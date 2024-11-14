Tina Brown: Prince Harry needs to go back to the UK to take William ‘down a peg’

Tina Brown recently trashed the Duchess of Sussex in a podcast interview. I sort of forgot that the whole reason why Tina deigned to appear on a podcast is because she was promoting her new (gulp) Substack called Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell. How the mighty have fallen, eh? Well, in her latest piece, Brown actually spilled some interesting tea. She ripped into Prince William for his obliviously arrogant interviews in South Africa, and said that her sources are suggesting that King Charles’s loyal private secretary Clive Alderton could be stepping down soon. Both of those things somehow, improbably, mean that Prince Harry should be “coming back” any day now. Some highlights:
A Prince Harry-shaped hole: Despite the passing of years, there is still a gaping Harry-shaped hole in the depleted royal line-up. As a veteran of two military tours in Afghanistan and founder of Invictus, the substantive charity that brings hope through competitive sports events for injured vets, the Duke of Sussex, now stripped of his military honors, surely deserved a place on the [Remembrance] balcony. The British nation needs his human touch and so does his ailing father. Prince William just acknowledged that this past year’s scourge of family illness, when his father and wife fell mortally ill at the same time, has been “brutal.” But the other prince who could plausibly lighten the load is still benched in Montecito.
King Charles is old & bleak: At the Cenotaph, the king looked old and bleak without the usual supportive presence of Camilla who now, alarmingly, is herself unwell with a chest infection. Charles has just lost the siege to eject his disgraced brother Andrew from the money-pit mansion Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor where he remains shacked up with his horse and his ex-wife. The house was bequeathed to Andrew on a 75-year lease by his grandmother and there was never a legal leg to stand on to get him out. For Charles, it was an unwinnable fiasco.
William’s dumb interviews: William did not help the mood by giving a swaggery interview at the end of his South Africa trip for the Earthshot Prize. He told reporters about his plans to “do things differently” and then listed “impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people”—in short, everything his father has been doing for the past 50 years. “I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal,” he added, an unfortunate choice of words after the Sunday Times revealed days before that William’s and Charles’ ancient Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster are worth an eye-watering £1.8 billion and hold 5,000 properties on 180,000 acres (seized in the centuries after the effing Norman Conquest).
William needs Harry: In light of all this, William’s comment that his plans for a caring, sharing monarchy also include “throw(ing) some empathy in there” made him sound like a performative pinhead. In happier years, it was the irreverent Harry (or Harold as William lugubriously used to call him) who could tease the Prince of Wales and take him down a peg. There are too many people around William now who, in Kara Swisher’s inimitable phrase about those who live in a gilded bubble, “lick him up and down all day.”
Clive Alderton is on the way out? But are things about to change? I am told by an intimate royal source that Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper, and an avowed Harry enemy, – caricatured by him as The Wasp in the explosive pages of his memoir Spare – is considering retirement. The royals are run, to a degree the public doesn’t often realize, by their private secretaries, able to block and tackle the access of people on their personal sh-t lists. Harry characterized this tribe as “insects who buzz around the Palace” and “have a sting in their tail.” If Alderton goes, it could create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry to be given the security protection he seeks and to resume some curtailed version of his royal duties. It could also represent a great face-saver for Meghan who must realize by now that the dull demands of second-division royalty are less onerous than grinding out serial rebranding flops.
William should suck it up: William, whatever his abiding resentments toward Harry for his intemperate broadsides in Spare, should now suck it up and let his father give Harry something to do. In an isolationist Trump world, the UK needs to draw closer to Europe and romance its relations with the Commonwealth. William and Kate dread foreign tours that take the princess away from the children and cut into what William (to his advisers’ irritation) calls his “me time.” So, unload the lesser but important red-carpet junkets onto the Sussexes who, chastened by five years in the wilderness, would export some modern royal flair, especially to ex-colonial trouble spots. Uh, wasn’t that the original plan?… What was always paramount for [QEII] was the health of the crown. And right now, the crown needs Harry.
