“Lady Gaga has joined the cast for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2” links

Agatha Christie, Golden chicken soup, cats and blankets are wonderful distractions whilst the world burns.
Agatha Christie it is. Even though the might not be closest to the source material: Peter Ustinov (‘Evil under the sun’ with Diana Rigg and Maggie Smith as old rivals is devine) as Poirot and Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple are my forever favorites.
Joan Hickson will always be my favorite Miss Marple and David Suchet will always be the best Poirot. I stumbled across Christie audiobooks both recorded in character on Libby and have been in 7th Heaven. Lucy Worsley also did a fabulous series about Agatha Christie.
Agreed, BritBox has been my savior of late. Love all the mysteries.
Oh, yes, that version of Evil under the Sun is wonderful. What a cast!
Love Lady Gaga. Her Superbowl halftime show 2017 without autotune or lip syncing was fantastic. She has a powerful, pitch perfect voice.
Lady Gaga is a tremendous performer, and it’s unfortunate that it’s how she also treats her acting roles. It’s too much and way overacted.
Agree 100 percent. She has such a thirsty vibe as an acrtess. Can’t watch her.
Came here to say this she is an amazing performer and singer but her acting is not successful ; she is overplaying her roles.
Knowing she is in something doesn’t make me want to watch.
Wednesday will be a massive hit no matter what. Gaga needs a “win” after the catastrophic reception the Joker got.
Gaetz and his mar-a-largo wife = arranged marriage
His wife??? What happened his adopted son/hostage/trafficking victim?
My question was ” do you guys thing gaga can act”? It’s funny that everyone thought to mention her acting off the bat.
Started off with these important roles and I think it hurt her as an actress. She needed to work her way up. Kinda Reminds me of Rachel Zeigler. Rachel is a way better actress but she needed a second banana role first. Booking Westside Story off the bat didn’t help.
With Lady Gaga it’s all about the casting. She was great in A Star Is Born because the role suited her and didn’t require theatrics. American Horror Story was fine but she played the character as Lady Gaga. Her other films were not good and she tried to overact her way out of bad writing. Hopefully she’ll get a good script soon.