Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to ban seed oil, so Trump made him eat McDonald’s

A worm ate part of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s brain, and it’s widely assumed that the man takes steroids. He also loves to decapitate dead whales and leave random dead bear bodies in Central Park. He is also anti-vaccine and a years-long advocate of dangerous junk science. He is personally responsible for a deadly outbreak of measles in Samoa. He is not what I would consider a “healthy” man. But Kennedy is Donald Trump’s choice to lead Health and Human Services. Kennedy’s motto is apparently “Make America Healthy Again.” That’s what Don Trump Jr. posted alongside this photo – Don Jr., Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy and Speaker Mike Johnson all eating some McDonald’s on a private plane (probably the plane which once belonged to Jeffrey Epstein).

This photo-op with what was probably cold-as-hell McDonald’s food was making a point, many people believe. Donald Trump is a huge fan of fast food, and he’s also a very unhealthy person. While Trump likes Kennedy a lot (birds of a feather), Trump doesn’t actually want Kennedy to do everything the brain worm tells him to do. Kennedy apparently wants to eliminate processed food from public schools, wants to force everyone to drink raw milk, wants to eliminate food dye, and most significantly, he wants to eliminate high fructose corn syrup and seed oil. You know, the seed oil used to fry McDonald’s food. Apparently, Kennedy wants people to go back to frying sh-t in beef tallow and lard (because that worked out so well for McDonalds last time). He says that will make people healthier. To be fair, people will die of preventable diseases (for which we have vaccines) before the lard will kill anyone.

So was this McDonald’s photo-op some kind of hazing? Was this Trump’s way of telling Kennedy to cool it with the talk of banning corn syrup and seed oil?