[From Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell]
This is idiotic: “It could also represent a great face-saver for Meghan who must realize by now that the dull demands of second-division royalty are less onerous than grinding out serial rebranding flops.” Meghan was close to being driven to suicide when she lived in the UK. Now she has her own beautiful mansion, she raises her two children in peace, and she’s a successful businesswoman, producer and investor. Tina Brown can’t help but assume the exact same posture as everyone else in the rota lunatic asylum, that obviously (!!) Harry and Meghan would jump at the chance to live in some dilapidated shack and do all of William’s work. Now, that being said, Tina’s comments about William are hilarious. “Cut into what William (to his advisers’ irritation) calls his ‘me time.’” “Who could tease the Prince of Wales and take him down a PEG.” Ah, I’m always here for a peg reference.
As for the Clive Alderton tea… Tina makes it sound like Alderton’s resignation would actually be a big shock for Charles. There’s been so much turnover in the two big royal households lately, especially Kensington Palace. I wonder if Charles’s people are just as irritated as William’s people.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The whole BRF and BM are like one, big dysfunctional family where your old aunts want to sit and agree together on what you should definitely do with your life. And they completely ignore the fact that you’re in your 30-40ties and decide yourself. Good God. I imagine H&M laughing histerically at “let’s see what we should do now according to the “experts””. I know I would!
There is no way either Harry or Meghan are reading Tina’s substack blog 😭😭 They also don’t do this to other members who aren’t working for the firm. They are all obsessed with Harry. It is like they planned his life when he was little and now they are shocked he isn’t living the life they envisioned for him.
Yes it’s please Harry come home with all your rizz and do all our work so we can then shit all over you and your wife. Please Harry it’s your duty. They are insane. He isn’t coming back. He and Meg have made a beautiful life for themselves and their children. Stop with this.
“Shacked up with his horse and ex wife” is certainly some interesting phrasing.
I have a feeling that she wanted to use a comma instead of “and”.
I was just going to comment the same.
Truly, they can’t cope with Harry’s success. They are still yammering on about Harry deserving a place on the balcony. THE BALCONY!! It’s a balcony where people wave at other people. Not smart people, kind people, people who want to do good work, no, it’s just a family that England has decided must wave, or the national identity collapses.
I never realized the British monarchy was this dysfunctional. They refer to Harry as being “benched”, while calling Invictus a “substantive charity”. Have they really deluded themselves into not noticing just how successful Harry is, by any measure?
He’s not coming back, you tortured the love of his life and his child. It doesn’t matter how useless his brother is, he’s your future, and it’s time to accept it.
The order in which she chose to list them is certainly, uhm, interesting.
Thank God that Harry and Meghan are too smart to take advice from the likes of Tina Brown.
“Ex-colonial trouble spots.” FFS!
“Oh, someone will just have to pop down there and take care of those troublesome natives…”. 🙄. Ugh.
These people just can’t let go their colonial era, can they?
“Duke of Sussex, now stripped of his military honors.” Not stripped of earned honors, just the titles that are unearned the royals give themselves. Where is Kate in all this? I thought she was Will’s handler?
Dear lort. I am just so sick of the smear attacks on the Sussexes. They left 5 years ago and have been wildly successful by any standard. They aren’t coming back. There are some on the nose truth nuggets mixed in with the smears (the toxic influence of the courtiers, Harry leaving had a devastating impact, the UK needs close relationships with Europe and the Commonwealth countries, Willy’s ego and work ethic are peoblems, etc). I wonder if members of the rota are ready to go nuclear on the left behinds?
Yeah, they religiously keep selling the narrative to their audience, that H&M have failed and are almost broke, and that Meghan is rebranding all the time. No, she’s not, and she never told anyone that she was/is ”rebranding”.
The British tabloid press, as always, create stories out of their own narratives and the palaces’ spoon-fed talking points, which stories the digital media, the RR, commentators and other so-called journalists over the entire media, keep echoing/parroting as facts unchecked.
But in fact she (Meghan)/they (H&M) are doing exactly the things they’d describe to do, when the started/registered Archewell (and it branches) in the US; they are just working to fulfil all those goals. Nothing has changed. Everyone can go and check that out for themselves.
And Tina, let me tell you this – I for one would like to be broke and failing with in between 175-200 Million self-earned dollars in just a few years time (of which 124M dollar was made from production contracts within just four!! mounts of leaving a cult), instead of working an unpaid, abusive, fantasy SR royal job for an institucional that milks its people and country, its institutions and government, shamelessly for centuries now.
That stank beyotch tina brown knows that parasites like her are running out of fodder to gossip about the boring leftovers because how many times can you expect to be paid for repeating the same drivel about them? The beyotch knows that M — because all those beyotches heard when H told them loudly and clearly that he wont be taking his wife back to that hell hole – holds the key to all their wet dreams about having H back on Shithole Isle.
