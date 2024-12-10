Mail: Prince Harry must be furious about Prince William & Donald Trump’s meeting!

For five years, this has been a near-constant genre of royal commentary: “The Windsors are doing something and Prince Harry MUST be furious about it!” This is also connected to the commentary about the Windsors constantly doing and saying things in the UK, but solely for an audience of one: Prince Harry. Prince William walks down a road and Harry MUST be furious about it, and also, William was intentionally directing his walk to make Harry mad! Well, obviously, those commentators are feeding on William’s meeting with Donald Trump in Paris over the weekend. The meeting was, according to the royalists, all about William’s preparations to be king (aren’t you jealous, Harry??) and Harry MUST be furious that William met with Harry’s political enemy, and that’s the whole reason why William did it too. These people are insane and they make the Windsors sound like nutjobs.

Donald Trump’s meeting with Prince William will have both ‘outraged’ and ‘worried’ Prince Harry, it was claimed today. Royal experts have said it is not out of the question that President Trump raised the Prince of Wales’ estranged brother and Meghan Markle in private talks at the UK Ambassador’s residence in Paris on Saturday. The decision for William to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral and meet President Trump is viewed as another sign of the ‘transition of power’ from King Charles to his eldest son as Britain’s monarch battles cancer. Royal biographer and investigative journalist Tom Bower predicted that Harry would be seething, and concerned, by the meeting. Harry is in the middle of a row over his visa with Donald Trump now holding the power over whether his application will be published by the US courts. He could even to try to deport him if Harry lied about his historical drug use when he emigrated. ‘The image from Paris [of William and Trump together] must outrage the exiles in Montecito. They hate Trump and unlike the paltry events attended by the Sussexes, William was on the world stage alongside the powerbrokers’, he said. He added: ‘Seeing Prince William meet Donald Trump was an unusual pleasure. The prince embodies the future – both as the monarch and of Britain. He suggests both continuity and a fresh start. We are witnessing the beginning of the transition from King Charles’. Royal commentator Phil Dampier said: ‘I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when William met Trump in Paris in case they discussed Harry. Prince Harry, he and Meghan must be worried that a Trump presidency will put them in jeopardy. Harry has of course admitted taking drugs and we don’t know if he declared this, as he should have done, on his visa application… William is now very much a king in waiting. He will increasingly take on major roles in public that the King will not do because of his health and when Catherine is back to full fitness I think we will see the couple as the most important in the royal family. The King and Queen are doing a great job but William and Kate are very much the future’.

[From The Daily Mail]

They’re practically salivating at the idea that the heir to the throne might have begged a fascist white nationalist to deport Prince Harry, who is married to an American citizen and is father to two American citizens. Granted, Trump has repeatedly said that they’re coming after the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship, and he’s also repeatedly said that mass deportations will start on Day 1. So who knows. I guess my point is that this is a whole-ass sh-tshow. I wouldn’t put it past William to say some sh-t about Harry to Trump, just as I assume those Heritage nutjobs are also trying to make something happen. We’ll see.





