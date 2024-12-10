Katie Holmes denies the story about Tom Cruise setting up a trust fund for Suri

Suri Cruise turned 18 years old this year. After Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise, Katie and Suri lived full-time in New York, and Suri is fully a New Yorker. Suri is currently a freshman in college and from the looks of things, Katie and Suri are handling it pretty well. Katie has an empty nest, but Suri comes home often to visit her. Tom has had nothing to do with Suri or Katie since 2012. That’s when Katie and Tom divorced, and Katie negotiated a divorce settlement which set her & Suri up in New York. Katie still works, but I would imagine the divorce settlement has largely financed their lifestyles. In recent days, the Daily Mail has been trying to make one particular story happen: that Tom Cruise set up a multi-million-dollar trust fund for Suri and it kicked in when she turned 18. Well, Katie just denied it:
Katie Holmes is setting the record straight about her daughter Suri Cruise’s finances.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, Holmes, 45, shared a post on Instagram disputing a report from the Daily Mail that alleged that 18-year-old Suri had become a millionaire after her trust fund from her father Tom Cruise recently kicked in.
The outlet reported that a source said Suri gained access to her trust fund from the Top Gun: Maverick star, 62, in April when she turned 18, and that she has an additional trust fund from her mother.
“Completely false,” Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the article. “Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up.”
“Enough,” she added in the caption.
[From People]
For years, I’ve wondered about the terms of Katie and Tom’s divorce, specifically the financial aspect of it. In many divorces, the wealthier parent does have to provide some kind of trust or separate account specifically for the kid’s education/college. While Suri might not have a trust, I wonder if there’s been a separate account for her education? Of course, Katie and Tom settled the divorce so quickly, it also seems possible that Katie accepted a lump-sum settlement with the understanding that everything to do with Suri’s education needed to come from that divorce settlement money. Anyway, it’s interesting that Katie even bothered to deny this. Maybe Suri wanted her to say something.
Suri Cruise, marking her 18th birthday with a walk through NYC streets, faces a new chapter where she can legally share her personal experiences. Despite a public childhood and the complexities of her family dynamics, she steps into adulthood ready to openly discuss her journey and the absence of her father, Tom Cruise, due to his Scientology ties.
Katie Holmes was seen out and about on Sunday afternoon, casually sporting wet hair as she strolled through the neighborhood.
Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxed stroll with her daughter, Suri Cruise, after a supermarket run in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their day out.
Happy actress Katie Holmes has her hands full with water and coffee as she arrives at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City.
Years ago, there were a ton of stories built around Tom Cruise seemingly having NOTHING to do with his daughter, and he was called out for being a deadbeat Dad and for his ties to Scientology. This type of reporting on TC has mostly disappeared. Katie Holmes actually taking the time and effort to clap back might put the spotlight back on how she got out of that relationship with her daughter and cut all ties to TC.
So why does Tom Cruise want us to think he’s done something good for the kid he didn’t see?
I’m not NOT going to call out Cult Dad TC for this one. He or his people might have put that out, but it’s just as likely the DM is DM-ing.
I think the DM made this up. I don’t think TC or KH (there was an update saying she had a trust fund for Suri too), are speaking to the DM. There was no need for this story. No one is checking for Suri but the Daily Mail.
Hmm…didn’t think about the Dm making it up.
Both Tom Cruise and/ or the DM benefit from this. Either probably would not have expected Katie or Suri to react publicly.
The DM loves Tom Cruise so it must be annoying for Katie to see them lie about him setting up a trust fund for Suri. The divorce settlement probably included Tom paying for Suri’s college education.
I am reading through the latest celebitchy posts and can not help but wonder the RF was christmas shopping at Daily Fail to strengthen their network.
I think I owe Katie an apology. I remember when she had Suri walking around New York in (kiddie) high heels and lipstick, shopping at Sephora. I was seriously concerned for this child’s future. Suri turned out fine.
It wasn’t Katie idea to dress Suri in heels and lipstick, it was Tom’s advisors at Scientology who told him and Katie how Suri would be dressed, hair styled and cut. The advisors even played a part in naming her Suri. Katie’s father was a powerful divorce lawyer. He is the one who told Katie not to tell Tom that she wanted a divorce. He privately arranged for Katie and Suri to leave and tuck them away safely from Scientology henchmen. Her father arranged that Tom forfeit all parental rights to Katie and the financial settlement that would sustain his daughter and granddaughter for life. He had the goods on Tom and Scientology. The church of Scientology told Tom not to contest the divorce due to the documented information that Katie’s father had. Hence, away from the controller, Scientology, and the controlled Tom, Suri began to look and live like a normal child. By the way, Tom learned about the divorce thru the news media. He didn’t even know that Katie and Suri had moved. He was completely blindsided.
This tracks with what I know about scientology. It’s clear Katie had to sign a nondisclosure agreement to get Suri out, and I would have done the same thing.
One of the many things the Daily Fail is known for is never checking sources. They always run with the first telling. The truth be damned.
Good for her. Celebs ignoring tabloid lies isn’t slowing tabloids down. If more would follow suit and at least call them out on it, maybe SM sites at least would start fact checking and putting something on the tabloid posts. They certainly want to fact check the stew out of normal people’s posts. Let them do the same to tabloid ones.
Katie responded because stories like this put Suri at risk.
I’m guessing the college student lives low key and free. Attaching her to some wild trust fund can make her a target for all sorts.
Yes, that’s what I thought too. Saying she’s very rich makes her a target for kidnappers and scammers and who knows what.
She lives such a low key, unpublic life too, so it’s really shitty of them to draw attention to her.
Holmes herself stated that as the reason in one of her replies.
It’s dangerous for Suri.
Excellent point.
I can understand Katie clapping back at the DM. They could be putting Suri in a dangerous position by leading people to believe she’s sitting on a ton of money. They’re making the girl a target. It’s bad enough once people find out that she’s Tom Cruise’s daughter. People might automatically assume she’s very wealthy because of her dad, but the tabloid highlighting it, just puts a target on the poor girl’s back. They should leave the girl alone so she can be a regular college student. She’s not in the entertainment business.
Sad to see stories like this appearing seemingly out of the blue.
It’s high time someone put this bunch of lying liars like the Fail, the Scum and the Excess out of business.
Fingers crossed for Mr Justice Man the Dragon Slayer aka Big Red to prevail over Murdoch and Harmsworth Rothermere and their minions the rota 🐀🐀🐀 and various entertainment “reporters”.
Why do I remember that she got one of the worse settlements in hollywood,like a lump sum of 400k?
She asked only for full custody of Suri and no money for herself. Suri got child support until she was 18. Nothing afterwards.
Given the circumstances, it wouldn’t surprise me if Katie had accepted a very minimal financial settlement in exchange for full custody of her daughter.
If TC has no haters, I’m dead. I will never understand how people are obsessed with someone who so publicly is a horrible human to his own child?! He’s gross and I keep hoping he falls off, and we never have to hear about his cult loving oompa loompa ass.