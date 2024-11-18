Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to ban seed oil, so Trump made him eat McDonald’s

A worm ate part of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s brain, and it’s widely assumed that the man takes steroids. He also loves to decapitate dead whales and leave random dead bear bodies in Central Park. He is also anti-vaccine and a years-long advocate of dangerous junk science. He is personally responsible for a deadly outbreak of measles in Samoa. He is not what I would consider a “healthy” man. But Kennedy is Donald Trump’s choice to lead Health and Human Services. Kennedy’s motto is apparently “Make America Healthy Again.” That’s what Don Trump Jr. posted alongside this photo – Don Jr., Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy and Speaker Mike Johnson all eating some McDonald’s on a private plane (probably the plane which once belonged to Jeffrey Epstein).
This photo-op with what was probably cold-as-hell McDonald’s food was making a point, many people believe. Donald Trump is a huge fan of fast food, and he’s also a very unhealthy person. While Trump likes Kennedy a lot (birds of a feather), Trump doesn’t actually want Kennedy to do everything the brain worm tells him to do. Kennedy apparently wants to eliminate processed food from public schools, wants to force everyone to drink raw milk, wants to eliminate food dye, and most significantly, he wants to eliminate high fructose corn syrup and seed oil. You know, the seed oil used to fry McDonald’s food. Apparently, Kennedy wants people to go back to frying sh-t in beef tallow and lard (because that worked out so well for McDonalds last time). He says that will make people healthier. To be fair, people will die of preventable diseases (for which we have vaccines) before the lard will kill anyone.
So was this McDonald’s photo-op some kind of hazing? Was this Trump’s way of telling Kennedy to cool it with the talk of banning corn syrup and seed oil?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Don Jr’s IG.
GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA – 23 August 2024 – Former President of the United States Donald Trump and former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy (who has endorsed Trump) speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA
GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA – 23 August 2024 – Former President of the United States Donald Trump and former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy (who has endorsed Trump) speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA -,Image: 931274215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Gage Skidmore / Avalon
GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA – 23 August 2024 – Former President of the United States Donald Trump and former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy (who has endorsed Trump) speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA -,Image: 931274245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Gage Skidmore / Avalon
GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA – 23 August 2024 – Former President of the United States Donald Trump and former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy (who has endorsed Trump) speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA -,Image: 931274837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Gage Skidmore / Avalon
GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA – 23 August 2024 – Former President of the United States Donald Trump and former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy (who has endorsed Trump) speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA -,Image: 931274857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Gage Skidmore / Avalon
Wow so much stupidity and evil captured in one photo!
Let’s look at this photo in four years, every man in this photo’s lives will be in shambles. Trump, still smiling.
My god, this is so true. Why is anyone willing to align themselves with him? Mike Pence, Rudy Guiliani, Michael Cohen. And still people can’t wait to ruin their lives for him. Or believe that he’ll treat them differently lol. I love to see it 🤷♀️
I used to think the GOP’s relationship with Trump was like, one of those “I can change him!” girls in an abusive relationship. Not anymore. They don’t want to change him, they want to double down on the cruelty and wallow in his shit like pigs. It’s like the worst, most toxic codependent relationship you could ever imagine, on a national scale.
McDonald’s fries have always been bad for you but at least they used to taste good. Now they are inedible. Go back to lard.
As for as RFK? I cannot stand him. We have measles in my school district due to nut jobs like him.
It’s amazing, isn’t it? I keep saying people are lining up to get punched again. And by punched I mean prosecuted, sued, fired, humiliated, etc. It ends bad for all associated with him.
I like the idea of looking back in 4 years. And maybe trump won’t exist anymore by then.
LOL at RFK’s face in that photo. You can see the regret seeping out of him.
Georgina that’s so spot on you can’t imagine anyone self loathing enough to be part of this again it but here they are
I loathe them all, but yeah, I could see this as Trump making his point and humiliating RFK. What a gross handful of garbage humanity in that pic!
Redirect air traffic to the Bermuda triangle.
