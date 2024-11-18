Dunlop: There’s a glamour vacuum at the top of the house of Windsor

My perspective on Prince William’s Cape Town trip was that it was boring, unmemorable and a net neutral rather than a total flop. Like, people weren’t even paying attention to William or the trip either way, to boo him or to praise him. But I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see how much the British media hated everything about the trip and how they seem to have turned on him this month. Tina Brown’s Substack column – in which she called him a “performative pinhead” who needed Prince Harry to come back to “take him down a PEG” – was widely amplified in the British media. Then came William and Kate’s boring, tired and weird appearances at the Remembrance events, and then King Charles went solo to the Gladiator premiere. For monarchists, it feels like the wheels have come off. It feels like the Windsors are no longer glamorous or interesting or noteworthy whatsoever. Historian/commentator Tessa Dunlop recently spoke about how the distinct lack of glamour is ruining the monarchy.
For royal historian and expert Dr Tessa Dunlop, Charles’s solo appearance at the premiere and William’s small-r royal trip to South Africa shone a huge spotlight on how much has changed lately for the royals – especially since the memorably glamorous Bond premiere back in 2021.
She explained to the Mirror : “He was up against Gladiatorial men, (squaring up to Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is no mean feat) but the King looked inescapably alone on the red carpet in Leicester Square last night. There was no retro glamour, no tinsel, no tiaras. Even Camilla (still battling a nasty chest infection), was missing. To compensate, I longed for the King to wear an ermine gown, or pop a crown on his head. Instead, he dutifully made his way down the line of stellar names. That fabulous ‘No Time to Die’ Bond premiere when Camilla and Kate waltzed out in a haze of designer sequins felt like a world away. One small glimpse of the Princess of Wales in Remembrance black on Sunday was a painful reminder of what we are missing.”
“There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders. The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV. This is definitely William’s happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small ‘r’. But royalty needs to be careful. The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour.”
And with the potential for a glitzy and glamour vacuum to form according to Tessa, there are two people who she says could easily fill it. She added: “The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake. After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instinctively glamourous with bundles of razzmatazz, the Californian couple have an effortless knack for combining showbiz-gloss and public do-gooding. Already estranged from the House of Windsor, Trump returning to the White House gives them another excuse to regroup, with a new house in Portugal the perfect launch pad for a European offensive. William beware! It would never do for the royal brand to be upstaged.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Tina Brown’s Substack piece was all about how the Sussexes need to be brought back into the fold so they can do all of William’s work. Dunlop’s commentary is that the Sussexes are a million times more glamorous than the left-behind Windsors and that William needs to watch his ass because he’s being regularly overshadowed. The mood has definitely shifted. It feels like people are trying to get through to William, that wandering around looking like a hairy egg isn’t cutting it. But here’s my thing: what the hell is William supposed to do differently at this point? Kate is either on strike or William has made arrangements for Kate to be less visible on a permanent basis. Are they trying to encourage him to get a divorce and marry someone glamorous? LOL.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.
King Charles III attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II" at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London
King Charles III meets the cast at the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II" in Leicester Square
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales attends Earthshot+, at Portside Tower in Cape Town
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 05 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 05 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town
Featuring: the Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Featuring: the Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess and Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III arrives for the Royal Film Performance and world premiere of Gladiator II, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, central London
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Nov 2024
Featuring: King Charles III arrives for the Royal Film Performance and world premiere of Gladiator II, in aid of the Film and TV Charity which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, central London. Picture date: Wednesday November 13, 2024.
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Am I mistaken but other than Queen Elizabeth fun sister and Lady Diana, glamour was never a staple for the Brits. Willy was attractive for a minute so that was some popularity void that his mother left. Then he married Kate and she definitely didn’t fill that role either.
Not until Meghan arrived they were glamorousless and she and Harry stole the spotlight everywhere they turned up.
They all got the taste of money made from clicks all around the world, the exclusive articles to the American media paying better than their own media. That is what they are talking about when they say “glamour”. The remaining bunch doesn’t make money for them like Meghan did. While Meghan was there, the royal reporters would go to the American morning shows regularly. All those opportunities dried up for most of them.
I will say QEII was very charismatic even in a colorful day suit with her sensible shoes and patent bag. Pictures of her meeting a goat or christening a boat were interesting and fun. Pictures of Prince hunchy moose knuckle leaving one of his many houses a couple times a month are not.
And remember how she had to dim her light to try to fit in.
Thise british media “reporters” eanted her out, so be it and eat crow.
The royals have never been particularly glamorous (with the exception of Diana) but for years they had Queen Elizabeth as a figure head. Who although not glamorous had a certain presence that carried the monarchy and was its face. Without her and without charismatic Harry and his wife everything about them now seems flat.
Yeah, I agree what do they expect at this point? His wife very clearly has no intentions of doing any real work, and the work that he wants to do is about him getting all the attention. Problem with that is that you need someone who is charismatic, approachable, and has a self-deprecating sense of humor to blunt the edges of immense privilege that you have, and no one is going to accuse him of having any of those things. I think if they did the grunt work, and also showed up for the glamorous events they would never be the super popular couple because it just isn’t in their personalities but people probably would feel like they were getting more bang for their buck then they do now. And by people I mean the media. I think even they are bored of constantly rewriting the same stories about things that happened 10 years ago, or making mountains out of molehills of everything Harry and Meghan do.
Yes, I don’t know what William’s supposed to do here. He is what he is, and Kate is what she is. The public (i.e. the media) want the royals to look royal. Perhaps William can entice Kate out of the house with promises of jewels and tiaras and expensive clothing. An appearance like that every month or so should soothe the beasts.
