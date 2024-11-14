Republic CEO: Prince William ‘barely does anything at all. He’s an incredibly lazy man’

Prince William gave several interviews to royal rota reporters when he was in Cape Town, South Africa. He complained about how 2024 has been “brutal” and “the hardest year of my life.” He also spoke to Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London, and he was asked specifically about his royal work and whether he would ever work more. He claimed that he wants to approach his work with “a smaller r in the royal” and how he’s “trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation.” Because William rarely gives interviews, his comments actually garnered some international headlines. I was skimming NBC News’ coverage of his interview, and I ended up barking with laughter because NBC spoke to Republic’s Graham Smith, and they included his comments within their coverage. Like… the American media is not buying anything to do with the Incandescent Egg.
Elaborating on what [small-r royal work meant to him], Prince William said that “it’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people. And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.”
William has thought about how he might make his mark and approach things differently in both his current role as the Prince of Wales and, one day, as king, NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew said. “He will be all too aware of how dangerous it is for the royal family to be seen to be out of touch or aloof and hence the emphasis on empathy and emotional intelligence,” she said.
British tabloids offered positive coverage, with The Mirror describing William’s comments as a “huge royal shake-up” and The Sun splashing: “MONARCHY WITH EMPATHY.”
But the comments have not received a universally warm response. Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, told NBC News of the heir to the throne: “His ‘r’ couldn’t get any smaller, to be honest. He barely does anything at all. He’s an incredibly lazy man who manages to get a pretty small splashing of engagements to look like he is busy.”
Prince Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties and his subsequent move to the United States has fueled a public conversation about the monarchy’s relevance and future in Britain.
“What Harry has done is shown that royals can walk away and do the right thing under their own steam. They can fund their own lifestyles and get celebrity endorsements and do just fine,” Smith said. “So why his brother feels that he needs to hang on to the titles and the status and the public money, I think, is a question that is only highlighted by Harry’s departure.”
LMAO. “His ‘r’ couldn’t get any smaller, to be honest. He barely does anything at all. He’s an incredibly lazy man…” Graham Smith is getting bolder in his critiques of the Windsors. I like that he name-checked Harry too, using Harry as an example of someone who walked away from the royal trappings and did just fine. In my previous story, I even said that William sounded like his idea of “small-r royal work” sounds a lot like what Harry does right now, as a Montecito-based philanthropist and humanitarian. Which is interesting, isn’t it? Because for William, the whole point of *everything* is that he wants to lord it over Harry. William wanted the status, the slumlord money, the royal trappings, but he only wanted that stuff because he thought Harry would be jealous. Instead, William is the jealous one and desperately trying to copy everything Harry does.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
He’s not lazy! He is “listening and learning “ so hard, really!
He married his enabler also.
Yes he married Princes Dolittle. We know they are lazy. Report on their problem “marriage”. Report on whe she really had to go into hiding . Tell us something we don’t know.
You either have empathy or you pretend, William will have to pretend, and judging by the look on his face in parts of the over cancer video, he is not very good at pretending
The way he says, “I’m gonna throw empathy in there as well” comes across as so blasé and offensive to me.
His whole sentence about empathy, which is being focused on and having feelings for what others are going through, is full of “me” and “I”. He couldn’t find empathy if it came up and punched him in the face.
Seriously, like he’s sharing a recipe. Empathy is not something you decide to have and use, it’s either in you or not. How can William be the son of Diana and obviously not understand on a fundamental level?
I was around during the Diana years, what she did for people with AIDS should never be forgotten. It was brave, and one of the most empathetic moments I have ever witnessed, and William wants to “throw” some empathy around?
I mean this sincerely, they need to gag this man. He makes the entire U.K. look bad, and he’s the flipping mascot!
For anyone who needs it today, this clip of Mark Ruffalo teaching Murray from Sesame Street about empathy is the best antidote.
https://youtu.be/9_1Rt1R4xbM?si=eiSPYlqjllSMgvIB
This is why they want Harry to be deported so badly. He’s interesting, charismatic, and a hard worker so that generates plenty of interest stories which is a positive for the press because it’s not going to be huge productions every 6 months that don’t go anywhere. They are tired of trying to make a story out of one event from 4 months ago. That’s why they spend so much time writing articles now about things Harry said in Spare or Meghan on The Tig like it’s new. This also provides cover to the lazy heir and his even lazier wife, to do what they’re doing now but with less of a spotlight. Also, Graham Smith is correct in the biggest issue as to why Harry can’t be successful without the backing, security, and funds of the Royal family. Because if that’s possible that means that the real talent lies in the person not the environment. And why should the average citizen pay for you to live out your fantasy.
