE that we as a society look back at this movie like – f*ck no- on so many storylines.
I love that we are calling out things the patriarchy has long sought to normalize.
Bosses don’t get to pursue their much younger subordinates.
Silently stalking your best friend’s wife is borderline criminal.
None of it is cute,
And if you’re an 80s teen like me, you can follow up love actually with die hard and see Alan Rickman die for hurting Emma Thompson.
So, that’s nice.
But most years I skip it and my go to is The Holiday instead.
FWIW, there was a dude with a santa hat covering his goods, too, IIRC. I always thought he just worked at the gallery and was also an artist, I never considered that was his work. You’ve changed my perspective! I love this movie, but I know it is terrible and problematic. Even at the time it seemed like a lot of choices seemed strange
She was a 17 year old playing a woman in her 20s. So in the movie shes technically in her 20s getting married
It seems as if people are having a problem differentiating the two. Even Kiera herself, who was playing a character. I don’t get it.
I don’t want to yuck people’s yum either.
But I dislike the movie. That scene is creepy as, as is the wedding video. The only relationship that isn’t full of power imbalances and/or creepiness is Martin Freeman and his partner’s. Even the little boy is encouraged to pursue the girl until he wears her down with an excruciating public display. The whole film blurs the line between stalking/harassment and romance in ways that I found extremely uncomfortable.
Yep. Creepy movie. Too many cringeworthy characters and points. And terrible power dynamics.
The whole movie is creepy. Too many powerful bosses hitting on their employees. Everyone calling the Prime Minister’s assistant fat, when she’s normal looking, and you shouldn’t call anyone fat anyway. Colin Firth hitting on and trying to marry his maid when he can’t even speak her language. Snape cheating on Emma Thompson in a horrendous fat suit. And don’t get me started on Carl. There’s no way that man is named Carl when the actor is named Rodrigo. He looks like a Rodrigo. The little boy being paid to pretend he was surfing for porn. The porn stand ins whole story line. The cue card scene was the absolute worst, along with the wedding video of nothing but the bride. That friend should have been ratted out to the husband immediately and dumped as a friend. You don’t confess your love to your best friend’s wife.
Bill Nighy’s character is the only one I like in the movie.
Rant over. Sorry, I hate this movie.
I’m with you. It’s just wrong on so many levels. I watched it getting more and more dismayed and angry. So many people love it so I was expecting something sweet and romantic. But instead I got stalking, power imbalances and sexual harassment, fat shaming and weird objectification (the room full of art depicting breasts was so horrible).
It’s a deeply weird movie and I will watch it whenever it comes on!
I saw a clip the other day where someone put in a clip of Hans Gruber falling off the tower after Emma’s character realizes what’s going on. Very funny except that I can’t help loving both characters because they are played by Alan Rickman. 💔
I’m a happy person and I love Love, Actually. I first saw it in Thailand and thought it had good plot points and believable characters. When I later saw it on dvd I was shocked to see the Martin Freeman part because it had been cut by Thai censors.
I get that she was 17 when she filmed it but I don’t think her character was meant to be that young, I’ve always thought she was meant to be early 20’s? I do agree about her running after Mark to give him a kiss on the *lips* not cheek after the cue card thing, that just seemed wrong and a betrayal to her husband (as innocent as it may have been) and seemed kind of encouraging for Mark (even though he immediately decided that was enough). But despite that, and some other questionable things, I still love the movie, mainly because it’s chock full of incredible actors that I adore(d).
Thank you! Yes, the kiss was totally on the lips and very inappropriate and shitty towards her husband. And unbelievable too, because from her perspective, he should still be the dick that never spoke to her. They’ve written her to be really responsive to flattery, which is just sad
I love the movie as well!
I’m late to the movie I think I just watched it last year probably twice, I admit I was confused about the cue card scene I didn’t find it creepy but rather confusing as she ran after him and kissed his mouth. I thought I had missed something somewhere .All in all though I enjoyed it and will watch it again because it’s a subdued holiday movie instead of screaming and flashing lights with craziness at every turn. To me it’s more of a drama that takes place during Christmas season than a typical holiday movie.
I would lose my mind on an 8 hour flight with nothing to do and I can’t sleep sitting up. I would have to watch someone else’s movie and would feel weird doing it. I try to ignore everyone and prefer to be ignored
This is my favorite review of LA, it’s hysterical:
https://www.jezebel.com/i-rewatched-love-actually-and-am-here-to-ruin-it-for-al-1485136388?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3gz_NxyuMoVIVGCEfCCSSM7_SoGqjvW1SbSZySpohscFwRn2A6Wzljp6E_aem_Mlc6ojrHWwTKgCnrJcSbeQ
Thank you for this. It was hysterical! And also, not wrong.
The review promises to ruin it for you and it absolutely does. But it’s right.
I have never liked this movie.
I didn’t see it when it initially came out, it was probably a 10 years old film by the time I got around to watching it.
Perhaps, like others have said, our culture had started to move on from some of the plot points & that’s why I didn’t enjoy it?
I can understand why some enjoy it as a holiday season film but it has a very dated feel to it.
(Fat shaming, creepy pursuits of love interests etc)
I never saw Love, Actually when it originally came out, but watched it in 2023 after realizing it had many actors I loved, specifically Andrew Lincoln who I came to know in The Walking Dead.
I hated the Emma Thompson story. Like when she’s sobbing in the bedroom – THAT is a love story?!? It’s really a very sad movie. I didn’t like it at all.
It is wild how young Keira started to act as an adult woman in the movies, when she was just a teenager. As if all the early 20 actresses disappeared in UK. Why would a director hire a 17-year old for that role when all the men she is acting with are in their 30s?
Bob Dylan was one of the first to use the cue cards like that…Subterranean Homesick Blues.
Yes, yes that part was creepy and unrealistic. As in: How did Andrew’s character not know that his friend Peter was going to come to the door at any second? Where was he gonna stash his huge stalker cue cards? What really bothered me about this story line was how cold Andrew’s character was to Juliet because he liked her but couldn’t have her. Toxic masculinity. So he’s mean to her though she’d done absolutely nothing to warrant it and then he has the audacity to potentially drive a wedge in the girl’s marriage, I HATE him, ugh.
In other Keira news: her new show “Black Doves” on Netflix with Ben Whishaw is fun. Maybe one of her best and Ben W is always great. I highly recommend. And it’s Xmas themed, so can replace Love Actually, if u want!
I admit I liked the movie when it first came out, but the feminist in me grew more appalled each time I rewatched it.
Now I can’t watch it at all. As Lindy West notes in her infamous review of the movie (helpfully linked above), the women in the film barely speak.
Emma Thompson is luminous, but in her most famous scene, she’s just silently emoting.
This movie did not age well at all. The best part is Andrew Lincoln.