Lmao
I believe this is what would be called a display of dominance… right from the authoritarian toolbox!
The mention of dominance displays made me think of when he tried that yanking handshake thing with Trudeau, but Trudeau was prepared and made him look like an idiot lol
Honestly, I’m kinda surprised that Trump isn’t literally pissing on RFK Jr. and Musk to assert dominance.
@Miranda: in all fairness, we have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors
I think we can be fairly certain that Musk and Kennedy are major narcissists, and we know that Trump is the king of narcissistic a-holes. Something gonna give with that group and I hope it will be spectacular.
If RFK Jr actually believed that Trump was going to support RFK Jr’s recommendations, yet alone retain policy recommendations from one day to the next, Li’l Bobby is in for a delicious comeuppance.
There are textbook stages of disillusionment that people go through with Trump, it seems.
Congratulations to those grain growers who helped vote him in. Didn’t Michelle Obama work at making school lunches healthier and get a lot of blah-blah from Repubs?
She sure did. She tried to get more veggies into school lunches and Republicans FREAKED OUT.
So he wants to get rid of processed food in school lunches – that’s actually good. But oh hey, remember when Michelle Obama advocated for healthier food in schools and conservatives were having meltdowns and calling her the “food police?” I hate it here.
Sue, Yup. When Michelle Obsma focused on the WH garden and highlighted healthy, nutritious food, the Republiscums were absolutely in a snit.
So, yes RFK saying he wants to improve school lunches (I think it was Ronald Reagan who said ketchup was a vegetable and the Republicans pushed cheap, crap food in the first place) and get rid of high fructose corn syrup. But most of the crap spewing from RFK’s pie hole is awful. Seed oils can be nutritious?? Vaccines save lives! Worm-brain curiously likes Ivermectin, too. He wants us to re-enter the dark ages.
Yeah if he is successful in getting vaccines banned or is able to achieve making it so schools can’t require children to be vaccinated to attend, there aren’t going to be many kids to eat those healthy school lunches anyway. I’m sorry to everyone for being so dark but it will be very, very dark if that happened. I’m calling my daughter’s pediatrician to see if she can/should get her 4 year vaccines a little early, before January 20.
@ML, just signing off on your memory of Reagan trying to qualify catsup as a vegetable for school lunches.
The agribusiness lobby will win in any attempt to get rid of corn syrup.
@Sue. I have a great grandchildren coming in Jan and I have told my granddaughter to make sure he gets all his vaccines on time. Told her with RFK in charge we may have outbreaks od diseases that are virtually eradicated right now. Her and her fiance already have it in their plans do so. It scares me so!
If Kennedy focused his powers for good – food additives and dyes, high fructose corn syrup, etc., that would be a positive legacy. I say this after spending the last 3 weeks in Italy, eating whatever I wanted, feeling great, losing weight, never once having any sort of digestive or heart burn issues, watching my hair and nails grow stronger and healthier…..He just needs to stay off of vaccines.
I agree, a broken clock is right twice comes to mind in this situation. It would be great if we could eliminate food dyes and processed food in school lunch. But don’t take away my vaccines!
That’s so interesting @SarahLee!
And yeah, getting dyes and additives, etc. out of food would be a very good thing. The worm must retain a few ideas from before when Kennedy was an environmentalist.
Sarah Lee, same here! Went to Italy, ate pasta and gelato every day, and came home 10 pounds lighter!!
Yes, I went to Spain last year and packed Alka Seltzer to help with bloating when I travel, and I didn’t need to use them once. I never felt so good on vacation while eating to my heart’s content. I’m all for removing dyes and additives from our foods.
RIGHT???? When Michelle did it, republicans tore her apart. Now they’re cheering for him to do the same thing.
This trump’s way of telling Kennedy “you are my bitch, I don’t need you anymore, so stfu”
Caption this photo “A Confederacy Of Dunces.
