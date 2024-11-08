Prince William: 2024 has ‘been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year of my life’

Barely anyone noticed, but Prince William was begging people to pay attention to his Earthshot trip to South Africa. I’ve never seen William speak to the media so much and give so many on-the-record comments as he did this week. He finished his dumb, four-day trip by giving a full interview to Sky News, in which the slumlord told the outlet that 2024 has been “brutal” and “the hardest year in my life.” Some highlights from the interview:
He was asked how hard the last year has been: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”
How his father & wife have coped with their health issues: “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.” Yesterday he praised Kate for being “amazing” and today when asked how she was doing said: “She’s doing well. Doing well.”
The responsibility & freedom that comes with being Prince of Wales: “It’s a tricky one. Do I like more responsibility? No. Do I like the freedom that I can build something like Earthshot then yes.”
His future royal work with Earthshot: “That’s the future for me. It’s very important with my role and my platform, that I’m doing something for good. That I’m helping people’s lives and I’m doing something that is genuinely meaningful. So, the Earthshot is a culmination, if you like, of all that put together. But it takes a lot of work, and there’s a lot of unseen stuff that goes on, a lot of meetings, a lot of people coming in, a lot of chatting and phone calls, letters, all trying to sort of make the Earthshot get to being the best possible entity it can be.”
How his daughter reacted to his beard: “Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one, I got a few tears, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be okay.”
The Earthshot movement: Excited about the “Earthshot movement”, he said he felt “quite emotional” as he sat in the audience for the fourth annual awards ceremony, but he clearly has frustrations some aren’t responding to his call to action quickly enough. He said: “When you go and approach people and say, like business or whoever, or even government when you approach them, and say, ‘listen, we’re building this incredible thing, please come on board’. Some people are extremely fast and keen to do it. Others take a little bit longer and it’s those people who take a little bit longer, I’m like, ‘guys, we just don’t have the time’. So, yes, I get a bit frustrated that it takes a long time to convince people that this is worthy of their attention.”
On how he seemed relaxed in Cape Town: “It’s interesting you say that, cause I couldn’t be less relaxed this year. So it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that. But it’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going… I enjoy my work and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family too.”
I don’t know him, I don’t know his life, but it seems like 2022 was probably a harder year for him, considering the death of QEII? Or 1997, the year he lost his mother? I’m not minimizing the difficulty in dealing with dual health crises in your immediate family, but also… William has an abundance of wealth, support, staff, and a sycophantic press eating it up. That softens the “brutality” of the year, and perhaps it wouldn’t be the worst idea to also acknowledge that and his privilege? The thing about Charlotte crying over his beard is funny, actually. She was like: oh no, my father looks like a total sleaze with this greasy-looking beard.
His statements about Earthshot are bizarre too, especially since he got bored with Earthshot years ago and he’s no longer the one doing the daily maintenance on the project, not that he ever was. “But it takes a lot of work, and there’s a lot of unseen stuff that goes on, a lot of meetings, a lot of people coming in, a lot of chatting and phone calls, letters…” Lol, all of which is done by staff?? “Others take a little bit longer and it’s those people who take a little bit longer, I’m like, ‘guys, we just don’t have the time’.” When people are reluctant to sign on to Slumlord Willy’s Keenshot busywork, he throws a tantrum and screams “I don’t have time for this!!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Hmmm, if he doesn’t like the added responsibility of being PoW, just wait until he becomes King.
That line stood out for me too. Straight up said he doesn’t want to work.
He’s going to be a terrible king.
It is insane to pretend anything is worse than his mother dying suddenly in 1997 when he was 15. Neither Kate nor Charles are dead so it is ridiculous to say this.
@nic919 I’m going to disagree with you here. I’ll admit you might be right just bc of who pegs is. But “they’re alive so…” Doesn’t sit well with me. I lost my father to AIDS in ’96 when I was 12. I couldn’t tell you how long I knew he was sick. I think it was about 4 years but at the time it felt like my whole life. Then the year before lockdown my sister slipped into a coma for several months and not a single medical professional could give us a prognosis. I haven’t healed from either experience. Please don’t underestimate the toll of a long-term possibly terminal illness can have on a loved one. I’ve also dealt with sudden death. All of it’s hard. Very hard.
That being said, it’s pegs. I don’t think he cares enough to have genuinely been affected (effected?) way.
Cancer takes a brutal toll.
Been there, I will not comment more.
Yeah, all the football teams I rooted for lost, the peasants don’t like mouldy houses and internet trolls wouldn’t let me put away my wife in peace, such hardship…
Interesting comment about how Charlotte reacted to his beard, as though she saw it the first time as fully grown and didn’t see it grow day by day because they weren’t together for her to see that. Did Willy let something slip? Very interesting.
👀👀👀
That’s a subtle catch…
Charlotte isn’t a baby so she would have seen him grow his beard if he actually lived with them and she sees him morning and night. He basically confirmed he doesn’t live with his kids on a daily basis.
Good point. Also he made Charlotte cry. Isn’t that an incredible misstep? When it was Meghan made Kate cry (falsely I know); it was like that was a major crime. Will made a child cry and then grew the beard back again. Why isn’t this a major headline like for the lie with Meghan?