But the stank beyotch cant stand the fact M holds the key to all their longings about H. They cant stand the fact that she’s his primary consideration. They cant stand the fact that she pays them dust. They cant stand the fact that they slavishly push the narrative that she’s holed-up in her mansion crying over shit they say about her, only to be discombobulated when they see her going about her own damn business, looking younger and younger and more and more beautiful and breaking the internet every time she leaves her house.
This is the reality that tina brown hates. She’s full of resentment, anger, hatred, envy and jealousy for Meghan. Its eating her alive. Thats why in none of the crap she writes, does she ever respect M’s humanity. She deliberately not only ignores but negates M’s right to exist as an autonomous being. In this diatribe in which she uncharacteristically lays into Bully, she mentions that both Bully and kitty are failures at international travel, especially to the C’Wealth, but makes the excuse that overseas travel for kitty would “take the princess away from the children.” Yet, in that same paragraph, she calls for “unload[ing] the lesser but important red-carpet junkets onto the Sussexes.”
So what about the Sussex babies? Its okay for their mother and father to be “taken away” from them, eh?
That stinking dutty b!tch tina brown has never acknowledged Archie & Lili, but expects H&M to put the worthless benefits-scroungers above the interests of their own nuclear family. Fvcking piece of sh!t dried-up cvnt.
Yeah there was barely a mention of Kate at all. Except to say she wants to stay at home with the kids. Interesting.
That Kate-sized omission is certainly interesting considering the fact that the BM once said that after the Sussexes left England, William and Kate were closer than ever. Then, at some point, the story was that she was “closer to Charles than ever.”
It just suggests how insignificant she is seen right now by the palace machine. I get the papers want her for clicks, but within the institution, whew, they’re like Kate who?
Tina Brown wrote bad about stuff about Diana And claimed they were friends based,on one lunch
She is just a horrible human being.. I am glad to say even when she was big during every thing Princess Diana, especially after her death, I never read or purchased her books or articles.
Yeah, Tom Sykes said Diana and TB were close friends. I’m guessing they met a few times but it would’ve been fairly transactional since TB was a nyc journalist at the time. It makes me uncomfortable when people who fed off Diana now claim that they were close friends. Like Piers Morgan. I’m sure they were friendly and she used them to try and make headway against whatever smears Charles and Camilla were slinging at her in the BM. But actual friends? No.
The sneering sense of ownership that these people have for absolute strangers never fails to amaze me.” Ex colonial hotspots?”, ” unload the lesser but important red-carpet junkets onto the Sussexes?”, jeez why wouldn’t I want to come back. Harry and Meghan are happy, successful, and answer to no one but themselves, why on Earth with anyone go back to where they escaped? She’s right that William needs a handler, and is obviously uncharismatic but how is that Harry’s problem to deal with? They try to frame it as if they’re just trying to do Harry and Meghan a favor, instead of being honest and admitting that the Sussexes were the draw and they were wrong about how they were going to fail. Which is why they hold them to the standards that no other person gets held to as far as business success or popularity. It’s the only way that they can make it seem like it would be to their benefit to return to the UK.
And so that Will and Kate can spend time with their children, at the expense of Harry and Meghan’s younger children.
I think that part was snarky/shady. She was saying Kate can’t travel because of THE CHILDREN but I feel like if she was saying this on a talk show there would be an eyeroll to accompany that, especially when she followed up with the line about William’s “me time.”
Exactly.
Tina hates Meghan it’s been obvious for a while. So we’re as she can be snarky towards William her true venom is reserved for Meghan. Who is expected to sacrifice everything for the monarchy, get nothing back in return but abuse.
Like the rest of the British press, Tina Brown wants Harry (and Meghan) to return to do the grunt work and to be the scapegoats for the family. Harry said having to do the work that William and Kate didn’t want to do led to burn-out and there’s no way he’s going to up his freedom or subject Meghan to Palace and press abuse again so Tina can just give up the dream of Harry ever returning to royal life.
The crown needs Harry but Harry does not need the crown.
A second rate royal, nothing second rate about Meghan.
This delusional idea that H&M want to return (or at least, Harry would) refuses to go away. They left when the queen was still around to, more or less, hold things together. Now that the entire dubious enterprise is slowly crumbling before our eyes their return is beyond remote. It’s a fantasy.