RFK Jr., a member of one of the most prominent political families in American history, has been reduced to a Trump toady and this picture brings it home. His family name and any accomplishments he may have had couldn’t secure him a nomination for POTUS so he slides up to Trump to get some power. His father and uncle are whirling in their graves.
Several of his siblings disowned him last week
Trump himself called him the dumbest Kennedy. He’s being used and I love this for him, because the trump machinery will use him until he has no use then spit him out on the streets with less than no credibility for selling out to this monster.
About 5 minutes before this photo was taken, there was a massive, Scarface-esque pile of coke on that table. That is absolutely, 10000000% a thing that happened.
BTW, where the hell is JD Vance?
For all we know, Vance is encouraging this cesspool of humanity to 25th the orange man down the line. He probably took a good look at this and his scummy survival instincts kicked in.
There will be various RFK projects which have the potential to kill a lot of people (see the story about Samoa). But drinking unpasteurized milk isn’t getting enough attention. It may be one of his most ridiculous proposals yet and that’s saying something.
And where the hell is JD Vance?
Totally agree. Raw milk can carry salmonella, e. coli, listeria, campylobacter, and other germs that cause foodborne illnesses. It can be especially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems (i.e. transplant patients, people with HIV/AIDS, cancer and diabetes), children, seniors and pregnant women. Many years ago I worked with a group of American archeologists on a dig in southern Mexico. One of the guys in the group got renal (kidney) tuberculosis from drinking raw milk and eating raw cheese. He was so sick he had to be flown back to the States for treatment. RFK Jr. is an utter idiot and will be putting millions of lives at risk.
Food dyes and high fructose corn syrup are awful but so are these men.
Keep the syrup and ban the men.
Can’t we do both? Ban all of it? LOL!
I saw this picture yesterday and thought it was AI ..
Oh my God this reminds me of the episode of Succession when Logan Roy brings the men in his circle to his hunting lodge and makes them do the humiliating Boar on the Floor game.
There’s at least two overweight people, one with an e.d, and another who looks like jerky in human form in that pic.
Bobby will be gone by March. This will never last.
Trump undermined RFK jr’s entire agenda with one photo. RFK will be probably out of there in 3 months.
Each man has thousands of calories of food in front of him. Even if the food wasn’t so high in fat and sodium, the calories alone take this out of all consideration as healthy. There’s absolutely no need for more than one sandwich
That was my first thought. Each person has 2 meals worth of food in front of them.
This man has no idea what it costs to prepare or ship massive quantities of unprocessed foods to the many schools in our nation. Not to mention the availability of facilities or staff to prepare scratch meals. If he makes a dent in making things healthier, marvelous! But coupled with the stated goal of dismantling the Dept. of Education as well as other federal agencies and programs, plus the likelihood of inflated food costs thanks to deporting laborers in farms and shipping while adding tariffs to the imported food… it’s giving Lucille Bluth levels of out of touch.
Also what a desperate hanger-on Johnson looks like, even among this group.
Because laughs are few and far between these days– at a quick glance, it looks like Elon has his hand on Trump’s thigh. When you’re a star, they let you do it!
There are several existing programs where the federal government (and many state governments) pay for -or heavily subsidize- fresh produce and then distribute it to local schools for use in their lunch programs. It’s run in part by…the Department of Education – and oddly – the Department of Defense.
I wouldn’t put it past them to find out what they want to do is already being done and they call a press conference to take credit for it. Idiots.
We have e.coli infected (not sure of prope nomenclature) carrots on sale in the LA area. They are sold at Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods amongst other places. On the local news this am they interviewed someone who insisted that the government needed to be more proactive to prevent this. As she was speaking all I could think was “Yeah and you probably voted for Trump and his government cutbacks.”
And….. This is how evangelical nutters who represent less than a third of the country will ban birth control, the morning after pill and HRT as well. F#ck.
This administration is going to be a shit show of incompetence and cronyism. We’ve had strong institutions to protect against these fools but their aim is to undermine and destroy it. I hope the Senate at least does their due diligence and refuse to confirm most of these clowns. Hopefully most will quit or be fired by midterms.