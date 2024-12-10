The past two years have been horrible for the Middleton family. Their house of cards collapsed last year, when Carole and Michael Middleton’s business, Party Pieces, went bankrupt and the court ordered an insolvency firm to negotiate the sale of the Party Pieces’ name and stock. The scope of the Middletons’ mismanagement, debt and lies was breathtaking, and they left numerous businesses, small vendors, banks and creditors on the hook for millions of pounds. The Middletons were so broke-ass, they couldn’t even pay the insolvency firm handling Party Pieces’ bankruptcy. They were looking at being permanently shunned from polite society. But then something shifted with the Princess of Wales’s health this year, and suddenly, the Middletons were able to negotiate a deal for themselves. They were back in the fold, welcomed at Ascot and Wimbledon, and the bad press magically stopped. Not only that, royal reporters are back to acting like the Middletons are completely embraced by the Windsors.
Princess Kate has had a tough year with her cancer struggles, and her Middleton family have been “pivotal”, according to experts. Carole and Michael Middleton are said to have been “very welcomed into the royal fold”, and will be rewarded this Christmas.
Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said: “The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold. They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen. And I think there’s, I think there’s a good relationship between the King and the Middletons. The Middletons have been so pivotal and important this year.”
Royal reporter Richard Palmer said that the Middleton family could even be invited to stay at Sandringham with the royal family this Christmas, due to their close bond. Katie continued: “I think it’s a very real possibility if there’s space, because that’s the problem with Sandringham. It sounds ridiculous. There’s not enough space, but why not? But there are outhouses, and Anmer Hall is only a stone’s throw from Sandringham.”
[From The Sun]
Ah, to be a royal reporter! To feel no need to give any kind of history or context or truth. No, King Charles doesn’t like the Middletons. They’ve been lowkey beefing for more than a decade. In fact, I still believe that the Middletons’ fall from grace last year was at least partially engineered by Charles and Camilla, in the sense that Charles and Camilla did nothing to stop the downfall and likely tacitly or openly approved of the reporting around the Middletons’ debt and financial catastrophe. Charles tolerates the Middletons staying at Anmer Hall, but he will not invite them to stay at the big house. And yes, the Middletons will be in Norfolk this Christmas, as will the Parker-Bowles family.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey on the day of the "Together At Christmas" carol service, in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.
The Princess of Wales arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
James Middleton walks with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, followed by his sister Pippa and mother Carole, as they arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
Pictured: Carole Middleton
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
No way would the middletons stay at Sandringham. I doubt the queen was fond of them
I doubt the Queen was fond of them either. Looks to me that they were part of the negotiations between Peg and Can’t. I’m sure they have inside info that needs to remain quiet so the Royal family makes it appear that they are liked.
I think that they are mistaking the queen being polite with her liking them. Now, I can see her being a bit kinder to James as he is someone who, especially with his love of dogs, could bring that out in her.
I think james exaggerated his alleged closeness to the queen.
If the story is true about James staying at Sandringham with Ella then I suspect the Queen (QE2) telling James that Ella can stay in his room was actually the Queen meaning that Ella stays in the room and is not left to wander around? James said Ella wandered over and said hello to his now wife so it shows James was in the habit of letting his dog off leash and not paying attention to where she was.
No one is welcoming them in. And I hope the Middletons continue to be harassed wherever they go for failing to pay the small businesses they conned. Disgusting lot.
Well well, the BRF Rota announcing the splendidness of the RF contacts with Trump and the Middletons on the same day. What a world we all live in now. Blech.
“Charles tolerates the Middletons staying at Anmer Hall, but he will not invite them to stay at the big house”
But JMidy said TQ… He didn’t lie there, did he, when he mentioned staying at Sandringham?
That said, no matter what really happened with or between Willnot and Kannot, I don’t get why the Middletonedeafs didn’t remain banned, even if something was negotiated. Just imagine all the people who were stiffed and now have to see them again rubbing shoulders in royal boxes and elsewhere, like WAbbey.
I thought it came out that Chuckie was *majorly* ticked off that the Mids were in the Summer’s Eve commercial, playing games with the kidlets and there was ‘nary a frame of HIM in it at all.
“Outhouses”??? Bwahahahaha!!! Where I live “outhouses” has a much different meaning to the one I assume they’re meaning but yeah, an “outhouse” would be perfect for the Middletons! Bwahahaha!!! I’m gonna chuckle about this all day 🙂
🤣😂😂
I guess I’m confused bc can the Middletons not just go to sandrigham for lunch if they’re already staying at anmer? Is sandringham only for people who are invited to stay overnight? Bc it’s kind of a snub to not be invited for lunch when you’re so nearby right? Idk all of this is confusing to me.
The whole point of the Mids being at Amner is that it is an *excuse* for Pegs and Kitty to *escape* the formal feedbag lunch with Chuckie and his Nag, to say Mumsy and Dear Dad are awaiting at the manse for luncheon.
The rota seem to forget that Camilla is now Queen and she will prioritize her own family during Christmas. The Middletons have only been seen with William once at Ascot anyway. They haven’t been near anyone else, in particular Charles and Camilla.
Yes, Charles would have invited them if only there were enough room on his vast estate.