Her birthday photo said it all, Charlotte cannot lean on her father for support. He removed himself.
Yah he basically just admitted that a period of time had gone by without Charlotte seeing him daily.
Utterly bizarre that whole beard part. Why would she cry–or was he just being hyperbolic? Clearly she doesn’t see him every day if the first time she saw him was with a beard and not stubble…
That was exactly what I thought when I read that. He doesn’t live with her. If she saw it every day growing bit by bit it wouldn’t have gotten such a strong reaction from her. She saw it, didn’t like it, he shaved it off, and then let it grow out again the next time Charlotte was with Kate for an extended period.
Scrolled down to post this and I’m pleased to see my critical thinking CBers have already caught that slip-up.
Not to mention that he is not even pretending that Kate likes/ doesn’t like it! We know she isn’t getting kisses!
Whenever my partner has facial hair, that’s one of the first things people ask – does your wife like the beard?
He’s displayed Charlotte’s Papa bracelet and answers questions where he name checks his daughter. If Kate didn’t essentially disappear and have major health issues, I would find this less weird: There is no direct mention of his wife. His kid was in tears sbout his beard. How did Kate react? How is his wife doing? Crickets.
When he says: That’s a tricky one. Do I like more responsibility? No.
Truest line. He could’ve left it there.
“Do I like more responsibility? No.”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Put that on his gravestone. Work-shy Willy to the end. Of course he’s not going to comment on his and his families massive privilege in how they’ve been able to deal with whatever has been going on this year, he always feels like the most hard done by person in the world.
Exactly, SarahCS. That’s him in two short sentences.
Too bad so sad for the global putz.
He is weak. I myself, my husband, his daughter and my ex-husband all got cancer within two years and no one of us does not whine as he does. Dignified silence, indeed.
Well if last year was the hardest of his life, and it hasn’t changed his hatefulness one bit. My hope for him is looking back at this last year in the future as an old man it turns out to be his easiest.
I know William gets flack for well, basically, anything that comes out of his mouth. But I do believe two family members going through cancer, regardless of how he feels about them personally, was a lot to manage. Even if he was phasing Kate out or whatever weirdness was going on in their relationship, he had his kids to think about. His three kids were probably very scared, especially Charlotte and George who are old enough to understand what cancer is and what it can do to someone. And I know his relationship with Charles is complicated but that’s still his dad at the end of the day. And the possibility of his dad’s death looming over him fast tracks him to the role of king and we all know William doesn’t really want to be king since it means more responsibility (he even admits to the responsibility thing here though left the king part out but we can read between the lines). Both Kate and Charles were MIA for weeks and he looked shell shocked on the few appearances he took on for his dad and had noticeably lost a lot of weight. So yes, I can believe it was the hardest year of his life since we could see the physical effects of his stress. What that means for him and Kate now who knows, their relationship is so weird.
I actually thought the Oprah interview, Harry’s book, and Netflix series would have been especially difficult for him as it was the beginning of their very public rift. But that brought him and Kate closer in their mutual hate campaign of the Sussexes so I guess not.
Nothing is gonna change with him being the King though. He is gonna do what he wants to do like always. He just has to do a few ceremonial events like opening of Parliament as a King. No way he is gonna read all the government documents. They have lots of people for that. He can also say no to weekly meetings with the PM, who is gonna make him do it? Is he gonna be paid less if he works less than his father? Of course not.
Ahhh, of course, the obligatory “I’m not racist” photo. Of course. Shave that hideous “beard” and find your own path, and stop obsessing over Harry and Meghan. What a loser.
he still comes across like a lazy petulant man. He doesn’t want more responsibility, he’s irritated that businesses aren’t saying “of course your royal highness!!! We’ll get right on that!!”
The line about “pacing himself” – he did two-three events over a course of 4 days and now he needs to make sure he has time for his family too!!! Even though he just essentially admitted that he doesn’t live with his kids full time.
I do think its interesting that the press found him to be very relaxed this year and he’s like “oh no no no, I’m not relaxed at all.” one thing this man cannot do is hide his emotions, so if hes coming across as relaxed, I’m assuming he is.
Whether or not this year is really his worst or not – that’s the kind of answer you give in the moment. He’s never been one to reflect or be introspective about himself, much less the trauma of losing his mother as a teenager. The death of his grandparents was probably awful, but not shocking- they were both in their 90’s. So I can believe him when he says this year has been the worst for him personally, because there are more expectations on him and more work for him. And we know how TOB feels about working!
I think the possible loss of his father and the dread of ascending to the throne has really taken a toll on him. Just look at him – he’s looked drawn, grey, and shaky all year.
He ought to listen to Charlotte. The beard is terrible.
I think it’s pretty insensitive to suggest he is lying about this being the hardest year of his life, his wife had cancer and he had to face the possibility of her dying and he knew how hard it would be on his children to lose their mother because he had lost his. Worrying about your children is an awful feeling, I went through a year long medical crisis and it was hell on my husband and thinking my children might grow up without me was absolutely gut wrenching.
Every year is the hardest year for William.
This is the most personal interview William has given in decades (which means that dispatches story must have actually rattled them!). Not sure why because the rota was never going to dig to deep into it , and Kate was always going to be trotted out to wave and smile at some point this month!
So much self pity. He was not the one who got sick