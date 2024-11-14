“Lady Gaga has joined the cast for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2” links
  • November 14, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lady Gaga joins the cast of Wednesday Season 2. Sigh… [JustJared]
Lupita Nyong’o has been cast in Christopher Nolan’s new film?? [LaineyGossip]
Angelina Jolie wore Saint Laurent in NYC. [RCFA]
Zendaya, Josh O’Connor & Mike Faist have a group chat. [Jezebel]
I am an Agatha Christie Autumn Girl. [Pajiba]
Jay-Z launched a financial literacy program for HBCUs. [Buzzfeed]
We’re also opting out of the icky Liam Payne reports. [Socialite Life]
Matt Gaetz met his wife at Mar-a-Lago. [Hollywood Life]
Whoopi Goldberg made a scandalous joke on The View. [Seriously OMG]
Dua Lipa teams up with… Pokemon. [OMG Blog]

13 Responses to ““Lady Gaga has joined the cast for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2” links”

  1. K says:
    November 14, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Agatha Christie, Golden chicken soup, cats and blankets are wonderful distractions whilst the world burns.

    Reply
  2. greenmonster says:
    November 14, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    Agatha Christie it is. Even though the might not be closest to the source material: Peter Ustinov (‘Evil under the sun’ with Diana Rigg and Maggie Smith as old rivals is devine) as Poirot and Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple are my forever favorites.

    Reply
    • TN Democrat says:
      November 14, 2024 at 2:41 pm

      Joan Hickson will always be my favorite Miss Marple and David Suchet will always be the best Poirot. I stumbled across Christie audiobooks both recorded in character on Libby and have been in 7th Heaven. Lucy Worsley also did a fabulous series about Agatha Christie.

      Reply
    • CJW says:
      November 14, 2024 at 3:56 pm

      Agreed, BritBox has been my savior of late. Love all the mysteries.

      Reply
    • Lisbeth says:
      November 14, 2024 at 7:53 pm

      Oh, yes, that version of Evil under the Sun is wonderful. What a cast!

      Reply
  3. Libra says:
    November 14, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    Love Lady Gaga. Her Superbowl halftime show 2017 without autotune or lip syncing was fantastic. She has a powerful, pitch perfect voice.

    Reply
  4. Drea says:
    November 14, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    Lady Gaga is a tremendous performer, and it’s unfortunate that it’s how she also treats her acting roles. It’s too much and way overacted.

    Reply
  5. Normades says:
    November 14, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    Wednesday will be a massive hit no matter what. Gaga needs a “win” after the catastrophic reception the Joker got.

    Gaetz and his mar-a-largo wife = arranged marriage

    Reply
  6. Shoegirl77 says:
    November 14, 2024 at 2:02 pm

    His wife??? What happened his adopted son/hostage/trafficking victim?

    Reply
  7. Kane says:
    November 14, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    My question was ” do you guys thing gaga can act”? It’s funny that everyone thought to mention her acting off the bat.

    Started off with these important roles and I think it hurt her as an actress. She needed to work her way up. Kinda Reminds me of Rachel Zeigler. Rachel is a way better actress but she needed a second banana role first. Booking Westside Story off the bat didn’t help.

    Reply
  8. Alwyn says:
    November 14, 2024 at 8:08 pm

    With Lady Gaga it’s all about the casting. She was great in A Star Is Born because the role suited her and didn’t require theatrics. American Horror Story was fine but she played the character as Lady Gaga. Her other films were not good and she tried to overact her way out of bad writing. Hopefully she’ll get a good script soon.

    Reply

