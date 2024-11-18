Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red One’ the biggest box office bomb of the year?

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu have been hustling their film Red One in recent weeks. Given the cast, I thought this was some kind of standard espionage/action film, but no – it’s a Christmas movie. The Rock, who produced the film, plays “the North Pole’s Head of Security” and he teams up with a bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans, and they have to save Christmas after Santa is kidnapped. Sounds terrifically stupid, right? What’s hilarious is that Johnson has been giving some very out-of-touch interviews about the film, like when he claimed that watching Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on IMAX convinced him that Red One should also be an IMAX film: “I watch ‘Oppenheimer.’ It was amazing, but I was thinking: ‘Holy sh-t. “Red One” on this screen and with this technology could be game over.’ I remember texting [director Jake Kasdan] a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen and we realized how cool [Imax] would be.” Which explains how Red One’s production budget bloated to $250 million, I guess. Well, funny story. Red One might be one of the biggest bombs of the year?

“Treat them the same way you treat us! How dare you?!” are some of the screams I’ve been getting from traditional major studios when it comes to the chilly box office performance of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans $200M Christmas action movie Red One. (“No! It’s $250M!” exclaims one ex-Amazon-er with knowledge). And at an opening of $30M, after a $10.9M Friday, we can’t ignore the fact that we’ve seen better from The Rock, as far as his solo non-Fast & Furious projects go.

And, damn, if this isn’t a high budget. That’s the biggest problem here with Red One overall. However, that’s what you get when you do business with the industrial complex that is the Rock. The gossip can cry tardiness, entourages, water bottles, schedules, studio execs asleep at the wheel and an exorbitant amount of jelly beans in Rock’s trailer — it doesn’t matter. Capisce? This is what it costs to get into business with Johnson, and the only ones who are bold enough to invest in this endeavor are streamers like Netflix with Red Notice and Amazon MGM Studios here with Red One. The Rock has yet to scale down the budget of one of his tentpoles.

First, to placate the irate, traditional model studio brass who want to put Red One side-by-side with the performance of Joker: Folie a Deux, let’s recognize the fact here that this opening for Red One is on par with the lower end of Johnson’s original IP, one of those examples being Skyscraper ($130M production cost yielding $24.9M domestic opening, $68.4M domestic final, worldwide was $304.8M booted by $98M+ from China). There’s an argument to be made that the movie in its execution is more like a lightweight Lethal Weapon for audiences than a family film, which is why we’re not seeing a rush from the latter audience.

In the same breath, Red One is arguably the best opening for a movie hatched by a streamer, besting Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($23.2M) and it’s in the vicinity of where Christmas live-action movies open. Don’t knock the Rock’s star power: He’s arguably the first Hollywood star to have two No. 1 openings in a given month from two different films; the expectation is that Disney’s Moana 2 will soar to a $135M 5-day over Thanksgiving.

Deadline’s argument seems to be that The Rock’s dumbest and worst movies usually break even at the end of the day, or maybe even make the studio a little money. But it looks like Red One won’t even be able to limp along until it breaks even. While MGM-Amazon wants to keep Red One in theaters throughout the Christmas season, I doubt they’ll be able to? Not with Gladiator II and Wicked taking up so much space in the coming weeks/months, not to mention all of the awards-bait movies which will start to get wide or limited releases. All in all, it looks like Red One is going to lose a lot of money. Not as much as Joker 2 (lmao) but a lot of money.

15 Responses to “Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red One’ the biggest box office bomb of the year?”

  1. Whatever says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:15 am

    When I saw the trailer for this in the theaters, it looked so spectacularly stupid that I legitimately thought it was a parody trailer. I kept waiting for one of the actors to break character and remind me to silence my phone before the movie started. I absolutely cannot believe this movie was made.

    Reply
  2. Lili says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:22 am

    Damn I feel for Chris evans, i was looking forward to watching him in anything outside of Marvel

    Reply
  3. JW says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:23 am

    Hard to even tell what Deadline is saying—their article is word salad.

    Reply
  4. Jillian says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:24 am

    I saw the previews for this movie and assumed things were going poorly for Chris Evans, why would he be in this stupid thing? As for The Rock, clearly people aren’t interested in watching his same tired routine

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:24 am

    The premise of the movie sounds fun but should have leaned into comedic instead of action. And slash that budget in half. I think of Cord Jefferson’s plea when he won his Oscar last year.

    “Instead of making one $200 million movie, make 20 $10 million movies or 50 $4 million movies”

    And if ever that was a case for less is more or that more is sometimes just more, it is in fact in this case. Yikes.

    Reply
  6. Kiera says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:24 am

    I would happily watch this, at home, wrapping presents, drinking wine, in my pjs.

    Not getting me out of my cozies for this though.

    Reply
  7. seaflower says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:24 am

    I’ve seen it and I have to say, I tuned out about 1/3 way in. Dull story with too many red herrings in there, weird casting choices (Lucy Lui, even Kiernan Shipka I thought was poorly utilised).
    i could go on but won’t.

    Reply
  8. Josephine says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:25 am

    This movie would have probably been fine with half the budget. There are not a ton of Christmas movies that appeal to the whole family — Elf was such a gem and Home Alone still seems to appeal to folks. So maybe the idea was to draw in the entire family?

    Reply
  9. Uralmom says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:29 am

    My son is so excited to see this. He made a big deal of showing me and my husband the trailer on YouTube. While it played we were silently arguing over his head about who was going to have to take him. I lost and we are going tonight.

    Reply
  10. Sassy says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Deadline tends to do fluff pieces for dwayne, when he’s representation is in trouble. Take this article with a grain of salt. The movie won’t break even.

    Reply
  11. Carnivalbaby says:
    November 18, 2024 at 7:44 am

    I liked it. Saw it in a spectacularly empty cinema in the afternoon after a stressful day. It was fun. But then I like JK Simmons (he played Santa Claus) and Kristofer Hivju (he played Krampus also Tormund from GoT) It was nice seeing Lucy Liu in something that reminded of her role as O’Ren Ishii.

    Reply
  12. HeatherC says:
    November 18, 2024 at 8:19 am

    I saw it over the weekend. It is NOT Oppenheimer by any stretch of the imagination. This is pure holiday fluff complete with a small family redemption arc (that did feel shoehorned in). I thought it was an enjoyable candy cane movie for the holiday season.

    Also, I loved that they made the reindeer female (not a spoiler, is in the trailer) because, duh, they always should have been! (male reindeer have already shed their antlers by Christmas, females keep them year round)

    Reply

