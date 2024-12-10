Mail: Prince Harry must be furious about Prince William & Donald Trump’s meeting!

For five years, this has been a near-constant genre of royal commentary: “The Windsors are doing something and Prince Harry MUST be furious about it!” This is also connected to the commentary about the Windsors constantly doing and saying things in the UK, but solely for an audience of one: Prince Harry. Prince William walks down a road and Harry MUST be furious about it, and also, William was intentionally directing his walk to make Harry mad! Well, obviously, those commentators are feeding on William’s meeting with Donald Trump in Paris over the weekend. The meeting was, according to the royalists, all about William’s preparations to be king (aren’t you jealous, Harry??) and Harry MUST be furious that William met with Harry’s political enemy, and that’s the whole reason why William did it too. These people are insane and they make the Windsors sound like nutjobs.
Donald Trump’s meeting with Prince William will have both ‘outraged’ and ‘worried’ Prince Harry, it was claimed today. Royal experts have said it is not out of the question that President Trump raised the Prince of Wales’ estranged brother and Meghan Markle in private talks at the UK Ambassador’s residence in Paris on Saturday. The decision for William to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral and meet President Trump is viewed as another sign of the ‘transition of power’ from King Charles to his eldest son as Britain’s monarch battles cancer.
Royal biographer and investigative journalist Tom Bower predicted that Harry would be seething, and concerned, by the meeting. Harry is in the middle of a row over his visa with Donald Trump now holding the power over whether his application will be published by the US courts. He could even to try to deport him if Harry lied about his historical drug use when he emigrated.
‘The image from Paris [of William and Trump together] must outrage the exiles in Montecito. They hate Trump and unlike the paltry events attended by the Sussexes, William was on the world stage alongside the powerbrokers’, he said. He added: ‘Seeing Prince William meet Donald Trump was an unusual pleasure. The prince embodies the future – both as the monarch and of Britain. He suggests both continuity and a fresh start. We are witnessing the beginning of the transition from King Charles’.
Royal commentator Phil Dampier said: ‘I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when William met Trump in Paris in case they discussed Harry. Prince Harry, he and Meghan must be worried that a Trump presidency will put them in jeopardy. Harry has of course admitted taking drugs and we don’t know if he declared this, as he should have done, on his visa application… William is now very much a king in waiting. He will increasingly take on major roles in public that the King will not do because of his health and when Catherine is back to full fitness I think we will see the couple as the most important in the royal family. The King and Queen are doing a great job but William and Kate are very much the future’.
They’re practically salivating at the idea that the heir to the throne might have begged a fascist white nationalist to deport Prince Harry, who is married to an American citizen and is father to two American citizens. Granted, Trump has repeatedly said that they’re coming after the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship, and he’s also repeatedly said that mass deportations will start on Day 1. So who knows. I guess my point is that this is a whole-ass sh-tshow. I wouldn’t put it past William to say some sh-t about Harry to Trump, just as I assume those Heritage nutjobs are also trying to make something happen. We’ll see.
There’s no row over his visa application. A court already settled this matter. The Heritage Foundation is just wasting money pursuing something they know they can’t win.
Also, the second Trump allows Harry’s visa application file to go public is the second someone finds a way to leak Melania’s file. Everyone knows this. Somewhere out there are people smart enough and pissed off enough to make it happen. Of course, MAGAts are free to test this assumption at their convenience.
And Musk’s visa. Question’s may also be asked about Piers Morgan, Tom Parker Bowles (who actually dealt), Lord Freddie Windsor, Ossie Osbourne, Brian Cox and any number of other British celebs/stars/politicians!
I’m almost afraid to ask, but what is the problem with the physicist, Brian Cox? I just started watching his show on the planets and I really like it. Am I about to regret that?
I’m sure Harry completely understands that meeting with people you don’t necessarily like is part of the job.
And Harry said that being King is the one job that none of the royals actually want, so he won’t be jealous.
Right now, countries all over the world are trying to massage TFG’s massive orange ego. I’m no fan of William’s, but you’re 100% right, EM, that this is part of his job!
And yes, SunnySide Up, Harry has stated numerous times that he doesn’t want his brother’s job or goldfish bowl life. He has also stated that he wanted to be treated with dignity–that is the issue.
The Daily Fail is in the clinch with Harry–posdibly why they’re dog whistling to the Heritage Foundation. Gross use of a “newspaper.”
“We are witnessing the beginning of the transition from King Charles.” Really? Charles died? This is gross. Are they talking about the Charles, who according to Trump, PW just LOVES so much?
So Tom Bower is an investgative journalist now too? It never fails to amaze me that a national newspaper in a country, will print comments about grown adults who are in positions of power having conversations that sound like they belong in a 6th grade locker room. I don’t know what Trump will do as he has the attention span of the gnat, but a trump appointed judge said that this was nonsense. All of this is predicated on the fact that they assume that Harry must have lied, like they can’t even consider the fact that he answered every question honestly and there’s nothing there. And that Harry and Meghan will just be like okay guess we’ll put boards up on our mansion windows and a bindle on our backs and hit the road. They are wealthy this would be in court for the entirety of his administration. You shouldn’t have spent the past 40 years presuming that all the hard work would be done by Harry, if you didn’t you wouldn’t be in this predicament hoping that this man literally got deported and had to come back to do the heavy lifting.
Exactly, Harry has the money to challenge any change to his immediate status in the courts. If it were to happen. That’s a big IF. I don’t think Trump is at all concerned with Harry’s visa.
Bower keeps on trying to please the “senior” UK royals like Incandescent Huevo.
