Angelina Jolie took 16-year-old Knox as her date to the Governors Awards

If you can believe it, Angelina Jolie’s twin babies, her youngest children, turned 16 years old over the summer. Vivienne Jolie (as she calls herself) is a theater geek who was part of a Tony Award-winning production, The Outsiders musical. Meanwhile, Knox hasn’t been involved in much of anything of Angelina’s public life. He’s gone to some of his mom’s premieres over the years, but even Angelina’s biggest fans have no idea what he’s up to or what his interests are. Well, it looks like Knox is like all of the other kids in one way – happy to support his mom on a red carpet! Angelina brought Knox as her date to the Governors Awards last night.

The Governors Awards are where the special, pre-announced Oscars are handed out, like the lifetime achievement (honorary) Oscars and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (which Jolie won in 2013). Angelina was there because the Governors Awards are huge for Oscar campaigners, and Angelina is definitely campaigning for Maria. The fact that she gets to show up to premieres and events with her kids is a huge statement too. Knox is a cutie – I’ve seen some sites claim he looks more like Brad, but I don’t see it. As they kids have gotten older, they’ve gotten more of a Jolie/Marchand/Voight look.

Per WWD, Angelina wore a vintage gown which she bought at The Knit Vintage. The Knit Vintage praised Jolie on their social media for choosing a vintage look for an awards show, and they praised her low-key way of stopping into the shop on her own and picking out her own looks without input from a stylist or friend: “What makes this moment the most meaningful for us, is that we know what a true vintage lover, fan, and supporter she is. Every time Angelina shops with us, she comes in on her own. She is very present, engaged, and chooses each piece. There has not ever been a stylist with her to hold her hand or a FaceTime to a friend. It is her surrounding herself with vintage, inspired by what she puts on next.”