And William doesn’t really want Harry’s life. Then he would actually have to do some work. Royalty gives him cover to be this lazy.
“So why (Prince William) feels that he needs to hang on to the titles and the status and the public money, I think, is a question that is only highlighted by Harry’s departure.” This is the reason why Royal rota treats Harry so appaulingly, writing lies and gaslighting the reading audience. Harry is a direct reminder the Royals are out of time and out of place in the 2000’s. And the tax paying people don’t benefit at all. Only the Royal rota does. By clicks. Which are currently provided by Harry.
Huh, at this rate it doesn’t look like 2025 will be any less brutal for him.
Well done, Eurydice. That’s the most succinct burn I’ve seen in awhile 😆💥
OUCH. And on NBC! How’s that American takeover going William??
And the thing is…..he’s not wrong, obviously. William is incredibly lazy, incredibly out of touch (“I’m just going to throw empathy in there as well” – you’re not making a soup William), incredibly entitled and incredibly privileged.
The privilege part isn’t the problem for me. Lots of people in this world have different levels of privilege and are still good people who acknowledge that privilege and try to make something out of it.
Its the laziness, the out of touch part, and the entitlement that are the issues and I think the palace is less capable of hiding it.
Agreed @Becks1 unfortunately KP know Will is lazy, headstrong and entitled and it is backed in now at 42. In this speech he could have shown gratitude to the medical staff who are looking after his dad and wife and announced a large donation to both cancer research and cancer charity plus promising to stop profitting from the duchy charging hospital and charities. Actions speak louder than words and fawning tabloids and KP spin won’t be able to hide that Will does not have the stamina to work full time.
It’s a dilemma, really. When William isn’t working, that leaves the press with an opening to analyze his flaws. When he does work, he’s so bad at it that he just exposes more flaws.
He could continue being lazy and just put some of his ill-gotten gains about to do the work for him and people would view him more favorably.
Charles is super privileged and entitled too, but he was clocking in 400 to 500 engagements per year, and was doing more than his elderly mother as her health was declining. At 42 Charles was going through marital issues but still doing hundreds of engagements.
William has maybe clocked 200 engagements once in his entire adult life. This year he barely will make 100. His father will have done far more while undergoing cancer treatment. That’s why William can’t be taken seriously a 42 year old working less than his older father with cancer.
Charles has many faults but he’s continued the work his mother did and no one questioned her sense of duty either. (Within the scheme of doing royal work of course)
William wants to change things because he just doesn’t want to do anything.
Also it’s a joke to pretend he has empathy. Targeting your brother and sister in law in public using the media against them is the complete opposite of empathy.
Exactly! The privilege and entitlement don’t explain the extreme laziness.
And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. – That’s not empathy. I would characterize that as selfishness, even narcissism.
Of the many, many books he couldn’t be bothered to read a dictionary is clearly one of them.
Once again, this fool never lets the petty parts of me down. Keep this same energy Willwont. “I’m going to throw in empathy…” can he REALLY be saying that? As sounding like, we should be blessed by the addition of empathy from HIM … he only went ahead and sounded like either a used car salesman who, just for you threw in an extended warranty OR a late night infomercial host who, for the low-low price of $19.99 you can receive empathy.
And sir, you and I are the exact same age, 42, and you couldn’t sound or speak for our generation any LESS than all the nonsense and fakery than you do now.
Boy, bye.
YOU get some empathy! YOU get some empathy! Everyone gets some empathy!
Nice try slumlord.
I watch YouTube videos on narcissism and Dr. Ramani (an expert) says that when narcissists try to exhibit empathy it’s almost like they’re reading how to do it in an Empathy for Dummies book. I would agree. Jesus, he sounds flippant and empty-headed. Will and Kate are a pair of airheads, not much more.
The King returned to face-to-face public duties in April after news of his cancer, undisclosed in its form, came in February following hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate the month before.
He has since travelled to France for D-Day commemorations, hosted an incoming state visit for the Emperor of Japan, and undertaken the Australia and Samoa tour with the Queen, despite still undergoing outpatient cancer treatment.
The King has kept calm and carried on whilst his son dithers, delays,dailies and scuttles away from responsibility with a small r!
