Two guys broke into the Royal Windsor estate while the Wales family slept

This story is so strange, but I think we should just sort of sit back and watch it play out. It feels like there’s a hell of a lot more to the story. More than a month ago, it appears that two men broke into the Windsor Castle estate. The men broke one of the gates to the enormous property, and they stole a few “farm vehicles” and they got away with it. No one knew this happened, nothing was announced when it happened weeks ago. But now they’re making a big deal about how burglars broke into the estate just yards away from Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their three children slept peacefully, unaware of what was happening. Hm.

Burglars raided the Windsor Castle estate while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children reportedly slept nearby. Two men are said to have climbed a 6ft fence at night and stolen farm vehicles during the raid last month, The Sun reported. They used a stolen truck to break through a gate said to be the nearest exit for the Prince, Princess and their children before targeting Shaw Farm, a working farm inside the estate. The pair, who remain at large, stole a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike before making off, police said. On Sunday night, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told the newspaper: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor. Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area. No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.” Kensington Palace did not comment to the newspaper on Sunday night. The Prince and Princess are reported to have been at Adelaide Cottage, which they bought in 2022, at the time. The King is said to have been in Scotland, while the Queen is said to have been in India before the royal couple’s tour of Australia and Samoa. A source told The Sun: “They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught. So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while. There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit. The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged. It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds.”

[From The Telegraph]

Yeah… what the hell is going on at Windsor Castle and the larger estate? Where are the guards? It’s very weird. Maybe that’s what the burglars discovered when they cased the joint – there were several entry points with minimal-to-no security, and all it would take is ramming the gate to break in. As for all of the talk about “William, Kate and the children slept through it all,” it’s also very interesting. Did they not hear the gate being rammed? They did not hear the Isuzu pick-up and quad bike in the middle of the night? And were William, Kate and the children actually IN Adelaide? Because I seriously doubt all five were together on a Sunday night.

Also: the Waleses did not “buy” Adelaide Cottage. It was given to them in 2022 by QEII and then-Prince Charles because William and Kate suddenly decided that they didn’t want to live in Kensington Palace anymore, that they didn’t like living in London. They were given some kind of vague lease on Adelaide, and I’m convinced that the whole thing was setting up Kate at a small separation cottage. They didn’t want HER to have one of the grander royal homes.