Do I understand correctly that William has concepts of a plan?
In the words of some wit whose name I can’t recall, William is “commencing to proceed to get started.” 🤡
No , I believe that was a concept for a beard that William had. Said concept failed. Sad.
This is when Tina is on top form – when she is kind of sizing up all of them accurately. She can’t get past that she thinks that Meghan blew an opportunity to be top billing forever as royalty, but it does seem like modern royalty is going down the tubes quite quickly. It needs a rebrand and a rethink – who knows what that looks like. Right now, they are protected by the British tabloid press – will that last forever?
The problem with that is that it’s Tina’s assessment of what Meghan should value. Even discounting the fact that that ” semi-top billing” it to her having suicidal ideation, it’s not for someone else to determine for you what opportunities you should take. Especially someone that doesn’t even know you. The problem for a lot of these Royal reporters, commentators, experts is that they want to be royal themselves and so they don’t have any real objectivity when it comes to the people in those roles.
👍🏾
Tina Brown doesn’t know any of these people but seems to think Harry and Meghan can’t wait to return to the UK to be tortured by the press and RF. She has no care or concern for Harry Meghan and their children and what might be best for them. They need to forget about their own happiness in order to save the failing monarchy. Non of this is an enjoyable read and don’t care for her ‘tea’ since she has been wrong so many times in the past few years.
Tina does not seem to get how that the senior royals did not want her. Meghan and harry lives through this and know much much more than tina.
That Kara Swisher phrase made my eyes bug out with revulsion.
The mention of the lease on Royal Lodge rendering Charles without a legal leg to stand on and any attempt at eviction was an “unwinnable fiasco” is truly puzzling considering how Frogmore was just snatched back no problem.
Did Harry and Meghan fight for FC? That could be a major difference.
The lease terms were very different and I think Frogmore Cottage is in a different category of property than Royal Lodge. It’s not that puzzling. As a threshold matter their lease was for a much shorter term so Charles just didn’t have to renew it and it would have been the same result. Charles will be long gone when Andrew’s lease is up for renewal. And there is something about how Royal Lodge is part of the Crown Estate but FC is categorized differently.
Harry and Meghan only had a short lease, the late Queen must have thought that Charles would respect her wishes for them to retain not only the house but their security as well. He didn’t. I wonder if he promised his mum that he would.
“There are too many people around William now who, in Kara Swisher’s inimitable phrase about those who live in a gilded bubble, “lick him up and down all day.””
😳ewwww, yuck🤢
Tina Brown needs to take Meghan’s name out of her mouth. Harry’s, too, but she’s so nasty towards Meghan it hurts. Focus on what’s in front of you!
Next, something seems to have set the royal reporters off. The articles are not as saccharine as they were from several different sources: what has happened?
It seems to me, they were waiting patiently for a bone from W&K, then they just released their happy family video themselves. There are no real exclusives, nothing to make money off of. They really sound agitated.
i think that video in September really set the RRs off for some reason and I also think they are ticked that currently, the big seller in terms of papers and such in the royal family is Kate and she’s basically MIA and it seems that she will remain MIA for the foreseeable future. 6 appearances a year at otherwise major events (that get coverage on their own) is not going to be enough to pay the bills for the rota.
The video was pretty treacly and galling. And the fact that they were quickly reprimanded from using the phrase cancer-free. Adding to that, what has happened with Rhiannon Mills and the pre-cancerous cells debacle. The rota are a tight bunch so I’d imagine they weren’t amused by that either. I’d be curious to know what they say about everything amongst themselves. The kind of things they would never say in the papers.
“Performative pinhead” made me laugh out loud. 🤭
It seems like the gloves are coming off with pegs. I just wish they would do it without bringing Harry and Meghan into it. We don’t need the comparison. We know Harry and Meghan are the better pair.
I also hate that they refuse to acknowledge Meghan’s contributions. She did more in the 18 months she was there than pegs and bones combined since their birth. It’s one of the biggest reasons they drive her out.