This is all true but Charles is boring and doesn’t generate much public interest. The press need William to step up but he’s more interested in telling us what he will do and how fantastic he will be years from now while doing very little actual work in the present.
William also needs a personality and attitude adjustment. But he is too Set in his ways.
That’s what the UK press should be printing.
This, and that Tina Brown Cow illustrate the cracks in the facade. You can’t put lipstick on a pig and claim it’s a woman. I think even the ratchets realize now not just what they lost, but what they are left with. Royals they pay through the nose for and barely see. No one willing to play scapegoat, and they have done so much to poison the well that there’s nothing for Harry and Meghan to come back to. Living in Trump-loving Alabama would be better for them than living in the UK, and even in the Trumpian dystopia to come, they are well shielded in a blue state, plus they likely have a foreign escape if they need it, whether it’s in portugal or somewhere else like Switzerland. The royal ratchets have shat the bed, and now they have to lie in it. More people will openly question what value they are getting in Willnot and Cannot, the Slumlords of Wales. No one cares about Weak Willie and his band of useful idiots. Why pay millions for something with no return on value? Now the media needs to tell the truth about the Waleses. Perhaps anger and disgust over what’s been kept from them, and what they’re paying for, will unify the public into at the very least, putting some reins on this institution that’s likely very difficult to get rid of.
💯💯 agree. There is no return on value at this point and I think some of the RRs are tired of pretending there is.
There does feel like there’s been a shift, right? This seems to happen a couple of times a year but now it feels noticeable because its people that aren’t part of the rota itself so can perhaps say the things that the rota members can’t because Rebecca English would punish them for it. And they are obviously holding back but we’re still hearing a lot – like about W&K “dreading” foreign tours, etc.
I think we were heading here eventually but the kate had cancer stuff out it off for a year. Now that she says she is cancer free, the knives are turning back especially William, who really had no reason to hide like he did.
Agree. So in this way, I do think Sykes and TB are a good bellwether for how the rota might actually be feeling, especially about the Wales. They will still dutifully print whatever William’s friend says but it’s interspersed with articles or phrases that go harder than anything English would ever write. I think some of the rota like English might really drink the kool-aid and believe the briefs but not all of them. They’re clearly not above lying for the royals. BE swearing she randomly ran into William at the hospital 🙄. Seriously, no shame.
Anyone else weary of the man child era? When does it end??
It’s good that people like Graham Smith and initiatives like Republic exist, but I would have hoped someone would have made a connection between ‘throw in some empathy’ and the fact that Harry’s brother is now known as a slumlord — and highlighted the discrepancy between what the leftover prince says and the way the Incandescent Egg acts towards his tenants.
It’s not like this C4 Dispatches revelation about the bad state some of these houses are in is a totally new situation that has come as a surprise to the people actually running the estate.
These Left-Behinds are completely out of touch with reality and it’s about time they’re made to account for the money they receive and why buildings on their properties are dilapidated, run-down and don’t meet codes. Or the way charities are charged rents. Then TOB could maybe talk about empathy.
@NANEA, well said!!!
He’s obviously right but WHERE did this laziness come from? Both his parents are/were very hard workers, very dedicated to royal work, what happened?!
Good question, and his grandparents were no slouches, either. Was it all the early public attention, that he was the handsome and smart one? Was it the hit on the head? Was it Elizabeth’s longevity that got him used to waiting around? Or maybe some people are just born lazy.
The disastrous encounter with the sly, conniving Middleton family is what did for W.
Harry has even mentioned in a speech about how both his parents set examples for them of hard work. The empathy obviously comes from Diana.
I think some of it was when he started associating with Kate and the Middleton family. Prior to that he was seen doing things like centre point but once he met her and that family, they coddled his worst instincts and they aren’t a family that cares about charity or service. She has been in his circle since he was 18 or 19 and while perhaps university could be a phase of not being mature, he’s had a stunted emotional development with an enabler who has no interest in working or service. Had William married someone who isn’t allergic to work, that might have prodded him to do more on his end.
Good marriages have each partner develop their best selves whereas bad marriages encourage the worst elements.
I think this is a good point. I feel like Carole knows how to hustle but probably didn’t want her children to have to do the same, so Kate was always coddled and protected and raised to marry well (what a 19th century mindset!). And the Midds certainly never seemed to care about charity or service.
