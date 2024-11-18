Angelina Jolie took 16-year-old Knox as her date to the Governors Awards

If you can believe it, Angelina Jolie’s twin babies, her youngest children, turned 16 years old over the summer. Vivienne Jolie (as she calls herself) is a theater geek who was part of a Tony Award-winning production, The Outsiders musical. Meanwhile, Knox hasn’t been involved in much of anything of Angelina’s public life. He’s gone to some of his mom’s premieres over the years, but even Angelina’s biggest fans have no idea what he’s up to or what his interests are. Well, it looks like Knox is like all of the other kids in one way – happy to support his mom on a red carpet! Angelina brought Knox as her date to the Governors Awards last night.
The Governors Awards are where the special, pre-announced Oscars are handed out, like the lifetime achievement (honorary) Oscars and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (which Jolie won in 2013). Angelina was there because the Governors Awards are huge for Oscar campaigners, and Angelina is definitely campaigning for Maria. The fact that she gets to show up to premieres and events with her kids is a huge statement too. Knox is a cutie – I’ve seen some sites claim he looks more like Brad, but I don’t see it. As they kids have gotten older, they’ve gotten more of a Jolie/Marchand/Voight look.
Per WWD, Angelina wore a vintage gown which she bought at The Knit Vintage. The Knit Vintage praised Jolie on their social media for choosing a vintage look for an awards show, and they praised her low-key way of stopping into the shop on her own and picking out her own looks without input from a stylist or friend: “What makes this moment the most meaningful for us, is that we know what a true vintage lover, fan, and supporter she is. Every time Angelina shops with us, she comes in on her own. She is very present, engaged, and chooses each piece. There has not ever been a stylist with her to hold her hand or a FaceTime to a friend. It is her surrounding herself with vintage, inspired by what she puts on next.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He takes after his mother’s side of the family. Handsome young man.
Knox looks like the perfect combination of 2 incredibly good looking parents.
Is it just me or does Knox look a lot like Angelina’s brother?
I was about to say the same, as he gets taller and loses his baby fat in his face, he’s looking more and more like his maternal uncle!
Agreed!
Very much so. In fact when I saw that last photo I was reminded of when he went to the Oscars with Angelina.
I think he looks just like James Haven, Angelina’s brother. Vivienne looks just like Brad, no Angie in her face at all. Shiloh looks like both.
he does look like both of his parents – definitely see a resemblance to his Uncle James Haven! Wow, I can’t remember the last time I saw a photo of Knox. Good for him that he looks so happy to be at the party and supporting his mom.
I feel like it’s been a while since I last saw pictures of Knox, because he’s definitely grown taller and older. I love the way Angelina’s kids support her, it feels really warm.
As to what Knox is wearing: good choice. His mom: nice style, I like that it’s vintage, wrong color and it bites with her jewelry.
He is really cute..cannot believe he is 16 years old now…I am getting old too…can be his mom .
Don’t like Angelina dress but stillshe looks lovely
The jewelry! I actually prefer this lip color to the red. I would actually want that color for myself.
I jump on the wagon with those who see her brother.
I think it was Vivienne that I thought looked like Brad? One of those biokids did. Shiloh looks like the spitting image of a young Jon Voigt.
Knox looks so much like her and thrilled to be there. I like Jolie’s dress, but the color is not for her. Like me, those autumn shades don’t work. She looks great in bold winter colors.
Marcheline, Angles mother, was my first thought.
Mine too. He looks exactly like her.