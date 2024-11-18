Prince Harry stopped by the Grey Cup in Vancouver to promote the Invictus Games

Embed from Getty Images

All weekend, the British press was screaming about Prince Harry. One of the favorite storylines was that Donald Trump could somehow (wink, nudge) be convinced to deport Prince Harry from his mansion in Montecito, which he shares with his American wife and two American children. Well, look who turned up in Vancouver last night. Harry was apparently flying solo – the tabloids have already latched onto that – at The Grey Cup. The Grey Cup is the championship game of the Canadian Football League. The Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Obviously, Harry flew into Vancouver to do some advance promotion for the Invictus Games, which are about three months away. Meghan and Harry slipped into British Columbia this time last year to watch a Canucks hockey game too, and Harry dropped the puck at the game. That visit was some advanced hype for Invictus too! That’s how Harry was introduced at the Grey Cup as well, as the founder of Invictus. He got an extremely positive reception. Unlike his brother, who gets booed everywhere, especially football games and every time he steps foot outside. I’m including some cool social media below!

Prince Harry taking in the Grey Cup at B.C. Place and he is READY TO GO! 😤 #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/GaCf8IDO9u — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 17, 2024

We were thrilled to have #InvictusGames competitor Wen Nie, joined by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founding Patron of the @WeAreInvictus, take part in a jersey handover ceremony at the Grey Cup. This was to celebrate our respective sporting events coming to British… pic.twitter.com/7Wx3ZqZuHA — Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (@InvictusGames25) November 17, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images