The BM know WanK have zoomed past “trouble in paradise” and that H&M aren’t having marriage issues at all. Trying to sell the reverse on both couples all the time when other country’s media get to feast on H&M appearances unencumbered by the BRF’s vendetta is losing them money.
Worldwide, companies and organizations wished Harry happy birthday of their own volition. CIII’s birthday was barely acknowledged in England let alone internationally. Meghan appearances get coverage everywhere. Everything they keep trying to manufacture for Kate (who’s name wasn’t even on the wreaths this year as she looked haggard at Remembrance in the light of day.) The Royal aren’t giving value to the BM and they are finally getting fed up with it.
Oh I quite like “ performative pinhead” lol. They have no rizz or glamour and they are lazy and useless. Maybe they are asking him to marry someone glamorous but who will have him. He was a bit good looking when Can’t started stalking him but he has grown into his ugly human phase.
I am home, ill, and was really confused by the headline. Good lord I’m not fit to go anywhere today
don’t feel bad. the headline confused me. I was wondering what brand qualified as a “glamour” vacuum, some kind of fancy new Dyson technology that cannot only suck up all the pet hair, but weave it into a cozy and tasteful cloche hat?
Dunlop ended with this, “William beware! It would never do for the royal brand to be upstaged.” To which I say a giant huh??? Beware? It’s already come to pass. Harry and Meghan have already upstaged the royal brand. They have been for years. That ship sailed. So yeah, what exactly do these “royal experts/historians” want at this point?
I have a feeling that Chuck has been behind the distinct lack of glamour. No1 is allowed to upstage him now that he’s only going to have a short reign with the cancer. Keep the focus on him and only him, as he likes it.
My harried eyes caught “vacuum,” “top” and William’s big, bald head – my logical brain said “Yes, there’s definitely a vacuum in there.”
There’s also an ethics vacuum. Slumlord Willy and Moneybags Chuck with their ill-gotten Duchy and “titles for favours” money are no better than the grifting felon POTUS and his filthy offspring.
The Burger King sign in the reflection on Charles’s car window is EVERYTHING!
The royals do not need glamour; they need to work more and harder to justify their ridiculous unearned wealth and titles. Or they should pack it in and let the UK become a representative democracy.
I don’t think there’s any amount of work they could do to justify their wealth and titles. The glamour part is what reminds people of the RF’s elevated state – like “Oooh, they’re so special, that’s why they deserve all that. And look what a special thing we have that the other countries don’t”
For the left behind royals to be glamorous requires sequin dresses and stolen bling apparently. H&M manage with just their personalities.
Disco ball sequins and dynasty hair iirc.
Is this why Heidi Klum was invited to Earthshot, to provide Will with a glamorous companion for photo ops? BM liked those university students posing with dull Willy on Friday. Will doesn’t have main character energy and he has never been too sexy for his shirt. He looks like Mr Burns and acts like Mr Bean so BM are keen for glamour to focus on instead. What a pity RF and BM conspired to drive away Harry and Harry and capitalized on their charisma and glamour!
Oh now they’re complaining about the boring Windsors now that the most interesting family members aka the Sussexes are gone? It only took… *checks notes* nearly 5 years! I guess Queen Elizabeth was considered “glamorous” because she was so young when she became Queen and her presence was larger than life but I attribute that to her being very inscrutable and because she was queen for so long. Her sister Margaret was way more interesting and charismatic. Princess Diana had charisma and so do Harry and Meghan.
Charles is mostly interesting for his affair with Camilla and cheating on Diana and his fraught relationship with Harry. He’s also king now and dealing with cancer but he is definitely not “glamorous” or charismatic. William and Kate are not charismatic or glamorous either. The most interesting thing about them apart from Kate’s health journey that may or may not be related to cancer is the weird state of their marriage.
We don’t know which of the Wales kids will be the “star” out of the three yet as they are so young. None of them may have their grandmother’s charisma (none of Queen Elizabeth’s kids strike me as particularly charismatic) but if I had to guess, maybe Louis.
Should have posted my other post under yours… one point I overlooked is that there is absolutely no elegance left either.. Princess Diana and Princess Meghan beyond having beauty(glamor) and charisma they both have/had a natural elegance from their walk to their gestures.. maybe because they both had dance lessons. Even in full tiara dress there is no elegance left in that family. The three children aren’t going to fill the void either no matter how hard the rota push it.
The Sussex’s escaped over five years ago, it is astonishing that any of these people believe they would ever return to the Firm and that toxic family. Especially to raise their children in that environment. They bullied the glamor and charisma out of the family business with the racism and hate no sane person would ever return for more. They deserve the dullness and laziness of chucks slimmed down, and Peggy’s future one.
But but, did Willy not win the tittle “the world most sexiest balled man” recently, for the second time, beating the hottest men in Hollywood? Was that not glamorous enough? No?
PS: Ms Dunlop can’t be a serious historician. This is gossip mongering, and indeed, royal expertism a la Britain.
Dunlap is dead on. But neither she nor Brown are able to argue why on Earth H&M would ever want to return. They have carved out a sparkling niche for themselves with no palace functionaries butting in on their smart and lucrative global life of service, advocacy and business.
Charles should have asked them to produce his coronation festivities and assume occasional stand in roles for him abroad. It would have been win-win. Instead, they have a mess on their hands in London while H&M continue to soar. It will only get worse when the Egg takes over.
the British media hits a new low every day …. wish they would keep Harry & Megan’s names out of their papers.