Prince Harry stopped by the Grey Cup in Vancouver to promote the Invictus Games

All weekend, the British press was screaming about Prince Harry. One of the favorite storylines was that Donald Trump could somehow (wink, nudge) be convinced to deport Prince Harry from his mansion in Montecito, which he shares with his American wife and two American children. Well, look who turned up in Vancouver last night. Harry was apparently flying solo – the tabloids have already latched onto that – at The Grey Cup. The Grey Cup is the championship game of the Canadian Football League. The Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Obviously, Harry flew into Vancouver to do some advance promotion for the Invictus Games, which are about three months away. Meghan and Harry slipped into British Columbia this time last year to watch a Canucks hockey game too, and Harry dropped the puck at the game. That visit was some advanced hype for Invictus too! That’s how Harry was introduced at the Grey Cup as well, as the founder of Invictus. He got an extremely positive reception. Unlike his brother, who gets booed everywhere, especially football games and every time he steps foot outside. I’m including some cool social media below!

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

27 Responses to “Prince Harry stopped by the Grey Cup in Vancouver to promote the Invictus Games”

  1. Josephine says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Willie will definitely be copying this look.

    Reply
  2. Thelma says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:29 am

    Lovely reception. I’m excited about the Invictus Games coming up!

    Reply
  3. Lili says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Go Harry, ! I do how ever want to see an AI pic of Harry as a quarter Back

    Reply
  4. Lady Esther says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Awww, what a great smile…He looks terrific in that color combo! And he’s the spitting image of Philip, it’s really unbelievable 🙂

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Good for Harry out there promoting Invictus. Looks like he had fun. All the bald one did for earthshit was hire super models to stand near. This is how it’s done global putz.

    Reply
  6. Jan says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Is this man enjoying his freedom from the Cult?
    Looking Fine and confident, guess he entered his era of joy also.

    Reply
    • Advisor2u says:
      November 18, 2024 at 8:03 am

      He did, he happily welcomed his 40th birthday. He said something to the effect of, ” I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

      The man gets almost all he dreamt of; kids, a wife, a loving nest in sunny CA, freedom, million dollars rich on his own merits, and he is finally able to take his tabloid torturers to court.

      Reply
  7. s808 says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Harry in deep green!!!!! Harry in deep green ALWAYS pleaseeeeeeee

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Harry looks good. Didn’t the press tell us that everybody hated Harry?

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      November 18, 2024 at 7:58 am

      He does🤗.. first the NFL now the CFL, I’ve been to games in both leagues always love it. Even if the rules are a little different 😉

      Reply
  9. Over it says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Poor poor poor small r willy . He just can’t compete because he definitely doesn’t compare . Bet he is sitting at home going why does everyone like Harold and not me ? Why why as he throws the lamp , the remote and the cheese on toast Carole was trying to feed him to calm him down.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:48 am

    That was cute with Harry and Wen Nie! Definite rizz factor there.

    I looked up the Grey Cup trophy and it looks silver to me?

    Reply
  11. Advisor2u says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Harry is unbothered, focused, and is doing the work with great ease and charm, as always. And the public appreciates it. No boos, just pleasantly surprised.

    The haters continue with their stupid meltdowns. I guess the brother will have his too.

    Reply
  12. Hypocrisy says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:50 am

    He looks good.. I am excited for the Invictus games, especially the new winter sports challenges. Keeping up with there events and activities has become more difficult since deactivating all my social media accounts but I love being fed through celebitchy.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Go Harry! IG on the way💛🖤! And yeah does that not look like a man who wants to go back. At all.

    Reply
  14. Maxine Branch says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:53 am

    Every time I see Harry or Meghan doing separate events it reminds me of how deep their relationship is. In addition, it reminds me of the confidence they have in each other to represent their family well because they each know what they have at home and that the world’s gaze is upon them. The pandemic a few years ago gave them the much needed time to solidify their young relationship.

    Reply
    • Scorpion says:
      November 18, 2024 at 8:03 am

      But what’s really funny is within the royal family, couples often – more often than not – do separate events.

      Making ‘separate events’ a thing was a lie trotted out only for H and M to have people question their relationship (how bad or good it is, same same). That’s falling for what they’re selling.

      No one thinks twice of Edward and Sophie regularly doing separate stuff. Also when TQ and Philip were working. Anne doesn’t cart Tim around. Grown ups who travel for work don’t take their spouse. It’s actually no big deal at all. It’s a fake ‘big deal’ and doesn’t relate to the state of their relationship.

      Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:53 am

    No harold invict us is mine shrieks peg.

    Reply
  16. sunnyside up says:
    November 18, 2024 at 8:20 am

    The tabs would love to see Harry chucked out of the country, and don’t give a about the harm it would do to Archie and Lilibet.

    Reply