None of the Windsors can expect Harry back any time soon to do their cringe-begging from the British taxpayers. Harry is a mature, self supporting man, husband and father with no financial need to grovel for publicly funded handouts. The welfare royals along with the Tom Bower’s of the tabloid world have zero pride in their ‘work’ because it has no value to anyone. I expect they know that and need someone to blame for the hopeless dependancy they find themselves in. Poor old Bower, lashing out at the one that got away. It’s all he has to offer as he limps along towards his own retirement. I almost feel sorry for him, an empty shell with nothing of value to leave behind.
Harry couldn’t care less about his brother’s posturing.
We all know TOB is nothing but an empty (ill-fitting) suit who doesn’t read his briefing notes and likes to boast about it. Bulliam the Incandescent has been preparing for kingship since forever, we’re told, but then we get that undiplomatic fawning over a racist rapist, a convicted felon.
So why again would Harry envy someone who’s clearly not only out of his depth — but also unintelligent, unwilling, unprepared and unqualified?
I hope, if anything, Harry got a good laugh about the photos showing William playing big-boy statesman.
But he probably didn’t even notice them. Unlike his brother, Harry is busy.
I don’t think Harry gives a f**k about this meeting. If anything I’m sure he is laughing because he didn’t have to do it.
What desperation.
Dementia Don and Homeless looking William meeting…. Harry probably just shook his head, if anything.
I hope Trump filled his depends just before the meeting.. I actually think this all makes Peggy look extremely desperate and like a fool.
Why in heavens name would the palace think that dragging Harry back to salty Island…..like a run away slave be a good look…at all. Asking trump to deport Harry would be horrible for them…my God…. The back lash would be intense
There are 195 other countries to consider other than the UK. Crazy stalker media is a guarantee that the UK will never be the Sussexes home again. They’re in the “if we can’t have you no one can” phase of their abuse. Harry and Meghan ignoring them is driving the ratchets crazy, and might even drive them to try even more dangerous ploys–which diminishes the royal family by association.
The UK is getting a preview of what will happen to Louis in about 20 years time. I feel so sorry for the Wales kids
I agree, it would rapidly bring down the monarchy like nothing else could.
Narrator: the Windsors are, in fact, nutjobs. As is the 🍊🤡.
I first thought that was a peach instead of an orange, but ass clown works too .
I’d bet Harry wants nowhere near the bigoted con man (and yes, that description fis his brother, too).
They’re all delulu.
These people are deranged. I doubt Harry was paying attention to this.
There’s a level of sadism within royal reporting, the public for reading it and yeah the monarchy for encouraging it. Wanting to see Harry suffer whether it be from enraged jealousy over his brother…meeting trump(lol) or the prospect of Harry being deported and having his whole family suffer. It’s deeply uncomfortable to witness.
Given the high visibility NY events Prince Harry attended this year, using the word “paltry” to describe events he’s attended is hilarious. They’re completely unhinged.
Bower is seething as always. He wants Harry to be jealous. He needs to get a life.
It’s a deliberate attempt to rattle Harry just as his UK court case is about to restart. Bower and others are just tired old has-beens with nothing else to write about. They’re really desperate to have Harry back as William is such an embarrassment to the UK. Sucking up to Trump is the last thing he should have done given how the entire world apart from Russian’s Putin, feels about him. William would have protected his own reputation by refusing to engage in such an idiotic move. He’ll regret it. His advisors’ are giving him terrible advice. Could be Camilla setting him up by whispering in a few ears of how best to achieve that? Harry’s welcome in many countries and of course Biden can also grant him a pre-emptive pardon. Trump’s got more to worry about and his spokes person said weeks ago when asked by a reporter, that he has no intention of following up on Harry’s immigration because it is over and the records are sealed. Bower and others need to find another target to hunt. They could start with fake cancer claims. There’s a juicy scandal there right under their noses.
Some of these writers sound like bitter exes, they want Harry to come back so they can scapegoat him. I am surprised that it took the DM this long to bring Harry’s very alleged” jealousy” into it.
Like all domestic abusers: “If I can’t have you nobody will”. It features in all domestic stalking attacks. These British stalkers like Bitter Bower need a wake up call to stop encouraging violence against Harry. They should be trying to protect William from making such ill-judged moves as being proud to meet Trump at a ‘heads of government’ meeting. Neither of them had a right to be there.
Anybody who saw the desperately sad photo of Kate on the verge of tears and Will looking grim would not be jealous of either of them. Material wealth and status without a sense of purpose and inner peace is no blessing.
I seriously doubt Harry reads the Daily Mail. He had people doing it for him to address stuff but I cannot imagine he keeps on top of Will the way Will clearly stalks him.
O M G. Why would anyone be jealous of anyone in the world who had to meet the Orange Blob? Billy Idle can have that job.
As always, the rr tell us the truth but flip the names. William was the one who had to meet trump and was furious. Harry is home laughing and glad he doesn’t have to do that anymore.
“William is now very much a king in waiting.”
And of course as a visionary monarch he discusses with world leaders what is most important and desicive matter for the future Britain: Prince Harry’s visa.
How glorious.
I just keep thinking — Harry is supposed to be jealous of his brother shaking hands with a convicted rapist and thirty-four times over convicted felon? Really! Huh.
“It has been claimed.”
—The Daily Mail: making the passive voice really *work*.
“It has been claimed” the get out clause for made up stories to stop Harry/Meghan suing. It’s on so many of these stories in the DM. “Sources say.” “insiders say” “it is rumoured” etc.