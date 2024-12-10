Carole & Michael Middleton have been ‘very welcomed into the royal fold’ in 2024

The past two years have been horrible for the Middleton family. Their house of cards collapsed last year, when Carole and Michael Middleton’s business, Party Pieces, went bankrupt and the court ordered an insolvency firm to negotiate the sale of the Party Pieces’ name and stock. The scope of the Middletons’ mismanagement, debt and lies was breathtaking, and they left numerous businesses, small vendors, banks and creditors on the hook for millions of pounds. The Middletons were so broke-ass, they couldn’t even pay the insolvency firm handling Party Pieces’ bankruptcy. They were looking at being permanently shunned from polite society. But then something shifted with the Princess of Wales’s health this year, and suddenly, the Middletons were able to negotiate a deal for themselves. They were back in the fold, welcomed at Ascot and Wimbledon, and the bad press magically stopped. Not only that, royal reporters are back to acting like the Middletons are completely embraced by the Windsors.

Princess Kate has had a tough year with her cancer struggles, and her Middleton family have been “pivotal”, according to experts. Carole and Michael Middleton are said to have been “very welcomed into the royal fold”, and will be rewarded this Christmas. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said: “The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold. They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen. And I think there’s, I think there’s a good relationship between the King and the Middletons. The Middletons have been so pivotal and important this year.” Royal reporter Richard Palmer said that the Middleton family could even be invited to stay at Sandringham with the royal family this Christmas, due to their close bond. Katie continued: “I think it’s a very real possibility if there’s space, because that’s the problem with Sandringham. It sounds ridiculous. There’s not enough space, but why not? But there are outhouses, and Anmer Hall is only a stone’s throw from Sandringham.”

[From The Sun]

Ah, to be a royal reporter! To feel no need to give any kind of history or context or truth. No, King Charles doesn’t like the Middletons. They’ve been lowkey beefing for more than a decade. In fact, I still believe that the Middletons’ fall from grace last year was at least partially engineered by Charles and Camilla, in the sense that Charles and Camilla did nothing to stop the downfall and likely tacitly or openly approved of the reporting around the Middletons’ debt and financial catastrophe. Charles tolerates the Middletons staying at Anmer Hall, but he will not invite them to stay at the big house. And yes, the Middletons will be in Norfolk this Christmas, as will the Parker-Bowles family.