What you say about Meghan’s contributions while she lived in England bear repeating. For instance, even though she lived there a fraction of the time that Kate has been there, then she left the country, Meghan’s charities are still thriving BECAUSE of her contributions whereas Kate’s charities went bankrupt when she could have helped. If the situation was reversed, Tina Brown would be singing Kate’s praises right up to the rafters every chance she got.
omg I love this. I take her swipe at Meghan with a grain of salt – it seems that every royal reporter or commentator out there knows that they have to include a swipe at Meghan in every and any article – and Tina Brown always seemed particularly salty that Meghan walked away from the royal life that she (Tina) would kill for. It’s a stupid ahole comment but its par for the course with her.
So putting that aside…..YIKES. This is a really strong attack on William as these things go. Kate refuses to go on tours because of the precious children (who could either go with them if it was over a school break or they could do more of the shorter tours so they’re only away for a few days, like other working parents who have to travel) and William refuses to go because of his ME TIME?!!?!? ME TIME?!!?!? The man has nothing BUT me time!!!
He needs to be taken down a peg, his interviews were “swaggery,” he’s a “performative pinhead”??!?!
She really isn’t holding back here. Between this and Tom Sykes’ shady articles this week…..not a good week for William, poor sausage.
These articles also confirm what many of us have said here for ages now – the RRs don’t like Meghan at all (because she walked away, because she called them out, because she refused to play the game, because of racism, xenophobia, etc) but they also really want her back for clicks, they miss Harry dreadfully, and they also can’t stand William and have little use for Kate.
All of it is hilarious, really. And Tina wants Harry and Meghan back for reflected glory – because they’ve been a roaring success on the world stage for the past 5 years, not because they’ve been chastened by failure in the wilderness.
That really sums up all the RRs reactions to H&M. Every success they have just makes the RRs want them back even more. They don’t think H&M should come back bc they’re failures – its the opposite really. Reflected glory like you said.
Meghan has recorded a cooking show. There’s a Netflix rom com to produce at some point. TB called all those things onerous but that’s a skewed assessment. Those are all things that I can see Meghan enjoying doing. And she’s doing them on her terms not the palaces. Will they be a hit? Maybe, maybe not. But at the end of the day, they seem like bucket-list things for Megan to be doing. They go with her interests. TB has a completely invented narrative of who Megan is. Ignoring the person that she is. TB has sources and a biting tongue but her analysis is mid. Saying William is all about the me time is funny but also pretty obvious at this point. Like we all know that. But like Sykes she’s willing to say it aloud. She does have some sources though. I’d guess ones that are close to Charles.
Tina doesn’t care who Meghan really is. All that matters is that she married Tina’s fantasy boyfriend.
She does seem to absolutely love Harry and despise William. Which fair. But I can’t get past anyone who says what she says about Meghan. The dehumanization.
Ms Brown just doesn’t get that ‘onerous’ isn’t seen by Meghan (or Harry) as something to be avoided. I’m told that they love living in Cali and are thriving, with much going on behind the scenes. Ms Brown is clearly not well-informed and not half as clever as she thinks she is!
LOL. Tina Brown must need the money. She is a piece of work. It is amazing to me that someone who does not personally know and talk to H and M has so much to say about their lives. Harry lives inside her head rent free. She needs to get a life. She is a parasite.
Tina Brown is a royalist and values the connections she has made. She has been successful at exploiting these connections and feels as though she has fundamental insight for the way forward as she sees this very institution she admires crumbling before her very eyes. In addition, she sees Harry as the linchpin for its survival.
It is unforgivable to her that a young, beautiful, gifted, Black woman, Meghan is standing in her view of the way of Harry’s return. She will throw every insult she can muster at Meghan to try to marginalize her role in Harry’s life, as if this couple even cares about her or her slander.
Meghan can teach those gutter rats a masterclass in survival. She has regained her voice, style and confidence which was shaken when she was a part of that institution. She has provided Harry with the love and comfort of a family and he is thriving because he has something of his own to fight for and to make proud.
There is no going back because to do so would be to undo the many years of work they both put in to get to where they are now. The gloom and doom of Harry’s birth family is not something you aspire to return to, either separately or together.
I honderd procent agree with your analyses. Very well said.
Tina writes these pieces (and gives her ‘royal commentary’) just to throw as many hurtful insults at Meghan as possible. She hates Meghan with a passion.
Her digs at the other royals, William and Andrew in particular (Kate and Camilla are always getting a pass, for some strange reason), are matters everybody can come up with, because they happened in front of our very eyes.
Willy is not Harry’s responsibility. Nor is the hole left behind when he packed up and left so that he could have some semblance of a joyful and productive life with his wife.
