Raw milk can contain the bird flu virus & salmonella. People should not drink it.

In the 1860s, French scientist Louis Pasteur developed the process later named for him that made certain foods like milk safe to consume. Before pasteurization, one in four foodborne illnesses came from dairy. After pasteurization, bacteria, viruses, pathogens, et al. are eliminated or rendered useless, thus removing the risk of death and disease. So naturally, Trump’s nominee to direct the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is against it. RFK Jr. prefers drinking unpasteurized milk, often called raw milk. Not every state allows the retail sale of raw milk, and there’s a federal ban of its sale across state lines. California, the largest dairy producer in the country, does allow for the sale of raw milk, and has had over 500 herds infected with H5N1 bird flu virus. One such infected CA herd includes Raw Farm, RFK Jr.’s brand of choice. Their products are being recalled, and the CEO is predictably unhinged about the government infringing on people’s right to drink milk… contaminated with bird flu.
Raw Farm products have been recalled, the CEO is not handling it well: Last week, California public health officials announced a voluntary recall by Raw Farm LLC after detecting the [H5N1] virus in raw milk and cream at company bottling and storage sites. … Still, Raw Farm CEO and founder Mark McAfee questioned why California officials were asking him to pull his products from shelves, saying they were over-reacting since no one has yet gotten sick. “That’s because this is just the latest convenient platform to attack legal raw milk in California!” he wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “Protect consumers from what???”
There are no proven health benefits to raw milk: There’s little scientific evidence to support these [pro-raw milk] claims, said John Lucey, director of the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Research and a food science professor. “The short answer is no, there are no proven benefits,” he told USA TODAY. “You are being conned with these claims,” he said. “This is snake oil.” … Before pasteurization, people routinely were sickened and died from drinking raw milk, catching diseases like tuberculosis, and raw milk is still far more likely than pasteurized milk to contain bacteria like salmonella, E. coli and listeria. “I don’t have any time for farmers who want to put other people at risk for products they make on their farm, knowingly,” said Lucey, who grew up on a dairy farm.
More diseases linked to Raw Farm: In 2023 and 2024, more than 100 people fell ill from salmonella linked to raw milk from Raw Farm, the same company now at the center of raw milk recalls for bird flu. At least seven people were hospitalized, and 40% of cases were in children. … In a July 11 blog post, Raw Farm called the investigation the result of a “corrupt, biased agenda” including from the Food and Drug Administration and the media. “This is just the most recent of a long history of dirty tricks,” the post said. “If you see concerning and questionable headlines, please be very clear we are in a war zone with a corrupt system that hates raw milk.” Before that, the company’s products were linked to several outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and campylobacter, according to the University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research.
The dirt on germs in raw milk: Bacteria and viruses that can make people sick are found throughout farms. Bacteria like E. coli are present in poop or in the dirt, so cows can lie down and get contaminated material on their udders, said Dr. Meghan Davis, an associate professor of environmental health and engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Typically, the milking process has standards to wipe down udders and equipment before milking begins. But some bacteria can remain and contaminate the milk. Pasteurization kills these pathogens, but they can persist in raw milk.
“Protect consumers from what???” Oh nothing, just diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, or death. So if you’re like Mark Renton from Trainspotting and prefer to choose life, stick to tried and true pasteurized dairy. And don’t worry about Raw Food CEO Mark McAfee’s prospects: not only is raw milk fan RFK Jr. the nominee to run HHS, but he’s already invited McAfee to apply for a position at the FDA. RFK Jr. — the man whom 77 Nobel laureate scientists are begging the Senate to not confirm, and whose brain was an inhospitable living environment for a worm — tapping the farmer whose unsanitary working practices have led to cases of bird flu, salmonella, E. coli, and campylobacter, to work at the Food and Drug Administration. I’d be laughing at the farcical elements here — like McAfee deliriously ranting “we are in a war zone with a corrupt system that hates raw milk!” — if these preachings weren’t also so potentially lethal.
Photo credit: IMAGO/hoo-me.com/MediaPunch/Avalon and via Instagram/RFK Jr. and Raw Farm
Honestly I am at a point where if a dumb MAGA wants to drink raw milk and fall ill? Let them. FAFO.
Same. This is my point of view on all things MAGA now.
That’s my thought as well. Want to drink bleach? Do it. Want your kid to get measles? Whatever. Want to drink raw milk? Go for it. Seriously. What. Ever.
Since so many people fell for the “lizard brain” reaction- voting for a white man because we fear smart woman, and can’t stand a black woman in a position of power-
they won the election.
Let them drink the milk.
Perhaps natural selection is all we have left to save our world.
Wear masks when the viruses come y’all- the feds will let millions more die, just like shitler did during covid.
If he had actually not removed the response office President Obama put into place- maybe my mother wouldn’t have died of covid on May 6, 2020.
Maybe a lot of people would have been spared.
But we’re in a worse place now. Let robert kennedy drive another wife to suicide and drink all the raw milk he wants.
It isn’t just that dumb person, they are probably gonna give that to their small children as well. The government has a responsibility to protect children even from their parent’s idiocy.
You took the words right out of my phone. By all means, indulge yourselves.
Same. If they are so stupid – go for it.
Thank you for posting this, Kismet! Preach! Anyone ever walk around a cemetery and realize how many people died young before pasteurization, vaccines and antibiotics? More than half of my great-grandparents siblings died before the age of 21. These idiots want us dragged back into the f#cking bronze age.
I don’t really care if an adult decides to do something stupid. The problem is they give it to their kids who don’t have a say or choice usually. 40% of those sickened were kids. Also the diseases that are carried in some cases can be passed on to those who didn’t drink the milk.
👆
With vaccines and foods, children are entirely at the mercy of their parents, and it breaks my heart every time I hear about children dying from measles or extreme dietary practices.
Let them drink raw milk and get sick. My concern is they’ll be vectors for spreading bird flu to people with brain cells
This is exactly the problem – infectious diseases never stay in just one population. It would absolutely spead out from there.
How does that phrase go — if something doesn’t kill you, it mutates and tries again.
So it’s not a question of *if *but *when* viruses like H5N1 will make the jump from animal to human infection to human to human infection, and it will be rather sooner than later.
TB was a big thing behind pasteurization laws. Of course, cattle are tested for it, but there could be a lag in testing and when a cow is infected. Why take chances? Do they really want TB sanitoriums to be a big thing again?
Bigly. Yes.
Hell, let’s stop testing for TB in cattle
And mad cow disease too. Sounds like a plan.
At this point, if these morons want to drink raw milk and risk life-threatening diseases, let them. I believe Charles Darwin called this “survival of the fittest.” I call it “culling the herd.”
Unfortunately, though, these are the types of morons who won’t mask or isolate when ill and will be out spreading the diseases to others.
Currently in school for a career change in the medical field and I cannot tell you how many times pasteurization has come up during various science classes. It was a huge medical achievement by Pasteur and I swear, people are so stupid. Current generations weren’t around when people were dying from dairy or from polio or other childhood diseases so they do not understand how badly it affected people. Heaven forbid they read history books or listen to scientists. Yes, let’s listen to the whack jobs promoting raw milk where it’s only a matter of time before another outbreak of illnesses.
Honestly how is RFK Jr. not dead yet?!
I would recommend planting a garden and getting to know local farmers. These clowns are going to deregulate foods and drugs. People will die as a result.
Let the trash take itself out