Factor in how William always seemed to be protected in the family (more so than Harry ever was, that’s for sure) and that expectations for him always seemed low, and the Middletons swooping in on him at a young age – it starts to make sense. Its one thing to be lazy when you’re 18-19 (I certainly was compared to now, lol) but its another thing to be lazy when you’re 42 and supposed to be working full time (even just by royal standards.) It feels like both Kate and William are stuck in that 18-19 year old laziness where they only want to do what they want to do and there is nothing anyone can do about it.
Maybe, but if he was a man with determination, passions and interests, he wouldn’t marry a woman like Kate. Or, if we accept the narrative that he was forced into it and/or no one else would have him and that his marriage is now a sham, then he’d want to throw himself into work and interests just to get away. But we’re not seeing any of that, either.
No, I think William, like Harry, found a woman who suited his already existing personality.
I understand Will doesn’t read or do religion but he may have heard about the Good Samaritan? GS had empathy but also this prompted him to take action in several ways. He helped the robbed and beaten man practically and escorted him to a place
of safety and paid for his stay at an inn until he was better. Parable about a good neighbour starting with empathy prompting action, time, energy and resources to help someone else. Will has the platform, money and connections to help other people in need.
KP uses US media to promote William as the great statesman/philanthropist/future king. I think the Dispatches exposé makes the US press feel it got played so NBC News hit William back.
OMG the choice of photos of ol Bill are the only things that make me chuckle these days! Too funny
I wish Graham had mentioned that small R willy is a slumlord . I think that story needs all the world attention
Graham Smith’s messaging is getting better. He used to lump Harry in with the rest of the Royals instead of using him to show the Royals can survive without public funding. There’s no doubt that William is looking at Harry’s life with envy.
Charles never priotized his sons and put his work, mistresses, friends, hobbies before them. So I can understand William wanting to have a better work life balance than his dad but he has gone from one extreme to another.He seems to resent with a big r any encroachment on his me time. Okay he won’t be head of CW and CE and just do minimal royal engagements but how striped back can he actually go as king and retain support?
Just have a big coronation and then not deliver on the basics and and know he can’t be sacked or sanctioned?
Betty believed you “needed to be seen to be believed” and she was right because the royals don’t do anything that touches their subjects lives in a positive or real way so they at least needed to be visible. Thus the 30-45 min engagement was born. Those engagements propped up the illusion that the royals worked, contributed to public life and were worth the expense.
Willy and Kitty are so lazy that doing a 30-45 min engagement everyday horrifies them. Every excuse was used to avoid “full time royal duties” (which again was 30-45min a work every other day). They only went full time when the Meghan married Harry and they felt the need to compete. Then the Sussexes left and started living as private citizens and Willy and Kitty loved their business model. The Sussexes only did public events one or twice a quarter and the lazy left behinds said THATS THE FUTURE!
They were to stupid to understand that the Sussexes worked and only presented projects once they were completed. So a public appearance from them had more substance and could be discussed for months or years because its centered around projects or causes which continued beyond the Sussexes public appearance. The lazy left behinds are now coming out once a quarter for a forgettable photo op while taking more money every year as their country struggles financially. They don’t tour, don’t do engagements, get mired in financial crimes or controversies despite draining the public purse, and despite getting pay raises Willy keeps announcing he and Kitty will do even less work.
We all know how this ends so please proceed.
The queen’s mentality “you need to be seen to be believed” is true in a way. But I remember reading that royal engagements don’t really do much for the organizations and charities they do events with and the impact is hardly anything. The Queen went to hundreds of events a year for the hundreds of charities she represented but what was the long term impact, if any? Apart from showing she’s a very busy lady and meeting lots of people? I’m sure people were thrilled to meet the Queen but I doubt it did much long term for whatever organization they worked for. Do these organizations really need a royal patron? Does it really bring any visibility to them, especially if that royal patron represents hundreds of organizations? At this point it seems some organizations just want a royal patron simply for the prestige of being able to say “Prince/Duke/Countess X represents us!” Like you said, it’s an illusion of the royals working, but it’s not really work work.
I understand where William is coming from, wanting to be more thoughtful of how he approaches his work. I feel like most people just hear “I don’t want to work” when he tries to express that because I agree he is lazy so the laziness image is the one that is conveyed. But I don’t think a future monarch needs to be patron of hundreds of charities, it’s pretty useless in the long run and doesn’t serve much of a purpose apart from being like “Oh yes the monarch is super busy with all these charities!” It’s just the illusion of being busy. He wants to have a few key signature philanthropies he works for and that’s it and I don’t see a problem with that in theory. The thing is, we hardly ever see him doing anything so I’m just left to believe he doesn’t actually want to work.