Tina Brown should focus on the ashes of her career and ponder how she ended up blogging Substack home for Nazis.
Is this an admission?
” If Alderton goes, it could create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry to be given the security protection he seeks “
What in the ACTUAL hell was this? Did this woman give these quotes/stories while maybe on Ambien or something?
1) Harry is NOT “benched” in Montecito
2) FIVE years outside of that noxious royal bubble is NOT a punishment
3) KEEP MEGHAN’S NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH
Listen, y’all made your pick, you could have had Harry & Meghan all along if you weren’t a collective bunch of a**holes. Y’all BM bet on the wrong horse(s) and now you gotta live in your purpose with them.
Oh, also … “lesser important” duties assigned to Harry & Meghan – would actually be EVERY OVERSEAS tour because CLEARLY the current brain trust of the RF can’t step one badly dressed foot outside of the UK without some form of protest, mockery, embarrassment or legitimate FLOP #earthflop…so yeah. Maybe Tina you’re right, leave the important duties – tea parties, plaque unveiling and garter ceremony to the “A” team. Chuckles, Lady Side Chick, Egg and Mumblina Middleton have got you, girl.
But…but…but…William is a GLOBAL STATESMAN!!
… It could also represent a great face-saver for Meghan who must realize by now that the dull demands of second-division royalty are less onerous than grinding out serial rebranding flop”.
Tina, stop showing your hate for Meghan at every opportinity you get, it’s getting old and tiring. Unlike you and people like you in the (British) media, Meghan was never impressed by that mediocre family and monarchy, nor does she give a f about the kind of deference you lot show to that group of insecure clowns, who fight petty popularity battles with each other. She will not go back to a place that nearly cost her her life (she would rather remain a self-made millionaire in her own country, on her own merits, than go back to work for nothing for that backwards, depressive monarchy again). And I don’t think Prince Harry has any interest in ever living a royal life in that monarchy again.
So stop fantisising. Willy needs to put up his big pants, start to do the work needed to be done, if he wants to be king. QE2 didn’t need her sister Margaret to do her job, nor did Charles keeps calling for Andrew (or Anne) to help him to be king.
I second everything you said and might I add , slum lord Peggy could just walk away if he isn’t up for the top job
Tina Brown seems obssesed with Meghan. She seems to think that, Meghan is the one preventing Harry from returning to this glorious happy aristocratic family! She can see the diminishing royal family, and their only saviour and scapegoat is Harry. Take a seat Tina, you are a traitor to women!
King Charles is old and bleak. Andrew is a spoiled brat. Camilla is out of commission taking the gin & tonic cure. William and Kate don’t travel well.
Not a single strength among this lot and Tina Brown thinks Harry and Meghan, the only people with energy and appeal, should return to this decaying family?
Will is a square peg in a round hole:ouch!
Tina has heard the gossip about certain hobbies!
Tina brown obsession with Meghan is real . Like Meghan is in California mind their own business and yet if she breathes it seems to offend Tina. Dear Tina , if you think Meghan decisions and instincts are always so wrong, why would you want her to come back? Also I want to know why Kate and William young children are the only children who seems to need both parents around but Harry and Meghan, well who cares about them . They got black blood so their happiness and peace and wellbeing don’t matter . Also Trumpy and Tina are both racist haters so why does she carw who he destroys. She is always trying to destroy Harry and Meghan marriage by her constant he needs to come back to the uk to be his peg loving brother door Mat
TB is awful but she’s got alot of good points here. People can clearly see that William is going to be a WFH King and do very little. Kate will do even less. I used to think that the press would be content with this as they would have the Wales kids to fixate on but William and Kate have actually kept their kids pretty far away from the press when you compare how William and Harry were raised. Yes they have used them to deflect negative attention at times but we don’t get anywhere the access that the press got to William and Harry. Its really going to be grim for the rota system. Even negative Harry and Meghan articles don’t get the same attention they used to.
Harry can take William down a peg from
the comfort of his home while working and getting awards. There is no need for Harry to return to the UK to give the BM more gossip to sell papers.
Harry doesn’t need to step a foot into the UK to knock William down a peg. He doesn’t even need to be the one to do it. It should be the media who over inflate his ego with lies and propaganda about who he is and what he is capable of. He’s a 42 year old millionaire/billionaire who has accomplished nothing but have the media telling us otherwise.