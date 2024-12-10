Katie Holmes denies the story about Tom Cruise setting up a trust fund for Suri

Suri Cruise turned 18 years old this year. After Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise, Katie and Suri lived full-time in New York, and Suri is fully a New Yorker. Suri is currently a freshman in college and from the looks of things, Katie and Suri are handling it pretty well. Katie has an empty nest, but Suri comes home often to visit her. Tom has had nothing to do with Suri or Katie since 2012. That’s when Katie and Tom divorced, and Katie negotiated a divorce settlement which set her & Suri up in New York. Katie still works, but I would imagine the divorce settlement has largely financed their lifestyles. In recent days, the Daily Mail has been trying to make one particular story happen: that Tom Cruise set up a multi-million-dollar trust fund for Suri and it kicked in when she turned 18. Well, Katie just denied it:

Katie Holmes is setting the record straight about her daughter Suri Cruise’s finances. On Sunday, Dec. 8, Holmes, 45, shared a post on Instagram disputing a report from the Daily Mail that alleged that 18-year-old Suri had become a millionaire after her trust fund from her father Tom Cruise recently kicked in. The outlet reported that a source said Suri gained access to her trust fund from the Top Gun: Maverick star, 62, in April when she turned 18, and that she has an additional trust fund from her mother. “Completely false,” Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the article. “Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up.” “Enough,” she added in the caption.

For years, I’ve wondered about the terms of Katie and Tom’s divorce, specifically the financial aspect of it. In many divorces, the wealthier parent does have to provide some kind of trust or separate account specifically for the kid’s education/college. While Suri might not have a trust, I wonder if there’s been a separate account for her education? Of course, Katie and Tom settled the divorce so quickly, it also seems possible that Katie accepted a lump-sum settlement with the understanding that everything to do with Suri’s education needed to come from that divorce settlement money. Anyway, it’s interesting that Katie even bothered to deny this. Maybe Suri wanted her to say something.